5 top mixer grinder brands that gets bumper discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025
Published on: Oct 02, 2025 05:00 pm IST
The 5 top mixer grinder brands get amazing discounts during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025, offering powerful performance and convenience.
Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W | Superior Mixie For Kitchen | 2-In-1 For Dry Grinding | Blade Function With Titan Motor | 3 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars | 1 Year Product Warranty By Bajaj 【Blue】 ₹2,620
₹2,620
Prestige Endura 1000W Mixer Grinder 6 Jars (Black & Silver) ₹6,990
₹6,990
PHILIPS HL7777/00 Mixer Grinder, 750W, 4 Jars, Smart One-Touch Mode, 50%* Reduction in sound power, Digital Interface, Intelli-speed Technology for Pre-Set cooking, Soft Sound Technology, Metallic Silver and Bold Black, Large ₹12,399
₹12,399
Sujata MegaMix MM 900-Watt Mixer Grinder (White) ₹5,330
₹5,330
Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder ₹3,699
₹3,699
PHILIPS Mixer Grinder + Food Processor, 3-in-1 750 Watt (Mixer Grinder for home + Juicer + Food Processor) 4 Jar, (HL7707/01) ₹6,999
₹6,999
Philips HL7759/00 Mixer Grinder, 750W Turbo Motor, 4 Jars (Black), Quick cool ventilation for longer motor life ₹3,499
₹3,499
Philips HL7770/00 Mixer Grinder, 800 Watt Powerful motor, 3 Jars, MicroGrind technology : Grind even 1 pepper; Choose Coarse, Fine, or Superfine for perfect textures every time ₹3,999
₹3,999
Philips HL7714/01, 1000 W PowerPro Motor Mixer Grinder, 4 Jars (Azure Blue), Edged blade made of superior SS304 material, Quick cool ventilation for longer motor life ₹4,499
₹4,499
Philips HL7703/00 1000 Watt Mixer Grinder Copper Motor, 4 Jar with 5 Year Warranty on Motor ₹5,499
₹5,499
Philips HL7713/01,1000 W PowerPro Motor Mixer Grinder, 3 Jars (Azure Blue), Edged blade made of superior SS304 material, Quick cool ventilation for longer motor life ₹4,299
₹4,299
Butterfly Hero 500 Watts Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars | Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars | ABS Body | Motor Overload Protection | 1 Year Manufacturers Warranty | Grey ₹1,849
₹1,849
Butterfly ZieraChrome 750 Watt Mixer Grinder | 5 Jars | Uniform Grinding with Tornado Blade & Lid | Long Lasting Annealed SS Jars | Torx21 Motor| Juicer/Blender Jar | 5 Years Warranty ₹5,359
₹5,359
Butterfly Magnum 1.2HP Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 100% Copper Motor | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars and 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Handsfree Operation | Lifetime Motor Warranty| Black ₹5,799
₹5,799
Butterfly ZieraBlack 1000 Watt Mixer Grinder | 6 Jars | Coarse Grinding Jar | Uniform Grinding - Tornado Blade & Lid | Smudge Free & Long Lasting Annealed SS Jars | Torx23 Motor| 5 Years Warranty ₹8,299
₹8,299
Butterfly Stainless Steel Desire Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars (Red and White), 760 Watt ₹5,690
₹5,690
Butterfly Magnum 1.2 HP Mixer Grinder 3 Jar | 100% Copper Motor | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars | ABS Body | Handsfree Operation | Lifetime Motor Warranty| Black ₹5,150
₹5,150
Bajaj GX1 Ninja Series 500W Mixer Grinder With 3 Jars (Stainless Steel Jars) | Superior Mixie For Kitchen | Durable Mixer Grinder | DuraCut Blades | 2 Yrs Warranty 【White/Grey】 ₹2,299
₹2,299
Bajaj 500 Watt GX-1 Mixer Grinder with 3 Jars- white ₹1,899
₹1,899
Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder 500W | Mixie For Kitchen With Nutri-Pro Features | 3 SS Jars For Heavy Duty Grinding | Adjustable Speed Control | Multifunctional Blade System | 1 Yr Warranty By Bajaj 【White】 ₹1,999
₹1,999
Prestige 750W Astra Mixer Grinder with 5 Jars – 1500ml Wet, 1000ml Dry, 1500ml Juicer, 300ml Chutney & Mix-O-Keep | Space-Saving Stacking Design | 2-Year Warranty ₹2,995
₹2,995
Prestige Apex Blendo 500W 4Jars Mixer Grinder|2 Full Size Stainless Steel Jar|2 Nutri-Blend Jar|3 Super Efficient Blades|Black ₹2,099
₹2,099
Prestige Iris Pro 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars + 1 Juicer Jar)|4 Super-Efficient Stainless Blades |Jar Storage Space Sturdy Handles |2 Years Warranty |Black ₹2,699
₹2,699
Prestige Endura Pro 1000W Multi Functional Mixer Grinder With Ball Bearing Technology|6 Jars With Food Processing Attachments |14 Different Functionalities|Black & Silver - 1000 Watts ₹8,959
₹8,959
Prestige 1000 Watts Endura Mixer Grinder 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jar + 1 Juicer Jar)| Sturdy Stainless Steel Body| Ball Bearing Pure Copper Motor| 4 Super Efficient Blades| Black & Silver ₹5,549
₹5,549
Sujata Dynamix Mixer Grinder|900 Watts Double Ball Bearing Motor|22000 RPM|Non-Stop 90 Mins Running|3 Food Grade Steel Jars including 1500ml Multipurpose, 1000ml Grinder, 500ml Chutney Jar| (White) ₹6,590
₹6,590
Sujata Supermix Mixer Grinder|900 Watts Double Ball Bearing Motor|22000 RPM|Non-Stop 90 Mins Running|3 Jars including 1750ml Blender, 1000ml Grinder, 500ml Chutney Jar| (White) ₹5,590
₹5,590
Sujata MG01 Mixer Grinder|1000 Watts Double Ball Bearing Motor|25000 RPM| Non-Stop 90 Mins Running|3 Jars including 1750ml Blender, 1000ml Grinder, 500ml Chutney Jar| (Black) ₹5,368
₹5,368
Sujata MG03 Mixer Grinder|1000 Watts Double Ball Bearing Motor|25000 RPM|Non-Stop 90 Mins Running|4 Jars including 1750ml Blender with Coconut Milk Extractor, 1500ml, 1000ml, 500ml Jar| (Black) ₹6,950
₹6,950
Sujata Powermatic Plus Juicer Mixer Grinder|900 Watts Double Ball Bearing Motor|22000 RPM|Non-Stop 90 Mins Running|2 Jars including 1750ml Blender, 1000ml Grinder Jar| (White) ₹5,690
₹5,690
Sujata MG02 Mixer Grinder|1000 Watts Double Ball Bearing Motor|25000 RPM|Non-Stop 90 Mins Running|3 Food Grade Steel Jars including 1500ml Multipurpose, 1000ml Grinder, 500ml Chutney Jar| (Black) ₹6,050
₹6,050
