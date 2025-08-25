Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

75 inch TVs for a cinema-like experience at home: Top 7 picks from big brands

ByIqbal
Published on: Aug 25, 2025 08:03 pm IST

Bring cinema home with a best 75-inch TV. Enjoy 4K clarity, voice control, Dolby audio, and smart platforms with all your favourite apps. Read on. 

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

BEST OVERALL

Sony 189 cm (75 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-75S25BM2 View Details checkDetails

₹122,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 189 cm (75 Inches) UT80 Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 75UT80406LA View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA75UE85AFULXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹105,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

TCL 189 cm (75 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75V6B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹65,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

VALUE FOR MONEY

VW 190 cm (75 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW75GQ1 View Details checkDetails

₹61,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

TOSHIBA 189 cm (75 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75C350NP (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹69,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV L75M6-ESG (Metallic Grey) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ONIDA 189 cm (75 inch) Nexg Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV 75UIG-R (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹78,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

75 inch TVs provide an expansive viewing experience that transforms living rooms into entertainment hubs. The best smart TV options feature 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR support, and advanced colour enhancement for lifelike visuals. LED and QLED panels offer bright, sharp, and detailed images, while high refresh rates and motion-smoothing technologies ensure fluid performance for fast-paced content.

75 inch TVs have become a preferred choice for home entertainment, offering large screens and immersive visuals
75 inch TVs have become a preferred choice for home entertainment, offering large screens and immersive visuals

Smart features, including voice control, integrated streaming apps, and content discovery tools, simplify usage and improve accessibility. Multiple connectivity options, such as HDMI, USB, and Bluetooth, allow easy connection to consoles, set-top boxes, and other devices. Audio enhancements like Dolby Audio and DTS bring immersive sound to match the visuals. Choosing the best LED TV provides an all-in-one solution for movies, sports, and gaming, making it a valuable addition to modern homes.

Loading Suggestions...

The Sony BRAVIA 2M2 Series 75-inch TV offers premium 4K visuals with Google TV and Apple AirPlay support. Its 4K Processor X1, Live Colour, and MotionFlow XR 100 deliver crisp motion and vibrant images. Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and DTS Digital Surround create an immersive sound experience. The slim design and multiple HDMI and USB ports make it perfect for a smart home setup.

Specifications

Connectivity Technology
Ethernet, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi
Dimensions
8.3D x 167W x 97.5H cm
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Display Technology
LED

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Integrated Google TV with voice assistant support

affiliate-tick

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

20W sound output may be insufficient for large rooms

Click Here to Buy

Sony 189 cm (75 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-75S25BM2

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the clarity, smooth motion, and smart features, calling it a reliable high-end TV.

Why choose this product?

Combines excellent picture processing, advanced sound, and smart connectivity for a premium home viewing experience.

Loading Suggestions...

The LG UT80 Series 75-inch TV delivers crisp 4K Ultra HD visuals enhanced by the α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7. With AI Sound Pro, Dolby Atmos, and Clear Voice Pro, audio remains immersive and balanced. Magic Remote, AI Concierge, and wide app support including Prime Video and Netflix make navigation simple. Its sleek design and wide viewing angles enhance any living space.

Specifications

Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Dimensions
6D x 167.8W x 96.4H cm
Connectivity Technology
Bluetooth, Ethernet, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi
Display Technology
4K UHD

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

AI-powered image and sound processing

affiliate-tick

Comprehensive app and voice control support

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

2GB RAM may limit multitasking for some users

Click Here to Buy

LG 189 cm (75 Inches) UT80 Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 75UT80406LA

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the accurate colours, sharp images, and easy smart TV navigation.

Why choose this product?

Offers AI-enhanced visuals, rich sound, and a feature-packed interface for entertainment and convenience.

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung Crystal 4K 75-inch TV features Crystal Processor 4K for sharp visuals and HDR10+ support. Object Tracking Sound Lite and Q-Symphony provide dynamic audio. Tizen OS with Alexa and Bixby enables smooth smart navigation. Multiple HDMI and USB ports along with Wi-Fi and Ethernet connections ensure flexible connectivity for gaming, streaming, and home theatre setups.

Specifications

Dimensions
28D x 166.8W x 100.6H cm
Connectivity Technology
Ethernet, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi
Refresh Rate
50 Hz
Display Technology
LED

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Adaptive sound technology for enhanced audio

affiliate-tick

Crystal Processor 4K with HDR10+ support

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Refresh rate is 50 Hz

Click Here to Buy

Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA75UE85AFULXL (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight excellent brightness, color accuracy, and immersive QLED visuals.

Why choose this product?

Combines high-end QLED picture quality, powerful sound, and smart Google TV features for premium viewing.

Loading Suggestions...

The TCL 75V6B 75-inch TV offers 4K Ultra HD visuals with Dynamic Color Enhancement and HDR10. Powered by a 64-bit Quad-Core processor, it supports Google TV, hands-free voice commands, and multiple streaming apps. Dolby Audio 30W output and multiple eye care features enhance both sound and viewing comfort. Its metallic bezel-less design fits modern living spaces.

Specifications

Dimensions
34.9D x 166.7W x 102.7H cm
Connectivity Technology
Ethernet, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Display Technology
LED

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Bezel-less design with HDR10 and Dynamic Color

affiliate-tick

Google TV with multiple streaming apps

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited storage of 16GB

Click Here to Buy

TCL 189 cm (75 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75V6B (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its vivid picture quality, easy smart controls, and immersive sound.

Why choose this product?

Blends 4K clarity, Dolby Audio, and smart features in a stylish, modern design.

Loading Suggestions...

The VW Pro Series 75-inch QLED TV delivers 4K Ultra HD visuals with MEMC and HDR10+ support. Pro Processor ensures smooth content playback while the 2.1 channel 48W audio system with subwoofer creates cinema-like sound. Google TV and hands-free voice control, along with multiple HDMI and USB ports, make connectivity simple. Full Array Local Dimming enhances contrast and depth for lifelike images.

Specifications

Dimensions
34.9D x 166.7W x 102.7H cm
Connectivity Technology
Ethernet, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Display Technology
QLED
Click Here to Buy

VW 190 cm (75 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW75GQ1

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight excellent brightness, color accuracy, and immersive QLED visuals.

Why choose this product?

Combines high-end QLED picture quality, powerful sound, and smart Google TV features for premium viewing.

Loading Suggestions...

The TOSHIBA C350NP Series 75-inch TV delivers 4K Ultra HD clarity with HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision for lifelike visuals. Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital enhance its 36W audio output. Google TV, Google Assistant, and multiple streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video offer smart functionality. Features like VRR, ALLM, and MEMC ensure smooth motion during gaming and sports.

Specifications

Dimensions
8.2D x 167.6W x 96.4H cm
Connectivity Technology
Ethernet, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Display Technology
LED

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Supports VRR, ALLM, MEMC for gaming

affiliate-tick

Multiple picture modes and wide connectivity options

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

36W audio may require external speakers for larger rooms

Click Here to Buy

TOSHIBA 189 cm (75 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75C350NP (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its rich colors, fluid motion, and smart Android TV interface.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for immersive visuals, high refresh rate, and feature-packed smart TV performance.

Loading Suggestions...

The Mi Q1 Series 75-inch QLED TV delivers vivid 4K visuals with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Its 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth motion, while the 30W 6-speaker setup with Dolby Audio offers immersive sound. Android TV 10 with PatchWall 4, Google Assistant, Chromecast, and 5000+ apps provide smart features. Quantum Dot Display, Full Array Local Dimming, and MEMC enhance picture quality.

Specifications

Dimensions
3.1D x 65.9W x 38.2H cm
Connectivity Technology
Ethernet, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi
Refresh Rate
120 Hz
Display Technology
QLED

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

120Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming and movies

affiliate-tick

QLED with 100% Color Volume and HDR10+

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

2GB RAM may limit heavy multitasking

Click Here to Buy

Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV L75M6-ESG (Metallic Grey)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its rich colors, fluid motion, and smart Android TV interface.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for immersive visuals, high refresh rate, and feature-packed smart TV performance.

Loading Suggestions...

The ONIDA Nexg Series 75-inch TV provides 4K Ultra HD clarity with HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Pix Visual Engine for sharp, vibrant images. Dolby Audio with HiFi Speaker Box Pro ensures excellent sound. Google TV, voice search, and a wide app selection make it a versatile smart TV. Wide viewing angles and Eye Protect Plus technology enhance comfort during extended viewing.

Specifications

Dimensions
9.2D x 166.8W x 95.9H cm
Connectivity Technology
Ethernet, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
Display Technology
LED

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Pix Visual Engine enhances clarity and colour

affiliate-tick

Eye Protect Plus reduces strain during long usage

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

24W audio output may need a soundbar for larger rooms

Click Here to Buy

ONIDA 189 cm (75 inch) Nexg Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV 75UIG-R (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight crisp visuals, reliable Google TV performance, and wide viewing angles.

Why choose this product?

Provides smart features, clear 4K images, and comfortable viewing angles for home entertainment.

Which smart functions matter most in a large-screen TV?

Look for platforms such as Google TV or Fire TV, voice assistant support, and easy casting from mobiles. Quick access to Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube adds to the convenience.

How much space should I keep between my seat and a 75-inch TV?

Ideally, sit around 8–10 feet away. This distance balances comfort with sharp image detail, preventing strain while making the most of the screen’s immersive size.

Is a 60Hz refresh rate enough for a 75-inch TV?

For general streaming and casual viewing, 60Hz works fine. But if you watch sports or play fast-paced games, a higher refresh rate like 120Hz ensures smoother motion. Many 75-inch TVs in July 2025 now come with Motion Enhancer or MEMC support too.

Factors to consider before buying the best 75-inch TVs:

Panel technology: Choose between LED, QLED, or OLED panels depending on the brightness, colour accuracy, and contrast you prefer.

Resolution quality: A 4K Ultra HD display suits 75-inch screens best, offering crisp details and lifelike visuals.

HDR formats: Check if the TV supports HDR10, Dolby Vision, or HLG for richer contrast and a wider colour range.

Smart platform: Systems like Google TV, WebOS, or Tizen make streaming apps, voice search, and personal recommendations more seamless.

Connectivity support: Multiple HDMI and USB ports, plus Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, make connecting external devices and accessories hassle-free.

Gaming compatibility: Features such as VRR, ALLM, and eARC ensure responsive controls and smoother gaming experiences.

Sound system: TVs with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, or multi-channel speakers provide cinematic sound quality.

Design aspect: Slim frames, sleek bezels, and stylish finishes add elegance to large-screen TVs.

Energy efficiency: Higher star ratings help cut down on electricity costs during long viewing hours.

Refresh performance: A refresh rate of 60Hz works well for daily use, but 120Hz ensures fluid action for sports and movies.

Top 3 features of the best 75-inch TV:

Best 75 inch TVResolution Display TechnologyRefresh Rate
Sony 189 cm (75 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV4KLED60 Hz

LG 189 cm (75 Inches) UT80 Series 4K Ultra HD LED TV

4K4K UHD60 Hz
Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV4KLED50 Hz
TCL 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV4KLED60 Hz
VW 190 cm (75 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV4KQLED60 Hz
TOSHIBA 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV4KLED60 Hz
Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV4KQLED120 Hz
ONIDA 189 cm (75 inch) Nexg Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV4KLED120 Hz

Similar articles for you:

Best newly launched TVs from top brands you should check out now; up to 60% off

10 best 43 Inch 4K smart TVs to buy in August 2025 from Sony, Samsung, LG and more

Grab the best smart TVs and projectors starting at just 8999 on Amazon from Samsung, Sony, LG and more

High definition TVs in August 2025 that come loaded with modern features: Top 8 picks with vibrant picture and sound

  • Do I need a soundbar with a 75-inch TV?

    modern TVs have decent speakers, a soundbar or home theatre system is highly recommended to match the expansive visuals with equally impressive audio.

  • What is a key feature to look for in a 75-inch TV?

    Prioritise 4K/8K resolution and a high refresh rate for smooth motion.

  • Should I get a QLED or an OLED 75-inch TV?

    QLED is very bright for a sunny room; OLED offers perfect blacks for movie lovers.

  • Does 75-inch TV consume more electricity?

    Yes, generally. Its larger screen and brightness require more power than smaller models.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
News / Technology / 75 inch TVs for a cinema-like experience at home: Top 7 picks from big brands
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On