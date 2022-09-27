Home / Technology / Aadhaar's latest security feature will protect you from fraudsters

Aadhaar's latest security feature will protect you from fraudsters

technology
Published on Sep 27, 2022 12:29 PM IST

More than 1,507 crore banking transactions have taken place using Aadhaar-enabled payment system (AEPS). Out of these, 7.54 lakh transactions were found to be fake.

Aadhaar is linked to a person’s bank details, phone number, government schemes and other financial services.
Aadhaar is linked to a person’s bank details, phone number, government schemes and other financial services.
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

If you withdraw your money using your fingerprints via Aadhaar, there is no need to worry about the security. The Unique Identification Authority of India has added another feature. With this, the point of sale (PoS) will identify if the person whose fingerprint was used is alive or not, Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan reported.

More than 1,507 crore banking transactions have taken place using Aadhaar-enabled payment system (AEPS). Out of these, 7.54 lakh transactions were found to be fake. This new feature will swiftly track the misuse of Aadhaar-enabled payment system.

According to report, the fraudsters create a clone of the fingerprint of the actual user on a silicon pad. This fake fingerprint is created from the authentic ones on the documents signed during the purchase of land, available on the land revenue department websites.

Now, UIDAI has decided to link birth and death data to Aadhaar. The newborns will be assigned a temporary number which will be upgraded through biometric data. The death registration records will be linked to Aadhaar to prevent such misuse.

Aadhaar is linked to the mobile numbers, bank accounts and financial schemes of the users. The UIDAI has decided to encourage people to voluntarily update their biometric data every ten years, PTI reported. Currently, children after the age of five and 15 years are supposed to update their biometrics for Aadhaar.

An official from the UIDAI said that people will be encouraged to update their biometrics, demographics and other data once in ten years. Once an individual is above a certain age, say 70 years, then it is not required.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has enrolled almost all adults in the country, barring a small percentage of people in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Ladakh.

UIDAI has more than 50,000 enrolment centres and is in the process of onboarding 1.5 lakh postmen who will initially update mobile numbers and addresses of Aadhaar holders.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
aadhaar card
aadhaar card

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out