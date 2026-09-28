Ai+ launches Pulse 2 FE, NovaTab and Nova LapTab as it enters India’s tablet and hybrid device market
Ai+ has expanded its India lineup with three new devices aimed at everyday use, including a smartphone, 5G tablet and laptop-style hybrid.
Ai+ Smartphone has expanded its portfolio in India with three new devices to meet everyday needs. The company has launched the Pulse 2 FE smartphone, NovaTab 5G tablet and Nova LapTab. The new products arrive ahead of Diwali and mark Ai+ Smartphone’s move beyond smartphones into tablets and a wider connected ecosystem.
The lineup spans phones, tablets and hybrid devices for everyday use. Each device is tailored to a different use case, from everyday smartphone needs to learning, entertainment and productivity. Read on to learn what each new Ai+ device brings to the table, including its price and availability in India.
Ai+ Pulse 2 FE focuses on everyday smartphone essentials
The Pulse 2 FE is positioned as an entry point for first-time smartphone buyers and for those looking to upgrade. It features a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering a smoother viewing experience for scrolling, social media and video.
Under the hood, the smartphone runs on the MediaTek G81 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Storage can be expanded to 1TB, giving users more room for photos, videos, and apps.
For photography, the Pulse 2 FE features a 50MP AI rear camera with HDR and an 8MP front camera. It also packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging. It includes IP64 protection, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and dual-mic noise cancellation to improve call quality.
The phone runs Android 16 with nxtQ OS. It will be available in Black, Blue, Green and Purple.
Ai+ NovaTab brings 5G to a larger screen
The NovaTab marks Ai+ Smartphone’s entry into the 5G tablet market. It is designed with students and learning in mind, and its larger display also makes it suitable for reading, research and entertainment.
The tablet features an 11.97-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by the T760 octa-core processor. It is available with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The NovaTab also offers 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity, plus an 8,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging. It includes dual speakers for media playback, while the camera setup comprises a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera.
Like the Pulse 2 FE, the NovaTab runs Android 16 on nxtQ OS. It will be available in Dark Blue and Cinnamon Brown.
Ai+ Nova LapTab blends tablet and laptop-style use
The Nova LapTab is the most productivity-focused of the three devices. It features a 13.2-inch 2.4K display with a 2,400 × 1,600 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Its 3:2 aspect ratio provides more vertical space for work and study.
The device supports a stylus and an attachable keyboard, letting users switch between entertainment, note-taking, and laptop-like tasks. It runs on the MT8755 octa-core processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can expand storage up to 1TB.
The Nova LapTab also features a 10,000mAh battery with 33W charging and quad speakers. It supports 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity and runs Android 16 with nxtQ OS.
For cameras, the device has a 16MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. It will be available in Teal Green and Dark Blue.
Across the new lineup, Ai+ uses Android 16 with nxtQ OS as the common software layer. Connectivity is another shared focus, with 5G available on both the NovaTab and Nova LapTab. The Pulse 2 FE, meanwhile, remains the more affordable option, with a starting price below ₹10,000. This gives the three devices clearly distinct roles within the company’s latest portfolio.
Ai+ Pulse 2 FE, NovaTab and Nova LapTab pricing and availability
The three devices launched in India will go on sale on Flipkart from October 7 at 11:59 PM. Here are their prices:
- Ai+ Pulse 2 FE (4GB/64GB): ₹9,999 onwards
- Ai+ NovaTab (6GB/128GB): ₹17,999, including bank offers
- Ai+ NovaTab (8GB/128GB): ₹20,999, including bank offers
- Ai+ Nova LapTab (8GB/128GB): ₹24,999, including bank offers
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubh Bhushan
Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism. Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.Read More
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