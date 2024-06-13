 Amazon Clearance Sale on Microwave, Chimney, Dishwasher: Discounts up to 56% off to upgrade your kitchen - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jun 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amazon Clearance Sale on Microwave, Chimney, Dishwasher: Discounts up to 56% off to upgrade your kitchen

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Jun 13, 2024 06:55 PM IST

Amazon Clearance Sale: Get up to 56% off on microwaves, chimneys, and dishwashers making this the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen essentials.

Amazon is hosting a clearance sale, offering impressive discounts of up to 56% on essential kitchen appliances such as microwaves, chimneys, and dishwashers. This sale presents a fantastic opportunity for those looking to upgrade their kitchen setup with high-quality appliances without breaking the bank. Whether you're aiming to enhance your cooking experience with a new microwave, improve air quality with an efficient chimney, or simplify cleanup with a reliable dishwasher, this sale has something for everyone.

Cool down your home with great deals at the Amazon AC Clearance Sale(Pexels)
Cool down your home with great deals at the Amazon AC Clearance Sale(Pexels)

The extensive range of products available ensures that you can find the perfect fit for your kitchen needs and aesthetic preferences. Take advantage of these limited-time offers to revamp your kitchen with top-notch appliances at unbeatable prices. Shop now and take advantage of these significant savings to make your kitchen more functional and stylish.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Best microwaves at the Amazon Clearance Sale:

1. Samsung 32 L Convection Microwave Oven

The Samsung 32 L Convection Microwave Oven is a versatile kitchen appliance perfect for baking, grilling, reheating, defrosting, and cooking a variety of dishes. Ideal for families of 3-4 members, it offers a touch and dial control panel that is both sensitive and easy to clean. This microwave ensures safety with its child lock feature, making it suitable for homes with young children. It comes in an elegant clean navy colour and includes a range of special features like Eco Mode, Power Defrost, and various cooking modes. Available at great discounts on Amazon, it’s an excellent choice for upgrading your kitchen.

Specifications of Samsung 32 L Convection Microwave Oven

Capacity: 32 litres

Type: Countertop

Special features: Defrost, Control Panel lock

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Versatile cooking optionsLarger sizes might not fit in small kitchens
Child safety lock for homes with young childrenHigher price compared to basic microwave models

2. Faber 32 L Convection Microwave Oven

The Faber 32 L Convection Microwave Oven is designed to make your cooking experience seamless with its combination of cooking and multi-stage cooking capabilities. Its sleek black glass finish adds a modern touch to any kitchen. Ideal for families, it features 10 auto-cook menus and a temperature range of 50°–250°C, allowing you to prepare a wide variety of dishes effortlessly. The electric control panel includes a child safety lock, ensuring a secure environment for homes with children. Available at a great price on Amazon, this microwave oven is perfect for those looking to enhance their culinary skills.

Specifications of Faber 32 L Convection Microwave Oven

Capacity: 32 litres

Type: Built-in

Special features: Timer, Child safety control

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Multiple cooking functionsSlightly higher price
Child safety lock for added securityLarge sizes may require more counter space

3. Godrej 33 L Convection Microwave Oven

The Godrej 33 L Convection Microwave Oven is a perfect choice for large families, offering a variety of cooking options including baking, grilling, reheating, and defrosting. Its sleek silver finish and digital display add a modern touch to your kitchen. Equipped with a child lock, it ensures a safe environment for homes with small children. The Godrej Instachef app, featuring 450 recipes and 32 videos, helps you make the most of this versatile appliance. With special features like a deodoriser function, dual grill technology, and 4-step cooking, this microwave oven simplifies meal preparation. Available at a great discount on Amazon, it’s a valuable addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Godrej 33 L Convection Microwave Oven

Capacity: 33 litres

Type: Countertop

Special features: Deodoriser function, Child lock

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Large capacity suitable for big familiesNo starter kit included
Godrej Instachef app for recipe guidanceSlightly larger size might require more space

Top 3 features of the best microwaves at the Amazon Clearance Sale:

Best MicrowavesCapacityDial DetailsSpecial Features
Samsung 32 L Convection Microwave Oven32 litresTouch + DialEco Mode, SLIM FRY
Faber 32 L Convection Microwave Oven32 litresElectric ControlPre-set function, Speedy microwave cooking
Godrej 33 L Convection Microwave Oven33 litresTactile buttons + Jog DialsDual Grill Technology, Steam Clean

Also read: Best microwaves for baking under 20000: Explore top 10 choices for you

 

Best chimneys at the Amazon Clearance Sale:

1. Hindware Smarts Olenna 60 cm Kitchen Chimney

The Hindware Smarts Olenna 60 cm Kitchen Chimney features advanced auto-clean technology and a powerful 1200 m3/hr suction capacity to keep your kitchen smoke-free and fresh. Designed with filterless technology, this chimney is low maintenance and energy-efficient, making it ideal for modern kitchens. The motion sensor allows you to control the chimney effortlessly with a simple wave of your hand, perfect for when your hands are busy. With LED lamps for enhanced visibility and energy efficiency, this chimney is a great addition to any kitchen. Available at a great price on Amazon, it’s a smart investment for a cleaner kitchen.

Specifications of Hindware Smarts Olenna 60 cm Kitchen Chimney

Suction: 1200 m3/hr

Size: 60 cm

Special features: Oil Collector, Motion Sensor

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Powerful suction keeps the kitchen smoke-freeMay be noisy at high suction levels
Motion sensor for easy controlHigher price point compared to basic models

2. IFB 60 cm Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

The IFB 60 cm Pyramid Kitchen Chimney combines style with functionality, featuring a sleek stainless steel design with a glass control panel in silver finish. With a robust suction capacity of 960 m3/hr, it effectively extracts smoke and odours, ideal for kitchens sized between 100 to 200 sqft. This chimney is equipped with noise reduction technology, ensuring a quiet cooking environment even at high suction levels. The two baffle filters offer efficient filtration without sharp edges, making maintenance hassle-free. High-grade LEDs provide uniform illumination, enhancing visibility while cooking. Available with a generous warranty on Amazon, it's perfect for those seeking a reliable and stylish chimney for their kitchen.

 

Specifications of IFB 60 cm 960 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

Suction: 960 m3/hr

Size: 60 cm

Special features: Noise Reduction, Uniform Illumination

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Stylish pyramid designMay require professional installation
Effective noise reductionNot suitable for larger kitchen spaces

3. Faber 90 cm Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

The Faber 90 cm Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney combines style and efficiency, featuring a sleek black tempered glass design with a powerful suction capacity of 1100 m3/hr. Ideal for larger kitchens and heavy cooking, it employs filterless technology to effectively draw in smoke and oily fumes, keeping your kitchen fresh and smoke-free. The push-button control offers easy operation with two speed settings. With its auto-clean feature, maintenance is hassle-free, ensuring longevity and optimal performance. Available in black stainless steel on Amazon at a great price, it’s perfect for those looking to upgrade their kitchen with a high-performance chimney.

 

Specifications of Faber 90 cm 1100 m³/hr Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney

Suction: 1100 m3/hr

Size: 90 cm

Special features: Auto-clean, Filterless technology

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
High suction capacity for larger kitchensRequires adequate space for installation
Sleek curved glass design enhances kitchen aestheticsHigher initial investment compared to basic models

Top 3 features of the best chimneys at the Amazon Clearance Sale:

Best ChimneysSuctionTypeSpecial Features
Hindware Smarts Olenna 60 cm Kitchen Chimney1200 m3/hrMotion sensorOil Collector
IFB 60 cm 960 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney960 m3/hrPyramid shapeNoise Reduction, Uniform Illumination
Faber 90 cm 1100 m³/hr Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney1100 m3/hrCurved glassAuto-clean, Filterless technology

Also read: Best Whirlpool chimney vs other brands: Upgrade your kitchen with top 10 choices for every budget

 

Best dishwashers at the Amazon Clearance Sale:

1. Hisense 15 Place Settings Dishwasher

The Hisense 15 Place Settings Dishwasher offers efficient and convenient dishwashing solutions, perfect for families with 3 to 6 members. Featuring a stainless steel finish, it combines affordability with best-in-class wash quality. This freestanding dishwasher includes a HalfLoad function to wash lightly soiled dishes or operate with a half load, reducing power consumption by approximately 30%. It comes with 6 wash programs including Eco, Rapid, and Intensive, catering to various cleaning needs. Additional features like a digital display, height-adjustable upper basket, and water overflow protection enhance usability. With a 1-24 hours delay start and child lock, it ensures flexible and safe operation. Available at a great price on Amazon, it’s an essential addition to any modern kitchen.

Specifications of Hisense 15 Place Settings Dishwasher

Capacity: 15 place settings

Wash programs: 6

Special features: Inbuilt Heater, Quick Wash

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Suitable for families with 3-6 membersMight not fit in compact kitchens
Energy-efficient HalfLoad functionRequires proper plumbing and installation

2. KAFF Centra 12 Place Settings Free Standing Dishwasher

The KAFF Centra 12 Place Settings Free Standing Dishwasher is designed for efficiency and convenience, ideal for mid-sized families. With a sleek silver finish and stainless steel interior, it features a three-stage filtration system ensuring clean dishes with every wash. This dishwasher offers multiple wash programs including Intensive Wash, Eco Mode, and a quick 90-minute wash, catering to various cleaning needs. It includes automatic features like an adjustable rinse agent dispenser and detergent dispenser, along with a salt container for water softening. The digital display and easy push controls make the operation straightforward. With A+ energy efficiency and a noise level of 55 dB, it combines performance with quiet operation. Available at a great price on Amazon, it's a must-have for hassle-free dishwashing.

Specifications of KAFF Centra 12 Place Settings Free Standing Dishwasher

Capacity: 12 place settings

Wash programs: 4

Special features: 3 Stage Filtration, Delay Function

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Suitable for mid-sized familiesMay be too large for smaller kitchens
Energy-efficient with an A+ ratingRequires proper plumbing and installation

3. Crompton 12 Place Setting Freestanding Dishwasher

The Crompton 12 Place Setting Freestanding Dishwasher is tailored for efficiency and hygiene, ideal for families of 2-4 members. Featuring a durable stainless steel inner tub, it ensures cleanliness and durability with every wash. This dishwasher boasts 6 wash programs including Quick Clean, Eco, and Intensive, catering to various cleaning needs. The SuperActive Drying technology ensures dishes are dried thoroughly post-wash. It includes special features like Extra Hygiene Wash, which eliminates 99.99% of bacteria, and a Half Load Option for saving water and electricity with smaller loads. With A-class energy efficiency and significant water savings compared to hand washing, this dishwasher is a practical and eco-friendly choice. Available at a great price on Amazon, it's a valuable addition to any modern kitchen.

Specifications of Crompton 12 Place Setting Freestanding Dishwasher

Capacity: 12 place settings

Wash programs: 6

Special features: SuperActive Drying System, Extra Hygiene Wash

Reasons to buyReasons to avoid
Energy-efficient with low consumptionMay require space for installation
Extra Hygiene Wash for bacteria eliminationHigher initial investment compared to hand washing

Top 3 features of the best chimneys at the Amazon Clearance Sale:

Best ChimneyPlace SettingsWarrantySpecial Features
Hisense 15 Place Settings Dishwasher151 year on productDelay Timer, Low water consumption
KAFF Centra 12 Place Settings Free Standing Dishwasher122 years on product, 7 years on spares supportAdjustable rinse agent dispenser
Crompton 12 Place Setting Freestanding Dishwasher122-year product and 10-year motor warrantySuper Active Drying System, Extra Hygiene Wash

Also read: Best dishwashers: Uncover the top 10 picks for hassle-free maintenance

How to pick the best best appliances at the Amazon Clearance Sale?

To find the best appliances at the Amazon Clearance Sale, focus on products with high customer ratings and reviews, ensuring reliability. Look for discounts on top brands, check specifications for features that suit your needs, and compare prices to ensure you're getting the best deal.

More articles for you:

Ovens: Fond of baking, grilling and toasting? Then this cooking appliance is a must-have in every household

Best robot vacuum cleaners: Now a clean house is just at the push of a button

Best air fryer ovens with rotisserie and digital functionality in India 2024: Top 9 picks for a healthy diet

The best appliances at the Amazon Clearance Sale: FAQs

1. What should I consider when buying appliances at clearance sales?

Look for reputed brands, check product reviews, and ensure the specifications meet your requirements. Also, verify warranty details and return policies.

3. How do I know if the appliance is right for me?

Consider your household size, space availability, and specific needs. Check features like capacity, energy efficiency, and additional functions.

4. Are clearance sale appliances reliable?

Yes, as long as you purchase from reputable sellers and brands. Read customer reviews to gauge product performance and durability.

5. Can I return clearance sale appliances if they don’t meet expectations?

Typically, yes. Ensure to review Amazon’s return policy for clearance items, as terms may vary.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock the power of data-driven insights with IIT Delhi's Data Science & Machine Learning Certificate Program! Click here to know more.

See more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Technology / Amazon Clearance Sale on Microwave, Chimney, Dishwasher: Discounts up to 56% off to upgrade your kitchen
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On