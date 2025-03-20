Menu Explore
Amazon deals on smartwatches: Up to 90% off on budget and premium smartwatches from Samsung, Apple and more

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Mar 20, 2025 12:09 PM IST

Eyeing a new smartwatch? Don't miss these exclusive Amazon deals on premium, midrange, and budget-friendly smartwatches. Grab top brands at amazing discounts.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Highest discount

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (43mm, Silver, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details checkDetails

₹20,999

Noise Pro 6 Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.85” AMOLED, EN2 Processor, Nebula UI 2.0, Emergency SOS, Compatible with iOS & Android(Jet Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

Best premium smartwatch

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch with (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum Case with (PRODUCT)RED Sport Band S/M. Fitness Tracker,Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps,Always-On Retina Display,Water Resistant View Details checkDetails

₹41,799

OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS 4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100Hrs Battery Life,1.43 AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling (Radiant Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹20,999

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & Ages View Details checkDetails

₹57,999

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Denim Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details checkDetails

₹20,799

Garmin Forerunner 165 Music, Running Smartwatch, Colorful AMOLED Display, Training Metrics and Recovery Insights, Music on Your Wrist, Black/Slate Gray View Details checkDetails

₹30,990

Noise Pro 6 Max Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.96” AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Built-in GPS, 5 ATM, EN2 Processor,for iOS & Android(Signature Brown) View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray] View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

Fenix 8 51mm,AMOLED,Sapphire, Bare Ti, Blk/Chsnt Lthr View Details checkDetails

₹141,990

Best midrange smartwatch

NoiseFit Halo 1.43 AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch, Premium Metallic Build, Always on Display, Smart Gesture Control, 100 Sports Modes (Jet Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

Redmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96 Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

Highest discount

CrossBeats Diva 1.28” Stylish Smart Watch for Women with Stone Studded Bezel| Amoled Display | Female Health Tracker | 100+Sports Modes| Premium Metal Smartwatch with Wireless Charging - (Rose Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

boAt Enigma Gem Womens Luxury Smart Watch w/ 1.19” (3.02cm) AMOLED Display, Emergency SOS Live Location Sharing, Watch Face Studio, QR Tray, BT Calling, 700+ Active Mode, HR & SpO2 (Metallic Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

Boult Crown R Pro Smart Watch 1.43 HD AMOLED, Bluetooth Calling, Working Crown, Zinc Alloy Frame, 600 Nits Brightness, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring, 120+ Sports Mode (Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial, Glossy Metallic Finish, AMOLED Display, Mesh Metal and Leather Strap Options, 100+ Watch Faces, Female Cycle Tracker Smart Watch for Women (Gold Link) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

Huawei Band 9, Comfortable All-Day Wearing, Sleep Tracking, Fast Charging, Durable Battery, Intelligent Brightness Adjustments, 100 Different Workout Modes, Compatible with iOS&Android (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

Pebble Revolve Pro Rotating Bezel 1.43 Ultra Amoled Display, 600 Nits Brightness, Always on Display, High Accuracy Step Count, Metal Build, Premium Strap, BT Calling, DIY Watch Faces, Voice Assistant View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

Noise Newly Launched Halo 2 Smartwatch 1.43 AMOLED, 1st Rotating Dial (Axe-cut Bezel Design), Stainless Steel Build, Menu Transition Animations Effects, BT Calling, Health Suite (Elite Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

Best budget smartwatch

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro Smart Watch 1.39 inch Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch with Advanced Bluetooth Calling, 1.69 TFT Display, SpO2, 100 Sports Mode with Auto Detection, Upto 7 Days Battery (2 Days with Heavy Calling) - Midnight Blue View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

Highest discount

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus Fusion Smart Watch 1.83 inch with Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes IP67 Rating, 240 * 280 Pixel High Resolution (Starlight) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

boAt Wave Call 2 Plus Smart Watch w/Bilingual Support (Hindi/English), 1.96”(4.97 cm) HD Display, BT Calling, 100+Sports Modes, Animated Watch Faces, Voice Assistant(Cherry Blossom) View Details checkDetails

₹1,449

Boult Drift+ Smart Watch 1.85HD Screen, Bluetooth Calling, IP68, 500 Nits Brightness,150+ Watchfaces, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring, 100+ Sports Mode Smartwatch (Chrome) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Deep Wine) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

Noise Quad Call 1.81 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, AI Voice Assistance, 160+Hrs Battery Life, Metallic Build, in-Built Games, 100 Sports Modes, 100+ Watch Faces (Elite Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

Cult Ranger XR1-1.43 AMOLED Display,Outdoor Rugged Smartwatch for Men, Bluetooth Calling, 8 Days Battery, Continous Heart Rate,100+ Sports Mode, Live Cricket Score, Built-in Flashlight, Free Strap View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

Boult Crown R Pro Smart Watch 1.43 HD AMOLED, Bluetooth Calling, Working Crown, Zinc Alloy Frame, 600 Nits Brightness, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring, 120+ Sports Mode (Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

Fire-Boltt ARC 49.8mm (1.96 inch) AMOLED Always On Curved Display Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling, Wireless Charging, 100+ Sports Modes, Water-Resistant 100+ Cloud Watch Faces (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

Looking to upgrade your smartwatch? There are exciting discounts available on Amazon on some of the best smartwatches from popular brands like Samsung, Apple, Garmin and more. From premium smartwatches packed with advanced features to budget-friendly options, there’s something for every need.

Add a new smartwatch to your collection with Amazon deals.
Add a new smartwatch to your collection with Amazon deals.

These Amazon deals on smartwatches offer a great chance to grab your favourite model at a reduced price. With features like fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, GPS, and call alerts, smartwatches can simplify your life and improve your health.

If you're planning to switch to a premium smartwatch or want an affordable option with essential features, these offers are worth checking out. Explore the deals today and find a smartwatch that suits your lifestyle while saving money.

Up to 50% off on premium smartwatches on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth is a premium smartwatch that offers a unique blend of style and advanced features. With a 51% discount, it's a great pick for those seeking fitness tracking and convenience. Its BP and ECG monitoring features help track your health directly from your wrist. The Tap & Pay feature using Samsung Wallet makes transactions effortless. Designed with Sapphire Crystal Glass and Armor Aluminium Dial, it’s durable and stylish.

Specifications

Operating System
Wear OS 4.0
Storage Capacity
16 GB
Special features
BP & ECG monitoring, Contactless Payments, Sleep Tracking, Fall Detection
Water resistance
IP68 / 5ATM
Material
Sapphire Crystal Glass & Armor Aluminum Dial
Click Here to Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (43mm, Silver, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features

This premium smartwatch from Noise brings intelligent features and stylish design at 33% off. Its AI-driven watch faces adapt to your style, giving you endless customisation. The built-in AI companion offers personalized fitness and wellness insights, helping you stay on track. Powered by the advanced EN 2 processor, it ensures smooth performance. The Nebula UI 2.0 provides a sleek and intuitive interface, making navigation easy. With smart alerts and Emergency SOS, it's designed for both convenience and safety.

Specifications

Display
1.85” AMOLED
Processor
EN 2 Processor
Special features
AI Watch Faces, AI Fitness Companion, Emergency SOS
Connectivity
Bluetooth
Design
Square dial with lightweight build
Click Here to Buy

Noise Pro 6 Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.85” AMOLED, EN2 Processor, Nebula UI 2.0, Emergency SOS, Compatible with iOS & Android(Jet Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Enjoy a 19% discount on this powerful smartwatch from Apple in the Amazon deals. The Apple Watch Series 9 stands out as the best overall premium smartwatch with its powerful S9 chip, delivering faster performance and a brighter display. Its advanced health features include ECG, blood oxygen monitoring, and sleep tracking for comprehensive insights. The convenient touch-free interaction feature simplifies usage, while cellular connectivity lets you stay connected without your phone.

Specifications

Display
Always-on Retina display
Processor
S9 chip for improved performance
Health features
ECG, blood oxygen monitoring
Connectivity
GPS + Cellular for calls, texts
Storage
64 GB for apps, music, and data
Click Here to Buy

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch with (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum Case with (PRODUCT)RED Sport Band S/M. Fitness Tracker,Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps,Always-On Retina Display,Water Resistant

More deals on premium smartwatches on Amazon

Up to 70% discount on midrange smartwatches on Amazon

The NoiseFit Halo smartwatch is a stylish pick in the midrange category with a sleek metallic build and a vivid 1.43-inch AMOLED display. Its Smart Gesture Control makes navigation seamless, while Tru SyncTM technology ensures smooth Bluetooth calling. With 100 sports modes and a range of health monitoring features, it's perfect for active users. Enjoy 63% off during Amazon deals, making it a smart choice for those seeking premium features at a budget price.

Specifications

Display
1.43-inch AMOLED, 466x466 resolution
Battery life
Up to 7 days, 1 day with calling
Connectivity
Bluetooth v5.3 with single chip calling
Health features
Blood oxygen, heart rate, sleep tracker
Sports modes
100 sports modes with NoiseFit app support
Click Here to Buy

NoiseFit Halo 1.43 AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch, Premium Metallic Build, Always on Display, Smart Gesture Control, 100 Sports Modes (Jet Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite is a standout in the midrange smartwatches category with a 1.96-inch AMOLED display offering 600 nits brightness for clear visuals. It features an advanced GPS system for accurate location tracking and Bluetooth calling with AI noise reduction for clearer conversations. With 18-day battery life and 5 ATM water resistance, it's built for both daily use and active adventures. Enjoy 50% off on this feature-packed smartwatch during Amazon deals.

Specifications

Display
1.96-inch AMOLED, 600 nits brightness
Battery life
Up to 18 days on a full charge
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3 with dual-mic ENC
Water resistance
5 ATM (up to 50 meters)
Workout modes
150+ modes with health tracking features
Click Here to Buy

Redmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96 Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, Black

Loading Suggestions...

The CrossBeats Diva smartwatch has a1.28-inch AMOLED display offering 700 nits brightness. Its stone-studded metal bezel adds a premium touch, while the Always-on Display keeps you connected. Enjoy Bluetooth calling, music control, and over 100 watch faces for personalised style. Designed for women, it features a female health tracker, SpO2, BP, and heart rate monitoring. With wireless charging and a 7-day battery life, this watch combines elegance with practicality, that too at a 73% discount now!

Specifications

Display
1.28-inch AMOLED, 700 nits brightness
Battery life
Up to 7 days
Connectivity
Bluetooth with AAC 3W speakers
Health tracking
Female health tracker, BP, SpO2, heart rate monitoring
Health features
Wireless charging, multiple watch faces
Click Here to Buy

CrossBeats Diva 1.28” Stylish Smart Watch for Women with Stone Studded Bezel| Amoled Display | Female Health Tracker | 100+Sports Modes| Premium Metal Smartwatch with Wireless Charging - (Rose Gold)

Explore more deals on midrange smartwatches

Amazon discounts on budget smartwatches: Up to 90% off

The Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro stands out in the budget smartwatches category with its durable metal body and 1.39-inch TFT colour display. Offering Bluetooth calling, AI voice assistant, and over 120 sports modes, it’s designed for fitness enthusiasts. With SpO2 and heart rate monitoring, it keeps track of your health efficiently. Enjoy an impressive 87% discount during the Amazon deals. This smartwatch combines style and functionality, making it a smart pick in the ongoing Amazon offers.

Specifications

Display
1.39-inch TFT, 240x240 resolution
Battery life
Up to 7 days
Sports modes
120+ for comprehensive activity tracking
Health features
SpO2, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking
Design
Sleek and durable metal frame
Click Here to Buy

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro Smart Watch 1.39 inch Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Noise Pulse Go Buzz is a top pick in budget smartwatches, now available with a 76% discount during Amazon deals. Its 1.69-inch TFT display offers sharp visuals with 500 nits brightness. Featuring Bluetooth calling, 100 sports modes with auto detection, and the Noise Health Suite for wellness tracking, it’s perfect for fitness enthusiasts. With up to 7 days of battery life, this smartwatch combines style, utility, and performance in one sleek design under Amazon offers.

Specifications

Display
1.69-inch TFT, 240x280 resolution
Battery life
Up to 7 days
Sports modes
100+ with auto detection
Health features
SpO2, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking
Water resistance
IP68 rating for durability
Click Here to Buy

Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch with Advanced Bluetooth Calling, 1.69 TFT Display, SpO2, 100 Sports Mode with Auto Detection, Upto 7 Days Battery (2 Days with Heavy Calling) - Midnight Blue

Loading Suggestions...

Featuring a vibrant 1.83" HD display, the Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus offers Bluetooth calling with a built-in mic and speaker for seamless communication. Enjoy 100+ sports modes, SpO2 monitoring, and heart rate tracking for improved fitness management. With an AI voice assistant, IP67 water resistance, and up to 7 days of battery life, this feature-packed smartwatch is perfect for your active lifestyle. Grab this smartwatch at a 93% discount today!

More deals on budget smartwatches on Amazon

Smartwatches

  • What features should I look for in a smartwatch?

    Look for features like Bluetooth calling, fitness tracking, SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, and waterproof design for everyday use.

  • Are smartwatches compatible with all phones?

    Most smartwatches support Android and iOS devices, but it's important to check compatibility before buying.

  • Can I make calls using a smartwatch?

    Yes, some smartwatches with Bluetooth calling allow you to make and receive calls directly from your wrist.

  • Can I track my workouts with a smartwatch?

    Yes, smartwatches offer multiple sports modes to track activities like running, cycling, yoga, and more.

  • How do smartwatches help with health monitoring?

    Smartwatches can track heart rate, SpO2 levels, sleep patterns, and stress levels for better health insights.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

