Amazon deals on smartwatches: Up to 90% off on budget and premium smartwatches from Samsung, Apple and more
Mar 20, 2025 12:09 PM IST
Eyeing a new smartwatch? Don't miss these exclusive Amazon deals on premium, midrange, and budget-friendly smartwatches. Grab top brands at amazing discounts.
Our Pick
Highest discount
Best premium smartwatch
Best midrange smartwatch
Highest discount
Best budget smartwatch
Highest discount
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Highest discountSamsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (43mm, Silver, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details
|
₹20,999
|
|
|
Noise Pro 6 Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.85” AMOLED, EN2 Processor, Nebula UI 2.0, Emergency SOS, Compatible with iOS & Android(Jet Black) View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Best premium smartwatchApple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch with (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum Case with (PRODUCT)RED Sport Band S/M. Fitness Tracker,Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps,Always-On Retina Display,Water Resistant View Details
|
₹41,799
|
|
|
OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS 4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100Hrs Battery Life,1.43 AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling (Radiant Steel) View Details
|
₹20,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & Ages View Details
|
₹57,999
|
|
|
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Denim Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details
|
₹20,799
|
|
|
Garmin Forerunner 165 Music, Running Smartwatch, Colorful AMOLED Display, Training Metrics and Recovery Insights, Music on Your Wrist, Black/Slate Gray View Details
|
₹30,990
|
|
|
Noise Pro 6 Max Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.96” AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Built-in GPS, 5 ATM, EN2 Processor,for iOS & Android(Signature Brown) View Details
|
₹7,499
|
|
|
OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray] View Details
|
₹17,999
|
|
|
Fenix 8 51mm,AMOLED,Sapphire, Bare Ti, Blk/Chsnt Lthr View Details
|
₹141,990
|
|
|
Best midrange smartwatchNoiseFit Halo 1.43 AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch, Premium Metallic Build, Always on Display, Smart Gesture Control, 100 Sports Modes (Jet Black) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Redmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96 Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, Black View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
Highest discountCrossBeats Diva 1.28” Stylish Smart Watch for Women with Stone Studded Bezel| Amoled Display | Female Health Tracker | 100+Sports Modes| Premium Metal Smartwatch with Wireless Charging - (Rose Gold) View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
boAt Enigma Gem Womens Luxury Smart Watch w/ 1.19” (3.02cm) AMOLED Display, Emergency SOS Live Location Sharing, Watch Face Studio, QR Tray, BT Calling, 700+ Active Mode, HR & SpO2 (Metallic Black) View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Boult Crown R Pro Smart Watch 1.43 HD AMOLED, Bluetooth Calling, Working Crown, Zinc Alloy Frame, 600 Nits Brightness, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring, 120+ Sports Mode (Silver) View Details
|
₹2,399
|
|
|
Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial, Glossy Metallic Finish, AMOLED Display, Mesh Metal and Leather Strap Options, 100+ Watch Faces, Female Cycle Tracker Smart Watch for Women (Gold Link) View Details
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
Huawei Band 9, Comfortable All-Day Wearing, Sleep Tracking, Fast Charging, Durable Battery, Intelligent Brightness Adjustments, 100 Different Workout Modes, Compatible with iOS&Android (Black) View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
Pebble Revolve Pro Rotating Bezel 1.43 Ultra Amoled Display, 600 Nits Brightness, Always on Display, High Accuracy Step Count, Metal Build, Premium Strap, BT Calling, DIY Watch Faces, Voice Assistant View Details
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
Noise Newly Launched Halo 2 Smartwatch 1.43 AMOLED, 1st Rotating Dial (Axe-cut Bezel Design), Stainless Steel Build, Menu Transition Animations Effects, BT Calling, Health Suite (Elite Black) View Details
|
₹4,999
|
|
|
Best budget smartwatchFire-Boltt Phoenix Pro Smart Watch 1.39 inch Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Black) View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch with Advanced Bluetooth Calling, 1.69 TFT Display, SpO2, 100 Sports Mode with Auto Detection, Upto 7 Days Battery (2 Days with Heavy Calling) - Midnight Blue View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
Highest discountFire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus Fusion Smart Watch 1.83 inch with Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistance, 100 Sports Modes IP67 Rating, 240 * 280 Pixel High Resolution (Starlight) View Details
|
₹1,399
|
|
|
boAt Wave Call 2 Plus Smart Watch w/Bilingual Support (Hindi/English), 1.96”(4.97 cm) HD Display, BT Calling, 100+Sports Modes, Animated Watch Faces, Voice Assistant(Cherry Blossom) View Details
|
₹1,449
|
|
|
Boult Drift+ Smart Watch 1.85HD Screen, Bluetooth Calling, IP68, 500 Nits Brightness,150+ Watchfaces, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring, 100+ Sports Mode Smartwatch (Chrome) View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Deep Wine) View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Noise Quad Call 1.81 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, AI Voice Assistance, 160+Hrs Battery Life, Metallic Build, in-Built Games, 100 Sports Modes, 100+ Watch Faces (Elite Silver) View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Cult Ranger XR1-1.43 AMOLED Display,Outdoor Rugged Smartwatch for Men, Bluetooth Calling, 8 Days Battery, Continous Heart Rate,100+ Sports Mode, Live Cricket Score, Built-in Flashlight, Free Strap View Details
|
₹2,099
|
|
|
Boult Crown R Pro Smart Watch 1.43 HD AMOLED, Bluetooth Calling, Working Crown, Zinc Alloy Frame, 600 Nits Brightness, AI Voice Assistant, SpO2 Monitoring, 120+ Sports Mode (Silver) View Details
|
₹2,399
|
|
|
Fire-Boltt ARC 49.8mm (1.96 inch) AMOLED Always On Curved Display Smart Watch, Bluetooth Calling, Wireless Charging, 100+ Sports Modes, Water-Resistant 100+ Cloud Watch Faces (Black) View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
