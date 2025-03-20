Amazon deals on smartwatches: Up to 90% off on budget and premium smartwatches from Samsung, Apple and more

Looking to upgrade your smartwatch? There are exciting discounts available on Amazon on some of the best smartwatches from popular brands like Samsung, Apple, Garmin and more. From premium smartwatches packed with advanced features to budget-friendly options, there’s something for every need. Add a new smartwatch to your collection with Amazon deals.

These Amazon deals on smartwatches offer a great chance to grab your favourite model at a reduced price. With features like fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, GPS, and call alerts, smartwatches can simplify your life and improve your health.

If you're planning to switch to a premium smartwatch or want an affordable option with essential features, these offers are worth checking out. Explore the deals today and find a smartwatch that suits your lifestyle while saving money.

Up to 50% off on premium smartwatches on Amazon

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth is a premium smartwatch that offers a unique blend of style and advanced features. With a 51% discount, it's a great pick for those seeking fitness tracking and convenience. Its BP and ECG monitoring features help track your health directly from your wrist. The Tap & Pay feature using Samsung Wallet makes transactions effortless. Designed with Sapphire Crystal Glass and Armor Aluminium Dial, it’s durable and stylish.

Specifications Operating System Wear OS 4.0 Storage Capacity 16 GB Special features BP & ECG monitoring, Contactless Payments, Sleep Tracking, Fall Detection Water resistance IP68 / 5ATM Material Sapphire Crystal Glass & Armor Aluminum Dial Click Here to Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (43mm, Silver, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features

Loading Suggestions...

This premium smartwatch from Noise brings intelligent features and stylish design at 33% off. Its AI-driven watch faces adapt to your style, giving you endless customisation. The built-in AI companion offers personalized fitness and wellness insights, helping you stay on track. Powered by the advanced EN 2 processor, it ensures smooth performance. The Nebula UI 2.0 provides a sleek and intuitive interface, making navigation easy. With smart alerts and Emergency SOS, it's designed for both convenience and safety.

Specifications Display 1.85” AMOLED Processor EN 2 Processor Special features AI Watch Faces, AI Fitness Companion, Emergency SOS Connectivity Bluetooth Design Square dial with lightweight build Click Here to Buy Noise Pro 6 Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.85” AMOLED, EN2 Processor, Nebula UI 2.0, Emergency SOS, Compatible with iOS & Android(Jet Black)

Loading Suggestions...

Enjoy a 19% discount on this powerful smartwatch from Apple in the Amazon deals. The Apple Watch Series 9 stands out as the best overall premium smartwatch with its powerful S9 chip, delivering faster performance and a brighter display. Its advanced health features include ECG, blood oxygen monitoring, and sleep tracking for comprehensive insights. The convenient touch-free interaction feature simplifies usage, while cellular connectivity lets you stay connected without your phone.

Specifications Display Always-on Retina display Processor S9 chip for improved performance Health features ECG, blood oxygen monitoring Connectivity GPS + Cellular for calls, texts Storage 64 GB for apps, music, and data Click Here to Buy Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smartwatch with (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum Case with (PRODUCT)RED Sport Band S/M. Fitness Tracker,Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps,Always-On Retina Display,Water Resistant

More deals on premium smartwatches on Amazon

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Up to 70% discount on midrange smartwatches on Amazon

Loading Suggestions...

The NoiseFit Halo smartwatch is a stylish pick in the midrange category with a sleek metallic build and a vivid 1.43-inch AMOLED display. Its Smart Gesture Control makes navigation seamless, while Tru SyncTM technology ensures smooth Bluetooth calling. With 100 sports modes and a range of health monitoring features, it's perfect for active users. Enjoy 63% off during Amazon deals, making it a smart choice for those seeking premium features at a budget price.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED, 466x466 resolution Battery life Up to 7 days, 1 day with calling Connectivity Bluetooth v5.3 with single chip calling Health features Blood oxygen, heart rate, sleep tracker Sports modes 100 sports modes with NoiseFit app support Click Here to Buy NoiseFit Halo 1.43 AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Round Dial Smart Watch, Premium Metallic Build, Always on Display, Smart Gesture Control, 100 Sports Modes (Jet Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite is a standout in the midrange smartwatches category with a 1.96-inch AMOLED display offering 600 nits brightness for clear visuals. It features an advanced GPS system for accurate location tracking and Bluetooth calling with AI noise reduction for clearer conversations. With 18-day battery life and 5 ATM water resistance, it's built for both daily use and active adventures. Enjoy 50% off on this feature-packed smartwatch during Amazon deals.

Specifications Display 1.96-inch AMOLED, 600 nits brightness Battery life Up to 18 days on a full charge Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 with dual-mic ENC Water resistance 5 ATM (up to 50 meters) Workout modes 150+ modes with health tracking features Click Here to Buy Redmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96 Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, Black

Loading Suggestions...

The CrossBeats Diva smartwatch has a1.28-inch AMOLED display offering 700 nits brightness. Its stone-studded metal bezel adds a premium touch, while the Always-on Display keeps you connected. Enjoy Bluetooth calling, music control, and over 100 watch faces for personalised style. Designed for women, it features a female health tracker, SpO2, BP, and heart rate monitoring. With wireless charging and a 7-day battery life, this watch combines elegance with practicality, that too at a 73% discount now!

Specifications Display 1.28-inch AMOLED, 700 nits brightness Battery life Up to 7 days Connectivity Bluetooth with AAC 3W speakers Health tracking Female health tracker, BP, SpO2, heart rate monitoring Health features Wireless charging, multiple watch faces Click Here to Buy CrossBeats Diva 1.28” Stylish Smart Watch for Women with Stone Studded Bezel| Amoled Display | Female Health Tracker | 100+Sports Modes| Premium Metal Smartwatch with Wireless Charging - (Rose Gold)

Explore more deals on midrange smartwatches

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon discounts on budget smartwatches: Up to 90% off

Loading Suggestions...

The Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro stands out in the budget smartwatches category with its durable metal body and 1.39-inch TFT colour display. Offering Bluetooth calling, AI voice assistant, and over 120 sports modes, it’s designed for fitness enthusiasts. With SpO2 and heart rate monitoring, it keeps track of your health efficiently. Enjoy an impressive 87% discount during the Amazon deals. This smartwatch combines style and functionality, making it a smart pick in the ongoing Amazon offers.

Specifications Display 1.39-inch TFT, 240x240 resolution Battery life Up to 7 days Sports modes 120+ for comprehensive activity tracking Health features SpO2, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking Design Sleek and durable metal frame Click Here to Buy Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro Smart Watch 1.39 inch Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Noise Pulse Go Buzz is a top pick in budget smartwatches, now available with a 76% discount during Amazon deals. Its 1.69-inch TFT display offers sharp visuals with 500 nits brightness. Featuring Bluetooth calling, 100 sports modes with auto detection, and the Noise Health Suite for wellness tracking, it’s perfect for fitness enthusiasts. With up to 7 days of battery life, this smartwatch combines style, utility, and performance in one sleek design under Amazon offers.

Specifications Display 1.69-inch TFT, 240x280 resolution Battery life Up to 7 days Sports modes 100+ with auto detection Health features SpO2, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking Water resistance IP68 rating for durability Click Here to Buy Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch with Advanced Bluetooth Calling, 1.69 TFT Display, SpO2, 100 Sports Mode with Auto Detection, Upto 7 Days Battery (2 Days with Heavy Calling) - Midnight Blue

Loading Suggestions...

Featuring a vibrant 1.83" HD display, the Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus offers Bluetooth calling with a built-in mic and speaker for seamless communication. Enjoy 100+ sports modes, SpO2 monitoring, and heart rate tracking for improved fitness management. With an AI voice assistant, IP67 water resistance, and up to 7 days of battery life, this feature-packed smartwatch is perfect for your active lifestyle. Grab this smartwatch at a 93% discount today!

More deals on budget smartwatches on Amazon

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Croma Velocity AR Smartwatch review: Affordable choice with AMOLED display and smart features

Explore life-saving features of smartwatches: What you need to know

Best smartwatches under ₹4000: Top 9 picks that combine affordable elegance with advanced features

Best smartwatches for boys: Top 10 picks with trendy designs, fitness tracking and smart features

Premium smartwatch buying guide for men: Always pick the right feature-rich device for yourself

Best smartwatches in India under ₹15000: Top 7 stylish wearables you can buy today

Smartwatches What features should I look for in a smartwatch? Look for features like Bluetooth calling, fitness tracking, SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, and waterproof design for everyday use.

Are smartwatches compatible with all phones? Most smartwatches support Android and iOS devices, but it's important to check compatibility before buying.

Can I make calls using a smartwatch? Yes, some smartwatches with Bluetooth calling allow you to make and receive calls directly from your wrist.

Can I track my workouts with a smartwatch? Yes, smartwatches offer multiple sports modes to track activities like running, cycling, yoga, and more.

How do smartwatches help with health monitoring? Smartwatches can track heart rate, SpO2 levels, sleep patterns, and stress levels for better health insights.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.