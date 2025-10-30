Search
Thu, Oct 30, 2025
Amazon Diwali Sale Prices are Still Live! Storage devices up to 80% off; deals from 299 on HDDs, SSDs, memory cards

ByKanika Budhiraja
Published on: Oct 30, 2025 02:00 pm IST

Amazon Diwali sale prices are still live on Amazon. Grab lowest prices and top discounts. Make the most of it; buy the storage devices you need today. Hurry!

Deal Starting at 299

Digitek (DCR-007) USB-A 3.0 & Type C High-Speed Multi-Card Reader Supports All Standard SD/SDHC/SDXC and Micro SD/Micro SDHC/Micro SDXC Cards. View Details checkDetails

₹299

SanDisk PRO-Cinema CFexpress Type B Card​ 320GB up to 1700MB/s Read, up to 1500MB/s Write View Details checkDetails

₹13,769

Highest Deal

SanDisk Extreme Pro Cfexpress Type B Card,1700 MB/s R & 1400 MB/s W, Black, 512GB View Details checkDetails

₹17,399

Samsung T7 2TB Portable

Samsung T7 2TB Up to 1,050MB/s USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps, Type-C) External Solid State Drive (Portable SSD) Grey(MU-PC2T0T) View Details checkDetails

₹16,599

SanDisk Extreme Pro 4TB

SanDisk 4TB Extreme Pro Portable SSD 2000MB/s R/ W, Upto 3 meter drop protection with IP65 water and dust resistance, Metal Enclosure, PC, MAC & TypeC Smartphone Compatible, 5Y Warranty,External SSD View Details checkDetails

₹39,999

SanDisk Extreme Pro 256G

SanDisk Extreme Pro 256GB microSDXC UHS-I, V30, 200MB/s Read, 140MB/s Write, Memory Card for 4K Video on Smartphones, Action Cams and Drones View Details checkDetails

₹3,009

Type C OTG Flash Drive

HP 886C 128GB OTG USB Flash Drive 3.2 Gold/Metallic Swivel Design/Durable Metal Material View Details checkDetails

₹1,428

Samsung Type C 128GB

SAMSUNG Type-C™ USB Flash Drive, 128GB, Transfers 4GB Files in 11 Secs w/Up to 400MB/s 3.13 Read Speeds, Compatible w/USB 3.0/2.0, Waterproof, Blue View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

YubiKey 5 NFC USB A

Yubico - Yubikey 5 NFC - USB-A - Two Factor Authentication Security Key, 1 MB View Details checkDetails

₹6,000

Western Digital WD WD 1Tb Elements Portable SSD, 400Mb/S R, Upto 2 Meter Drop Protection, PC & Mac Compatible, 3 Y Warranty (BAYN0010BBK-WESN) View Details checkDetails

₹7,564

Diwali brings new photos, long videos, and the dreaded storage full alert. Last year’s backup drive is packed and edits crawl on the laptop. Amazon Diwali Sale Prices are still live with storage deals that help right now. You get up to 78% off and pick from 299 on HDDs, SSDs, memory cards, pen drives and a lot more.

Amazon Diwali Sale Prices bring lowest rates on storage devices today. Pick the HDDs, SSDs and memory cards you need.
Amazon Diwali Sale Prices bring lowest rates on storage devices today. Pick the HDDs, SSDs and memory cards you need.

Shop with a plan, not a cart of maybes. Use a roomy HDD for yearly backups and keep a portable SSD for travel and quick edits. Refresh microSD or SD cards for cameras and phones. Check read and write speeds, USB 3.2 or NVMe support, and warranty. Buy only the capacity you will actually use.

Top 10 deals on best storage devices:

Digitek DCR 007 bridges old laptops and new phones with both USB A 3.0 and Type C. Amazon Diwali sale prices are still live, and this card reader sits at 50% off. It handles SD, SDHC, SDXC plus microSD formats for cameras, drones, and dash cams.

Tool free, plug and play, with LED read status. Keep one in the kit to move 4K footage fast between devices and laptops too.

Specifications

Ports
USB A 3.0, USB C
Formats
SD, SDHC, SDXC, microSD, microSDHC, microSDXC
Speed
Up to 5 Gbps
Model
DCR 007
OS
Windows, macOS, Android
SanDisk PRO-Cinema CFexpress Type B 320GB is built for long takes and burst work on pro bodies. Amazon Diwali sale prices are still live, and this card is at 80% off today.

With up to 1,700 MB/s reads and up to 1,500 MB/s writes, it clears buffers fast and holds steady on 8K and high bit rate 4K. A tough design and cinema grade endurance bring confidence on set and on travel.

Specifications

Capacity
320GB
Format
CFexpress Type B
Read
Up to 1,700 MB/s
Write
Up to 1,500 MB/s
Use
8K and 4K video, RAW bursts
SanDisk Extreme Pro CFexpress Type B 512GB suits high burst RAW and 8K or 4K video on pro cameras. Amazon Diwali sale prices are still live, and this card is 78% off today for creators.

With up to 1700 MB/s read and 1400 MB/s write, it clears buffers quickly and holds steady on long takes. A tough enclosure and reliable controller bring confidence for travel, studio shoots, and everyday assignments.

Specifications

Capacity
512GB
Format
CFexpress Type B
Read
Up to 1700 MB/s
Write
Up to 1400 MB/s
Use
RAW bursts, 8K/4K video
Samsung’s T7 2TB is a reliable pick for fast transfers and a pocketable drive that handles daily carry. Amazon Diwali sale prices are still live now. You get up to 1,050 MB/s over USB 3.2 Gen 2 with a Type C port, good for 4K edits and big photo libraries.

The metal shell stays cool, and Samsung software adds password protection. Works across laptops, consoles, and phones with USB C. Get it at 64% off.

Specifications

Capacity
2TB
Interface
USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C
Speed
Up to 1,050 MB/s read, up to 1,000 MB/s write
Model
MU PC2T0T
Build
Metal body, shock resistant
Security
Password protection, AES 256 bit
Compatibility
Windows, macOS, Android, consoles
SanDisk Extreme Pro 4TB is built for heavy shoots and travel. Amazon Diwali sale prices are still live, and this one sits at 45 percent off. Up to 2000MB/s moves 4K folders fast, while the metal enclosure, IP65 rating, and three metre drop protection keep it working.

Works with PC, Mac, and Type C phones. AES security via app, five year warranty, and a cable in the box, ready today. It's a great memory card deal to grab now.

Specifications

Capacity
4TB
Speed
Up to 2000MB/s read write
Interface
USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type C
Protection
IP65, three metre drop
Compatibility
PC, Mac, Type C phones
SanDisk Extreme Pro 256GB microSDXC is built for 4K capture on phones, action cams, and drones. Amazon Diwali sale prices are still live, and this card sits at 42% off.

Rated UHS-I and V30, it hits up to 200 MB/s reads and 140 MB/s writes, so transfers are quick and bursts stay smooth. Rugged build and RescuePRO Deluxe offer peace of mind across devices, for phones, cameras, and readers.

Specifications

Capacity
256GB
Speed
Up to 200MB/s read, 140MB/s write
Rating
UHS-I, V30
Format
microSDXC
Use
4K video, phones, action cams, drones
Special Features
Drop Proof, Temperature Proof, Water Proof, X Ray Proof
HP 886C 128GB is a handy OTG flash drive for phones, tablets, and laptops. Amazon Diwali sale prices are still live, and this one is at 52 percent off. USB 3.2 keeps transfers quick, while the gold metal swivel shell protects the connector in a pocket.

Move shoots, reels, and docs without cables, then plug into a PC for edits. A durable, compact build makes it easy to carry.

Specifications

Capacity
128GB
Interface
USB 3.2
Connector
USB Type C, OTG
Design
Metal swivel, gold
Build
Durable metal body
Compatibility
Windows, macOS, Android
Samsung Type C USB Flash Drive 128GB moves a 4GB file in about 11 seconds with up to 400 MB/s reads. Amazon Diwali sale prices are still live, and this one is 34% off today.

Metal, waterproof body in blue fits phones, tablets, and laptops with USB C, and works with USB 3.0 and 2.0 ports. Handy for quick edits, transfers, and sharing reels without cables between devices easily.

Specifications

Capacity
128GB
Interface
USB Type C
Speed
Up to 400 MB/s read
Transfer
4GB in ~11 seconds
Compatibility
USB 3.0, USB 2.0
Build
Waterproof, metal
YubiKey 5 NFC with USB A adds fast, hardware based two factor login for services and password managers. Amazon Diwali sale prices are still live, and this key is 50% off.

Tap via NFC on phones or plug into a USB A port on laptops to approve sign-ins. It supports FIDO2, U2F, OTP, and PIV, stores multiple credentials, and works offline with no batteries. Setup is quick and private.

Specifications

Capacity
1 MB
Interface
USB A, NFC
Standards
FIDO2, U2F, OTP, PIV
Use
Two factor authentication
Compatibility
Windows, macOS, Android, iOS
WD Elements Portable SSD 1TB trims wait time for everyday edits and backups. Amazon Diwali sale prices are still live, and this drive is 49% off.

With up to 400 MB/s reads, it moves photo libraries and travel projects smoothly. The sturdy shell handles drops up to two metres. It works with PC and Mac from the box, and a three year warranty backs daily use on the go.

Specifications

Capacity
1TB
Speed
Up to 400 MB/s read
Interface
USB 3.2 Gen 1
Drop
Up to 2 metres
Warranty
3 years

  • HDD or SSD for backups?

    HDD for large, low cost archives; SSD for faster, safer carry.

  • What SSD speed should I aim for?

    USB 3.2 Gen 2 with ~1,000 MB/s reads for on-the-go edits.

  • NVMe M.2 vs SATA SSD?

    NVMe is much faster; SATA is fine for everyday use and cheaper.

  • Best microSD for 4K video?

    U3 and V30; A2 helps on phones.

  • Who needs CFexpress Type B?

    Pro bodies shooting long 4K/8K takes and heavy RAW bursts.

  • Pen drive or portable SSD?

    Pen drive for quick share; portable SSD for speed and durability.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

