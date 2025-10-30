Amazon Diwali Sale Prices are Still Live! Storage devices up to 80% off; deals from 299 on HDDs, SSDs, memory cards

Diwali brings new photos, long videos, and the dreaded storage full alert. Last year’s backup drive is packed and edits crawl on the laptop. Amazon Diwali Sale Prices are still live with storage deals that help right now. You get up to 78% off and pick from ₹299 on HDDs, SSDs, memory cards, pen drives and a lot more. Amazon Diwali Sale Prices bring lowest rates on storage devices today. Pick the HDDs, SSDs and memory cards you need.

Shop with a plan, not a cart of maybes. Use a roomy HDD for yearly backups and keep a portable SSD for travel and quick edits. Refresh microSD or SD cards for cameras and phones. Check read and write speeds, USB 3.2 or NVMe support, and warranty. Buy only the capacity you will actually use.

Top 10 deals on best storage devices:

Digitek DCR 007 bridges old laptops and new phones with both USB A 3.0 and Type C. Amazon Diwali sale prices are still live, and this card reader sits at 50% off. It handles SD, SDHC, SDXC plus microSD formats for cameras, drones, and dash cams.

Tool free, plug and play, with LED read status. Keep one in the kit to move 4K footage fast between devices and laptops too.

Specifications Ports USB A 3.0, USB C Formats SD, SDHC, SDXC, microSD, microSDHC, microSDXC Speed Up to 5 Gbps Model DCR 007 OS Windows, macOS, Android

SanDisk PRO-Cinema CFexpress Type B 320GB is built for long takes and burst work on pro bodies. Amazon Diwali sale prices are still live, and this card is at 80% off today.

With up to 1,700 MB/s reads and up to 1,500 MB/s writes, it clears buffers fast and holds steady on 8K and high bit rate 4K. A tough design and cinema grade endurance bring confidence on set and on travel.

Specifications Capacity 320GB Format CFexpress Type B Read Up to 1,700 MB/s Write Up to 1,500 MB/s Use 8K and 4K video, RAW bursts

SanDisk Extreme Pro CFexpress Type B 512GB suits high burst RAW and 8K or 4K video on pro cameras. Amazon Diwali sale prices are still live, and this card is 78% off today for creators.

With up to 1700 MB/s read and 1400 MB/s write, it clears buffers quickly and holds steady on long takes. A tough enclosure and reliable controller bring confidence for travel, studio shoots, and everyday assignments.

Specifications Capacity 512GB Format CFexpress Type B Read Up to 1700 MB/s Write Up to 1400 MB/s Use RAW bursts, 8K/4K video

Samsung’s T7 2TB is a reliable pick for fast transfers and a pocketable drive that handles daily carry. Amazon Diwali sale prices are still live now. You get up to 1,050 MB/s over USB 3.2 Gen 2 with a Type C port, good for 4K edits and big photo libraries.

The metal shell stays cool, and Samsung software adds password protection. Works across laptops, consoles, and phones with USB C. Get it at 64% off.

Specifications Capacity 2TB Interface USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C Speed Up to 1,050 MB/s read, up to 1,000 MB/s write Model MU PC2T0T Build Metal body, shock resistant Security Password protection, AES 256 bit Compatibility Windows, macOS, Android, consoles

SanDisk Extreme Pro 4TB is built for heavy shoots and travel. Amazon Diwali sale prices are still live, and this one sits at 45 percent off. Up to 2000MB/s moves 4K folders fast, while the metal enclosure, IP65 rating, and three metre drop protection keep it working.

Works with PC, Mac, and Type C phones. AES security via app, five year warranty, and a cable in the box, ready today. It's a great memory card deal to grab now.

Specifications Capacity 4TB Speed Up to 2000MB/s read write Interface USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type C Protection IP65, three metre drop Compatibility PC, Mac, Type C phones

SanDisk Extreme Pro 256GB microSDXC is built for 4K capture on phones, action cams, and drones. Amazon Diwali sale prices are still live, and this card sits at 42% off.

Rated UHS-I and V30, it hits up to 200 MB/s reads and 140 MB/s writes, so transfers are quick and bursts stay smooth. Rugged build and RescuePRO Deluxe offer peace of mind across devices, for phones, cameras, and readers.

Specifications Capacity 256GB Speed Up to 200MB/s read, 140MB/s write Rating UHS-I, V30 Format microSDXC Use 4K video, phones, action cams, drones Special Features Drop Proof, Temperature Proof, Water Proof, X Ray Proof

HP 886C 128GB is a handy OTG flash drive for phones, tablets, and laptops. Amazon Diwali sale prices are still live, and this one is at 52 percent off. USB 3.2 keeps transfers quick, while the gold metal swivel shell protects the connector in a pocket.

Move shoots, reels, and docs without cables, then plug into a PC for edits. A durable, compact build makes it easy to carry.

Specifications Capacity 128GB Interface USB 3.2 Connector USB Type C, OTG Design Metal swivel, gold Build Durable metal body Compatibility Windows, macOS, Android

Samsung Type C USB Flash Drive 128GB moves a 4GB file in about 11 seconds with up to 400 MB/s reads. Amazon Diwali sale prices are still live, and this one is 34% off today.

Metal, waterproof body in blue fits phones, tablets, and laptops with USB C, and works with USB 3.0 and 2.0 ports. Handy for quick edits, transfers, and sharing reels without cables between devices easily.

Specifications Capacity 128GB Interface USB Type C Speed Up to 400 MB/s read Transfer 4GB in ~11 seconds Compatibility USB 3.0, USB 2.0 Build Waterproof, metal

YubiKey 5 NFC with USB A adds fast, hardware based two factor login for services and password managers. Amazon Diwali sale prices are still live, and this key is 50% off.

Tap via NFC on phones or plug into a USB A port on laptops to approve sign-ins. It supports FIDO2, U2F, OTP, and PIV, stores multiple credentials, and works offline with no batteries. Setup is quick and private.

Specifications Capacity 1 MB Interface USB A, NFC Standards FIDO2, U2F, OTP, PIV Use Two factor authentication Compatibility Windows, macOS, Android, iOS

WD Elements Portable SSD 1TB trims wait time for everyday edits and backups. Amazon Diwali sale prices are still live, and this drive is 49% off.

With up to 400 MB/s reads, it moves photo libraries and travel projects smoothly. The sturdy shell handles drops up to two metres. It works with PC and Mac from the box, and a three year warranty backs daily use on the go.

Specifications Capacity 1TB Speed Up to 400 MB/s read Interface USB 3.2 Gen 1 Drop Up to 2 metres Warranty 3 years

FAQs on Amazon Diwali Sale Prices are still live on storage devices HDD or SSD for backups? HDD for large, low cost archives; SSD for faster, safer carry.

What SSD speed should I aim for? USB 3.2 Gen 2 with ~1,000 MB/s reads for on-the-go edits.

NVMe M.2 vs SATA SSD? NVMe is much faster; SATA is fine for everyday use and cheaper.

Best microSD for 4K video? U3 and V30; A2 helps on phones.

Who needs CFexpress Type B? Pro bodies shooting long 4K/8K takes and heavy RAW bursts.

Pen drive or portable SSD? Pen drive for quick share; portable SSD for speed and durability.

