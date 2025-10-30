Amazon Diwali Sale Prices are Still Live! Storage devices up to 80% off; deals from ₹299 on HDDs, SSDs, memory cards
Published on: Oct 30, 2025 02:00 pm IST
Amazon Diwali sale prices are still live on Amazon. Grab lowest prices and top discounts. Make the most of it; buy the storage devices you need today. Hurry!
Our Pick
Deal Starting at ₹299
Highest Deal
Samsung T7 2TB Portable
SanDisk Extreme Pro 4TB
SanDisk Extreme Pro 256G
Type C OTG Flash Drive
Samsung Type C 128GB
YubiKey 5 NFC USB A
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Deal Starting at ₹299Digitek (DCR-007) USB-A 3.0 & Type C High-Speed Multi-Card Reader Supports All Standard SD/SDHC/SDXC and Micro SD/Micro SDHC/Micro SDXC Cards. View Details
|
₹299
|
|
|
SanDisk PRO-Cinema CFexpress Type B Card 320GB up to 1700MB/s Read, up to 1500MB/s Write View Details
|
₹13,769
|
|
|
Highest DealSanDisk Extreme Pro Cfexpress Type B Card,1700 MB/s R & 1400 MB/s W, Black, 512GB View Details
|
₹17,399
|
|
|
Samsung T7 2TB PortableSamsung T7 2TB Up to 1,050MB/s USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps, Type-C) External Solid State Drive (Portable SSD) Grey(MU-PC2T0T) View Details
|
₹16,599
|
|
|
SanDisk Extreme Pro 4TBSanDisk 4TB Extreme Pro Portable SSD 2000MB/s R/ W, Upto 3 meter drop protection with IP65 water and dust resistance, Metal Enclosure, PC, MAC & TypeC Smartphone Compatible, 5Y Warranty,External SSD View Details
|
₹39,999
|
|
|
SanDisk Extreme Pro 256GSanDisk Extreme Pro 256GB microSDXC UHS-I, V30, 200MB/s Read, 140MB/s Write, Memory Card for 4K Video on Smartphones, Action Cams and Drones View Details
|
₹3,009
|
|
|
Type C OTG Flash DriveHP 886C 128GB OTG USB Flash Drive 3.2 Gold/Metallic Swivel Design/Durable Metal Material View Details
|
₹1,428
|
|
|
Samsung Type C 128GBSAMSUNG Type-C™ USB Flash Drive, 128GB, Transfers 4GB Files in 11 Secs w/Up to 400MB/s 3.13 Read Speeds, Compatible w/USB 3.0/2.0, Waterproof, Blue View Details
|
₹2,099
|
|
|
YubiKey 5 NFC USB AYubico - Yubikey 5 NFC - USB-A - Two Factor Authentication Security Key, 1 MB View Details
|
₹6,000
|
|
|
Western Digital WD WD 1Tb Elements Portable SSD, 400Mb/S R, Upto 2 Meter Drop Protection, PC & Mac Compatible, 3 Y Warranty (BAYN0010BBK-WESN) View Details
|
₹7,564
|
|
