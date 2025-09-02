Storage devices at up to 60% discount on Amazon: SSDs, pen drives, memory cards and more
Published on: Sept 02, 2025 05:10 pm IST
Grab up to 60% off on SSDs, pen drives, memory cards, and more during Amazon’s storage devices sale. Don’t miss these limited-time offers.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Samsung T7 1TB Up to 1,050MB/s USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps, Type-C) External Solid State Drive (Portable SSD) Grey(MU-PC1T0T) View Details
|
₹9,849
|
|
|
Sandisk Extreme Portable 2TB, 1050MB/s R, 1000MB/s W, 3mtr Drop Protection, IP65 Water/dust Resistance, HW Encryption, PC,MAC & TypeC Smartphone Compatible, 5Y Warranty, External SSD, Black Color View Details
|
₹16,999
|
|
|
Samsung T9 Portable External SSD 1TB, USB 3.2, Speed up to 2,000 MB/s Read Speed, Storage for Professional Creators - videographers, Graphic Designers, Artists, MU-PG1T0B/WW, Black View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
Seagate One Touch 1 TB External SSD up to 1030 Mb/s, for Windows and Mac, with Android App, 3 yr Data Recovery Services, Portable Solid State Drive – Blue (STKG1000402) View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
Crucial® X9 1TB Portable SSD View Details
|
₹8,629
|
|
|
Transcend 310C 512GB USB C & USB A External Portable SSD, Up to 1,050 MB/s, 5 Yr Warranty, Black, for iPhone 15 pro max, MacBook, Ipad, Laptop and Desktop TS512GESD310C View Details
|
₹5,319
|
|
|
Transcend StoreJet 2TB USB 3.1 Gen 1 Compatible with PC, Mac, Tab, PS5 and Xbox,| RecoveRx Software |2.5 HDD | 3 Yrs. Warranty - TS2TSJ25M3S View Details
|
₹9,099
|
|
|
SP Silicon Power Armor A60 1TB Rugged External Hard Drive, Military-Grade Shockproof Water-Resistant USB 3.0 Portable HDD for Desktop Laptop PC Mac Computer, Green View Details
|
₹5,190
|
|
|
Seagate Expansion 5TB External HDD - USB 3.0 for Windows and Mac with 3 yr Data Recovery Services, Portable Hard Drive (STKM5000400) View Details
|
₹12,499
|
|
|
Seagate One Touch 2TB External HDD with Password Protection – Light Blue, for Windows and Mac, with 3 yr Data Recovery Services, and 6 Months Mylio Create Plan and Dropbox Backup Plan (STKY2000402) View Details
|
₹7,699
|
|
|
Synology DiskStation DS423 Network Attached Storage Drive (Black) View Details
|
₹43,311
|
|
|
Synology Solid_State_Drive Beedrive 1TB View Details
|
₹14,789
|
|
|
Toshiba Canvio Basics 1TB Portable External HDD - USB 3.2 for PC Laptop Windows and Mac, 3 Years Warranty, External Hard Drive - Black View Details
|
₹5,600
|
|
|
Samsung EVO Plus 512GB Micro SDXC w/SD Adaptor, Up-to 160MB/s, Expanded Storage for Gaming Devices, Android Tablets and Smart Phones, Memory Card, MB-MC512SA/IN View Details
|
₹3,899
|
|
|
SanDisk Extreme® 256GB microSDXC UHS-I, 190MB/s Read, 130MB/s Write Memory Card for 4K Video on Smartphones, Action Cams and Drones View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
SAMSUNG EVO Plus 256GB Micro w/SD Adaptor SDXC, Up-to 160MB/s, Expanded Storage for Gaming Devices, Android Tablets and Smart Phones, Memory Card View Details
|
₹1,989
|
|
|
SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSDXC UHS-I, 150MB/s R, Memory Card, 10 Y Warranty, for Smartphones View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
Nextorage Japan Ultra Fast V90 UHS-II SD Card 64GB max Write Speed 299MB/s (SDXC UHS2 Memory Card NX-F2PRO) View Details
|
₹5,719
|
|
|
CP PLUS 128GB microSDXC Memory Card Grade UHS-3 Class 10, Up to 70 Mbps Reading & 30 Mbps Writing Speed with High Performance of Data Transfer & Lower Power Consumption for Portable Devices| CP-UM128C View Details
|
₹899
|
|
|
SP Silicon Power Superior Pro SDXC (V60) 128GB UHS-II U3 SD Card, Up to 280/170 MB/s, High-Speed Memory Card for DSLR, Mirrorless Cameras, Drones, and 4K Video Recording (SP128GBSDXJV6V10) View Details
|
₹3,049
|
|
|
HP v236w USB 2.0 64GB Pen Drive, Metal View Details
|
₹419
|
|
|
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go Type-C 256GB, OTG, Upto 400MB/S,usb3.2_gen_1 Pendrive, Black, 5Y Warranty (SDDDC3-256G-I46PD) View Details
|
₹1,899
|
|
|
SAMSUNG Type-C™ USB Flash Drive, 64GB, Transfers 4GB Files in 15 Secs w/Up to 300MB/s 3.13 Read Speeds, Compatible w/USB 3.0/2.0, Waterproof, Blue View Details
|
₹949
|
|
|
Yubico - Security Key C NFC - Black- Two-Factor authentication (2FA) Security Key, Connect via USB-C or NFC, FIDO U2F/FIDO2 Certified View Details
|
₹3,310
|
|
|
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB_c Type-C 128GB, OTG, Upto 400MB/S, Pendrive, Silver, 5Y Warranty (SDDDC4-128G-I35) View Details
|
₹1,249
|
|
|
HP USB 2.0 Flash Drive 128GB (v236w) View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
EVM EnStick 128GB USB 3.2 Gen 1 Pendrive - High Speed up to 200MB/s Read - Ideal for Fast Data Transfer & Storage Solution with Durable Design - (EVMPDA3.2/128GB) View Details
|
₹749
|
|
View More Products