Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Up to 48% off on inverters and batteries from brands like Luminous, V-Guard, Microtek
Purchasing inverters and batteries during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is smart, offering massive discounts and savings on power solutions.
The Amazon Sale 2024 presents an excellent opportunity to purchase essential household and electronic products at unbeatable prices. With significant discounts across various categories, this sale is perfect for stocking up on must-have items. Among these essentials, inverters and batteries stand out as crucial for maintaining a stable power supply during outages. Investing in a quality inverter ensures uninterrupted electricity for your appliances, making daily life more convenient. The immense savings during this sale make it a worthwhile time to upgrade your home with reliable inverters and batteries, ensuring both comfort and peace of mind. Don’t miss out on these fantastic deals!
We have shortlisted some of the best options that are part of this sale. Check them out here.
The V-Guard Prime 1150 Pure Sinewave 1000VA Inverter is an ideal power backup solution for homes, offices, and shops. This inverter provides reliable pure sine wave output, ensuring compatibility with sensitive electronic devices such as computers and televisions. Its compact design makes it easy to install and maintain, while the advanced technology offers high efficiency and long-lasting performance. With features like intelligent battery management and overload protection, the V-Guard Prime 1150 ensures seamless power supply during outages. This inverter is a smart investment for anyone seeking dependable energy backup.
Specifications of V-Guard Prime 1150 Pure Sinewave 1000VA Inverter
Capacity: 1000VA for efficient power backup
Pure sine wave output for sensitive devices
Intelligent battery management for optimal performance
Overload and short circuit protection for safety
Compact design for easy installation and space-saving
2.
Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Inverter for Home, Office & Shops | 900VA/12V Pure Sinewave | Reliable Power Backup | Supports 1 Inverter Battery | LCD Display | Easy Installation | with 36 Months Warranty
The Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Inverter is an excellent choice for reliable power backup in homes, offices, and shops. With a capacity of 900VA and 12V pure sine wave output, it ensures safe operation for sensitive appliances. The LCD display provides real-time information on battery status and load, making it user-friendly. Its easy installation and support for one inverter battery make it a practical solution. Plus, it comes with a 36-month warranty, ensuring peace of mind with your purchase.
Specifications of Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Inverter for Home, Office & Shops
Capacity: 900VA for effective power management
Pure sine wave output for sensitive devices
LCD display for battery status and load monitoring
Supports one inverter battery for convenience
36-month warranty for added reliability
Also read: Best inverter battery: Top 10 picks for reliable backup and long lasting performance
3.
Microtek Super Power 900 Advanced Digital 800VA/12V Inverter, Support 1 Battery with 2 Year Warranty for Home, Office & Shops
The Microtek Super Power 900 Advanced Digital Inverter offers reliable power backup with a capacity of 800VA and 12V output. Designed for homes, offices, and shops, it supports one battery, ensuring efficient operation during power outages. The inverter features advanced digital technology for improved performance and reliability. Its compact design allows for easy installation in various spaces. With a two-year warranty, you can trust in its durability and performance for your essential electrical needs.
Specifications of Microtek Super Power 900 Advanced Digital 800VA/12V Inverter
Capacity: 800VA for efficient power backup
12V output for compatibility with standard batteries
Supports one battery for optimal performance
Advanced digital technology for reliability
2-year warranty for peace of mind
The Luminous Zolt 1100 Sine Wave Inverter is a reliable power backup solution for homes, offices, and shops. Designed for efficient performance, it delivers a pure sine wave output, making it suitable for sensitive electronic devices. Its sleek black design fits seamlessly into any environment. With easy installation and user-friendly features, this inverter ensures uninterrupted power during outages. The Luminous Zolt 1100 is an essential addition to safeguard your appliances and maintain productivity during power cuts.
Specifications of Luminous Zolt 1100 Sine Wave Inverter
Capacity: 1100VA for effective power management
Pure sine wave output for safe operation of electronics
Suitable for homes, offices, and shops
User-friendly design for easy installation
Compact and stylish black finish for aesthetic appeal
The V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 Pure Sine Wave IoT Inverter is a cutting-edge power backup solution for homes, offices, and shops. With a capacity of 1000VA, it provides reliable and efficient performance during power outages. Featuring pure sine wave output, it ensures compatibility with sensitive electronic devices. The IoT capabilities allow for remote monitoring and management, enhancing convenience. Its sleek design fits seamlessly into any environment, making it an essential addition for uninterrupted power supply.
Specifications of V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 Pure Sine Wave 1000VA IoT Inverter
Capacity: 1000VA for reliable power backup
Pure sine wave output for sensitive devices
IoT-enabled for remote monitoring and control
Suitable for homes, offices, and shops
Sleek design for easy integration into any space
Also read: Best inverters with battery: Top 10 picks under ₹20000
6.
Genus Hallabol GTT230 Tall Tubular 200 Ah Inverter Battery with 72 Months Warranty for Home Office & Shops
The Genus Hallabol GTT230 Tall Tubular Inverter Battery is a robust power solution, featuring a capacity of 200 Ah. Designed for homes, offices, and shops, this battery ensures reliable performance during power outages. Its tall tubular design enhances efficiency and longevity, making it a preferred choice for uninterrupted power supply. With an impressive 72-month warranty, you can trust its durability and reliability. This battery is an essential investment for maintaining productivity and comfort during electrical interruptions.
Specifications of Genus Hallabol GTT230 Tall Tubular 200 Ah Inverter Battery
Capacity: 200 Ah for long-lasting power backup
Tall tubular design for improved efficiency
72-month warranty for added assurance
Suitable for homes, offices, and shops
Low maintenance requirements for convenience
7.
TATA Green Switch-On INTT2400 200AH Tall Tubular Inverter Battery with 60 Months Warranty for Home, Office & Shops
The TATA Green Switch-On INTT2400 Tall Tubular Inverter Battery offers a robust capacity of 200 Ah, making it ideal for homes, offices, and shops. Its tall tubular design ensures efficient performance and longevity, providing reliable power backup during outages. With a 60-month warranty, this battery promises durability and peace of mind. Its low maintenance requirements make it convenient for everyday use, ensuring that you stay powered up and productive during electrical interruptions.
Specifications of TATA Green Switch-On INTT2400 200AH Tall Tubular Inverter Battery
Capacity: 200 Ah for dependable power backup
Tall tubular design for enhanced efficiency
60-month warranty for reliability
Suitable for homes, offices, and shops
Low maintenance for ease of use
Also read: Amazon deals on inverter and battery combo: Get up to 55% off on top brands like Luminous, V-Guard, Okaya, and more
8.
AMARON Current - AR200TT54 (AAM-CR-AR200TT54) 200 Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery for Home, Office & Shops
The AMARON Current AR200TT54 Tall Tubular Inverter Battery provides a robust capacity of 200 Ah, making it an excellent choice for homes, offices, and shops. Its tall tubular design enhances performance and longevity, ensuring reliable power backup during outages. Engineered for low maintenance, this battery is easy to manage and offers consistent energy supply. With its durable construction, the AMARON Current AR200TT54 is a dependable solution to keep your essential appliances running smoothly when you need them most.
Specifications of AMARON Current - AR200TT54 (AAM-CR-AR200TT54) 200 Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery
Capacity: 200 Ah for extended power backup
Tall tubular design for improved efficiency
Low maintenance requirements for convenience
Suitable for homes, offices, and shops
Durable construction for long-lasting performance
9.
Genus Inverter with Battery Combo (Inverter: Challenger 1200 / Pure Sine Wave / 900VA / 12V / 3 Years Warranty || Battery: GTT170 / TT Battery / 150Ah / 60M (30 + 30) Warranty, Best for Home & Office
The Genus Inverter with Battery Combo features the Challenger 1200 Pure Sine Wave Inverter, providing 900VA at 12V. This reliable system is designed for homes and offices, ensuring efficient power backup during outages. Paired with the GTT170 TT Battery, which has a capacity of 150 Ah, this combo guarantees long-lasting performance. The inverter comes with a three-year warranty, while the battery offers a total of 60 months (30 + 30) warranty, providing peace of mind and reliability for your energy needs.
Specifications of Genus Inverter with Battery Combo
Inverter: 900VA capacity with pure sine wave output
Battery: 150 Ah TT battery for extended backup
Warranty: 3 years for inverter and 60 months for battery
Voltage: 12V for efficient power supply
Ideal for home and office use for dependable performance
10.
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with RC18000ST PRO Short Tubular 150Ah Battery |Warranty: 24 month(Inverter)&36month(Battery)
The Luminous Inverter and Battery Combo is an excellent power solution for homes, offices, and shops. This package features the Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave Inverter, delivering 700VA at 12V, ensuring safe operation for sensitive devices. It includes the RC18000ST PRO Short Tubular Battery with a capacity of 150 Ah for reliable power backup. The inverter comes with a 24-month warranty, while the battery is backed by a 36-month warranty, ensuring peace of mind and dependable performance for all your energy needs.
Specifications of Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops
Inverter: 700VA capacity with pure sine wave output
Battery: 150 Ah short tubular battery for effective backup
Warranty: 24 months for the inverter and 36 months for the battery
Voltage: 12V for efficient power supply
Suitable for home, office, and shop use
Amazon best deals on inverters & batteries: Get an uninterrupted power supply with these crazy deals
Best inverters for home: Choose from the top 7 options for reliable, uninterrupted power supply
Best inverter companies in India 2024: Top 10 inverters for continuous power supply at your home
Best inverter for home: Top 10 choices to uninterrupted power supply
FAQs on inverters and batteries
- What is the purpose of an inverter?
An inverter converts direct current (DC) from a battery into alternating current (AC) for use by household appliances, ensuring a reliable power supply during outages.
- How do I choose the right inverter capacity?
Select an inverter based on the total wattage of the devices you want to power. Generally, a capacity that exceeds your combined appliance wattage by 20-30% is recommended.
- What type of battery is best for inverters?
Tall tubular and flat plate batteries are commonly used with inverters. Tall tubular batteries offer better efficiency and longer life, making them a preferred choice for power backup.
- How long does an inverter battery last?
The lifespan of an inverter battery typically ranges from 3 to 5 years, depending on usage, maintenance, and the type of battery. Regular maintenance can extend its life.
- How can I maintain my inverter and battery?
Regularly check battery water levels, clean terminals, and ensure proper ventilation. Avoid deep discharges and maintain charging cycles to enhance performance and longevity.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Enjoy incredible deals on laptops , TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Save big this Diwali on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty, and more during the biggest sale of the year.