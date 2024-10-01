Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Up to 48% off on inverters and batteries from brands like Luminous, V-Guard, Microtek

The Amazon Sale 2024 presents an excellent opportunity to purchase essential household and electronic products at unbeatable prices. With significant discounts across various categories, this sale is perfect for stocking up on must-have items. Among these essentials, inverters and batteries stand out as crucial for maintaining a stable power supply during outages. Investing in a quality inverter ensures uninterrupted electricity for your appliances, making daily life more convenient. The immense savings during this sale make it a worthwhile time to upgrade your home with reliable inverters and batteries, ensuring both comfort and peace of mind. Don’t miss out on these fantastic deals! Amazon Festival Sale 2024: Planning to buy inverter? Your time is now.

The V-Guard Prime 1150 Pure Sinewave 1000VA Inverter is an ideal power backup solution for homes, offices, and shops. This inverter provides reliable pure sine wave output, ensuring compatibility with sensitive electronic devices such as computers and televisions. Its compact design makes it easy to install and maintain, while the advanced technology offers high efficiency and long-lasting performance. With features like intelligent battery management and overload protection, the V-Guard Prime 1150 ensures seamless power supply during outages. This inverter is a smart investment for anyone seeking dependable energy backup.

Specifications of V-Guard Prime 1150 Pure Sinewave 1000VA Inverter

Capacity: 1000VA for efficient power backup

Pure sine wave output for sensitive devices

Intelligent battery management for optimal performance

Overload and short circuit protection for safety

Compact design for easy installation and space-saving

The Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Inverter is an excellent choice for reliable power backup in homes, offices, and shops. With a capacity of 900VA and 12V pure sine wave output, it ensures safe operation for sensitive appliances. The LCD display provides real-time information on battery status and load, making it user-friendly. Its easy installation and support for one inverter battery make it a practical solution. Plus, it comes with a 36-month warranty, ensuring peace of mind with your purchase.

Specifications of Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Inverter for Home, Office & Shops

Capacity: 900VA for effective power management

Pure sine wave output for sensitive devices

LCD display for battery status and load monitoring

Supports one inverter battery for convenience

36-month warranty for added reliability

The Microtek Super Power 900 Advanced Digital Inverter offers reliable power backup with a capacity of 800VA and 12V output. Designed for homes, offices, and shops, it supports one battery, ensuring efficient operation during power outages. The inverter features advanced digital technology for improved performance and reliability. Its compact design allows for easy installation in various spaces. With a two-year warranty, you can trust in its durability and performance for your essential electrical needs.

Specifications of Microtek Super Power 900 Advanced Digital 800VA/12V Inverter

Capacity: 800VA for efficient power backup

12V output for compatibility with standard batteries

Supports one battery for optimal performance

Advanced digital technology for reliability

2-year warranty for peace of mind

The Luminous Zolt 1100 Sine Wave Inverter is a reliable power backup solution for homes, offices, and shops. Designed for efficient performance, it delivers a pure sine wave output, making it suitable for sensitive electronic devices. Its sleek black design fits seamlessly into any environment. With easy installation and user-friendly features, this inverter ensures uninterrupted power during outages. The Luminous Zolt 1100 is an essential addition to safeguard your appliances and maintain productivity during power cuts.

Specifications of Luminous Zolt 1100 Sine Wave Inverter

Capacity: 1100VA for effective power management

Pure sine wave output for safe operation of electronics

Suitable for homes, offices, and shops

User-friendly design for easy installation

Compact and stylish black finish for aesthetic appeal

The V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 Pure Sine Wave IoT Inverter is a cutting-edge power backup solution for homes, offices, and shops. With a capacity of 1000VA, it provides reliable and efficient performance during power outages. Featuring pure sine wave output, it ensures compatibility with sensitive electronic devices. The IoT capabilities allow for remote monitoring and management, enhancing convenience. Its sleek design fits seamlessly into any environment, making it an essential addition for uninterrupted power supply.

Specifications of V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 Pure Sine Wave 1000VA IoT Inverter

Capacity: 1000VA for reliable power backup

Pure sine wave output for sensitive devices

IoT-enabled for remote monitoring and control

Suitable for homes, offices, and shops

Sleek design for easy integration into any space

The Genus Hallabol GTT230 Tall Tubular Inverter Battery is a robust power solution, featuring a capacity of 200 Ah. Designed for homes, offices, and shops, this battery ensures reliable performance during power outages. Its tall tubular design enhances efficiency and longevity, making it a preferred choice for uninterrupted power supply. With an impressive 72-month warranty, you can trust its durability and reliability. This battery is an essential investment for maintaining productivity and comfort during electrical interruptions.

Specifications of Genus Hallabol GTT230 Tall Tubular 200 Ah Inverter Battery

Capacity: 200 Ah for long-lasting power backup

Tall tubular design for improved efficiency

72-month warranty for added assurance

Suitable for homes, offices, and shops

Low maintenance requirements for convenience

The TATA Green Switch-On INTT2400 Tall Tubular Inverter Battery offers a robust capacity of 200 Ah, making it ideal for homes, offices, and shops. Its tall tubular design ensures efficient performance and longevity, providing reliable power backup during outages. With a 60-month warranty, this battery promises durability and peace of mind. Its low maintenance requirements make it convenient for everyday use, ensuring that you stay powered up and productive during electrical interruptions.

Specifications of TATA Green Switch-On INTT2400 200AH Tall Tubular Inverter Battery

Capacity: 200 Ah for dependable power backup

Tall tubular design for enhanced efficiency

60-month warranty for reliability

Suitable for homes, offices, and shops

Low maintenance for ease of use

The AMARON Current AR200TT54 Tall Tubular Inverter Battery provides a robust capacity of 200 Ah, making it an excellent choice for homes, offices, and shops. Its tall tubular design enhances performance and longevity, ensuring reliable power backup during outages. Engineered for low maintenance, this battery is easy to manage and offers consistent energy supply. With its durable construction, the AMARON Current AR200TT54 is a dependable solution to keep your essential appliances running smoothly when you need them most.

Specifications of AMARON Current - AR200TT54 (AAM-CR-AR200TT54) 200 Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery

Capacity: 200 Ah for extended power backup

Tall tubular design for improved efficiency

Low maintenance requirements for convenience

Suitable for homes, offices, and shops

Durable construction for long-lasting performance

The Genus Inverter with Battery Combo features the Challenger 1200 Pure Sine Wave Inverter, providing 900VA at 12V. This reliable system is designed for homes and offices, ensuring efficient power backup during outages. Paired with the GTT170 TT Battery, which has a capacity of 150 Ah, this combo guarantees long-lasting performance. The inverter comes with a three-year warranty, while the battery offers a total of 60 months (30 + 30) warranty, providing peace of mind and reliability for your energy needs.

Specifications of Genus Inverter with Battery Combo

Inverter: 900VA capacity with pure sine wave output

Battery: 150 Ah TT battery for extended backup

Warranty: 3 years for inverter and 60 months for battery

Voltage: 12V for efficient power supply

Ideal for home and office use for dependable performance

The Luminous Inverter and Battery Combo is an excellent power solution for homes, offices, and shops. This package features the Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave Inverter, delivering 700VA at 12V, ensuring safe operation for sensitive devices. It includes the RC18000ST PRO Short Tubular Battery with a capacity of 150 Ah for reliable power backup. The inverter comes with a 24-month warranty, while the battery is backed by a 36-month warranty, ensuring peace of mind and dependable performance for all your energy needs.

Specifications of Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops

Inverter: 700VA capacity with pure sine wave output

Battery: 150 Ah short tubular battery for effective backup

Warranty: 24 months for the inverter and 36 months for the battery

Voltage: 12V for efficient power supply

Suitable for home, office, and shop use

FAQs on inverters and batteries What is the purpose of an inverter? An inverter converts direct current (DC) from a battery into alternating current (AC) for use by household appliances, ensuring a reliable power supply during outages.

How do I choose the right inverter capacity? Select an inverter based on the total wattage of the devices you want to power. Generally, a capacity that exceeds your combined appliance wattage by 20-30% is recommended.

What type of battery is best for inverters? Tall tubular and flat plate batteries are commonly used with inverters. Tall tubular batteries offer better efficiency and longer life, making them a preferred choice for power backup.

How long does an inverter battery last? The lifespan of an inverter battery typically ranges from 3 to 5 years, depending on usage, maintenance, and the type of battery. Regular maintenance can extend its life.

How can I maintain my inverter and battery? Regularly check battery water levels, clean terminals, and ensure proper ventilation. Avoid deep discharges and maintain charging cycles to enhance performance and longevity.

