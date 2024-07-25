Amazon deals on inverter and battery combo: Get up to 55% off on brands like Luminous, V-Guard, Okaya, and more

Come monsoon and power outages become a pretty common issue. Not only does these power failures disturb your entire schedule, it also creates havoc when it comes to staying in a room with no electricity. Power outages disturbs your entire day. And thus, an inverter and battery combo is a practical solution for ensuring uninterrupted power supply during outages. Amazon Deals on inverter and battery combo

The combo provides a seamless transition from mains electricity to back up power, allowing essential devices to operate without interruption. Ideal for homes and small businesses, it supports a variety of appliances, including lights, fans, computers, and televisions. The efficiency and reliability of inverter and battery combos make them a popular choice for maintaining comfort and productivity during power cuts.

And if you too are on the lookout for an inverter or battery or the combo, then you have just landed at the right place. We have curated a list of top 8 inverter and battery combos that are sure to bring in relief during major power breakouts.

The Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo is an excellent solution for reliable power backup in homes and small businesses. This combo integrates a high-performance inverter with long-lasting battery, ensuring seamless power supply during outages. The inverter delivers pure sine wave output, which is safe for sensitive electronic devices and appliances. It features advanced battery management that optimizes battery life and performance. With its user-friendly design and easy installation process, this combo provides convenience and peace of mind. Ideal for regions with frequent power cuts, the Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo ensures that your essential devices, such as lights, fans, and computers, remain operational, maintaining comfort and productivity.

Specifications of Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo

Inverter Type: Pure Sine Wave

Inverter Capacity: 700VA

Battery Type: Tubular

Battery Capacity: 150Ah

Input Voltage: 230V AC

Output Voltage: 230V AC

Efficiency: >85%

Waveform: Pure Sine Wave

Battery Backup Time: Up to 8 hours

Charging Time: 10–12 hours

Warranty: 24 months

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Pure sine wave output Higher initial cost Long battery backup time Requires regular maintenance Advanced battery management system Heavy and bulky High efficiency Charging time can be lengthy User-friendly design Limited warranty period

The V-Guard Smart Inverter & Battery Combo offers a comprehensive power backup solution designed to meet the needs of modern households. This combo features a high-efficiency inverter paired with a robust tubular battery, ensuring reliable performance during power outages. The inverter delivers a pure sine wave output, which is ideal for sensitive electronics and appliances, protecting them from power surges and fluctuations. Equipped with intelligent features like battery water level indicator, overload protection, and auto reset, this combo enhances user convenience and safety. The V-Guard Smart Inverter & Battery Combo is perfect for ensuring uninterrupted power supply to essential devices, allowing you to maintain comfort and productivity during blackouts.

Specifications of V-Guard Smart Inverter & Battery Combo

Inverter Type: Pure Sine Wave

Inverter Capacity: 900VA

Battery Type: Tubular

Battery Capacity: 150Ah

Input Voltage: 230V AC

Output Voltage: 230V AC

Efficiency: >85%

Waveform: Pure Sine Wave

Battery Backup Time: Up to 10 hours

Charging Time: 10–12 hours

Warranty: 24 months

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Pure sine wave output Higher initial cost Intelligent features Requires regular maintenance Long battery backup time Heavy and bulky High efficiency Charging time can be lengthy Overload protection Limited warranty period

The Luminous Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter is a reliable and efficient power backup solution for homes and small offices. This inverter provides pure sine wave output, ensuring the safe operation of sensitive electronic devices and appliances. It features advanced battery management technology that enhances battery performance and longevity. With a capacity of 700VA, it can handle multiple devices simultaneously, making it ideal for regions with frequent power cuts. The inverter is designed with user-friendly controls and indicators, allowing easy monitoring and operation. Compact and efficient, the Luminous Power Sine 800 ensures uninterrupted power supply, maintaining your comfort and productivity during outages.

Specifications of Luminous Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter

Inverter Type: Pure Sine Wave

Capacity: 700VA

Battery Voltage: 12V

Input Voltage: 230V AC

Output Voltage: 230V AC

Efficiency: >85%

Waveform: Pure Sine Wave

Battery Charging Current: 10A

Overload Protection: Yes

Dimensions: 27.5 x 24.8 x 11 cm

Warranty: 24 months

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Pure sine wave output Lower capacity compared to others Advanced battery management system Limited to 12V batteries User-friendly controls Requires regular maintenance High efficiency Not suitable for large appliances Compact design Limited warranty period

The Microtek Super Power 700 Advanced Digital 600VA/12V Inverter is a compact and efficient power backup solution for small households and offices. This inverter provides reliable performance with its advanced digital technology and pure sine wave output, ensuring the safe operation of sensitive electronics and appliances. With a capacity of 600VA, it is suitable for powering lights, fans, and small devices during power outages. The inverter features an intelligent microcontroller-based design, offering overload protection and automatic voltage regulation. Easy to install and use, the Microtek Super Power 700 is a dependable choice for maintaining comfort and productivity during power cuts.

Specifications of Microtek Super Power 700 Advanced Digital 600VA/12V Inverter

Inverter Type: Pure Sine Wave

Capacity: 600VA

Battery Voltage: 12V

Input Voltage: 230V AC

Output Voltage: 230V AC

Efficiency: >85%

Waveform: Pure Sine Wave

Battery Charging Current: 10A

Overload Protection: Yes

Dimensions: 27 x 24 x 11 cm

Warranty: 24 months

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Pure sine wave output Lower capacity compared to others Intelligent microcontroller-based design Limited to 12V batteries Overload protection Requires regular maintenance High efficiency Not suitable for large appliances Compact and easy to install Limited warranty period

The Microtek Smart Hybrid 1075 Digital & Sine Wave 950VA/12V Inverter offers a versatile and efficient power backup solution for homes and small offices. This inverter combines digital and sine wave technology, providing reliable performance and pure sine wave output. With a capacity of 950VA, it can handle multiple devices, including lights, fans, and small appliances, ensuring uninterrupted power during outages. The intelligent design features automatic voltage regulation, overload protection, and a smart display for easy monitoring. Compact and user-friendly, the Microtek Smart Hybrid 1075 is an ideal choice for maintaining comfort and productivity in areas with frequent power cuts.

Specifications of Microtek Smart Hybrid 1075 Digital & Sine Wave 950VA/12V Inverter

Inverter Type: Digital & Pure Sine Wave

Capacity: 950VA

Battery Voltage: 12V

Input Voltage: 230V AC

Output Voltage: 230V AC

Efficiency: >85%

Waveform: Pure Sine Wave

Battery Charging Current: 10A

Overload Protection: Yes

Dimensions: 28 x 25 x 12 cm

Warranty: 24 months

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Digital & pure sine wave technology Higher initial cost Intelligent design with smart display Requires regular maintenance Automatic voltage regulation Limited to 12V batteries High capacity and efficiency Not suitable for large appliances Compact and user-friendly Limited warranty period

The Luminous iCon 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter is a top-tier power backup solution designed for households and small businesses. This inverter delivers pure sine wave output, ensuring the safe and efficient operation of sensitive electronic devices and appliances. With a capacity of 1100VA, it can support a range of devices, providing reliable power during outages. The inverter features advanced battery management technology, overload protection, and an intelligent display for easy monitoring. Its sleek and modern design integrates seamlessly into any environment, making the Luminous iCon 1100 both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Enjoy uninterrupted power supply and peace of mind with this high-performance inverter.

Specifications of Luminous iCon 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter

Inverter Type: Pure Sine Wave

Capacity: 1100VA

Battery Voltage: 12V

Input Voltage: 230V AC

Output Voltage: 230V AC

Efficiency: >85%

Waveform: Pure Sine Wave

Battery Charging Current: 10A

Overload Protection: Yes

Dimensions: 29 x 26 x 13 cm

Warranty: 24 months

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Pure sine wave output Higher initial cost Advanced battery management system Requires regular maintenance Intelligent display Limited to 12V batteries High capacity and efficiency Not suitable for large appliances Sleek and modern design Limited warranty period

The Luminous Eco Volt Neo 1050 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter is an efficient and reliable power backup solution for homes and small offices. This inverter delivers pure sine wave output, ensuring the safe operation of sensitive electronic devices and appliances. With a capacity of 900VA, it is capable of handling multiple devices simultaneously, providing consistent power during outages. The inverter features advanced battery management, overload protection, and an easy-to-read display for monitoring. Compact and user-friendly, the Luminous Eco Volt Neo 1050 offers a dependable and convenient power backup solution, keeping your essential devices running smoothly during power cuts.

Specifications of Luminous Eco Volt Neo 1050 Pure Sine Wave 900VA/12V Inverter

Inverter Type: Pure Sine Wave

Capacity: 900VA

Battery Voltage: 12V

Input Voltage: 230V AC

Output Voltage: 230V AC

Efficiency: >85%

Waveform: Pure Sine Wave

Battery Charging Current: 10A

Overload Protection: Yes

Dimensions: 28 x 25 x 12 cm

Warranty: 24 months

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Pure sine wave output Lower capacity compared to others Advanced battery management system Limited to 12V batteries Overload protection Requires regular maintenance High efficiency Not suitable for large appliances Compact and user-friendly Limited warranty period

Best 3 features of top inverters and battery combo:

Best Inverter and Battery Combo Voltage Battery Capacity Battery Backup Time Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo 230V 150Ah 10-12 hours V-Guard Smart Inverter & Battery Combo 230V 160Ah 12-14 hours Luminous Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 230V 150Ah 10-12 hours Microtek Super Power 700 Advanced Digital 230V 100Ah 5-6 hours Microtek Smart Hybrid 1075 Digital & Sine Wave 230V 120Ah 8-10 hours Luminous iCon 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter 230V 150Ah 10-12 hours Luminous Eco Volt Neo 1050 Pure Sine Wave 230V 150Ah 10-12 hours

Best value for money Inverter and Battery Combo on Amazon

The Microtek Super Power 700 Advanced Digital 600VA/12V Inverter is the best value for money inverter and battery combo on Amazon. It offers reliable performance at an affordable price, making it a great choice for budget-conscious buyers. This combo is ideal for small households and can efficiently power essential appliances like lights, fans, and small electronic devices. With a battery capacity of 100Ah, it provides a backup time of 5–6 hours, ensuring you stay connected during power outages. Its advanced digital technology enhances performance and durability, making it a smart investment for ensuring uninterrupted power supply.

Best overall Inverter and Battery Combo on Amazon

The Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo is the best overall inverter and battery combo on Amazon. This combo stands out due to its exceptional reliability and performance, making it a top choice for many households. The inverter operates at 230V and is paired with a robust 150Ah battery, offering an impressive backup time of 10–12 hours. This ensures that your essential appliances run smoothly during power outages. The pure sine wave technology provides clean and stable power, protecting sensitive devices from potential damage. The Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo combines efficiency, durability, and superior performance, making it a worthwhile investment for any home.

How to find the best Inverter and Battery Combo

Finding the best inverter and battery combo involves considering several key factors to ensure it meets your power needs efficiently. Start by assessing the power requirements of your home or office. Calculate the total wattage of all essential appliances you need to run during a power outage. This will help you determine the inverter's capacity. Next, look at the battery capacity, which is measured in ampere-hours (Ah). A higher Ah rating means longer backup time. Pure sine wave inverters are preferred as they provide stable and clean power, which is safe for sensitive electronic devices. Additionally, consider the inverter's voltage and ensure it matches your appliances' requirements. Other important factors include the inverter's efficiency, build quality, and safety features like overload and short-circuit protection. Reading customer reviews and ratings can provide insights into the product's performance and reliability. Lastly, choose a reputable brand known for good after-sales service and warranty support.





FAQ on Best Inverter and Battery Combo Q: What is the advantage of a pure sine wave inverter? A: Pure sine wave inverters provide stable and clean power, which is safe for sensitive electronic devices like computers, TVs, and medical equipment. They are more efficient and reduce noise and heat generation.

Q: How do I calculate the inverter capacity needed for my home? A: To calculate the inverter capacity, add the wattage of all the appliances you need to run during a power outage. Choose an inverter with a capacity that exceeds this total wattage to ensure it can handle the load.

Q: What is the importance of battery capacity in an inverter and battery combo? A: Battery capacity, measured in ampere-hours (Ah), determines how long the inverter can provide backup power. A higher Ah rating means a longer backup time, allowing you to run your appliances for extended periods during outages.

Q: Can I use the inverter and battery combo for my entire home? A: Yes, but it depends on the inverter's capacity and the battery's size. Ensure the combined power output meets your entire home's needs, or prioritize essential appliances to run during power outages.

Q: How often should I maintain my inverter and battery combo? A: Regular maintenance is essential for optimal performance. Check the battery water levels monthly (for lead-acid batteries), clean the terminals, and ensure the inverter is free from dust. Refer to the manufacturer's guidelines for specific maintenance tips.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products.