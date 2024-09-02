Amazon best deals on inverters & batteries: Get an uninterrupted power supply with these crazy deals

Are you tired of unexpected power cuts disrupting your daily routine? Wondering how to keep your home or office running smoothly during those annoying outages? Amazon is offering some of the best deals on inverters and batteries, ensuring you never have to worry about sudden blackouts again. Check out Amazon best deals on inverter and batteries to get rid of unexpected power cuts

Ensure uninterrupted power for your home, office, or shop with the Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo, now at an amazing 35% discount! The PowerX 2250 Pure Sine Wave Inverter delivers 2000VA/24V capacity, supporting a double battery setup for consistent and reliable power. Paired with the Red Charge RC 18000ST Short Tubular 150Ah Battery, this combo efficiently powers essential appliances like a fridge, LED TV, fans, and lights. Built to last, it comes with a 2-year inverter warranty and a 36-month battery warranty.

Specifications of Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo (PowerX 2250 Pure Sine Wave:

Inverter Capacity: 2000VA/24V

Battery Type: Short Tubular 150Ah/12V

Peak Load Support: 1680 watts

Running Load: 1 fridge, 1 LED TV, 3 fans, 2 tube lights, 1 LED bulb

Warranty: 2 years (inverter), 36 months (battery)

Power your home, office, or shop efficiently with the Luminous Optimus 2300 Inverter & Battery Combo, now available at a 37% discount! The 2000VA/24V pure sine wave inverter ensures stable and reliable power, while the two Red Charge RC18000 Tall Tubular 150Ah batteries provide extended backup for your essential appliances. The smart LCD display keeps you informed about backup time, charging status, and more. With a robust design and fast charging capability, this combo is perfect for handling peak loads up to 1600W.

Specifications of Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo (Optimus 2300 Pure Sine Wave)

Inverter Capacity: 2000VA/24V

Battery Type: Tall Tubular 150Ah/12V (2 units)

Peak Load Support: 1600W

Smart LCD Display with Backup & Charging Time Indication

Warranty: 2 years (inverter), 36 months (battery)

Keep your home, office, or shop powered up with the Luminous Power Sine 1100 Inverter & Battery Combo, now available at a 30% discount! This pure sine wave inverter, with a 900VA/12V capacity, ensures smooth power delivery, supporting a single 12V battery. The Shakti Charge SC 18060 Tall Tubular 150Ah Battery offers reliable backup, making it perfect for running essential appliances like a fridge, LED TV, fans, and lights. The included trolley adds convenience and mobility, making setup a breeze.

Specifications of Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo with Trolley (Power Sine 1100 Pure Sine Wave)

Inverter Capacity: 900VA/12V

Battery Type: Tall Tubular 150Ah/12V

Peak Load Support: 756W

Running Load: 1 fridge, 1 LED TV, 3 fans, 2 LED tube lights, 3 LED bulbs

Warranty: 2 years (inverter), 60 months (battery)

Ensure uninterrupted power supply at your home, office, or shop with the Luminous Optimus 2800 Inverter & Battery Combo. This pure sine wave inverter, with a robust 2500VA capacity, supports heavy-duty appliances and offers a peak load of 1600W. Paired with two Red Charge RC 18000 Tall Tubular 150Ah batteries, this combo provides reliable and long-lasting power backup. The advanced LCD display keeps you informed about battery performance, backup time, and more. Enjoy user-settable parameters for optimised performance and fast battery charging from as low as 95V input.

Specifications of Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo (Optimus 2800 Pure Sine Wave)

Inverter Capacity: 2500VA/24V

Battery Type: Tall Tubular 150Ah/12V (2 units)

Peak Load Support: 1600W

Advanced LCD Display: Battery charging time, backup time, load percentage, fault indications

Warranty: 24 months (inverter), 36 months (battery)

This pure sine wave inverter boasts a 900VA capacity and supports a single 12V battery, handling a peak load of 756W effortlessly. Paired with the robust RC 25000 Tall Tubular 200Ah battery, it ensures long-lasting backup with rugged construction and six water level indicators for easy maintenance. The inverter features simplified indications with large twin-colour LED lights for quick status checks.

Specifications of Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home, Office & Shops (iCon 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter)

Inverter Capacity: 900VA/12V

Battery Type: Tall Tubular 200Ah/12V

Peak Load Support: 756W

Simplified Indications: Large twin-colour LED lights (Normal - Green, Attention - Red)

Warranty: 2 years (inverter), 36 months (battery)

This pure sine wave inverter, with an 825VA capacity, is perfect for safeguarding your sensitive equipment. The combo includes a durable 150Ah tall tubular battery designed for fast charging and long-lasting performance, with a 48-month warranty (24 months flat + 24 months pro-rata). The inverter features dual LCD and LED displays for easy monitoring, while the revolutionary Battery Revival Mode extends battery life, ensuring your home stays powered during outages.

Specifications of Genus Inverter Battery Combo (Inverter: Challenger 1100)

Inverter Capacity: 825VA/12V

Battery Type: Tall Tubular 150Ah/12V

Peak Load Support: 660W

Dual LCD & LED Display for easy monitoring

Warranty: 2 years (inverter), 48 months (battery)

Includes a trolley for easy mobility and storage

The Genus Challenger 1200 Inverter & GTT200 165Ah Battery Combo is now available at a massive 48% discount! This pure sine wave inverter offers a 900VA capacity, ensuring smooth and safe operation of your sensitive devices. Paired with a powerful 165Ah tall tubular battery, this combo provides long-lasting performance with a 72-month warranty (42 months full replacement + 30 months pro-rata). Ideal for both home and office use, this combo ensures your space remains powered during outages, with a warranty coverage that offers peace of mind.

Specifications of Genus Inverter with Battery Combo (Inverter: Challenger 1200)

Inverter Capacity: 900VA/12V

Battery Type: Tall Tubular 165Ah/12V

Pure Sine Wave Technology for sensitive appliances

Peak Load Support: 1980W

Warranty: 3 years on the inverter, 72 months on the battery

Top 3 features of the best inverter and battery combos

Inverters and Batteries Inverter Capacity Peak Load Support Warranty Luminous PowerX 2250 Pure Sine Wave Inverter 2000VA/24V 1680W 2 years (inverter), 36 months (battery) Luminous Optimus 2300 Pure Sine Wave Inverter 2000VA/24V 1600W 2 years (inverter), 36 months (battery) Luminous Power Sine 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter with Trolley 900VA/12V 756W 2 years (inverter), 60 months (battery) Luminous Optimus 2800 Pure Sine Wave Inverter 2500VA/24V 1600W 24 months (inverter), 36 months (battery) Luminous iCon 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter 900VA/12V 756W 2 years (inverter), 36 months (battery) Genus Challenger 1100 Inverter 825VA/12V 660W 2 years (inverter), 48 months (battery) Genus Challenger 1200 Inverter 900VA/12V 1980W 3 years (inverter), 72 months (battery)

Best value for money inverter and battery combo

The Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo offers exceptional value for money with its 2000VA/24V inverter and 150Ah battery at a 35% discount. Its dual battery setup provides robust power for essential appliances, while the 2-year inverter and 36-month battery warranties ensure long-term reliability. This combo combines high performance and affordability, making it a smart investment for home or office use.

Best overall inverter and battery combo

The Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo is the best overall choice for consistent and reliable power backup. With a powerful 2000VA/24V inverter and a durable 150Ah tubular battery, it supports essential appliances during outages. Perfect for homes, offices, and shops, this combo delivers excellent performance.

Factors to consider while buying inverter and battery on Amazon

When buying an inverter and battery for home use, consider these five factors:

Capacity: Ensure the inverter's capacity matches your power needs.

Battery Type: Choose between tubular, flat plate, or gel batteries based on efficiency and maintenance.

Peak Load Support: Verify the inverter can handle the peak load of your appliances.

Warranty: Opt for products with comprehensive warranties for both the inverter and battery.

Runtime: Check the battery’s capacity for adequate backup during power outages.

FAQs on inverters and batteries 1. How do I choose the right inverter capacity? Determine your total power needs by calculating the wattage of the appliances you want to run simultaneously. Choose an inverter with a capacity that exceeds this total wattage.

2. How long does an inverter battery last? A typical inverter battery lasts 3 to 5 years, depending on usage, maintenance, and the type of battery.

3. What type of battery is best for home inverters? Tubular batteries are generally considered the best for home inverters due to their longer lifespan, better efficiency, and low maintenance.

4. How often should I maintain my inverter and battery? Regular maintenance, including checking water levels in lead-acid batteries and cleaning terminals, should be done every 3 to 6 months to ensure optimal performance.

