Amazon Great Indian Festival Trending deals on water heaters: Enjoy discounts of more than 55%

As winter approaches, the chill in the air is unmistakable, and the water has already started to feel cold during baths. To ensure you stay warm and comfortable this season, it’s time to prepare for those chilly days with a reliable water heater. Luckily, the Amazon Great Indian Festival is here, offering trending deals on water heaters with discounts of over 55%! This is the perfect opportunity to explore the best deals on geysers, allowing you to enjoy a warm shower without breaking the bank. Check out the best water geyser deals on Amazon!

With an array of Diwali deals available, you can easily find a water heater that suits your needs and budget. Whether you prefer instant heaters for quick use or storage models for more extensive needs, Amazon has you covered. Don't miss out on these fantastic water heater deals to upgrade your bathroom experience. Get ready to embrace the winter months with the best discounts on geysers that will keep you cosy all season long. Act now and take advantage of these incredible offers before they disappear.

The Orient Electric Aura Rapid Pro Instant Water Heater, available at a whopping 62% discount is an innovative geyser, with a capacity of 5.9 litres and a 3000-watt heating element. Crafted from high-grade stainless steel, it promises durability and longevity, complemented by a 5-year tank warranty. Designed for low to mid-rise buildings, it features a Pressure Release Valve and advanced insulation for optimal heat retention, making it the ideal choice for modern homes.

Specifications of Orient Electric Aura Rapid Pro | 5.9 Litre Instant Water Heater

Capacity: 5.9 litres

Wattage: 3000 watts

Material: Stainless Steel, Copper

Weight: 2.95 kg

Dimensions: 21.5W x 43H cm

Warranty: 5 years on tank, 2 years on heating element

Stay warm this winter with our premium water heater, perfect for cosy showers on chilly days. Install the Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater, now available at an incredible 55% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival! This 5-star rated geyser is designed with a glass line inner tank and titanium armour technology to prevent corrosion, ensuring durability. Its Swirl Flow Technology provides 20% more hot water, making it perfect for high-rise buildings with a pressure capacity of up to 8 bars. With multiple safety systems, including a child safety protection feature, you can enjoy peace of mind while using this efficient appliance.

Specifications of Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater For Home

Capacity: 25 litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Voltage: 230 Volts

Warranty: 10 years tank, 6 years heating element, 4 years product

Colour: White

Get ready for winter with the Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5-Star Rated Storage Water Heater, now available at a fantastic 42% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival! This energy-efficient geyser features advanced 3-level safety with a capillary thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, and a multifunctional valve, ensuring your peace of mind. With a fast heating capability, it offers quick access to hot water, making your daily routines hassle-free. The specially designed magnesium anode prevents corrosion from hard water, ensuring durability.

Specifications of Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 15 litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pressure: 8 bars

Star Rating: 5 Stars

Weight: 7.8 Kilograms

Experience instant hot water with the V-Guard Zio Instant Water Geyser, featuring a powerful 3000W heating element for rapid heating. Now available with 43% savings during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, this geyser ensures convenience and efficiency. The 3-litre capacity is perfect for small households, while the advanced 4-layer safety system includes a pressure release valve, ISI-marked thermostat, and overheating protection, ensuring peace of mind during use. Built with a high-grade 304 stainless steel inner tank and a rust-proof outer body, the Zio guarantees durability.

Specifications of V-Guard Zio Instant Water Geyser

Capacity: 3 litres

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Material: High-grade stainless steel and copper

Dimensions: 18.2W x 30.7H cm

Warranty: 2-year product and heating element warranty, 5-year inner tank warranty

Designed for efficiency, this geyser features a powerful 3000-watt heating element, ensuring hot water in an instant, 33% faster than standard heaters. With its high-grade stainless steel inner tank, it’s not only rust-proof but also safe for kitchen use. The advanced 4-level safety system includes a thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, pressure release valve, and fusible plug, providing peace of mind during every use. This compact, wall-mounted geyser is perfect for high-rise buildings and comes with a 5-year tank warranty and a 2-year product warranty.

Specifications of Crompton InstaBliss

Capacity: 3 litres

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Pressure: Withstands up to 6.5 Bar

Material: Rust-free body with 304-grade stainless steel inner tank

Dimensions: 18.5W x 37.5H cm

The Crompton Gracee Instant Water Heater is designed for modern homes with a 5-litre capacity and a sleek premium black finish. Now available with 52% savings during the Great Indian Festival, this geyser features a powerful 3000-watt copper heating element that ensures fast heating, making it perfect for quick showers or washing dishes. Its 304-grade stainless steel inner tank is food-grade, guaranteeing safety and hygiene.

Specifications of Crompton Gracee|5L|3000-Watts Powerful Heating

Capacity: 5 litres

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Material: Plastic, rust-free body, and stainless steel inner tank

Dimensions: 83.8W x 116.8H cm

Warranty: 2-year product warranty, 5-year inner tank warranty

The AO Smith SDS-GREEN 15 Litre Storage Water Heater, engineered for exceptional performance and energy efficiency. Featuring a sleek ABS body and a BEE 5-star rating, this geyser offers superior energy savings. The Blue Diamond glass-lined tank ensures 2X corrosion resistance, making it perfect for long-term use. With a capacity of 15 litres and a wattage of 2000 watts, it heats water quickly and efficiently. This water heater is designed to withstand high pressure up to 8 bars, making it suitable for high-rise buildings.

Specifications of AO Smith SDS-GREEN -015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater:

Capacity: 15 litres

Wattage: 2000 watts

Material: ABS outer body, Blue Diamond glass-lined inner tank

Dimensions: 37.3W x 37.3H cm

Warranty: 7 years on the inner tank, 2+2 years extended on the heating element, 2 years comprehensive warranty

The V-Guard Divino DG Water Heater is a 25-litre geyser that combines efficiency and modern features for your home. This 5-star rated model is designed for optimal energy savings and is perfect for high-rise buildings. This heater is built with an outer body of high-quality steel, providing durability and an attractive look. With 2000 watts of power, it offers rapid heating capabilities while ensuring a maximum pressure rating of 8 bars, making it suitable for multi-story buildings.

Specifications of V-Guard Divino DG Geyser 25 Litre Water Heater for Home

Capacity: 25 litres

Wattage: 2000 watts

Material: High-quality steel with vitreous enamel coating

Dimensions: 32.1W x 33.6H cm

Warranty: 2 years on the product, 3 years on the heating element, 5 years on the inner tank

The ACTIVA Instant 3-Litre Geyser is a compact geyser featuring a 3 kW heating element that ensures quick water heating, making it perfect for immediate hot water needs. Built with a premium ABS body and a 0.7 mm stainless steel tank, it provides anti-rust protection and a longer lifespan. The geyser comes with advanced safety features, including an automatic thermostat, thermal cut-out, pressure release valve, and a fusible plug, ensuring safe operation.

Specifications of ACTIVA Instant 3 Litre Geyser 3 KVA Special Anti Rust Coated

Capacity: 3 litres

Wattage: 3000 watts

Material: 304L Stainless Steel tank, ABS plastic body

Weight: 2 kg

Warranty: 4 years

This 5-star rated water heater is perfect for your home, ensuring quick and effective heating with a power consumption of 2000 watts. With a capacity of 25 litres, it is ideal for larger families or frequent usage. Equipped with advanced 3-level safety features, the Arno Neo includes a capillary thermostat, an automatic thermal cut-out, and a multi-functional valve to enhance safety during operation. It also features a specially designed magnesium anode that combats corrosion caused by hard water, ensuring longevity.

Specifications of Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 25 litres

Wattage: 2000 watts

Material: Metal

Dimensions: 37.5W x 54.2H cm

Weight: 9.5 kg

FAQs on water heaters What are the different types of water heaters? There are several types of water heaters, including tankless (instant), storage (tank), heat pump, solar, and hybrid models. Tankless heaters provide hot water on demand, while storage heaters keep a reserve of heated water.

How do I choose the right capacity for a water heater? The capacity of a water heater depends on your household size and hot water needs. Generally, a 25-30 litre heater is suitable for 1-2 people, while a 50-litre model works well for 3-4 people. Larger families may require 100 litres or more.

What maintenance do water heaters require? Regular maintenance includes flushing the tank to remove sediment, checking the anode rod for corrosion, and inspecting valves and connections. It's also essential to check for leaks and ensure the temperature setting is appropriate.

How energy-efficient are modern water heaters? Many modern water heaters come with energy-efficient features, such as high insulation levels and smart thermostats. Look for units with the BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) star rating to ensure energy savings.

What should I do if my water heater is not heating? If your water heater isn't heating, check the power supply, thermostat settings, and circuit breaker. If the issue persists, inspect the heating element and consider calling a professional for troubleshooting .

