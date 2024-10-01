Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 69% off on top 55-inch 4K smart TV models

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: As we have entered the month of October, the festive season is also here. This time of the year is quite special and wholesome for families and friends to get together and celebrate the joy. However, to make your festive season more fun, Amazon has started its biggest sale of the year with huge discounts on electronics items. Grab a huge discount on smart TVs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.(Amazon)

If you are someone who is planning to buy a big-screen smart TV, then now is the perfect time as several smart TV models are available at a huge discounted price. To make your search easier, we have compiled a list of 55-inch 4K smart TV models from top brands including TCL, Xiaomi, Sony, and others to help you find the right option.

Top 5 55-inch 4K smart TVs

TCL 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV: This smart TV comes with a 55-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The TCL smart TV also offers 2 GB RAM and 32GB internal storage to store apps. It offers impressive video quality with Dolby Atmos Vision, HDR 10+, AiPQ Pro Processor, and other smart features. Originally, this TCL smart TV retails for Rs.120990, however, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, buyers can get it for just Rs.36990.

Xiaomi 55 inches X Series 4K LED Smart Google TV: The next smart TV on the list is from Xiaomi which offers some unique features. This smart TV comes with features such as Google TV, built-in WiFi, Screen Mirroring, Google Assistant, and OTT app support such as Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+Hotstar, and others. It also supports Dolby Audio and Dolby Vision for enhanced viewing experience. The Xiaomi 55-inch Smart Google TV is available at a 35% discount on Amazon at a sale price of Rs.35999.

Vu 55-inch Vibe Series QLED 4K Google TV: Another feature-filled and advanced 55-inch smart TV comes from Vu which has been gaining much popularity in the market. This smart TV comes with an integrated 88-watt soundbar with Dolby Audio Sound for enhanced experience. The smart TV also offers 4K Quantum Dot Technology along withHDR10+ and HLG support. The Vu 55-inch Vibe Series QLED 4K Google TV is currently available at a sale price of Rs.37999, with a 37% discount.

Sony 55-inch BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV: When it comes to buying smart TVs from big brands, then Sony always crosses our mind. Sony’s latest 55-inch BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV comes with a 4K LED display powered by 4K Processor X1 and 4K X-Reality PRO for exceptional visuals. It also offers features such as Google TV, Watchlist, Google Assistant, Chromecast, and more. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the TV is available at a 40% discount with a price of Rs.59990.

Hisense 55-inch Q7N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV: The last 4K smart TV in the list is from Hisense which comes with some promising features. The Smart TV features Quantum Dot display technology with 400 nits brightness, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR10+ Adaptive, and other advanced features to enhance the user’s viewing experience. It also offers screen sharing, Airplay 2, AI picture quality, a sleep timer, a media player, and more. The Hisense smart TV is available at a discounted price of Rs.49999.