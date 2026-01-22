Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 Ends Today, premium smart wearables now get final hour deals up to 80% off

    I’ve rounded up premium smart wearables worth buying now, from smartwatches and bands to fitness trackers, earbuds, and headphones picked for daily use.

    Published on: Jan 22, 2026 2:00 PM IST
    By Kanika Budhiraja
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Over-Ear 4-Mic Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones with 100 dB Sensory Bass, 40mm Drivers, Dual-Device Pairing, 50Hr Battery, Alexa Enabled – BlackView Details...

    ₹15,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Black, 47mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 RatingView Details...

    ₹13,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina DisplayView Details...

    ₹18,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Samsung Galaxy Ring, with Smart AI, Size First W/Sizing Kit, No App Subscription, Fitness Monitor, Sleep Tracker, Up to 7-Day Battery, Size 12, Titanium GoldView Details...

    ₹18,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus Wireless Over Ear Headphones,German Design,Adaptive ANC,50H Battery,Sound Personalization,Touch Control,Multipoint Connectivity,Clear Calls,10Min Charge = 5H,2Y Warranty,BlackView Details...

    ₹13,990

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS
    View More...
    research icon

    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    I’ve been hunting for premium smart wearables that actually feel worth wearing every day, and today is the last day of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. If you’ve been waiting for the Amazon sale 2026 to make a move, this is the moment, the few hours when prices usually hit their lowest and stock starts disappearing.

    Sale ends today. If you’ve been waiting to buy a smartwatch, earbuds, or a fitness tracker, this is the best time to check the final price drops.
    Sale ends today. If you’ve been waiting to buy a smartwatch, earbuds, or a fitness tracker, this is the best time to check the final price drops.

    In my shortlist, you’ll see smartwatches, fitness trackers, fitness bands, smart rings, plus headphones and earbuds for daily commutes and calls. I’m sticking to deals that make life easier with cleaner audio, steadier health tracking, and a battery that lasts through real days. Scroll through, pick what fits your routine, and grab the last few hours' deals before the sale closes.

    Top deals

    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    Premium smartwatch wearables deals in Amazon Sale 2026 with up to 75% off

    I’m seeing premium smartwatch wearables at some of their best prices in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, especially if you want better health tracking and a smoother day-to-day experience. Apple and Samsung are the safest picks for most users, while Garmin suits serious fitness tracking more than apps. Fitbit still works well if you want simple insights without overthinking.

    Top deals

    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    Amazon Sale 2026 ends today; Grab fitness trackers at up to 41% off

    If you want something light on the wrist but still useful, fitness trackers hit the sweet spot. In Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, the better deals are on models that track steps, sleep, heart rate, stress, and workout minutes without turning into another screen you babysit. Look for comfortable straps, readable displays outdoors, and the battery that lasts days, not hours. It’s an easy upgrade for daily walking, gym sessions, and keeping tabs on recovery.

    Top deals

    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    Amazon Sale 2026 ends today; Premium smart rings at up to 53% off

    Smart rings are for people who want health tracking without wearing a watch all day. In the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, I’m seeing premium smart rings at rare discounts, and today is the last day to grab them before prices bounce back. These are worth checking if you care about sleep quality, recovery, heart rate trends, and a cleaner look on your hand. Just make sure sizing and app support feel right.

    Top deals

    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    Amazon Sale 2026 ends today Premium earbuds hit last-day prices up to 42% off

    If you’re tired of loud calls, weak bass, or earbuds that need charging every few hours, today is the time to look. In Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, premium earbuds are seeing sharp discounts, and the best ones balance clean audio with solid ANC for metro rides and office focus. I’d prioritise comfort, mic quality, and battery life first. Grab the deal now before prices jump back tomorrow.

    Top deals

    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    Amazon Sale 2026 is in its final hours and premium headphones are finally worth a look

    I always tell people to buy premium headphones only when the price feels right, and this is one of those moments. Premium headphones are going for up to 44% off right now. During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, the better deals are on over-ear models that handle long listening without squeezing your head. Focus on noise cancellation that doesn’t dull voices, comfort you can wear for two hours straight, and battery that lasts through a few days of work calls. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade, this is the window.

    Top deals

    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...
    Loading Suggestions...

    Similar stories for you:

    Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is LIVE: Brings massive savings on appliances, gadgets and more

    Massive Price Drop on Samsung smartwatches!Save Up to 60% in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale!

    Best smartwatches for boys in 2025: 10 elegant watches with GPS, fitness tracker, water resistance and more

    Best branded smartwatches under 5000 with BT calling, sports modes, Fitness tracking and more

    Stop trusting your smartwatch stress score right now, new research says it often gets your mood completely wrong

    FAQs on premium smart wearable deals
    Ones with strong health tracking, smooth UI, and reliable battery for daily wear.
    Lightweight trackers with accurate heart rate, sleep tracking, and 5 to 10 day battery life.
    Fitness bands work best if you want basics like steps, sleep, and reminders with minimal fuss.
    Comfort, mic quality, ANC strength, and real battery backup with the case.
    Stronger noise cancellation, fuller sound, and better comfort for long listening sessions.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Kanika Budhiraja
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Kanika Budhiraja

      Kanika is a senior tech writer, gadget and appliance reviewer, and tech news enthusiast with over six years of experience. She covers new tech trends, gadget reviews, AI developments and product launches, always trying to keep things easy to follow and genuinely useful. Most of her day goes into affiliate work around TVs, soundbars, home audio systems, air conditioners and air purifiers. She compares products, checks prices and looks for deals that fit how people really live and spend. As a senior content producer, Kanika works across news, reviews, explainers and buying guides, trying to keep pace with fast launches without losing sight of what readers actually need. She enjoys slow, honest testing more than hype and is happiest when a story helps someone buy one thing with confidence instead of scrolling for hours. When she is not at her desk, she is usually binge-watching a new series or planning her next trip, collecting small ideas and moments that quietly find their way back into her work.Read More

    News/Technology/Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 Ends Today, Premium Smart Wearables Now Get Final Hour Deals Up To 80% Off
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes