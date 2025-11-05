Amazon Mega Smart Wearable Days brings crazy discounts on the best smartwatches: Top 10 picks from top brands
Published on: Nov 05, 2025 08:00 am IST
The Amazon Mega Smart Wearable Days brings an exciting chance to upgrade your wrist. Expect to explore the best smartwatch options across leading brands.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Smart Watch 1.39” HD Display, Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistant, 120 Sports Modes, IP67 Waterproof, SpO2 Monitor, Smart Watch for Man & Woman- Gold SS View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Black, 43mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 Rating View Details
|
₹16,495
|
|
|
Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro 1.43 AMOLED Stainless Steel Smart Watch with SpO2, Heart Rate, BT Calling, Adaptive AOD,Functional Crown, AI Voice Assistant – Smartwatch for Stylish Professionals (Rose Gold) View Details
|
₹3,199
|
|
|
Noise Pulse 4 Max Smart Watch with AI Create (Indias 1st Ever with Unlimited Watch Faces), AI Search, 1.96 AMOLED Display, Functional Crown, Premium Metallic Finish, Health Suite (Space Blue) View Details
|
₹1,999
|
|
|
Titan Valerie 1.19 AMOLED Studded Stainless Steel Smart Watch for Women, Next-Gen Chipset, Functional Crown, SOS & BT Calling, Women Wellness Suite, BP & Skin Temp Monitor, Fast Charging (Rose Gold) View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
boAt New Launch Ultima Ember Smartwatch w/ 1.96” (4.97 cm) AMOLED Display, Personalized Fitness Nudges, Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes, Custom Watch Faces (Bold Black) View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
CrossBeats Diva 1.28” Stylish Smart Watch for Women with Stone Studded Bezel| Amoled Display | Female Health Tracker | 100+Sports Modes| Premium Metal Smartwatch with Wireless Charging - (Rose Gold) View Details
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
Fire-Boltt Snapp Smart Watch, Selfie Camera, 4G Nano-SIM Slot, 54.1mm AMOLED Display, Play Store- Unlimited apps, 1000mAh Battery, 2GB/4GB RAM + 16GB/64GB ROM (Archaic Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
CrossBeats Everest 2.0 2025 Smart Watch for Men 1.43 True AMOLED, Always ON Display Bluetooth Calling Rugged Outdoor with Flash Light Upto 15 Days Battery Life Smartwatch 100+ Sports Mode View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
boAt Enigma Gem Womens Luxury Smart Watch w/ 1.19” (3.02cm) AMOLED Display, Emergency SOS Live Location Sharing, Watch Face Studio, QR Tray, BT Calling, 700+ Active Mode, HR & SpO2 (Rose Gold) View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
