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    Amazon Mega Tablet Days sale! Get up to 50% off on tablets from OnePlus, Redmi, Motorola, Lenovo and more

    Amazon’s Mega Tablets Days sale promises big discounts and major exchange bonuses on purchase of tablets from top brands such as OnePlus, Redmi and Motorola.

    Published on: Mar 24, 2026 7:10 PM IST
    By Shweta Ganjoo
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    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    realme Pad 2 LTE 8 GB RAM 128 GB ROM 11.5 inch (Inspiration Green)View Details...

    ₹15,915

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (13.1 inch) Display, AI Writing, Desktop Mode, Pre Loaded Pro Apps, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, GrayView Details...

    ₹46,199

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Lenovo Tab| 10.1 Inch Display| Wi-Fi Only| 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM (Expandable up to 1 TB)| Metal Body| Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos| Android 14| Color: Polar BlueView Details...

    ₹12,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Motorola Pad 60 Neo (Pantone Bronze Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)View Details...

    ₹20,192

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Redmi Pad 2 Pro [Smartchoice] | 12000mAh | Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 |12.1-inch, 2.5K Display |83+ Days Standby |HyperOS 2 |120Hz| Dolby Vision Atmos | Wi-Fi 6| AI Powered | 8GB,128GB |Graphite GreyView Details...

    ₹24,999

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS
    View More...
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    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    Are you planning to buy a tablet? If you are, now would be a good time to do so as Amazon is hosting the Amazon Mega Tablet Days sale on its platform right now. This sale promises major discounts on the purchase of tablets from top brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Lenovo, and Motorola. Whether you are looking for a high-performance tablet to enhance your productivity and help with your workflow or a device to play your favourite games on or a tablet for studying and entertainment, Amazon has limited time deals for everyone.

    These tablets come with bright display and massive storage space. (Amazon)
    These tablets come with bright display and massive storage space. (Amazon)

    What’s more? The Amazon Mega Tablet Days sale does not only promise discounts of up to 50 percent on the purchase of tablets but it also lets buyers maximise their savings using additional banking discounts on select cards and an exchange bonus of up to 45,000. Here we have compiled a list of top tablets with maximum discounts for you. Read on to check offer details.

    Top deals on tablets on Amazon

    The Realme Pad 2 comes with a 11.5-inch large display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and 450 nits of peak brightness. This display is encased inside a metal body. For audio, it had quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. It runs Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 and it has a storage space of 128GB.

    As a part of the sale, Amazon is offering a discount of 47% on the purchase of this tablet. Buyers can maximise their savings using credit card and credit card EMI transactions and availing an exchange bonus of up to 15,000.

    Specifications

    Display
    11.5-inch 2K AMOLED display
    Storage
    8GB of RAM and 128GB storage
    Processor
    MediaTek Helio G99
    Camera
    8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
    Battery
    8360mAh battery with 33W fast charging
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G + LTE

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Good display

    ...

    Smooth performance

    ...

    Long battery

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Heavy to hold

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers appreciate its big display and its lag free performance. They also like its battery life

    Why should you choose this product?

    You should choose this product for its design and large display.

    2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (13.1 inch) Display, AI Writing, Desktop Mode, Pre Loaded Pro Apps, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray

    Loading Suggestions...
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    This Samsung tablet comes with a resolution of 2880x1800 pixels and a peak brightness of 800 nits, which is ideal for using outdoors. It comes with a bunch of utilitarian features such as expandable storage, fast charging support, and stereo speakers. What sets this tablet apart is the S-Pen stylus that is included in the box.

    As a part of the sale, Amazon is offering a discount of 29% on the purchase of this tablet. Buyers can maximise their savings using credit card and credit card EMI transactions and availing an exchange bonus of up to 42,500.

    Specifications

    Display
    13.1-inch LCD display
    Storage
    8GB of RAM and 128GB storage
    Processor
    Exynos 1580
    Camera
    13MP rear camera, 12MP front camera
    Battery
    10090mAh battery
    Connectivity
    Wi-Fi

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    - S-Pen in the box

    ...

    - Smooth performance

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    - Average battery life

    ...

    - No charger included

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers like its overall performance. However, its battery life has received mixed reactions.

    Why should you choose this product?

    You should pick this product for its performance and large screen.

    This tablet by Lenovo comes with a 10.1-inch display and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos certification. This setup is encased inside a metal body frame. While it has a storage space of just 128GB, it can be expanded using a microSD card. On the battery front, this tablet has a 5,100mAh battery that offers up to 10.5 hours of browsing and up to 9.5 hours of streaming support. Additionally, it ships with a 20W power adapter in the box.

    Coming to the offer details, Amazon is offering a discount of 32% on the purchase of this tablet. Buyers can maximise their savings using an exchange bonus of up to 12,500 and opting for credit card and credit card EMI transactions.

    Specifications

    Display
    10.1-inch WUXGA IPS display
    Storage
    4GB of RAM and 128GB storage
    Processor
    MediaTek Helio G85
    Camera
    8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
    Battery
    5100mAh battery with 15W rapid charge support
    Connectivity
    Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    - Display quality

    ...

    - Power adapter in the box

    ...

    - Sound quality

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    - Performance

    ...

    - Battery life

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers find this ideal for students and as an entertainment device. They also like its display and sound. However, performance and battery life has received mixed reviews.

    Why should you choose this product?

    You should pick this product for its display performance and sound.

    The Motorola Pad 60 Neo comes with an 11-inch AMOLED display that offers a resolution of 2560x1600 pixels. This display is coupled with quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support for audio. While it has 128GB of built-in storage space, it can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 2TB space. Additionally, it comes with a stylus, Moto Pen, which ships inside the box.

    As far as the offer details are concerned, Amazon is offering a discount of 38% on the purchase of this tablet. Buyers can get more discounts on opting for credit card and credit card EMI transactions. Amazon is also offering an exchange bonus of up to 19,000 on the purchase of this tablet.

    Specifications

    Display
    11-inch AMOLED display
    Storage
    8GB of RAM and 128GB storage
    Processor
    MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G
    Camera
    13MP rear camera, 8MP front camera
    Battery
    5100mAh battery with 15W rapid charge support
    Connectivity
    Wi-Fi, 5G

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    - Display

    ...

    - Battery life

    ...

    - Moto Pen

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    - Performance

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers find this tablet ideal as an entertainment device and like its display. However, its performance has received mixed reviews.

    Why should you choose this product?

    You should choose this product for its display and stylus.

    The Redmi Pad 2 Pro's massive 12.1-inch display comes with Dolby Vision support and TUV Rheinland Triple certification. This display is coupled with quad stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos for audio. It runs Android 15-based HyperOS 2 and it comes with up to 2TB of expandable storage space. It comes with a massive 12,000mAh battery with fast charging and wired reverse charging support. This battery can last for almost two days on a single charge. Additionally, this tablet supports the Redmi Smart Pen and the Redmi Pad 2 Pro Keyboard.

    Coming to the offer details, the Redmi Pad 2 is available with a discount of 17% on Amazon. Buyers can avail banking discounts and an exchange bonus of up to 24,000 to save more.

    Specifications

    Display
    12.1-inch 2.5K LCD display
    Storage
    8GB of RAM and 128GB storage
    Processor
    Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
    Camera
    8MP rear camera, 8MP front camera
    Battery
    12000mAh battery with 33W fast charge support
    Connectivity
    Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    - Sound quality

    ...

    - Performance

    ...

    - Value for money

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    - No SIM card slot

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers find this tablet ideal for students and for entertainment. They appreciate that it offers lag free performance.

    Why should you choose this product?

    You should choose this product for its large battery and Gemini integration.

    The OnePlus Pad Go gets a 11.4-inch 2.4K display and it has quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. It runs OxygenOS 13.2 and it comes with a 128GB storage space. This storage space can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 1TB of storage space. Talking about offer details, this tablet is available with a discount of 10% on Amazon. Buyers can avail banking discounts and an exchange bonus of up to 17,000 to maximise savings.

    Specifications

    Display
    11.4-inch 2.4K LCD display
    Storage
    8GB of RAM and 128GB storage
    Processor
    Mediatek Helio G99
    Camera
    8MP rear camera, 8MP front camera
    Battery
    8,000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging
    Connectivity
    Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    - Sound quality

    ...

    - Display quality

    ...

    - Battery life

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    - Performance

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers like its crisp display, sound quality and battery life. However, some have reported lag while using the device.

    Why should you choose this product?

    You should choose this product for its sound quality and battery life.

    Top three features of best tablets in India

    NAMEDISPLAYSTORAGECONNECTIVITY
    Realme Pad 211.5-inch 2K AMOLED display8GB of RAM and 128GB storageBluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G + LTE
    Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+13.1-inch LCD display8GB of RAM and 128GB storageWi-Fi
    Lenovo Tab10.1-inch WUXGA IPS display4GB of RAM and 128GB storageWi-Fi, Bluetooth
    Motorola Pad 60 Neo11-inch AMOLED display8GB of RAM and 128GB storageWi-Fi, 5G
    Redmi Pad 2 Pro12.1-inch 2.5K LCD display8GB of RAM and 128GB storageWi-Fi 6, Bluetooth
    OnePlus Pad Go11.4-inch 2.4K LCD display8GB of RAM and 128GB storageWi-Fi, Bluetooth

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    FAQs for purchasing a tablet in India
    Popular brands in this category include Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi and Lenovo.
    Display size and your own use case, like productivity or entertainment, are the most important factors to consider.
    No, most tablets don’t come with a dual-rear camera setup.
    No, not all tablets offer over 10,000mAh of battery life. Some also come with smaller batteries.
    Yes, most tablets come with expandable storage space.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    News/Technology/Amazon Mega Tablet Days Sale! Get Up To 50% Off On Tablets From OnePlus, Redmi, Motorola, Lenovo And More
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