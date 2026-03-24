Amazon Mega Tablet Days sale! Get up to 50% off on tablets from OnePlus, Redmi, Motorola, Lenovo and more
Amazon’s Mega Tablets Days sale promises big discounts and major exchange bonuses on purchase of tablets from top brands such as OnePlus, Redmi and Motorola.
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FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
realme Pad 2 LTE 8 GB RAM 128 GB ROM 11.5 inch (Inspiration Green)View Details
₹15,915
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (13.1 inch) Display, AI Writing, Desktop Mode, Pre Loaded Pro Apps, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, GrayView Details
₹46,199
Lenovo Tab| 10.1 Inch Display| Wi-Fi Only| 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM (Expandable up to 1 TB)| Metal Body| Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos| Android 14| Color: Polar BlueView Details
₹12,999
Motorola Pad 60 Neo (Pantone Bronze Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)View Details
₹20,192
Redmi Pad 2 Pro [Smartchoice] | 12000mAh | Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 |12.1-inch, 2.5K Display |83+ Days Standby |HyperOS 2 |120Hz| Dolby Vision Atmos | Wi-Fi 6| AI Powered | 8GB,128GB |Graphite GreyView Details
₹24,999
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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Are you planning to buy a tablet? If you are, now would be a good time to do so as Amazon is hosting the Amazon Mega Tablet Days sale on its platform right now. This sale promises major discounts on the purchase of tablets from top brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Lenovo, and Motorola. Whether you are looking for a high-performance tablet to enhance your productivity and help with your workflow or a device to play your favourite games on or a tablet for studying and entertainment, Amazon has limited time deals for everyone.
What’s more? The Amazon Mega Tablet Days sale does not only promise discounts of up to 50 percent on the purchase of tablets but it also lets buyers maximise their savings using additional banking discounts on select cards and an exchange bonus of up to ₹45,000. Here we have compiled a list of top tablets with maximum discounts for you. Read on to check offer details.
Top deals on tablets on Amazon
1. realme Pad 2 LTE 8 GB RAM 128 GB ROM 11.5 inch (Inspiration Green)
The Realme Pad 2 comes with a 11.5-inch large display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and 450 nits of peak brightness. This display is encased inside a metal body. For audio, it had quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. It runs Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 and it has a storage space of 128GB.
As a part of the sale, Amazon is offering a discount of 47% on the purchase of this tablet. Buyers can maximise their savings using credit card and credit card EMI transactions and availing an exchange bonus of up to ₹15,000.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Good display
Smooth performance
Long battery
Reason to avoid
Heavy to hold
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its big display and its lag free performance. They also like its battery life
Why should you choose this product?
You should choose this product for its design and large display.
2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (13.1 inch) Display, AI Writing, Desktop Mode, Pre Loaded Pro Apps, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray
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This Samsung tablet comes with a resolution of 2880x1800 pixels and a peak brightness of 800 nits, which is ideal for using outdoors. It comes with a bunch of utilitarian features such as expandable storage, fast charging support, and stereo speakers. What sets this tablet apart is the S-Pen stylus that is included in the box.
As a part of the sale, Amazon is offering a discount of 29% on the purchase of this tablet. Buyers can maximise their savings using credit card and credit card EMI transactions and availing an exchange bonus of up to ₹42,500.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- S-Pen in the box
- Smooth performance
Reason to avoid
- Average battery life
- No charger included
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its overall performance. However, its battery life has received mixed reactions.
Why should you choose this product?
You should pick this product for its performance and large screen.
This tablet by Lenovo comes with a 10.1-inch display and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos certification. This setup is encased inside a metal body frame. While it has a storage space of just 128GB, it can be expanded using a microSD card. On the battery front, this tablet has a 5,100mAh battery that offers up to 10.5 hours of browsing and up to 9.5 hours of streaming support. Additionally, it ships with a 20W power adapter in the box.
Coming to the offer details, Amazon is offering a discount of 32% on the purchase of this tablet. Buyers can maximise their savings using an exchange bonus of up to ₹12,500 and opting for credit card and credit card EMI transactions.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Display quality
- Power adapter in the box
- Sound quality
Reason to avoid
- Performance
- Battery life
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this ideal for students and as an entertainment device. They also like its display and sound. However, performance and battery life has received mixed reviews.
Why should you choose this product?
You should pick this product for its display performance and sound.
4. Motorola Pad 60 Neo (Pantone Bronze Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
The Motorola Pad 60 Neo comes with an 11-inch AMOLED display that offers a resolution of 2560x1600 pixels. This display is coupled with quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support for audio. While it has 128GB of built-in storage space, it can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 2TB space. Additionally, it comes with a stylus, Moto Pen, which ships inside the box.
As far as the offer details are concerned, Amazon is offering a discount of 38% on the purchase of this tablet. Buyers can get more discounts on opting for credit card and credit card EMI transactions. Amazon is also offering an exchange bonus of up to ₹19,000 on the purchase of this tablet.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Display
- Battery life
- Moto Pen
Reason to avoid
- Performance
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this tablet ideal as an entertainment device and like its display. However, its performance has received mixed reviews.
Why should you choose this product?
You should choose this product for its display and stylus.
The Redmi Pad 2 Pro's massive 12.1-inch display comes with Dolby Vision support and TUV Rheinland Triple certification. This display is coupled with quad stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos for audio. It runs Android 15-based HyperOS 2 and it comes with up to 2TB of expandable storage space. It comes with a massive 12,000mAh battery with fast charging and wired reverse charging support. This battery can last for almost two days on a single charge. Additionally, this tablet supports the Redmi Smart Pen and the Redmi Pad 2 Pro Keyboard.
Coming to the offer details, the Redmi Pad 2 is available with a discount of 17% on Amazon. Buyers can avail banking discounts and an exchange bonus of up to ₹24,000 to save more.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Sound quality
- Performance
- Value for money
Reason to avoid
- No SIM card slot
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this tablet ideal for students and for entertainment. They appreciate that it offers lag free performance.
Why should you choose this product?
You should choose this product for its large battery and Gemini integration.
The OnePlus Pad Go gets a 11.4-inch 2.4K display and it has quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. It runs OxygenOS 13.2 and it comes with a 128GB storage space. This storage space can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 1TB of storage space. Talking about offer details, this tablet is available with a discount of 10% on Amazon. Buyers can avail banking discounts and an exchange bonus of up to ₹17,000 to maximise savings.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
- Sound quality
- Display quality
- Battery life
Reason to avoid
- Performance
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like its crisp display, sound quality and battery life. However, some have reported lag while using the device.
Why should you choose this product?
You should choose this product for its sound quality and battery life.
Top three features of best tablets in India
|NAME
|DISPLAY
|STORAGE
|CONNECTIVITY
|Realme Pad 2
|11.5-inch 2K AMOLED display
|8GB of RAM and 128GB storage
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G + LTE
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+
|13.1-inch LCD display
|8GB of RAM and 128GB storage
|Wi-Fi
|Lenovo Tab
|10.1-inch WUXGA IPS display
|4GB of RAM and 128GB storage
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Motorola Pad 60 Neo
|11-inch AMOLED display
|8GB of RAM and 128GB storage
|Wi-Fi, 5G
|Redmi Pad 2 Pro
|12.1-inch 2.5K LCD display
|8GB of RAM and 128GB storage
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth
|OnePlus Pad Go
|11.4-inch 2.4K LCD display
|8GB of RAM and 128GB storage
|Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.