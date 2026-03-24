Amazon Mega Tablet Days sale! Get up to 50% off on tablets from OnePlus, Redmi, Motorola, Lenovo and more

Are you planning to buy a tablet? If you are, now would be a good time to do so as Amazon is hosting the Amazon Mega Tablet Days sale on its platform right now. This sale promises major discounts on the purchase of tablets from top brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Lenovo, and Motorola. Whether you are looking for a high-performance tablet to enhance your productivity and help with your workflow or a device to play your favourite games on or a tablet for studying and entertainment, Amazon has limited time deals for everyone. These tablets come with bright display and massive storage space. (Amazon) What’s more? The Amazon Mega Tablet Days sale does not only promise discounts of up to 50 percent on the purchase of tablets but it also lets buyers maximise their savings using additional banking discounts on select cards and an exchange bonus of up to ₹45,000. Here we have compiled a list of top tablets with maximum discounts for you. Read on to check offer details. Top deals on tablets on Amazon

The Realme Pad 2 comes with a 11.5-inch large display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and 450 nits of peak brightness. This display is encased inside a metal body. For audio, it had quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. It runs Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 and it has a storage space of 128GB. As a part of the sale, Amazon is offering a discount of 47% on the purchase of this tablet. Buyers can maximise their savings using credit card and credit card EMI transactions and availing an exchange bonus of up to ₹15,000.

Specifications Display 11.5-inch 2K AMOLED display Storage 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage Processor MediaTek Helio G99 Camera 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera Battery 8360mAh battery with 33W fast charging Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G + LTE Reasons to buy Good display Smooth performance Long battery Reason to avoid Heavy to hold

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its big display and its lag free performance. They also like its battery life Why should you choose this product? You should choose this product for its design and large display.

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (13.1 inch) Display, AI Writing, Desktop Mode, Pre Loaded Pro Apps, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This Samsung tablet comes with a resolution of 2880x1800 pixels and a peak brightness of 800 nits, which is ideal for using outdoors. It comes with a bunch of utilitarian features such as expandable storage, fast charging support, and stereo speakers. What sets this tablet apart is the S-Pen stylus that is included in the box. As a part of the sale, Amazon is offering a discount of 29% on the purchase of this tablet. Buyers can maximise their savings using credit card and credit card EMI transactions and availing an exchange bonus of up to ₹42,500.

Specifications Display 13.1-inch LCD display Storage 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage Processor Exynos 1580 Camera 13MP rear camera, 12MP front camera Battery 10090mAh battery Connectivity Wi-Fi Reasons to buy - S-Pen in the box - Smooth performance Reason to avoid - Average battery life - No charger included

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its overall performance. However, its battery life has received mixed reactions. Why should you choose this product? You should pick this product for its performance and large screen.

This tablet by Lenovo comes with a 10.1-inch display and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos certification. This setup is encased inside a metal body frame. While it has a storage space of just 128GB, it can be expanded using a microSD card. On the battery front, this tablet has a 5,100mAh battery that offers up to 10.5 hours of browsing and up to 9.5 hours of streaming support. Additionally, it ships with a 20W power adapter in the box. Coming to the offer details, Amazon is offering a discount of 32% on the purchase of this tablet. Buyers can maximise their savings using an exchange bonus of up to ₹12,500 and opting for credit card and credit card EMI transactions.

Specifications Display 10.1-inch WUXGA IPS display Storage 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage Processor MediaTek Helio G85 Camera 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera Battery 5100mAh battery with 15W rapid charge support Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Reasons to buy - Display quality - Power adapter in the box - Sound quality Reason to avoid - Performance - Battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this ideal for students and as an entertainment device. They also like its display and sound. However, performance and battery life has received mixed reviews. Why should you choose this product? You should pick this product for its display performance and sound.

The Motorola Pad 60 Neo comes with an 11-inch AMOLED display that offers a resolution of 2560x1600 pixels. This display is coupled with quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support for audio. While it has 128GB of built-in storage space, it can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 2TB space. Additionally, it comes with a stylus, Moto Pen, which ships inside the box. As far as the offer details are concerned, Amazon is offering a discount of 38% on the purchase of this tablet. Buyers can get more discounts on opting for credit card and credit card EMI transactions. Amazon is also offering an exchange bonus of up to ₹19,000 on the purchase of this tablet.

Specifications Display 11-inch AMOLED display Storage 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G Camera 13MP rear camera, 8MP front camera Battery 5100mAh battery with 15W rapid charge support Connectivity Wi-Fi, 5G Reasons to buy - Display - Battery life - Moto Pen Reason to avoid - Performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this tablet ideal as an entertainment device and like its display. However, its performance has received mixed reviews. Why should you choose this product? You should choose this product for its display and stylus.

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro's massive 12.1-inch display comes with Dolby Vision support and TUV Rheinland Triple certification. This display is coupled with quad stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos for audio. It runs Android 15-based HyperOS 2 and it comes with up to 2TB of expandable storage space. It comes with a massive 12,000mAh battery with fast charging and wired reverse charging support. This battery can last for almost two days on a single charge. Additionally, this tablet supports the Redmi Smart Pen and the Redmi Pad 2 Pro Keyboard. Coming to the offer details, the Redmi Pad 2 is available with a discount of 17% on Amazon. Buyers can avail banking discounts and an exchange bonus of up to ₹24,000 to save more.

Specifications Display 12.1-inch 2.5K LCD display Storage 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Camera 8MP rear camera, 8MP front camera Battery 12000mAh battery with 33W fast charge support Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth Reasons to buy - Sound quality - Performance - Value for money Reason to avoid - No SIM card slot

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this tablet ideal for students and for entertainment. They appreciate that it offers lag free performance. Why should you choose this product? You should choose this product for its large battery and Gemini integration.

The OnePlus Pad Go gets a 11.4-inch 2.4K display and it has quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. It runs OxygenOS 13.2 and it comes with a 128GB storage space. This storage space can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 1TB of storage space. Talking about offer details, this tablet is available with a discount of 10% on Amazon. Buyers can avail banking discounts and an exchange bonus of up to ₹17,000 to maximise savings.

Specifications Display 11.4-inch 2.4K LCD display Storage 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage Processor Mediatek Helio G99 Camera 8MP rear camera, 8MP front camera Battery 8,000mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Reasons to buy - Sound quality - Display quality - Battery life Reason to avoid - Performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its crisp display, sound quality and battery life. However, some have reported lag while using the device. Why should you choose this product? You should choose this product for its sound quality and battery life. Top three features of best tablets in India

NAME DISPLAY STORAGE CONNECTIVITY Realme Pad 2 11.5-inch 2K AMOLED display 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G + LTE Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ 13.1-inch LCD display 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage Wi-Fi Lenovo Tab 10.1-inch WUXGA IPS display 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Motorola Pad 60 Neo 11-inch AMOLED display 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage Wi-Fi, 5G Redmi Pad 2 Pro 12.1-inch 2.5K LCD display 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth OnePlus Pad Go 11.4-inch 2.4K LCD display 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

FAQs for purchasing a tablet in India Which are the popular brands for buying a tablet in India? Popular brands in this category include Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi and Lenovo. Which are the top factors to consider while buying a tablet? Display size and your own use case, like productivity or entertainment, are the most important factors to consider. Do tablets come with a dual-rear camera setup? No, most tablets don’t come with a dual-rear camera setup. Do all tablets offer over 10,000mAh of battery life? No, not all tablets offer over 10,000mAh of battery life. Some also come with smaller batteries. Do tablets come with expandable storage space? Yes, most tablets come with expandable storage space.