Amazon Prime Day 2025: What deals on mobiles, TVs and more to expect

Prime Day is back, and this time Amazon’s not holding back. From July 12 to 14, Prime members can expect 72 hours of fresh product launches, big-name deals, and some serious entertainment upgrades. You can be in the market for a flagship phone or just want to finally replace that old microwave, the line-up looks packed. Gear up for the Amazon Prime Day sale 2025.

Let’s get the basics out of the way: Prime Day 2025 is offering up to 80% off across major categories, with added benefits for ICICI and SBI cardholders. Add in extended EMIs and exchange offers, and there’s enough here to warrant a wishlist update.

Smartphones are going big on launches and discounts

This year’s mobile slate includes launches from OnePlus, iQOO, HONOR, OPPO, realme, and Samsung, including the Galaxy M36 5G and OnePlus Nord CE5. Expect up to 40% off across smartphones and accessories, with additional bank offers, 24-month no-cost EMI, and exchange bonuses up to ₹60,000. Flagship picks like the iPhone 15 and Galaxy S24 Ultra are also in the spotlight.

Electronics: Up to 80% off and then some

Laptops, wearables, headphones, speakers, and tablets from HP, Dell, Lenovo, Apple, Samsung, and JBL are getting major discounts. If you’re planning a gadget upgrade, this is a good time to find deals on everything from Apple iPads to Sony headphones and Amazfit watches.

TVs and appliances are getting serious cuts

There are over 600 TVs listed with up to 65% off. Look out for Prime Day-only launches from brands like Sony, LG, TCL, and Xiaomi. You can stack bank offers, coupons, and exchange discounts to save up to ₹20,000. Large-screen entertainment starts at ₹99/day, with up to 4 years extended warranty bundled in.

On the appliance front, refrigerators, washing machines, ACs, and dishwashers from LG, Samsung, Haier, and Carrier are going up to 65% off. Dishwashers are seeing up to 50% off, and chimneys and microwaves are not far behind.

Smart devices and Alexa combos stand out

Echo smart speakers and Fire TV Sticks are hitting rock-bottom prices. Expect up to 56% off on Echo Pop combos and ₹5,000 off on the Echo Show 8. Kindle Paperwhite also gets a ₹3,000 cut, making it one of the most tempting offers for readers.

Bottom line? Prime Day 2025 has something for everyone, but the best deals won’t wait around. Add to cart, set alerts, and prep your payment methods before the clock starts ticking on July 12.