Amazon Prime Day Sale countdown begins: Save big on laptops from well known brands like Dell, HP, Apple, up to 72% off

The much-awaited shopping bonanza - Amazon Prime Day Sale - is here. The sale is spread across just two days - July 20 and 21. If you had been eyeing a particular laptop from your favourite, now it the time to save big on purchases and pick it up. For this article, we will take a closer look at the best laptops that are part of 2024's regular sales on Amazon. Amazon Prime Day Sale: Now is the time to avail mega discounts on laptops.(Pexels)

Buying the latest laptops from top brands like Dell, Apple, and Lenovo on Amazon during sales is easy due to e-commerce growth. Buying laptops on Amazon offers several advantages. The platform provides a wide selection of models from leading brands like Dell, Apple, and Lenovo, ensuring you find the perfect fit for your needs. Amazon often has competitive prices, especially during sales, making it an affordable option. Customer reviews and ratings help you make informed decisions, and the convenience of home delivery saves time. Additionally, Amazon’s return policy and customer service provide peace of mind, ensuring a hassle-free shopping experience.

We have curated a list of some of the finest laptops that are part of Amazon sale season. Check them out here and if any of the laptops from our selection is to your liking, pick it up now and avail attractive discounts.

The Lenovo V15 G2 laptop boasts a 15.6 inch FHD display. It includes a free lifetime licence for Microsoft Office 2021. Powered by a dual-core Intel Celeron N4500 processor, it has 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. The laptop features Ethernet connectivity and offers a battery life of up to 6.5 hours. It runs on Windows 11, providing a modern and efficient user experience. The sleek black design adds to its appeal, making it a practical choice for both work and study. Get a whopping discount of 72% on this product.

Specifications of Lenovo V15 G2 Laptop

15.6 inch Full HD (FHD) Display

Dual-core Intel Celeron N4500 Processor

8GB RAM

256GB SSD Storage

6.5 Hours Battery Life

The Dell Smartchoice 15 Thin & Light laptop features a 15.6 inch Full HD display. It is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The laptop includes Intel UHD graphics and runs on Windows 11 with Microsoft Office 2021. It also comes with a 15-month McAfee subscription for added security. The spill-resistant keyboard adds durability. Weighing just 1.48kg, this grey laptop is both portable and stylish. Avail a discount of 44% on this laptop.

Specifications of Dell [Smartchoice 15 Thin & Light Laptop

15.6 inch Full HD (FHD) Display

12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Processor

8GB RAM

512GB SSD Storage

Spill-Resistant Keyboard

The Dell 14 Thin & Light laptop features a 14.0 inch Full HD display. It is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The laptop includes Intel UHD graphics and runs on Windows 11 with Microsoft Office 2021. It comes with a 15-month McAfee subscription for added security. The spill-resistant keyboard adds durability. Weighing just 1.48kg, this grey laptop is both portable and sleek, making it an excellent choice for daily use. Pick this laptop and get a mega discount of 41% on it.

Specifications of Dell 14 Thin & Light Laptop

14.0 inch Full HD (FHD) Display

12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Processor

8GB RAM

512GB SSD Storage

Spill-Resistant Keyboard





The ASUS Vivobook 14 Thin and Light laptop features a 14" Full HD display. Powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, it boasts 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It comes with Windows 11 pre-installed and includes Microsoft Office 2021. The laptop offers a fingerprint sensor for added security. With a 42WHr battery, it ensures reliable performance on the go. Weighing just 1.40 kg and finished in blue, it combines portability with style for everyday use. Avail a discount of 40% on this laptop.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 14 Thin and Light Laptop

14 inch Full HD (FHD) Display

12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Processor

8GB RAM

512GB SSD Storage

Fingerprint Sensor

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 is a sleek and lightweight laptop with a 14 inch HD display. Powered by the Intel Core Celeron N4020 processor, it offers 8GB of RAM and a fast 512GB SSD for storage. It comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home and Office 2021, enhancing productivity out of the box. The laptop includes a 1-year accidental damage protection (ADP) plan for peace of mind. Weighing just 1.3kg and finished in Cloud Grey, it combines portability with functionality for everyday tasks. Avail a discount of 39% on this laptop.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Intel Core Celeron N4020 14 inch HD Thin and Light Laptop

14 inch HD Display

Intel Core Celeron N4020 Processor

8GB RAM

512GB SSD Storage

Weight: 1.3kg

The Acer Aspire Lite is a premium metal laptop featuring a 15.6" Full HD display. It runs on the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD. With Windows 11 Home pre-installed, it offers a modern and efficient user experience. The laptop's metal body in Steel Gray not only enhances durability but also adds a sleek aesthetic. Weighing just 1.59 kg, it balances portability with powerful performance, making it suitable for both work and multimedia tasks. This laptop can be yours at a discount of 36%.

Specifications of Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U Premium Metal Laptop

15.6 inch Full HD (FHD) Display

12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U Processor

16GB RAM

512GB SSD Storage

Weight: 1.59 kg

The HP Laptop 15s features a 15.6-inch Full HD display, providing clear and vibrant visuals. Powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor, it offers robust performance. With 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking and ample storage. The laptop includes Intel Iris Xe graphics for enhanced visuals. It has a backlit keyboard for comfortable typing in low light. Running on Windows 11, it includes MS Office. The thin and light design, dual speakers, and silver finish make it stylish and portable, weighing 1.69 kg. Get a discount of 23% on this laptop.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s

15.6-inch Full HD (FHD) Display

12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Processor

16GB DDR4 RAM

512GB SSD Storage

Backlit Keyboard

The 2023 Apple MacBook Pro features a stunning 16-inch display, providing crisp and vibrant visuals. It is powered by the M3 Max chip with a 16-core CPU and a 40-core GPU, ensuring top-notch performance. With 48GB of unified memory, multitasking is seamless. The laptop includes a spacious 1TB SSD for ample storage. Finished in elegant Space Black, it combines style with functionality. Ideal for professionals and creatives, it runs on macOS, offering a smooth and efficient user experience. This powerful laptop is perfect for demanding tasks and creative projects. Avail a 7% discount of this laptop.

Specifications of Apple 2023 MacBook Pro

16-inch Display

M3 Max Chip with 16-core CPU and 40-core GPU

48GB Unified Memory

1TB SSD Storage

Space Black Finish



Top 3 features of best laptops (Amazon Sale 2024)

Best Laptops (Amazon Sale 2024) RAM Operating System Special Feature Lenovo V15 G2 8GB Windows 11 Free Microsoft Office 2021 Dell Smartchoice 15 Thin & Light 8GB Windows 11 Spill-Resistant Keyboard Dell 14 Thin & Light 8GB Windows 11 Spill-Resistant Keyboard ASUS Vivobook 14 Thin and Light 8GB Windows 11 Fingerprint Sensor Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 8GB Windows 11 Home 1 Year ADP Free Acer Aspire Lite 16GB Windows 11 Home Metal Body HP Laptop 15s 16GB DDR4 Windows 11 Backlit Keyboard Apple 2023 MacBook Pro 48GB Unified macOS M3 Max Chip

FAQs on the best laptops

What is the most important factor to consider when buying a laptop?

Key factors include RAM, processor performance, storage type, and battery life. These determine the laptop’s speed, efficiency, and overall user experience.

Which operating system is better for laptops, Windows or macOS?

Windows offers broad compatibility and versatility, while macOS provides a smooth, secure experience and integration with Apple devices. Choose based on your specific needs and ecosystem preferences.

How much RAM do I need in a laptop?

For general use, 8GB RAM is usually sufficient. For demanding tasks like gaming or video editing, 16GB or more is recommended.

Are SSDs better than HDDs for laptop storage?

Yes, SSDs are faster, more reliable, and consume less power than HDDs, improving overall laptop performance and battery life.

What special features should I look for in a laptop?

Look for features like a backlit keyboard, fingerprint sensor, high-resolution display, and lightweight design for enhanced security, usability, and portability.

