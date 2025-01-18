Amazon Republic Day Sale: Grab the best offers on ACs from brands like Lloyd, Daikin, Panasonic and LG, up to 60% off

Buying an AC during the ongoing Amazon Sale 2025 is a smart choice for savvy shoppers. With mega discounts available, it’s the perfect opportunity to save on premium air conditioners from leading brands like Lloyd, Daikin, Panasonic, Haier, Cruise, and Godrej. These trusted names are showcasing their best products, vying for customer attention with advanced features, energy-efficient models, and sleek designs. Whether you need an AC for summer or year-round comfort, this sale ensures unmatched value for money. Take advantage of exclusive deals, convenient online shopping, and doorstep delivery to upgrade your cooling experience without straining your budget! Shop the Amazon Sale 2025 for premium ACs at amazing prices from trusted brands like Daikin and Panasonic!

We have shortlisted some of best ACs from leading brands just for you.

1) LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC offers superior cooling with its AI Convertible 6-in-1 feature and VIRAAT Mode for faster cooling. The Diet Mode+ ensures energy savings while maintaining comfort. Equipped with a high-definition filter and anti-virus protection, it provides cleaner air. The 2025 model, featuring a durable copper condenser and sleek white design, is perfect for energy-efficient, reliable cooling in medium-sized rooms.

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton, ideal for medium-sized rooms

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star rated with DUAL Inverter technology for energy savings

Cooling Modes: AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT and Diet Mode+ for faster cooling and energy efficiency

Filtration: HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection for cleaner, healthier air

Build: Copper condenser for improved durability and efficient cooling performance

The Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with its 5-in-1 Convertible feature, allowing for customised comfort. The stabiliser-free operation ensures smooth performance without external voltage regulators. With a sleek white design and advanced inverter technology, this 2023 model provides energy-efficient cooling while maintaining optimal air quality. Perfect for medium-sized rooms, it combines durability and performance for a comfortable living environment.

Specifications of Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton, ideal for medium-sized rooms

Energy Efficiency: 5 Star rated with inverter technology for optimal energy savings

Cooling Modes: 5-in-1 Convertible cooling for personalised comfort

Stabiliser Free: Operates without an external stabiliser for consistent performance

Build: Durable design with a sleek white finish for a modern look and feel

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers advanced features like Coanda Airflow for uniform cooling and Dew Clean Technology for easy maintenance. Equipped with a PM 2.5 filter, it ensures clean, breathable air. The copper condenser enhances durability and performance. The 2024 model, featuring a sleek white design and triple display, provides energy efficiency, reliable cooling, and improved air quality, making it ideal for medium-sized rooms. Get 37% off on this AC.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton, ideal for medium-sized rooms

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star rated with inverter compressor for energy savings

Filtration: PM 2.5 Filter for cleaner, healthier air

Cooling Technology: Coanda Airflow for uniform cooling and Dew Clean for easy maintenance

Build: Copper condenser for durability and long-lasting performance

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with its 6-in-1 Convertible feature and AI technology. Equipped with a High-Density Filter and Auto Cleanser, it ensures clean, healthy air. The durable copper condenser enhances performance and longevity. Designed for modern homes, this 2024 model combines style with functionality. Enjoy year-round comfort and energy savings with this sleek white Carrier AC. Get 48% discount on this AC.

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton, suitable for medium-sized rooms (approx. 150-180 sq. ft.)

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star rated with AI Flexicool technology for optimised energy consumption

Cooling Modes: Convertible 6-in-1 cooling for customised comfort

Filtration: High-Density Filter and Auto Cleanser for cleaner, healthier air

Build: Durable copper condenser with enhanced longevity and performance

The Haier 1 Ton 4 Star Intelli Smart Split AC offers advanced 7-in-1 Convertible cooling for personalised comfort. With an Anti-Bacterial Filter, it ensures cleaner, healthier air. Designed to cool efficiently even at 60°C and with a powerful 20-metre air throw, it’s perfect for small to medium-sized rooms. Featuring a durable copper condenser, this 2024 model combines energy efficiency, performance, and reliability, making it an ideal choice for modern homes. Avail 45% off on this product.

Specifications of Haier 1 Ton 4 Star Intelli Smart Split AC

Capacity: 1 Ton, ideal for small to medium-sized rooms

Energy Efficiency: 4 Star rated with Intelli Smart technology for optimised energy usage

Cooling Modes: 7-in-1 Convertible cooling for customised comfort

Filtration: Anti-Bacterial Filter ensures cleaner, healthier air

Performance: Cools effectively at 60°C with a 20-metre air throw and durable copper condenser

The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC combines convenience and performance with 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling and 4-Way Swing for optimal airflow. Its Turbo Cool feature ensures quick cooling, even in extreme heat, while Wi-Fi connectivity and voice command compatibility add smart functionality. Built with a durable copper condenser, this 2024 model delivers energy-efficient performance and reliability, making it a stylish, smart choice for modern homes. This AC can be yours at a discount of 42%.

Specifications of Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton, suitable for medium-sized rooms

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star rated with an energy-saving inverter compressor

Cooling Modes: 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling and Turbo Cool for quick and customised cooling

Smart Features: Wi-Fi connectivity and voice command compatibility for seamless control

Performance: 4-Way Swing for uniform airflow and durable copper condenser for enhanced longevity

The Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC ensures efficient cooling with its Auto Convertible feature and 7-Stage Air Filtration, including a PM 2.5 filter for cleaner, healthier air. Built with 100% copper components, it guarantees durability and optimal performance. Designed for small rooms, this 2024 model combines energy efficiency with advanced filtration, making it a perfect choice for modern homes seeking comfort and reliability in a sleek white design. Get 42% off on this AC.

Specifications of Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1 Ton, ideal for small-sized rooms

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star rated with an inverter compressor for optimised energy consumption

Filtration: 7-Stage Air Filtration with PM 2.5 filter for cleaner, healthier air

Cooling Modes: Auto Convertible feature adapts cooling as per room requirements

Build: 100% copper components for enhanced durability and long-lasting performance

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling for tailored comfort. Equipped with an Anti-Viral and PM 2.5 Filter, it ensures clean, healthy air. Its durable copper components enhance performance and longevity. Featuring a sleek white design with a chrome deco strip, this 2023 model combines energy efficiency, advanced filtration, and modern aesthetics, making it a reliable and stylish choice for medium-sized rooms. Avail a discount of 42% on this product.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton, ideal for medium-sized rooms

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star rated with inverter compressor for energy-saving performance

Filtration: Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter for cleaner and healthier air

Cooling Modes: 5-in-1 Convertible for customised cooling options

Build: Durable copper components and stylish white design with chrome deco strip

The Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC features Ice Clean technology for enhanced cooling and cleaner air. With Xpandable+ for flexible cooling performance, it adapts to your needs. The 100% copper condenser ensures durability and efficient heat transfer. Equipped with a dust filter, it provides cleaner air. The 2024 model in sleek white design combines advanced features, energy efficiency, and long-lasting performance, ideal for medium-sized rooms. You can get 41% off on this AC.

Specifications of Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton, ideal for medium-sized rooms

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star rated with inverter compressor for optimal energy usage

Cooling Technology: Ice Clean for enhanced cooling and cleaner air

Filtration: Dust filter for improved air quality

Build: 100% copper condenser for durability and efficient heat transfer

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with its 5-in-1 Convertible feature and PM 2.5 filter for cleaner air. Equipped with a durable copper condenser and anti-corrosion coating, it ensures long-lasting performance. This 2024 model combines energy efficiency with advanced features in a sleek white design with a chrome deco strip, making it an ideal choice for medium-sized rooms seeking comfort and reliability. Grab this AC with a discount of 38%.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton, suitable for medium-sized rooms

Energy Efficiency: 5 Star rated with inverter compressor for optimal energy savings

Cooling Modes: 5-in-1 Convertible cooling for customised comfort

Filtration: PM 2.5 Filter for cleaner, healthier air

Build: Anti-corrosion coating and copper condenser for enhanced durability and performance

The Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC combines advanced features like 7-in-1 Convertible cooling and True AI Mode for personalised comfort. Equipped with a PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter, it ensures the air is clean and healthy. The copper condenser enhances durability and efficiency. The 2024 model, in a sleek white design, offers smart control via Wi-Fi, making it a perfect choice for modern homes seeking energy-efficient and reliable cooling. This product can be yours at a discount of 35%.

Specifications of Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton, ideal for medium-sized rooms

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star rated with inverter compressor for optimal energy savings

Filtration: PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter for cleaner, healthier air

Cooling Modes: 7-in-1 Convertible cooling with True AI Mode for customised comfort

Build: Copper condenser for enhanced durability and efficient performance

The Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with its 5-in-1 Convertible feature, adapting to your needs. Equipped with I-Sense Technology, it ensures personalised comfort. The copper condenser guarantees long-lasting durability and better performance. The 2023 model, in a sleek white design, provides energy efficiency and reliable cooling, making it an ideal choice for small to medium-sized rooms, while maintaining a focus on sustainability. Get 32% off on this AC from Godrej.

Specifications of Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1 Ton, perfect for small to medium-sized rooms

Energy Efficiency: 3 Star rated with inverter compressor for energy-saving performance

Cooling Modes: 5-in-1 Convertible cooling for customised comfort

Technology: I-Sense Technology for personalised cooling based on room conditions

Build: Copper condenser for enhanced durability and efficient heat transfer

FAQs on ACs When is the best time to buy an AC during the Amazon Republic Day Sale? The Amazon Republic Day Sale offers exclusive discounts on top AC brands, making it the perfect time to grab the best deals and upgrade your cooling system.

What is the energy efficiency rating of ACs from brands like Lloyd, Daikin, and Panasonic? ACs from these brands typically offer 3-5 Star energy ratings, ensuring energy-efficient cooling while reducing electricity consumption.

Do these ACs feature smart capabilities? Yes, many models from brands like Panasonic, Lloyd, and Daikin come with Wi-Fi connectivity and smart features like voice control and AI modes.

Are the air filters in these ACs effective for purifying the air? Yes, brands like Haier, Daikin, and Godrej offer advanced air filtration systems, including PM 2.5 filters and anti-viral filters, for cleaner, healthier air.

What type of cooling technology is used in these ACs? Brands like Lloyd and Haier use advanced cooling technologies such as 5-in-1 Convertible cooling, Coanda airflow, and Turbo Cool for efficient and quick cooling.



