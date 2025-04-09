Menu Explore
Amazon sale brings 70% off on kitchen appliances: Juicer mixers, induction cooktops, gas stoves, and more

ByBharat Sharma
Apr 09, 2025 06:00 PM IST

Upgrade your home with deals on juicer mixers for healthy drinks, efficient induction cooktops for faster cooking, versatile gas stoves, and more.

NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker - 500 Watts (2 Jar, Silver) - 2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

Havells Vitonica 500Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Bigger Size Jars | Rust Resistant 304SS Sieve | Large Size Pulp Container | 1.75 Ltr Break Resistant Jar | 5 Yr Motor Manufacturer Warranty (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop, Soft Touch Button with Crystal Glass (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

Pigeon By Stovekraft 14429 Acer Plus 1800 Watt Induction Cooktop with Feather Touch Control, Induction Stove comes with 8 Preset Menus and Auto-Shut Off features (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

Longway Furn Glass Top, 2 Burner Manual Ignition Glass Gas Stove (Black, ISI Certified, 1 Year Warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹1,349

MACIZO ECO 4 Burner Gas Stove | Manual Ignition | Tri-pin Brass Burners | 6mm Toughened Glass Top | Black Metallic Coated Chulha | ISI Certified | 2-Year Warranty | LPG Compatible | Doorstep Service View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

KENT Digi Plus Air Fryer | 4L Capacity & 1300W | Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake | Digital Display & Touch Control Panel | Rapid Heating | 80% Less Oil Usage | High Temperature & Uniform Heating | Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

Cookwell Air Fryer - 5L With See Through Window - 1400W (Grey & Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

Prestige 1.5 litre PKOSS Stainless Steel Electric Kettle | 1350 Watts| Elegant Design | Cool-touch Handle and Lid | Automatic Cut-Off and Single-Touch Lid Locking. | Silver View Details checkDetails

₹599

Pigeon 1.5 litre Hot Kettle and Stainless Steel Water Bottle Combo used for boiling Water, Making Tea and Coffee, Instant Noodles, Soup with Auto Shut- off Feature View Details checkDetails

₹587

NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker - 500 Watts (2 Jar, Silver) - 2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

Maharaja Whiteline Odacio Plus 550-Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder With 3 Versatile Jars | Food Grade Safe | 2 year warranty (Black & Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

Sujata Powermatic Maxima 900 Watts All-In-One Juicer Mixer Grinder | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 3 Versatile Jars 1750 Ml, 1000 Ml And 400 Ml, White View Details checkDetails

₹6,980

Havells Vitonica 500Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder with 3 Bigger Size Jars | Rust Resistant 304SS Sieve | Large Size Pulp Container | 1.75 Ltr Break Resistant Jar | 5 Yr Motor Manufacturer Warranty (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

Sujata Powermatic Plus 900 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 2 Versatile Jars 1750 ml and 1000 ml View Details checkDetails

₹6,350

Prestige 750 Watts Iris Plus Mixer Grinder With 4 Jars (3 Stainless Steel Jars+ 1 Juicer Jar)| 4 Super Efficient Stainless Blades| View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder (5 Jars, 3 Blades, Silver) - Copper, 600 Watts - 2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

Maharaja Whiteline Gala Happiness Juicer Mixer Grinder With 2 Jars | Long Lasting Performance With 450 Watts| Food Grade Safe | High Grade Mesh For Efficient Juicing | 2 Year Warranty (White) View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

Cello Hercules Mixer Grinder 750W, Black- 2 Year Warranty (We Jar with Lid- 1.2 L; Dry Jar with Lid- 1L; Chuntney Jar with Lid- 500ml; Juicer Jar Capacity- 1500ml; Spatula) View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

Morphy Richards Icon Superb 750 Watts Mixer Grinder| 4 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars including Juicer Jar| 3-Speed Control with Pulse Effect| 1-Yr Warranty by Brand| Silver & Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,899

Bajaj Rex Ninja Series 4 Jar 500W Mixer Grinder | DuraCut Blades | 2-In-1 Function Blade In Dry Jar | 2 Yrs Warranty 【Black/Grey】 View Details checkDetails

₹2,699

Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop With Crystal Glass,7 Segments LED Display, Auto Switch Off - Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

Philips Viva Collection HD4928/01 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop, Soft Touch Button with Crystal Glass (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop |Indian Menu Option |High Voltage Surge Protection| Automatic Power & Temperature Adjustment|1 year Warranty |Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

Pigeon By Stovekraft 14429 Acer Plus 1800 Watt Induction Cooktop with Feather Touch Control, Induction Stove comes with 8 Preset Menus and Auto-Shut Off features (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

Prestige IRIS ECO 1200 W Induction Cooktop with Automatic Voltage Regulator |Indian Menu Option |High Voltage Surge Protection |Timer with User Pre-Set|1 year Warranty |Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

iBELL 20 YO Induction Cooktop 2000W with Full Touch Control, Auto Shut Off and over Heat Protection Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,695

Lifelong 1800 Watt Induction Stove With Surge Protection, Electric Induction, 7 Preset Indian Menu Options, Auto Shut Off&Temperature Control with Voltage Protection, 1 Year Manufacturers Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

Prestige PIC 16.0 plus 2000 Watts Induction Cooktop|Indian Menu Option|Automatic power & temperature adjustment|Protection against insects|1 year warranty|Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,890

iBELL 30YO Induction Cooktop, 2000W, 2 Yr Warranty, BIS Certified, Crystal Glass Top, Auto Shut Off, Overheat Protection (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,479

Lifelong 2 Burner Gas Stove Top for Kitchen - Manual Ignition Cooktop Modern Glass Stove for Modular Kitchen, ISI Certified & Compatible with LPG - 1 Year Manufacturers (Black, LLGS10) View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

Longway Furn Glass Top, 2 Burner Manual Ignition Glass Gas Stove (Black, ISI Certified, 1 Year Warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹1,349

Pigeon By Stovekraft Aspire Stainless Steel Gas Stove 2 Burner I Manual Ignition I High Powered Brass Burner I ISI Certified I 2 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

Hindflame 2 Burner Metro Stainless Steel Manual Gas Stove 1 Year Warranty (ISI Certified & BIS Approved) (2 Burner) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

MACIZO ECO 4 Burner Gas Stove | Manual Ignition | Tri-pin Brass Burners | 6mm Toughened Glass Top | Black Metallic Coated Chulha | ISI Certified | 2-Year Warranty | LPG Compatible | Doorstep Service View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

Butterfly Smart 2 Burner Glass Top Gas Stove | Manual Ignition | Scratch Resistant Toughened Glass | Brass Burners | Skid-proof Legs | 1 Year Manufacturers Warranty | Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,699

Butterfly Smart 4 Burner Glass Top Gas Stove | Manual Ignition | Scratch Resistant Toughened Glass | Brass Burners | Skid-proof Legs | 1 Year Manufacturers Warranty | Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,399

BLOWHOT Premium Design 3 Tornado Burner Auto Ignition Gas Stove With, Toughened Glass Cook Top, Gas Stove Valve & Glass - 2 Years Warranty By BLOWHOT 1 Year General Warranty By Blowhot (Emerald 3B) View Details checkDetails

₹5,490

Khaitan 2 Burner Nano Black Toughened Glass | LPG Cooktop I Manual Ignition Stove| Ergonomic Knob | with 1 Year Warranty | Pan India Service | LP Gas Stove | ISI Approved (Black) (2 Burner) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

Prestige IRIS Toughened Glass-Top 3 Brass Burner LPG Gas Stove | Black Spill Proof Design | Ergonomic Knob | Tri-Pin Burners |Open View Details checkDetails

₹3,995

Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

PHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1500W, 4.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Large View Details checkDetails

₹4,799

KENT Digi Plus Air Fryer | 4L Capacity & 1300W | Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake | Digital Display & Touch Control Panel | Rapid Heating | 80% Less Oil Usage | High Temperature & Uniform Heating | Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,299

Cookwell Air Fryer - 5L With See Through Window - 1400W (Grey & Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

PHILIPS Air fryer for Home, 4.1 Liter, with RapidAir Technology (Black), with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, uses up to 90% less fat (HD9200/90) View Details checkDetails

₹6,249

INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5)Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,994

PHILIPS Air Fryer NA231/00 with touch panel, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, 6.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black),Cooking window, Extra Large View Details checkDetails

₹9,399

PHILIPS Air Fryer NA130/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, 6.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Extra Large View Details checkDetails

₹6,390

AGARO Galaxy Digital Air Fryer For Home, 4.5L, Electric Air Fryer, Convection Oven, 1400W, 7 Preset Programs & Reheat, 360 Degrees Air Circulation, Digital Touch Display, Bake, Roast, Toast, Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

INALSA Air Fryer 4.2 ltr|1400 W with Air Crisp Technology|Temperature & Timer Control|8 Preset Menu & Digital Display|Air fry, Bake,Roast,Reheat,Dehydrate|Airfryer Recipe book(Tasty Fry Digital) View Details checkDetails

₹3,994

Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle (14289) with Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 litre, used for boiling Water, making tea and coffee, instant noodles, soup etc. (Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹499

Pigeon Kessel Multipurpose Kettle (12173) 1.2 litres with Stainless Steel Body, used for boiling Water and milk, Tea, Coffee, Oats, Noodles, Soup etc. 600 Watt (Black & Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹849

Prestige 1.5 litre PKOSS Stainless Steel Electric Kettle | 1350 Watts| Elegant Design | Cool-touch Handle and Lid | Automatic Cut-Off and Single-Touch Lid Locking. | Silver View Details checkDetails

₹599

Milton Euroline Go Electro 2.0 Stainless Steel Electric Kettle, 1 Piece, 2 Litre, Silver, Power Indicator, 1350 Watts, Auto Cut-off, Detachable 360 Degree Connector, Boiler for Water, Instant Noodles View Details checkDetails

₹799

Pigeon by Stovekraft Crystal Glass Electric Kettle 1.8 litre with LED Illumination, Heat Resistant Pyrex 1500 Watt View Details checkDetails

₹899

Pigeon 1.5 litre Hot Kettle and Stainless Steel Water Bottle Combo used for boiling Water, Making Tea and Coffee, Instant Noodles, Soup with Auto Shut- off Feature View Details checkDetails

₹587

Havells Electric Kettle Aqua Plus 1250 Watts 1.2 liters , Double Layered Cool Touch Outer Body | 304 Rust Resistant SS Inner Body with Auto Shut Off | Wider Mouth | 2 Yr Manufacturer Warranty (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

Prestige 1.7 Litres Electric Kettle(PKGSS 1.7)|1350 Watts |Silver and Black | 1.7 Litres | Stainless Steel| Automatic Cut-off | Wide Mouth | Power Indicator | Single-Touch Lid Locking View Details checkDetails

₹799

Milton Euroline Go Electro 1.2 Stainless Steel Electric Kettle, (1 Piece), 1.2 Litres, Silver | Power Indicator | 1500 Watts | Auto Cut-off | Detachable 360 Degree Connector | Boiler for Water View Details checkDetails

₹699

It’s time to inject some real flavour into your kitchen upgrades! Forget the same old spiel. Amazon's dropping sizzling deals on everything you need to cook, blend, and brew like a pro. We're talking powerful juicer mixers ready to whip up your daily dose of healthy goodness, and induction hobs that'll have your meals ready in a flash. Plus, say goodbye to stovetop clutter with fantastic offers on reliable gas cookers. But wait, there's more! Fancy crispy perfection? Air fryers are on sale, promising guilt-free indulgence. And for those essential hot beverages, snag a deal on a sleek new kettle. Check out the deals below.

Score big on kitchen upgrades: Amazon's sale slashes prices on juicers, induction cooktops, gas stoves, and more.
Top offers for you:

Amazon deals on juicer mixer grinders, over 60% off

Score incredible savings on juicer mixer grinders during the Amazon sale. Get over 60% off on select models from top brands like Maharaja Whiteline and Sujata. Upgrade your kitchen today and enjoy healthy juices and effortless blending at unbeatable prices. Don't miss these limited-time Amazon sale offers.

Best deals for you:

Induction cooktops, over 60% off

Sizzle up your kitchen with the Amazon sale. Score over 60% off fantastic induction cooktops. Imagine whipping up meals in a flash with sleek and efficient hobs from top names like Pigeon, Philips, and Prestige. This isn't just a discount; it's your chance to revolutionise your cooking game without burning a hole in your pocket. Don't let this hot Amazon sale pass you by!

Best deals for you:

Amazon sale on gas stoves, over 70% off

Get ready to fire up some serious savings! The Amazon sale is scorching with over 70% off on gas stoves. You could whip up your favourite dishes on a brand-new cooker from top names like Lifelong, Prestige, Longway, and Pigeon, all without burning a hole in your pocket. This Amazon sale is the perfect excuse to ditch that old stove and embrace a kitchen upgrade that's both efficient and easy on your wallet.

Best deals for you:

Air fyers at over 60% off

Get crispy delights for less with the Amazon sale, offering air fryers at over 60% off. Imagine guilt-free frying with top brands like INALSA, AGARO, and Philips. This Amazon sale is your golden ticket to healthier cooking and fantastic savings. Don't miss out on these incredible deals to upgrade your kitchen today.

Best deals for you:

Amazon deals on kettles, over 60% off

Boil water in a flash with incredible Amazon sale deals on kettles, now over 60% off. Whether you need a quick cuppa or boiling water for cooking, find your perfect match from top brands. Don't miss this Amazon sale to snag a high-quality kettle at a steal!

Best deals for you:

FAQs on kitchen appliances

  • What kind of discounts can I expect on juicer mixer grinders in the Amazon sale?

    Expect discounts of over 60% on select juicer mixer grinders from popular brands like Maharaja Whiteline and Sujata during this Amazon sale event.

  • Are there significant savings on induction cooktops during the current Amazon sale?

    Yes, the Amazon sale features discounts exceeding 60% on various induction cooktops from brands like Pigeon, Philips, and Prestige for a limited time.

  • What level of discount is available on gas stoves in the ongoing Amazon sale?

    The Amazon sale offers substantial savings on gas stoves, with discounts going over 70% on models from brands such as Lifelong, Prestige, Longway, and Pigeon.

  • Can I find good deals on air fryers during the Amazon sale right now?

    Absolutely! The Amazon sale includes air fryers with discounts of over 60% from brands like INALSA, AGARO, and Philips, offering great value.

  • What kind of offers are there on electric kettles in the current Amazon sale?

    The Amazon sale presents deals with over 60% off on a wide selection of electric kettles, making it an ideal time to purchase a new one at a reduced price.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

