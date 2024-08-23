Amazon sale on smartwatches: Get up to 85% off on smartwatches from Apple, boAt, Noise, Fir Boltt, and more

Just like our smartphones, our smartwatches also talk a lot about our personality and the way we carry ourselves. Needless to say, with features such as heart rate monitor, BP monitor, menstrual cycle tracker, calorie monitor, our smartwatches do help us in staying in the pink of our health. And if you happen to be someone who needs to buy a new smartwatch, then this article is just perfect for you. Amazon Sale on smartwatches to get up to 85% off(Pexels)

From hi-end brands such as Apple to the most popular ones like Noise and boAt, you can now buy smartwatches at up to 85% off during the Amazon smartwatch sale. With a myriad of smartwatches to pick from, it is obvious to get confused. So, to help you pick your best bet, we have curated this rundown of the best smartwatches at up to 85% off during the sale for you.

So, check out these top-selling smartwatches during the sale to make your pick.



The Fire-Boltt Gladiator stands out with its impressive 1.96-inch display, making it one of the largest in the smartwatch category. Designed for those who value visibility and clarity, this smartwatch provides a seamless experience with a wide range of features. From fitness tracking to health monitoring, it covers all the essentials. It supports multiple sports modes, allowing you to track your performance across various activities. The watch also offers customizable watch faces, ensuring that you can match it with your style. With a durable build and water-resistant design, the Fire-Boltt Gladiator is ideal for both indoor and outdoor activities. Its long battery life ensures you can rely on it for extended periods without frequent charging. Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or someone who appreciates a good-looking smartwatch, the Fire-Boltt Gladiator has something to offer.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Gladiator 1.96" Biggest Display SmartWatch:

Display: 1.96 inches, TFT LCD

Battery Life: Up to 7 days

Water Resistance: IP67 rating

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Compatibility: Android & iOS

Health Monitoring: Heart rate, SpO2, sleep tracking

Sports Modes: 15+ modes

Other Features: Customizable watch faces, notifications, music control

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large 1.96-inch display for better visibility Limited water resistance (IP67 only) Multiple sports modes for comprehensive tracking TFT LCD screen, not AMOLED Customizable watch faces to suit personal style No built-in GPS

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic is a premium smartwatch that combines timeless design with cutting-edge technology. It features a rotating bezel for intuitive navigation and a vibrant Super AMOLED display that delivers crisp visuals. This smartwatch is powered by Wear OS, providing seamless integration with Android devices and access to a vast array of apps. Health and fitness tracking are at the forefront, with advanced features like body composition analysis, ECG monitoring, and blood oxygen measurement. The Galaxy Watch4 Classic also supports a variety of workout modes and offers automatic activity tracking. With its robust build, it’s designed to withstand daily wear and tear, and its long battery life ensures that it keeps up with your busy lifestyle. Whether you’re focused on your fitness journey or simply want a stylish accessory, the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic delivers on all fronts.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic:

Display: 1.4 inches, Super AMOLED

Battery Life: Up to 40 hours

Water Resistance: 5ATM + IP68

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, LTE (optional)

Compatibility: Android 6.0 and above

Health Monitoring: ECG, blood pressure, SpO2, body composition

Sports Modes: 90+ modes

Other Features: Rotating bezel, Wear OS, Samsung Pay

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Premium design with rotating bezel Battery life could be better Advanced health and fitness tracking features No iOS compatibility Supports Wear OS with access to many apps Expensive compared to other smartwatches

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) offers a perfect balance of performance, functionality, and affordability. With a 44mm display, it provides ample screen real estate for easy navigation and viewing. Powered by the S8 chip, this smartwatch ensures smooth performance and quick responses. It includes essential health and fitness features such as heart rate monitoring, fall detection, and sleep tracking, making it an ideal companion for everyday wellness. The Apple Watch SE also integrates seamlessly with the Apple ecosystem, allowing you to access apps, make calls, and send messages right from your wrist. Its swim-proof design means you can wear it in the pool or ocean without worry. Whether you’re new to smartwatches or looking for a reliable upgrade, the Apple Watch SE delivers an impressive experience at a more accessible price point.

Specifications of Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm]:

Display: 44mm Retina LTPO OLED

Battery Life: Up to 18 hours

Water Resistance: 50 meters (swim-proof)

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS

Compatibility: iOS 15 and above

Health Monitoring: Heart rate, sleep tracking, fall detection

Sports Modes: Multiple workout modes

Other Features: Apple Pay, Family Setup, emergency SOS

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable entry into the Apple Watch ecosystem Battery life is shorter than some competitors Seamless integration with Apple devices No always-on display Comprehensive health and safety features Limited customization options

The Amazfit Active 42mm Smartwatch is designed for individuals who seek a reliable and stylish wearable that doesn’t compromise on functionality. With its sleek 42mm design, this smartwatch is perfect for both fitness tracking and daily wear. It features a vibrant display that is easy to read even under direct sunlight. Equipped with multiple health and fitness tracking features, including heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, and sleep analysis, the Amazfit Active helps you stay on top of your wellness goals. The watch offers a variety of sports modes to suit different activities, and its long battery life ensures you won’t have to charge it frequently. Its lightweight design makes it comfortable to wear all day, and with water resistance up to 50 meters, it’s suitable for swimming and other water activities. The Amazfit Active is an excellent choice for those who want a versatile smartwatch without breaking the bank.

Specifications of Amazfit Active 42mm Smartwatch:

Display: 1.2 inches, AMOLED

Battery Life: Up to 14 days

Water Resistance: 5ATM (50 meters)

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Compatibility: Android & iOS

Health Monitoring: Heart rate, SpO2, sleep tracking

Sports Modes: Multiple modes

Other Features: Customizable watch faces, notifications, music control

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Long battery life of up to 14 days No built-in GPS Lightweight and comfortable design Limited app ecosystem Affordable pricing with essential features Smaller display compared to other models

The Fossil Gen 6 (44mm, Brown Colour) Men’s Smartwatch combines classic design with modern technology, making it a perfect accessory for the contemporary man. It features a 44mm case with a rich brown leather strap that exudes sophistication. Powered by Wear OS, this smartwatch offers seamless integration with Android devices and a wide array of apps. The Fossil Gen 6 is equipped with advanced health tracking features, including heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, and sleep analysis, ensuring you stay on top of your wellness goals. It also supports fast charging, allowing you to get up to 80% battery life in just 30 minutes. With built-in GPS, you can track your outdoor activities without needing your phone. The Fossil Gen 6 is designed for those who appreciate style and substance in equal measure.

Specifications of Fossil Gen 6 (44mm, Brown Color) Men’s Smartwatch:

Display: 1.28 inches, AMOLED

Battery Life: Up to 24 hours (varies with usage)

Water Resistance: 3ATM

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC

Compatibility: Android & iOS

Health Monitoring: Heart rate, SpO2, sleep tracking

Sports Modes: Multiple modes

Other Features: Wear OS, customizable watch faces, fast charging

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Premium design with a classic leather strap Battery life could be better with heavy usage Fast charging gets you up to 80% in just 30 minutes 3ATM water resistance is lower than some competitors Built-in GPS for outdoor tracking Limited to Wear OS apps and ecosystem

The Titan Crest Premium Smart Watch combines luxury with cutting-edge technology to create a timepiece that is both stylish and functional. Featuring a sleek stainless steel body, this smartwatch is designed for those who demand both elegance and performance. The watch comes with a high-resolution AMOLED display, providing vibrant colours and sharp details. It offers a wide range of features, including heart rate monitoring, GPS tracking, and multiple sports modes, making it perfect for fitness enthusiasts. With its long-lasting battery life, the Titan Crest can keep up with your daily activities without needing frequent recharges. Additionally, it is water-resistant, ensuring durability in all conditions. The Titan Crest Premium Smart Watch is an excellent choice for those who want a blend of sophistication and smart technology on their wrist.

Specifications of Titan Crest Premium Smart Watch:

Display: AMOLED, 1.39 inches

Resolution: 454 x 454 pixels

Body: Stainless steel

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Sensors: Heart rate monitor, SpO2, GPS

Battery Life: Up to 7 days

Water Resistance: 5 ATM

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Additional Features: Multiple sports modes, sleep tracking, customizable watch faces

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Elegant stainless steel design Higher price point High-resolution AMOLED display No LTE option Comprehensive health tracking features Limited app ecosystem Water-resistant up to 5 ATM Heavier than some competitors

The CrossBeats Orbit Infiniti Smartwatch is designed for those who value both style and substance. Equipped with a stunning AMOLED display, this smartwatch offers vibrant colours and deep contrasts, making it easy to view in any lighting condition. It features advanced health monitoring tools, including continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, and sleep tracking, ensuring you stay on top of your well-being. The Orbit Infiniti is also fitness-focused, with multiple sports modes and GPS tracking for precise workout data. Its long battery life ensures you can go days without needing a recharge. With a lightweight, ergonomic design and customizable watch faces, the CrossBeats Orbit Infiniti is a versatile accessory that complements both casual and formal attire.

Specifications of CrossBeats Orbit Infiniti AMOLED Display Smartwatch:

Display: AMOLED, 1.4 inches

Resolution: 454 x 454 pixels

Body: Aluminum alloy

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Sensors: Heart rate monitor, SpO2, GPS

Battery Life: Up to 10 days

Water Resistance: IP68

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Additional Features: Multiple sports modes, sleep tracking, customizable watch faces, voice assistant support

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Vivid AMOLED display Limited app support Extensive health and fitness features No built-in speaker Long battery life Basic strap quality Lightweight and ergonomic design Limited third-party app compatibility

Fire-Boltt India's No 1 Smartwatch is a feature-packed wearable designed to cater to the diverse needs of Indian consumers. Known for its robust build quality and extensive feature set, this smartwatch offers everything from fitness tracking to health monitoring in a sleek, stylish package. The high-definition display ensures clear visibility, even under direct sunlight. Fire-Boltt's smartwatch comes with a suite of health sensors, including heart rate, SpO2, and blood pressure monitoring, making it a reliable companion for your health journey. With multiple sports modes, this watch is perfect for fitness enthusiasts. The long battery life ensures it keeps going as long as you do, while its water-resistant design allows for worry-free use during workouts or rainy days. Fire-Boltt's smartwatch is a top choice for those seeking value-packed performance.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt India's No 1 Smartwatch:

Display: HD, 1.4 inches

Resolution: 240 x 240 pixels

Body: Polycarbonate

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Sensors: Heart rate monitor, SpO2, blood pressure monitor

Battery Life: Up to 8 days

Water Resistance: IP67

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Additional Features: Multiple sports modes, sleep tracking, customizable watch faces, camera control

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable price Average display resolution Comprehensive health monitoring Limited water resistance (IP67) Multiple sports modes Limited premium features Long battery life Plastic build quality



The boAt Lunar Orb Smartwatch is an excellent fusion of fashion and functionality, designed for the modern user. Sporting a round dial and a high-definition display, this smartwatch stands out with its aesthetic appeal and ease of use. It features an array of health monitoring tools, including heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and sleep analysis, making it an ideal choice for health-conscious individuals. The watch is equipped with multiple sports modes, ensuring accurate tracking of your physical activities. With a durable build and IP68 water resistance, the boAt Lunar Orb is ready to handle your daily adventures. Its long battery life and seamless connectivity make it a reliable companion for both work and play, ensuring you stay connected and informed throughout the day.

Specifications of boAt Lunar Orb Smartwatch:

Display: HD, 1.3 inches

Resolution: 360 x 360 pixels

Body: Zinc alloy

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1

Sensors: Heart rate monitor, SpO2, sleep monitor

Battery Life: Up to 7 days

Water Resistance: IP68

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Additional Features: Multiple sports modes, sleep tracking, customizable watch faces, music control

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stylish round dial design No built-in GPS Reliable health monitoring features Limited third-party app support Durable build with IP68 water resistance Average battery life Affordable pricing Limited colour options



The Noise Twist Go Round Dial Smartwatch offers a perfect blend of classic design and modern functionality. Featuring a round dial and a high-resolution display, this smartwatch provides an intuitive and visually pleasing user experience. It is packed with essential health and fitness tracking features, including heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, and sleep tracking. The watch supports multiple sports modes, making it suitable for tracking various physical activities. With its lightweight design and customizable watch faces, the Noise Twist Go is both comfortable to wear and easy to personalize. The long battery life ensures it keeps up with your busy schedule, while the IP68 water resistance adds durability for everyday use. Ideal for those who appreciate both form and function, the Noise Twist Go Round Dial Smartwatch is a reliable and stylish companion.

Specifications of Noise Twist Go Round Dial Smartwatch:

Display: TFT, 1.28 inches

Resolution: 240 x 240 pixels

Body: Plastic

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Sensors: Heart rate monitor, SpO2, sleep monitor

Battery Life: Up to 7 days

Water Resistance: IP68

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Additional Features: Multiple sports modes, sleep tracking, customizable watch faces, notifications

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Classic round dial design Lower display resolution Comprehensive fitness tracking Limited build quality (plastic) Lightweight and comfortable Basic interface Affordable and value for money Fewer advanced features

Three features table for best smartwatches on sale on Amazon:

Best Smartwatch Display Resolution Compatibility Fire-Boltt Gladiator 1.96" Biggest Display SmartWatch 1.96" 240x286 pixels Android, iOS Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic 1.4" Super AMOLED 450x450 pixels Android (Wear OS) Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch 1.78" Retina OLED 368x448 pixels iOS Amazfit Active 42mm Smartwatch 1.65" AMOLED 348x442 pixels Android, iOS Fossil Gen 6 (44mm, Brown Colour) Mens Smartwatch 1.28" AMOLED 416x416 pixels Android, iOS (Wear OS) Titan Crest Premium Smart Watch 1.39" AMOLED 454x454 pixels Android, iOS CrossBeats Orbit Infiniti AMOLED Display Smartwatch 1.39" AMOLED 454x454 pixels Android, iOS Fire-Boltt India's No 1 Smartwatch 1.75" Full-Touch 320x385 pixels Android, iOS boAt Lunar Orb Smartwatch 1.39" AMOLED 454x454 pixels Android, iOS Noise Twist Go Round dial Smartwatch 1.32" IPS LCD 360x360 pixels Android, iOS

Factors to Consider Before Buying the Best Smartwatch

When choosing the best smartwatch, several factors must be considered to ensure it meets your needs and preferences. First, compatibility is crucial. Not all smartwatches work with every smartphone, so ensure that the smartwatch is compatible with your device’s operating system, whether Android or iOS. Second, consider the display quality. A vibrant, high-resolution display enhances the user experience, especially when using the watch outdoors or reading notifications. AMOLED and Retina displays are preferred for their colour accuracy and sharpness. Third, battery life is an important factor, especially if you plan to use features like GPS, heart rate monitoring, or other power-intensive apps. A smartwatch with a longer battery life reduces the need for frequent charging, making it more convenient for daily use. Additionally, other factors like design, build quality, and additional features (such as fitness tracking, ECG, or NFC payments) should also be considered.



FAQ on Best Smartwatch What is the best smartwatch for fitness tracking? The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) and Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic are excellent for fitness tracking, offering features like heart rate monitoring, ECG, and multiple workout modes.

Can smartwatches make phone calls? Yes, many smartwatches, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic and Apple Watch SE, allow you to make and receive calls when paired with your smartphone.

How long does the battery of a smartwatch typically last? Battery life varies depending on usage and the specific model. For instance, the Fire-Boltt Gladiator offers a longer battery life, while the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic may need charging every day or two with regular use.

Are all smartwatches waterproof? Most modern smartwatches offer some degree of water resistance, but the level varies. Check the IP rating or ATM rating to ensure it meets your needs for swimming or other water activities.

Can I customize the watch faces on my smartwatch? Yes, most smartwatches allow you to customize watch faces, and some even let you download additional faces from their respective app stores.

