Amazon summer and appliance fest: Hurry, up to 67% off on appliances like air coolers, water purifiers, mixer grinders

The Kilig H01B Countertop Ice Maker Machine offers rapid ice production, generating 9 bullet-shaped ice cubes in just 6 minutes. Designed for versatility, it's perfect for home, kitchen, office, or party use. Its portable, sleek black design complements any environment, while the self-cleaning feature ensures easy maintenance. Whether for everyday ice needs or entertaining guests, this ice maker provides convenience and efficiency, making it an essential addition to any setting where ice is a necessity. Get 67% discount on this product.

Specifications of Kilig H01B Countertop Ice Maker Machine

Ice Production: 9 bullet ice cubes in 6 minutes

Cleaning: Self-cleaning function for easy maintenance

Portability: Compact countertop design

Colour: Black

Use: Suitable for home, kitchen, office, and parties

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Rapid ice production in minimal time May produce occasional noise during operation Portable and versatile for various settings Regular cleaning required for optimal performance

The INALSA Stand Mixer Kratos Plus features a powerful 1200W pure copper motor and a 5.3L stainless steel bowl with a splash guard. It includes metal gears for durability, dishwasher-safe accessories, and is ideal for baking, cake mixing, and kneading dough. This mixer combines robust performance with ease of use, making it a reliable choice for home chefs and bakers seeking efficiency and versatility in their kitchen appliances. This product can be yours at a discount of 58%.

Specifications of INALSA Stand Mixer 1200W

Motor: 1200W pure copper motor

Bowl Capacity: 5.3L stainless steel with splash guard

Gears: Metal gears for durability

Accessories: Includes various attachments

Cleaning: Dishwasher safe for easy maintenance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor for efficient mixing Large size may require ample storage space Durable metal gears ensure long-term reliability Higher power consumption compared to smaller mixers

The Crompton Ozone Royale is a 75 liters desert air cooler designed for home use, featuring a large and easy-to-clean ice chamber and high-density honeycomb pads for effective cooling. It includes an Everlast pump for reliability, humidity control, and auto fill/drain functions for convenience. Ideal for larger spaces, this cooler ensures efficient cooling during hot weather, providing a comfortable indoor environment with minimal maintenance and hassle-free operation. You can get this product at a discount of 48%.

Specifications of Crompton Ozone Royale 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home

Capacity: 75 litres

Ice Chamber: Large and easy to clean

Cooling Media: High-density honeycomb pads

Pump: Everlast pump for durability

Functions: Humidity control, auto fill, and drain

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling for larger spaces Requires regular maintenance of honeycomb pads Convenient auto fill and drain function May be bulky and take up space

The Aquaguard Aura 2X Life Water Purifier offers advanced purification with RO, UV, and active copper technologies, ensuring safe drinking water. It boasts a unique 10-stage purification process and promises no service requirements for 2 years, saving up to 50% water. Suitable for all water sources, it addresses diverse water quality issues effectively. With benefits worth ₹4500 and recognition as India’s #1 water purifier, the Aura 2X Life combines innovation and reliability, making it an ideal choice for households seeking long-term, hassle-free water purification solutions. Get a discount of 46% on this product.

Specifications of Aquaguard Aura 2X Life 10-Stage Water Purifier

Purification Technology: RO, UV, and active copper

Service Interval: No service needed for 2 years

Water Saving: Saves up to 50% water

Purification Stages: 10-stage purification process

Compatibility: Suitable for all water sources

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long service interval of 2 years Initial cost may be higher due to advanced features Comprehensive 10-stage purification with RO, UV, and active copper Requires electricity to operate

5) Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer

The Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer utilizes patented JMCS technology to extract maximum juice from fruits and vegetables. This all-in-one juicer offers a 12-year manufacturer warranty and home service across India, ensuring long-term reliability and convenience. With a powerful 240W motor, it efficiently processes ingredients while preserving nutrients and enzymes. Ideal for health-conscious consumers, the B1700 features a sleek design and robust build, making it a premium choice for those seeking high-performance juicing with durability and comprehensive after-sales support. This product is available to you at 45% discount.

Specifications of Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer

Technology: Patented JMCS (Juicer Module Comprising System) for more juice

Functionality: All-in-1 fruit and vegetable juicer

Warranty: 12 years manufacturer warranty

Service: Home service available across India

Power: 240W motor for efficient juicing

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient juice extraction with JMCS technology Higher initial cost due to advanced features Long 12-year warranty and nationwide home service Requires regular cleaning and maintenance

The Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder offers robust performance with its powerful motor and versatile functionality. It includes 3 stainless steel multipurpose jars equipped for various grinding and blending tasks. With 3-speed control and a pulse function, users can achieve precise results for different ingredients. The mixer grinder's sleek black design complements any kitchen decor. Ideal for daily cooking needs, it combines durability, efficiency, and ease of use, making it a popular choice among households seeking reliable and effective kitchen appliances. At 30% discount, this product can be yours.



Specifications of Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

Power: 750 Watts

Jars: 3 stainless steel multipurpose jars

Speed Control: 3-speed control with pulse function

Design: Sleek black finish

Functionality: Suitable for grinding and blending various ingredients

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 750W motor for efficient grinding May be noisy during operation Versatile with multiple jars and speed settings Requires occasional maintenance to ensure longevity

The Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo includes the Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter and RC 25000 200 Ah Tall Tubular Battery, ideal for homes, offices, and shops. The pure sine wave inverter ensures stable power supply, suitable for sensitive electronic devices. The tall tubular battery offers robust performance and longer backup times. Designed in a convenient trolley setup, it facilitates easy movement and installation. This combo provides reliable power backup during outages, ensuring uninterrupted operations and convenience in diverse environments. This product is available at a discount of 29%.

Specifications of Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo with Trolley for Home, Office & Shops

Inverter: Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sine Wave

Battery: RC 25000 200 Ah Tall Tubular

Application: Suitable for home, office, and shop use

Design: Includes trolley for easy mobility

Features: Provides stable power supply and longer backup times

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Pure sine wave inverter for sensitive electronic devices Initial cost may be higher due to advanced features Trolley design facilitates easy movement and installation Requires periodic maintenance of the battery

The atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan offers energy efficiency with its BEE 5-star rating, ideal for reducing electricity consumption. Featuring a remote control for convenience, it ensures easy operation. With high air delivery and LED indicators, this fan combines functionality with style in Midnight Black. It comes with a 2+1 year warranty, providing reliability and peace of mind. Perfect for both residential and commercial spaces, the Renesa fan enhances comfort while minimizing energy costs, making it a smart choice for environmentally conscious consumers. Get 27% off on this product.

Specifications of atomberg Renesa 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control

Type: BLDC Ceiling Fan

Size: 1200mm (48 inches)

Energy Efficiency: BEE 5-star rated

Features: Remote control, LED indicators

Warranty: 2 years standard + 1 year extended warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient with BEE 5-star rating Initial cost may be higher than traditional fans Remote control and LED indicators for convenience Requires occasional battery changes for remote control

The Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner offers powerful suction control with its 1200 Watts motor, ensuring effective cleaning. It includes 3 free reusable dust bags valued at ₹500, along with multiple accessories for versatile cleaning tasks. Featuring a dust bag full indicator in red, it alerts users when the bag needs emptying. This standard vacuum cleaner is designed for efficiency and convenience, making it an essential tool for maintaining cleanliness in homes or offices with varying floor types and surfaces. There is a discount of 24% on this product.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner

Motor Power: 1200 Watts

Suction Control: Powerful suction control

Accessories: Comes with multiple accessories

Dust Bags: Includes 3 free reusable dust bags worth ₹500

Indicator: Dust bag full indicator (Red)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High suction power for effective cleaning May be noisy during operation Includes reusable dust bags and multiple accessories Reusable bags require occasional cleaning

Top 3 features of best summer and home appliances (as part of Amazon fest)

Best Summer and Appliance Fest Products Brand Special Feature Price (INR) Kilig H01B Countertop Ice Maker Machine Kilig 9 Bullet Ice Cubes in 6 Min, Portable with Self-Cleaning ₹ 9,990 INALSA Stand Mixer Kratos Plus INALSA Pure Copper Motor, 5.3L SS Bowl with Splash Guard, Metal Gears for Extra Durability ₹ 6,295 Crompton Ozone Royale Air Cooler Crompton Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber, High Density Honeycomb Pads, Everlast Pump ₹ 9,499 Aquaguard Aura 2X Life Water Purifier Aquaguard Needs No Service for 2 Years, RO+UV+Active Copper, Save 50% Water ₹ 15,699 Kuvings B1700 Cold Press Juicer Kuvings Patented JMCS Technology for More Juice, All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer, 12 Years Warranty ₹ 19,900 HIFRESH Air Cooler HIFRESH Silent with 20L Ice Chamber, Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads, Powerful Throw ₹ 11,500 Philips HL7756 Mixer Grinder Philips 750 Watt, 3 Stainless Steel Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse Function ₹ 3,699 Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo Luminous Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter, RC 25000 200 Ah Tall Tubular Battery ₹ 25,299 atomberg Renesa Ceiling Fan atomberg BEE 5-star Rated Energy Efficient, High Air Delivery with LED Indicators, 2+1 Year Warranty ₹ 3,799 Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Eureka Forbes 1200 Watts Powerful Suction Control, 3 Free Reusable Dust Bags worth ₹ 500, Multiple Accessories ₹ 3,399

Best value for money best summer and home appliances (as part of Amazon fest)

The Philips HL7756/01 Mixer Grinder offers exceptional value with its robust 750 Watt motor and versatile functionality. It includes three stainless steel jars for various grinding needs, along with three-speed settings and a pulse function. This makes it ideal for efficient and precise grinding tasks, ensuring value and performance for everyday kitchen use.

Best overall best summer and home appliances (as part of Amazon fest)

The Aquaguard Aura 2X Life Water Purifier stands out as the best overall choice with its comprehensive 10-stage purification system including RO, UV, and Active Copper technologies. It requires no servicing for two years and offers benefits worth ₹4500, ensuring optimal water purity, efficiency, and suitability for all water sources, making it India’s top-rated water purifier.

FAQs

How do I determine the right size ceiling fan for my room?

Measure the room's square footage and choose a fan with a blade span suitable for that size. Typically, larger rooms require fans with longer blades for better airflow.

How can I maintain my mixer grinder for optimal performance?

Regularly clean the jars, blades, and lids after use to prevent residue buildup. Ensure all parts are dry before reassembly. Avoid overloading the jars to prolong motor life.

How often should I clean the cooling pads in my air cooler?

Clean the cooling pads every 2-3 weeks during heavy use. Use a soft brush or vacuum cleaner to remove dust and debris, ensuring efficient cooling performance.

What types of fruits and vegetables are suitable for cold press juicers?

Cold press juicers can extract juice from a wide variety of produce, including leafy greens, hard vegetables like carrots, and soft fruits like berries, ensuring maximum nutrition retention.

How do I calculate the battery capacity needed for my inverter?

Determine the total power consumption (in watts) of all appliances you plan to run simultaneously during a power outage. Divide this total by the inverter's efficiency (typically 0.8) to estimate the required battery capacity in ampere-hours (Ah).

