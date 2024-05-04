Amazon Summer Sale 2024: It's raining discounts on air purifiers from top brands like Philips, Blue Star, up to 70% off

Discounts are aplenty on Amazon with their annual - Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 - has been live since May 2. There are impressive discounts on a host of products, devices and home appliances. Appliances are greatly in demand when pollution levels spike up are air purifiers. Amazon Summer Sale 2024: Don't overthink, opt for the best air purifiers during this sale.

Breathe clean air at all times with the choicest of air purifiers from the best known brands now. Check out the various discounts on a host of good air purifiers that are part of the Amazon Sale 2024.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Air purifiers during Amazon Summer Sale 2024: Check out best deals

1.

SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W (White) with Plasmacluster™ Ion Technology, Haze Mode, Odour & Dust Sensor, True HEPA & Deodorizing Filter| Coverage Area: up to 320 ft²

The Sharp Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W in White uses Plasmacluster Ion Technology to get rid of pollutants of different kinds. It comes with features like Haze Mode and Odor and Dust Sensor that ensure thorough purification. True HEPA and Deodorizing Filter remove allergens and odours effectively. This air purifier comes with a coverage area of up to 320 ft² and It provides clean air for healthier living spaces.

The Coway AirMega Aim Professional Air Purifier is capable of giving you high standard of purification, as it comes with a filter life of 8500 hours. It traps 99.99% of viruses and ultrafine PM 0.1 particles, ensuring pristine air quality. With a 7-year manufacturer warranty, it's a reliable choice for long-term air purification in any home or office environment.



Explore more Coway air purifiers

3.

Mi Air Purifier for Home 4, India's only Allergy Care Certified, Equipped with Ionizer & Laser Sensor, True HEPA Filter, Traps 99.99% Viruses & PM 0.1, Covers 516 Sq.Ft, OLED Touch screen, White

The Mi Air Purifier for Home 4 is an allergy care certified purifier. It features an ionizer and laser sensor for air quality monitoring. It comes wit another features - True HEPA Filter - that captures 99.99% of viruses and ultrafine PM 0.1 particles. This air purifier can give you coverage of 516 sq ft to give extensive purification. It comes with an OLED touch screen and in an elegant white design.





4.

Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1711 - Purifies rooms up to 36 m² - Removes 99.97% of Pollen, Allergies, Dust and Smoke, HEPA Filter, Ultra-quiet and Low energy consumption, Ideal for Bedrooms.

Here's another good option in air purifiers. The Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1711 purifies rooms up to 36 m². It removes 99.97% of pollen, allergies, dust and smoke. With a HEPA filter, it's very quiet device - energy-efficient and perfect for bedrooms.

Explore more deals on Philips air purifiers

5.

FULMINARE Air Purifiers for Bedroom, H13 True HEPA Air Filter, Quiet Air Cleaner With Night Light,Portable Small Air Purifier for Home, Pet, Office, Living Room, Car (White)

FULMINARE Air Purifiers for Bedroom is yet another attractive option and also has an attractive discount on it. It features an H13 True HEPA Air Filter that ensures thorough purification. Its quiet operation with a night light gives an overall peaceful ambiance. It is portable and small - suitable for home, pet areas, offices, living rooms and even cars. Its elegant white design is an added incentive.

6.

MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite, High Efficiency Filter, Removes 99.97% Airpollutants, Bacteria & Viruses & Odor, Large Coverage Area Up To 462 Sq. Ft, App, Wi-Fi & Voice Control-Alexa/Ga

The MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite features a high efficiency filter. It removes 99.97% of air pollutants, bacteria, viruses and odours. With a large coverage area of up to 462 sq ft, it ensures clean air in spacious rooms. This air purifier is controlled via app. It also features Wi-Fi, or voice commands with Alexa/Google Assistant and offers convenient operation.

7.

Dyson Air Purifier Tp10 Cool Gen1 (Latest LauInch), White

The Dyson Air Purifier TP10 Cool Gen1 (Latest Launch) in White combines cutting-edge purification with cooling functionality. Its advanced features ensure optimal air quality, making it a standout choice for homes or offices. With Dyson's design and innovation, it offers both style and performance in one sleek unit.



Explore more air purfiers from Dyson

8.

Karcher Air Purifier AF 20 | German Technology | HEPA H13 Filtration | Max Air Flow 220 m³/h | 20 m² Room Size | Less Noise with High Coverage & Compact Size,White

The Karcher Air Purifier AF 20 is equipped with German Technology and HEPA H13 Filtration. It delivers max airflow of 220 m³/h. Designed for rooms up to 20 m², this air purifier offers less noise, high coverage and a compact white build for efficient air purification in any space.

9.

Smart Air Blast Mk II Air Purifier for Homes, Offices, Clinics & Hospitals, Coverage up to 1400 sq ft | H13 HEPA removes PM2.5, PM10, virus, allergens | White

The Smart Air Blast Mk II Air Purifier is an ideal option for homes, offices, clinics and hospitals. It covers up to 1400 sq ft. Equipped with H13 HEPA, it removes viruses, and allergens of all kinds. Its white design is also soothing to the eye.

The AGARO Regal Air Purifier is a versatile air purifier. It comes with features like True HEPA and UV Sterilization filters. This purifier is capable of removing 99.97% of smoke, dust, pollen and dander. Its oscillating 23 inch tower fan design. Coupled with remote control, it ensures efficient air circulation and purification. Its elegant white finish is also appealing to your senses.



Similar articles on air purifiers

Best air purifier brands in India (April 2024): Get purity at impressive discounts on our top 9 picks

Best air purifiers under Rs.5000: Top 6 smart investments for improved breathing

Best air purifiers under Rs.3000: Elite 10 choices to enhance air quality



Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.