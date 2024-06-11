Apple WWDC event: What's new in iPhone OS 18? Check all features launched

Apple Inc. unveiled the latest operating systems for the iPhone, iPad and Mac at the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference, where it’s also expected to tout new artificial intelligence capabilities. Attendees watch the keynote presentation during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, US, on Monday, June 10, 2024.(Bloomberg)

Senior Vice President Craig Federighi demonstrated the software during the event’s keynote presentation, which kicked off at 10 a.m. local time from Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California. The new iOS 18, which runs on Apple’s iPhone, will allow users to customize and secure their applications, including a feature that lets people lock individual apps.

Email and texts also are getting new capabilities, such as more effects and the ability to use satellite connections to send messages. Users also will be able to sort email by categories.

Apple is using the conference to showcase updated versions of its operating systems, but its AI announcements are expected to be the highlight. The company is playing catch-up in the generative AI industry, where tech peers like Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Microsoft Corp. have made major inroads.

Earlier in the event, the company unveiled visionOS 2, the latest version of its software for the Vision Pro headset. The OS lets users turn regular photos into 3D images and updates the interface with new gestures.

Apple also announced plans to launch the Vision Pro internationally, with preorders beginning in China, Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore on June 13. The device will go on sale in those areas June 28. That will be followed by Australia, Canada, France, Germany and the UK. Preorders will begin in those countries June 28, and sales will start July 12.

New AirPods software, meanwhile, will make it easier to hear users’ voices during a phone call by removing background noise. The Apple Watch will get additional health capabilities, such as enhanced pregnancy tracking and an app that shows at-a-glance vital statistics. And a redesigned watch face will use machine learning to present users’ photos on the device.

Fulfilling a longstanding customer request, Apple is finally bringing its calculator app to the iPad — a move that drew applause from the crowd. The software will take advantage of the Apple Pencil and let users solve equations by writing them by hand.

The new Mac software is called Sequoia and will make it easier to mirror the iPhone on users’ computers.

The company’s new AI system is expected to be called Apple Intelligence, and it will be integrated into its latest operating systems, according to people familiar with the plans. There also will be a partnership with OpenAI that powers a ChatGPT-like chatbot.

Apple had an early lead in AI after it launched the Siri voice assistant in 2011, but the technology was quickly overtaken by Amazon.com Inc.’s Alexa and the Google Assistant. Then AI took another giant leap forward when OpenAI’s ChatGPT arrived at the end of 2022.

That led to a flurry of other services, including ones from Google, Microsoft and Meta Platforms Inc. Samsung Electronics Co. — Apple’s biggest smartphone rival — also integrated Google AI features into its devices earlier this year.

Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook is now under pressure to show that the iPhone maker can lead again. The company also is contending with a broader sales slump. Revenue declined in five of the past six quarters in the face of sluggish smartphone demand and a slowdown in China.