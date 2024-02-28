Best air cooler without water: Top 7 cost-effective and eco-friendly options

Looking for a cooling solution that is both cost-effective and eco-friendly? Air coolers without water emerge as compelling options for a comfortable living space. These innovative cooling devices offer a refreshing alternative to traditional air conditioners by leveraging a straightforward and energy-efficient mechanism. The absence of water in these air coolers not only makes them environmentally friendly but also contributes to their affordability. Air cooler with water provides natural cooling and is easy to maintain.

In this article, we present the top 7 cost-effective and eco-friendly air coolers without water, carefully curated to cater to your cooling needs without breaking the bank. You can use these coolers with or without water depending on the region and requirement. We understand the importance of both the initial purchase cost and long-term operational expenses, and our selection is geared towards providing practical and budget-friendly solutions. By opting for an air cooler without water, you not only make a wise investment in your comfort but also contribute to sustainability by choosing a more eco-conscious cooling option.

Whether you're looking to beat the heat in an environmentally responsible manner or seeking to save on electricity bills, our top picks encompass a range of features that prioritize efficiency, affordability, and ease of use. Dive into our recommendations and discover the perfect air cooler without water that aligns with your preferences, providing a cool and eco-friendly oasis within your living space. Make a smart choice today to enjoy the benefits of a cost-effective and environmentally conscious cooling solution.

1. Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler

The Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler is a compact and powerful cooling solution for your home. With a 27-liter tank capacity, it covers rooms up to 16 square meters, ensuring a cool and refreshing summer. The i-Pure Technology guarantees clean air by combating pollution and allergens. The efficient dura pump, honeycomb pads, and cool flow dispenser ensure high-performance cooling. With a low power consumption of 95 Watts, this portable cooler is energy-saving and can be operated on inverters. The ergonomic dial knobs make it easy to use, and it comes with a one-year warranty.

Specifications of Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler

Brand : Symphony

: Symphony Mounting Type: Freestanding

Freestanding Special Feature: Portable, Low Power Consumption, Compact

Portable, Low Power Consumption, Compact Colour : White/Blue

: White/Blue Controls Type: Knob

Knob Reservoir Capacity: 27 litres

27 litres Floor Area: 16 Square Meters

16 Square Meters Material: Plastic

Plastic Item Weight : 7 Kilograms

: 7 Kilograms Form Factor : Personal

: Personal Wattage: 95 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient Cooling Limited Coverage Area (Up to 16 Square Meters) Low Power Consumption Knob Controls may not be preferred by some users Clean Air with i-Pure Technology

2. Bajaj Px 97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler

The Bajaj PX 97 Torque New Personal Air Cooler is a reliable and efficient cooling solution for your room. With a water tank capacity of 36 litres, this freestanding cooler is designed for personal use. It features duramarine pump technology with a 2-year warranty, ensuring durability and protection against moisture. The Anti-bacterial hexacool technology pads provide hygienic and malodour-resistant air. Equipped with turbo fan technology and adjustable air flow with 3-speed control, this cooler offers a powerful air throw. The convenient mobility with caster wheels and 4-way deflection for wide air spread make it an ideal portable cooler for home.

Specifications of Bajaj Px 97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler

Brand : Bajaj

: Bajaj Mounting Type: Freestanding

Freestanding Special Feature: Adjustable Speed, Portable

Adjustable Speed, Portable Colour : White

: White Air Flow Capacity : 1177 Cubic Feet Per Minute

: 1177 Cubic Feet Per Minute Reservoir Capacity: 36 litres

36 litres Floor Area: 200 Square Feet

200 Square Feet Material : Plastic

: Plastic Item Weight: 8700 Grams

8700 Grams Form Factor: Personal

Personal Wattage: 100 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Duramarine pump with 2-year warranty May be overpowered for smaller rooms Hexacool technology for cleaner air Relatively higher power consumption (100 watts) Turbo fan technology for better air circulation

3. Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home

The Symphony Diet 12T is a sleek and compact tower air cooler designed for home use. With a coverage area suitable for rooms up to 12 square meters, it offers high-performance cooling under ideal conditions. The i-Pure Technology ensures clean air by combating air pollution, microorganisms, and allergies. The long-lasting dura pump, high water retention honeycomb pads, and cool flow dispenser provide efficient and refreshing cooling. The 12-liter tank with a water level indicator ensures you are aware of when to refill. The powerful blower operates at low power consumption (170 watts approximately), making it an energy-saving option that can also be operated on inverters.

Specifications of Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home

Coverage Area: 12 square meters

12 square meters Tank Capacity: 12 liters

12 liters Wattage: 170 watts

170 watts Technology : i-Pure Technology, Dura Pump, Honeycomb Pads, Cool Flow Dispenser

: i-Pure Technology, Dura Pump, Honeycomb Pads, Cool Flow Dispenser Blower : High-speed blower

: High-speed blower Special feature: Inverter Compatibility, 360 degree castor wheels

Inverter Compatibility, 360 degree castor wheels Weight: 7 kg

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid i-Pure Technology for clean air Limited coverage area (Up to 12 square meters) Low power consumption and inverter operation

4. IBELL High Speed Tower Fan

The iBELL High Speed Tower Fan is a powerful and stylish cooling solution for various rooms in your living space. With a sleek design and black glossy colour, this air cooler is not just functional but also adds a modern touch to your space. It comes with a 25-foot air throw capability, providing efficient cooling across the room. With 140W power and 1 Amp current, it boasts a high glossy rust-free body, contributing to its durability. The fan offers three-speed control, 2250m3/hr high air delivery, and stands at a height of 74cm. Its low power consumption and portability make it an ideal choice for the kitchen, living room, home office, or dining room.

Specifications of IBELL High Speed Tower Fan

Brand : iBELL

: iBELL Colour : Black DELUXE

: Black DELUXE Special Feature: Light Weight, Portable

Light Weight, Portable Wattage : 140 Watts

: 140 Watts Finish Type: Glossy

Glossy Mounting Type: Free Standing

Free Standing Controller Type: Button Control

Button Control Material : Plastic

: Plastic Number of Speeds: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful air throw (25 feet) relatively higher power consumption (140 watts) Portable and lightweight Anti-rust body for durability

5. Symphony Diet 3D 30i Portable Tower Air Cooler

The Symphony Diet 3D 30i portable tower air cooler offers sleek and efficient cooling for your home. Ideal for rooms up to 14 square meters, this freestanding cooler boasts a large 30-liter tank capacity, ensuring extended cooling without frequent refills. With 3-side honeycomb pads, a long-lasting dura pump, and a cool flow dispenser, the cooler provides high-efficiency 3D cooling. Operating at just 145 watts, it is energy-efficient and suitable for use during power cuts with inverter compatibility. The automatic pop-up touchscreen and magnetic remote make it easy to use, adding to its modern appearance. The safety feature of SMPS Technology ensures automatic shutdown during voltage fluctuations.

Specifications of Symphony Diet 3D 30i Portable Tower Air Cooler

Brand : Symphony

: Symphony Mounting Type : Freestanding

: Freestanding Special Feature: Portable, Low Power Consumption, Dust Filter

Portable, Low Power Consumption, Dust Filter Colour: White

White Air Flow Capacity: 30 Cubic Feet Per Minute

30 Cubic Feet Per Minute Controls Type : Remote

: Remote Reservoir Capacity: 30 litres

30 litres Floor Area: 215.00

215.00 Material : Plastic

: Plastic Item Weight: 8 Kilograms

8 Kilograms Form Factor: Personal, Tower Air Cooler

Personal, Tower Air Cooler Wattage: 110 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-efficiency 3D cooling Relatively limited coverage area (up to 14 square meters) Low power consumption and inverter operation Automatic pop-up touchscreen and magnetic remote

6. HIFRESH Air Cooler for Home, 107CM Tower Cooler

The HIFRESH Air Cooler offers a versatile and efficient cooling solution for your home. With a 4-liter water tank and 4 included ice packs, it provides 8 hours of operation at low wind speed, reducing indoor dryness by up to 35%. The 70 degree oscillation and 45cm air outlets ensure a strong wind flow, covering up to 30 m square. With low power consumption (80W), LED touch screen, remote control, and a 12-hour timer, it combines convenience with efficiency. The whisper-quiet operation at 50dB and easy installation make it a perfect addition to your home.

Specifications of HIFRESH Air Cooler for Home, 107CM Tower Cooler

Brand : HIFRESH

: HIFRESH Mounting Type: Freestanding

Freestanding Special Feature: Adjustable Speed, Removable Washable Filter, Oscillating Fan, Timer, Fast Cooling

Adjustable Speed, Removable Washable Filter, Oscillating Fan, Timer, Fast Cooling Colour: White

White Air Flow Capacity : 390 Cubic Metres per Minute

: 390 Cubic Metres per Minute Controls Type : Remote

: Remote Reservoir Capacity: 4 litres

4 litres Material : Plastic

: Plastic Item Weight : 4.6 Kilograms

: 4.6 Kilograms Form Factor: Tower

Tower Wattage: 80 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Multiple modes and speeds for customized cooling May be overkill for small spaces 8-hour continuous cooling with 4 included ice packs May not provide traditional ac-like cooling in hot climates Led touch screen, remote control, and 12-hour timer Relatively higher wattage (80 watts)

7. Bajaj PMH 25 DLX 24L Personal Air Cooler

The Bajaj PMH 25 DLX is a reliable and efficient personal air cooler designed for home use. With a water tank capacity of 24 liters, this freestanding cooler is ideal for rooms up to 200 square feet, providing a refreshing air throw of 18 feet. The DuraMarine Pump with a 2-year warranty ensures durability. The anti-bacterial technology ensures hygienic air, and the adjustable settings provide a customized cooling experience.

Specifications of Bajaj PMH 25 DLX 24L Personal Air Cooler

Brand : Bajaj

: Bajaj Mounting Type: Freestanding

Freestanding Special Feature: Adjustable Speed, Portable

Adjustable Speed, Portable Colour : White

: White Controls Type : Remote

: Remote Reservoir Capacity: 24 litres

24 litres Floor Area: 200 Square Feet

200 Square Feet Material: Plastic

Plastic Item Weight: 6500 Grams

6500 Grams Form Factor: Personal

Personal Wattage: 100 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Duramarine pump with 2-year warranty Limited coverage area (up to 200 square feet) Anti-bacterial hexacool technology pads May be overpowered for smaller rooms Turbo fan technology for better air circulation Relatively higher power consumption (100 watts) Adjustable air flow and 4-way deflection

Top 3 features for you

Product name Wattage Weight Special feature Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler 95 Watts 7 kg Portable, Low Power Consumption, Compact Bajaj Px 97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler 100 Watts 8.7 kg Adjustable Speed, Portable, Turbo Fan Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler 170 Watts 7 kg Inverter Compatibility, 360-degree castor wheels, i-Pure Technology IBELL High-Speed Tower Fan 140 Watts 6 kg Light Weight, Portable, Glossy Finish Symphony Diet 3D 30i Portable Tower Air Cooler 110 Watts 8 kg Low Power Consumption, Dust Filter, Portable HIFRESH Air Cooler for Home, 107CM Tower Cooler 80 Watts 4.6 kg Adjustable Speed, Oscillating Fan, Fast Cooling Bajaj PMH 25 DLX 24L Personal Air Cooler 100 Watts 6.5 kg Adjustable Speed, Portable, Turbo Fan

Best value for money

The Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler stands out as the best value for money with its versatile features. Offering a coverage area suitable for small to medium rooms, it combines the convenience of inverter compatibility, 360-degree castor wheels, and i-Pure Technology for clean air. The sleek tower design adds a modern touch, making it an ideal choice for those seeking an affordable and efficient cooling solution without compromising on performance.

Best overall product

The Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler is the best overall product due to its compact design, energy efficiency (95 Watts), and powerful cooling capabilities. With a 27-liter tank, it covers rooms up to 16 square meters, making it suitable for personal use. The i-Pure Technology ensures clean air, and the ergonomic dial knobs provide ease of use. Its low power consumption, portability, and efficient cooling make it a standout choice for those looking for a reliable and cost-effective air cooler without water.

How to find the best air cooler without water

To find the best air cooler without water, consider the coverage area, wattage, and special features. Assess your room size to choose a cooler that adequately covers the space. Opt for lower wattage models for energy efficiency. Look for special features like adjustable speed, portability, and additional technologies such as i-Pure for clean air. Compare multiple options based on your preferences and budget. Additionally, consider warranty periods and after-sales support for a complete evaluation before making a purchase.

