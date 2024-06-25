 Best beetroot juicers for a nutritious beverage everyday: Top 9 versatile juicers for a healthier lifestyle - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
Best beetroot juicers for a nutritious beverage everyday: Top 9 versatile juicers for a healthier lifestyle

ByAffiliate Desk
Jun 25, 2024 12:00 PM IST

Discover the best beetroot juicers for extracting maximum nutrition and taste. Compare features, pros, and cons to make an informed decision.

Are you on the lookout for the best beetroot juicer to kickstart your healthy living journey? Look no further! We have curated a list of the top 9 beetroot juicers available in the market to help you make the right choice. Whether you prefer a masticating juicer for beetroot or a cold press juicer for beetroot, we have included a variety of options to suit your needs. Our comprehensive guide will compare the products based on ease of cleaning, juicing efficiency, and overall performance, so you can find the perfect juicer for your kitchen.

Best beetroot juicers to consume essential nutrients in a concentrated form.

1.

Sujata Powermatic Plus 900 Watts Juicer Mixer Grinder | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 2 Versatile Jars 1750 ml and 1000 ml

The Sujata Powermatic Rotations Juicer is a versatile and powerful juicing machine that ensures continuous juicing with ease. With a sturdy build and high juicing efficiency, this juicer is perfect for extracting beetroot juice in no time. Its 900 watts motor ensures efficient performance, making it a popular choice among health enthusiasts.

Specifications of Sujata Powermatic Rotations Juicer:

  • Power: 900 watts
  • Continuous juicing
  • Versatile usage
  • High juicing efficiency
  • Sturdy build

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Powerful motor for efficient juicing

Large size may not be suitable for smaller kitchens

Versatile usage for various fruits and vegetables

2. Kuvings Professional Press Juicer

The Kuvings Professional Press Juicer B1700 is a high-quality masticating juicer designed for extracting maximum nutrition from beetroot and other fruits and vegetables. With its slow juicing technology and powerful motor, this juicer maintains the natural taste and nutrients of your juice, making it a popular choice among health-conscious individuals.

Specifications of Kuvings Professional Press Juicer

  • Slow juicing technology
  • Powerful motor
  • Preserves nutrients and taste
  • Easy to clean
  • Durable build

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Preserves maximum nutrients and taste

Relatively higher price point

Easy to clean and maintain

3.

NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder - Smoothie Maker - 500 Watts (3 Jar 2 Blade)

The NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder is a versatile kitchen appliance that offers the functionality of a juicer, mixer, and grinder in one. With its smoothie making capabilities and robust performance, this appliance is perfect for health enthusiasts looking for a multi-purpose solution. Its compact design and ease of use make it a popular choice for modern kitchens.

Specifications of NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder

  • 3-in-1 functionality
  • Smoothie making capabilities
  • Robust performance
  • Compact design
  • Easy to use

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Versatile functionality for various kitchen tasks

May not be suitable for heavy-duty juicing

Compact design for modern kitchens

4.

Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5-Litre Juicer, Ink Black

The Philips Viva Collection Juicer is designed to extract maximum juice with minimum fuss. Its compact design and powerful motor make juicing quick and easy, while the QuickClean technology ensures effortless cleaning. This juicer is perfect for individuals looking for a convenient and efficient juicing solution for their daily needs.

Specifications of Philips Viva Collection Juicer

  • Compact design
  • Powerful motor
  • QuickClean technology
  • Efficient juicing
  • Easy to use

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Efficient juicing with powerful motor

May produce more pulp in the juice

QuickClean technology for easy cleaning

5.

Kuvings EVO810 Red Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer, World's Only Juicer with Patented Rubber & Silicon-Free Technology, All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer, 12 Year Manufacturer Warranty, 240W

The EVO810 Red Professional Juicer is a sleek and efficient juicing machine that offers superior performance and style. With its powerful motor and silicon-free components, this juicer ensures maximum nutrition and taste in every glass of juice. Its modern design and user-friendly features make it a popular choice for health-conscious individuals.

Specifications of Kuvings EVO810 Red Professional

  • Sleek and modern design
  • Powerful motor
  • Silicon-free components
  • Maximum nutrition and taste
  • User-friendly features

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Sleek design with powerful performance

Relatively higher price point

Silicon-free components for healthy juicing

6.

Hestia Appliances Nutri-Max Cold Press Juicer, with Warranty | 240 Watts Motor | Powerful Auger for Maximum Juice Extraction -Strainer+Smoothie Strainer+Sorbet Strainer | Wine-Red

The Appliances Nutri-Max Juicer is a reliable and efficient juicing solution for health enthusiasts. With its extraction strainer and powerful motor, this juicer ensures maximum juice yield and nutrient retention. Its easy-to-clean design and durable build make it a popular choice for individuals looking for a long-lasting juicing companion.

Specifications of Hestia Appliances Nutri-Max Juicer

  • Extraction strainer
  • Powerful motor
  • Maximum juice yield
  • Easy to clean
  • Durable build

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Efficient extraction with powerful motor

May produce more pulp in the juice

Durable build for long-lasting performance

7.

Balzano Cold Press Juicer, Slow Juicer for Fruits & Vegetables, Extract Coconut Milk & Nut Milk Easily, Fruit Juicer Machine, Compact Design, Orange Juice Maker, Vegetable Juicer, Black, 100W

The Balzano Vegetables Extractor is a versatile juicing machine that offers the functionality of extracting juice from a variety of fruits and vegetables, including beetroot, coconut, and more. With its efficient performance and durable build, this juicer is perfect for individuals looking for a multi-purpose solution for their juicing needs.

Specifications of Balzano Vegetables Extractor

  • Versatile functionality
  • Efficient performance
  • Durable build
  • Easy to use
  • Multi-purpose juicing

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Versatile functionality for various fruits and vegetables

May not be suitable for heavy-duty juicing

Durable build for long-lasting performance

8.

Borosil Primus Plus Juicer, 500 W, Stainless Steel Centrifugal Juicer, 1.25 L Pulp Collector, 64 mm Feed Chute, Silver

The Borosil Primus Juicer is a powerful and efficient juicing machine designed for extracting maximum juice yield from various fruits and vegetables. With its 500-watt motor and durable build, this juicer offers reliable performance and easy maintenance, making it a popular choice for health-conscious individuals.

Specifications of Borosil Primus Juicer

  • 500-watt motor
  • Maximum juice yield
  • Efficient performance
  • Durable build
  • Easy maintenance

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Powerful motor for maximum juice yield

May produce more pulp in the juice

Durable build for long-lasting performance

9.

Sujata Powermatic Maxima 900 Watts All-In-One Juicer Mixer Grinder | 22000 Rotations Per Min | 90 Minutes Continuous Running | 3 Versatile Jars 1750 ml, 1000 ml and 400 ml

The Sujata Powermatic Maxima Juicer Grinder is a versatile kitchen appliance that offers the functionality of a juicer and grinder in one. With its powerful motor and efficient performance, this appliance ensures maximum juice extraction and grinding capabilities, making it a popular choice for modern kitchens.

Specifications of Sujata Powermatic Maxima Juicer Grinder:

  • 2-in-1 functionality
  • Powerful motor
  • Efficient performance
  • Easy to use
  • Multi-purpose appliance

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Versatile functionality for juicing and grinding

May not be suitable for heavy-duty juicing

Powerful motor for efficient performance

Best beetroot juicer top features comparison:

Best beetroot juicerContinuous juicingPreserves nutrientsCompact design
Sujata Powermatic Rotations JuicerYesNoNo
Kuvings Professional Press Juicer B1700YesYesNo
NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder for SmoothieNoNoYes
Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 JuicerNoYesYes
EVO810 Red Professional JuicerYesYesYes
Appliances Nutri-Max Juicer with WarrantyYesNoYes
Balzano Vegetables Extractor with Coconut and VegetableNoNoYes
Borosil Primus BJU50SSB11 500-Watt JuicerNoNoYes
Sujata Powermatic Maxima Juicer GrinderNoYesYes

Best value for money beetroot juicer

The NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder for Smoothie offers the best value for money, with its 3-in-1 functionality and efficient performance. Its compact design and smoothie making capabilities make it a versatile and cost-effective choice for health enthusiasts.

Best overall beetroot juicer:

The Sujata Powermatic Rotations Juicer stands out as an exceptional choice for beetroot juicing. Featuring a robust 900-watt motor, it offers continuous and efficient juicing. Known for its sturdy build and versatility, this juicer ensures quick extraction of nutrient-rich beetroot juice, catering to health-conscious individuals seeking convenience and reliability in their juicing experience.

How to find the best beetroot juicer?

When choosing the perfect beetroot juicer, consider the features, pros, and cons of each product to match your specific needs. Look for efficient juicing performance, easy maintenance, and versatile functionality to ensure a seamless juicing experience.

FAQs on best beetroot juicer

  • What is the price range for these beetroot juicers?

    The price range for these beetroot juicers varies from Rs. 5000 to Rs. 20000, depending on the brand and features.

  • Do these juicers require frequent maintenance?

    Most of these juicers are designed for easy maintenance, with detachable parts that can be easily cleaned and assembled.

  • Can these juicers handle other fruits and vegetables?

    Yes, these juicers are versatile and can handle a wide range of fruits and vegetables, making them suitable for various juicing needs.

  • Are there any new releases in the beetroot juicer category?

    As of now, there are no significant new releases in the beetroot juicer category, but it's always best to stay updated with the latest models.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

