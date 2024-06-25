Are you on the lookout for the best beetroot juicer to kickstart your healthy living journey? Look no further! We have curated a list of the top 9 beetroot juicers available in the market to help you make the right choice. Whether you prefer a masticating juicer for beetroot or a cold press juicer for beetroot, we have included a variety of options to suit your needs. Our comprehensive guide will compare the products based on ease of cleaning, juicing efficiency, and overall performance, so you can find the perfect juicer for your kitchen. Best beetroot juicers to consume essential nutrients in a concentrated form.

The Sujata Powermatic Rotations Juicer is a versatile and powerful juicing machine that ensures continuous juicing with ease. With a sturdy build and high juicing efficiency, this juicer is perfect for extracting beetroot juice in no time. Its 900 watts motor ensures efficient performance, making it a popular choice among health enthusiasts.

Specifications of Sujata Powermatic Rotations Juicer:

Power: 900 watts

Continuous juicing

Versatile usage

High juicing efficiency

Sturdy build

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor for efficient juicing Large size may not be suitable for smaller kitchens Versatile usage for various fruits and vegetables

2. Kuvings Professional Press Juicer

The Kuvings Professional Press Juicer B1700 is a high-quality masticating juicer designed for extracting maximum nutrition from beetroot and other fruits and vegetables. With its slow juicing technology and powerful motor, this juicer maintains the natural taste and nutrients of your juice, making it a popular choice among health-conscious individuals.

Specifications of Kuvings Professional Press Juicer

Slow juicing technology

Powerful motor

Preserves nutrients and taste

Easy to clean

Durable build

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Preserves maximum nutrients and taste Relatively higher price point Easy to clean and maintain

The NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder is a versatile kitchen appliance that offers the functionality of a juicer, mixer, and grinder in one. With its smoothie making capabilities and robust performance, this appliance is perfect for health enthusiasts looking for a multi-purpose solution. Its compact design and ease of use make it a popular choice for modern kitchens.

Specifications of NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder

3-in-1 functionality

Smoothie making capabilities

Robust performance

Compact design

Easy to use

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile functionality for various kitchen tasks May not be suitable for heavy-duty juicing Compact design for modern kitchens

The Philips Viva Collection Juicer is designed to extract maximum juice with minimum fuss. Its compact design and powerful motor make juicing quick and easy, while the QuickClean technology ensures effortless cleaning. This juicer is perfect for individuals looking for a convenient and efficient juicing solution for their daily needs.

Specifications of Philips Viva Collection Juicer

Compact design

Powerful motor

QuickClean technology

Efficient juicing

Easy to use

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient juicing with powerful motor May produce more pulp in the juice QuickClean technology for easy cleaning

The EVO810 Red Professional Juicer is a sleek and efficient juicing machine that offers superior performance and style. With its powerful motor and silicon-free components, this juicer ensures maximum nutrition and taste in every glass of juice. Its modern design and user-friendly features make it a popular choice for health-conscious individuals.

Specifications of Kuvings EVO810 Red Professional

Sleek and modern design

Powerful motor

Silicon-free components

Maximum nutrition and taste

User-friendly features

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Sleek design with powerful performance Relatively higher price point Silicon-free components for healthy juicing

The Appliances Nutri-Max Juicer is a reliable and efficient juicing solution for health enthusiasts. With its extraction strainer and powerful motor, this juicer ensures maximum juice yield and nutrient retention. Its easy-to-clean design and durable build make it a popular choice for individuals looking for a long-lasting juicing companion.

Specifications of Hestia Appliances Nutri-Max Juicer

Extraction strainer

Powerful motor

Maximum juice yield

Easy to clean

Durable build

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient extraction with powerful motor May produce more pulp in the juice Durable build for long-lasting performance

The Balzano Vegetables Extractor is a versatile juicing machine that offers the functionality of extracting juice from a variety of fruits and vegetables, including beetroot, coconut, and more. With its efficient performance and durable build, this juicer is perfect for individuals looking for a multi-purpose solution for their juicing needs.

Specifications of Balzano Vegetables Extractor

Versatile functionality

Efficient performance

Durable build

Easy to use

Multi-purpose juicing

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile functionality for various fruits and vegetables May not be suitable for heavy-duty juicing Durable build for long-lasting performance

The Borosil Primus Juicer is a powerful and efficient juicing machine designed for extracting maximum juice yield from various fruits and vegetables. With its 500-watt motor and durable build, this juicer offers reliable performance and easy maintenance, making it a popular choice for health-conscious individuals.

Specifications of Borosil Primus Juicer

500-watt motor

Maximum juice yield

Efficient performance

Durable build

Easy maintenance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful motor for maximum juice yield May produce more pulp in the juice Durable build for long-lasting performance

The Sujata Powermatic Maxima Juicer Grinder is a versatile kitchen appliance that offers the functionality of a juicer and grinder in one. With its powerful motor and efficient performance, this appliance ensures maximum juice extraction and grinding capabilities, making it a popular choice for modern kitchens.

Specifications of Sujata Powermatic Maxima Juicer Grinder:

2-in-1 functionality

Powerful motor

Efficient performance

Easy to use

Multi-purpose appliance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile functionality for juicing and grinding May not be suitable for heavy-duty juicing Powerful motor for efficient performance

Best beetroot juicer top features comparison:

Best beetroot juicer Continuous juicing Preserves nutrients Compact design Sujata Powermatic Rotations Juicer Yes No No Kuvings Professional Press Juicer B1700 Yes Yes No NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder for Smoothie No No Yes Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 Juicer No Yes Yes EVO810 Red Professional Juicer Yes Yes Yes Appliances Nutri-Max Juicer with Warranty Yes No Yes Balzano Vegetables Extractor with Coconut and Vegetable No No Yes Borosil Primus BJU50SSB11 500-Watt Juicer No No Yes Sujata Powermatic Maxima Juicer Grinder No Yes Yes

Best value for money beetroot juicer

The NutriPro Juicer Mixer Grinder for Smoothie offers the best value for money, with its 3-in-1 functionality and efficient performance. Its compact design and smoothie making capabilities make it a versatile and cost-effective choice for health enthusiasts.

Best overall beetroot juicer:

The Sujata Powermatic Rotations Juicer stands out as an exceptional choice for beetroot juicing. Featuring a robust 900-watt motor, it offers continuous and efficient juicing. Known for its sturdy build and versatility, this juicer ensures quick extraction of nutrient-rich beetroot juice, catering to health-conscious individuals seeking convenience and reliability in their juicing experience.

How to find the best beetroot juicer?

When choosing the perfect beetroot juicer, consider the features, pros, and cons of each product to match your specific needs. Look for efficient juicing performance, easy maintenance, and versatile functionality to ensure a seamless juicing experience.

FAQs on best beetroot juicer What is the price range for these beetroot juicers? The price range for these beetroot juicers varies from Rs. 5000 to Rs. 20000, depending on the brand and features.

Do these juicers require frequent maintenance? Most of these juicers are designed for easy maintenance, with detachable parts that can be easily cleaned and assembled.

Can these juicers handle other fruits and vegetables? Yes, these juicers are versatile and can handle a wide range of fruits and vegetables, making them suitable for various juicing needs.

Are there any new releases in the beetroot juicer category? As of now, there are no significant new releases in the beetroot juicer category, but it's always best to stay updated with the latest models.

