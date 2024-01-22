Best electric scooters in India: Cut down on fuel with top 10 picks

Electric scooters are becoming the go-to choice for the young generation who want a convenient and eco-friendly way to get around. There has been a rise in the sales in last few years, all thanks to the government subsidising the purchases made by customers. This guide is here to help you discover the best electric scooter in India that not only brings cool features but also fits your budget. Best electric scooters in India: Zip through the streets in style with electric scooters.

We take a closer look at the electric scooters available in India, considering everything from their sleek design to their advanced battery tech. The goal is to give you a full picture of the best electric scooters that not only keep up with your tech expectations but also help you save money on your daily commute.

Saving money on fuel is also a big deal. Electric scooters don't just cut down on pollution, they also save you a lot of cash that you'd otherwise spend on fuel. As fuel prices keep increasing, electric scooters' financial advantage becomes even more appealing to smart consumers.

There has also been an expansion in the number of choices coming from different brands. Not only Indian but some international brands are also releasing their products in India to grab the customer's attention. This makes it difficult to find a good electric scooter that not only offers the best features but also fits under budget.

1. Chetak Urbane 2024 Electric Scooter by Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto introduces the Chetak Urbane 2024 Electric Scooter, a sleek and tech-savvy ride. With a range of 113 km on a single charge and a top speed of 63 kmph, it boasts hassle-free charging, thud-proof steel unibody construction with IP67 water resistance, and stress-proof features like key FOB, Bluetooth connectivity, and app-controlled functions. The TecPac option offers additional features, including higher speed modes and advanced analytics, with a trial period activated upon purchase.

Brand: Bajaj Auto

Range: 113 km

Colour display: Yes

Warranty: 3 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Hassle-free charging None Stylish design

2. Ampere Electric Scooter Magnus EX Galactic Grey

The Ampere Electric Scooter Magnus EX in Galactic Grey offers a sleek ride with features like three drive modes, 22 liters of storage, longer legroom, portable battery pack, USB charging point, reverse mode, and a side stand sensor. Purchases on Amazon cover only the ex-showroom price; insurance, RTO charges, value-added services, and accessories are additional. Special registration incurs extra charges, and personal in-store vehicle pickup is required. Ensure smooth payments by checking card limits. The 3-year/30,000 km warranty covers all parts except those specified as out of warranty, wear and tear items, and scheduled maintenance items.

Brand: Ampere

Range: 112 km

Colour display: No

Warranty: 3 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 3 drive modes Colour display not available 22 liters storage space

3. EOX E1 Electric Scooter

The EOX E1 Electric Scooter offers a sustainable commuting solution with an 80 km range per charge, powered by a 250W BLDC motor. Sporting a 28AH 72V Lead Acid Battery, this eco-friendly scooter boasts a 25 km/hr speed, DLR lamps, and a high-resolution display. With a seat height of 755mm and a robust loading capacity of 180kg, it ensures a comfortable and versatile ride. The auto-cut charging system adds convenience to its features.

Brand: EOX

Range: 80 km per charge

Colour display: Yes

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Reverse feature No color display No licence required Limited mileage

4. Yugbike Electric Scooter with Steel Guard

The Yugbike Electric Scooter combines convenience and sustainability, boasting a 60V Lead Acid Battery providing a 50 km range. Operating without the need for an RTO license, it features a single-disc brake, Reverse Function, and a 5-star Safety Rating. With a Powerful BLDC Hub motor and three modes, the scooter offers versatility and efficiency. The Remote Key and Anti-Theft Alarm enhance security, while the Front Disc Brake and overtaking modes ensure reliable braking. It charges in 5-6 hours, consuming only 1 unit of electricity per charge, making it an eco-friendly choice for urban mobility.

Brand: Yugbike

Range: Approx. 50 km on one charge

Colour display: No

Warranty: 3 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful BLDC Hub motor Limited color options No need for a license

5. Okaya FREEDUM Electric Scooter

The Okaya FREEDUM Electric Scooter offers advanced features and a sleek design for urban mobility enthusiasts. With a range of 70-75 km per charge, the scooter boasts a powerful <250W BLDC motor, waterproof and energy-efficient. The Li Ion-Lfp battery supports fast charging, taking 4-5 hours for a full charge. The digital dashboard, tubeless tires, and remote key lock/unlock feature enhance the riding experience. Safety is prioritized with front and rear drum brakes, LED lights, and a sturdy suspension system. Secure your ride with the convenience of reverse and parking modes.

Brand: Okaya

Range: 70-75 km per charge

Colour display: No

Warranty: 3 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient Range No color display Fast Charging

6. Ather 450X Gen 4

Introducing the Ather 450X Gen 4, a cutting-edge 2-wheeler electric scooter boasting a certified range of 150 km, powered by a 3.7kWh Lithium Ion battery. Purchased on Amazon, the listed price covers only the ex-showroom cost, with additional expenses like insurance, mandatory RTO charges, and Value Added Services payable directly to the dealer. The sleek design, coupled with advanced battery technology, positions the Ather 450X Gen 4 as a formidable player in the electric scooter market.

Brand: Ather

Range: 150 km

Colour display: Yes

Warranty: 3 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish design Limited color options Impressive range

7. Flex by Kinetic Green Electric Scooter

The Flex by Kinetic Green Electric Scooter offers an impressive 120 km range on a single charge, boasting a top speed of 72 kmph. The sleek Pearl White design comes with a Portable Charger for convenience. The Smart Multi-Colour Digital Display provides real-time information on battery levels, part failure, trip meter, and more. Enhanced security features include an Anti-Theft Alarm Port. Enjoy a comfortable ride with Alloy Rims and a telescopic front, supported by a rear hydraulic damper. The Ride-Home mode ensures worry-free returns even when out of charge, thanks to detachable lithium-ion batteries that charge in 3-4 hours.

Brand: Kinetic Green

Range: 120 km

Colour display: Yes

Warranty: 3 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Impressive 120 km range None Top speed of 72 kmph

8. Wroley 2 Wheeler Electric Scooter

Introducing the Wroley 2 Wheeler Electric Scooter, equipped with a powerful 60V/30Ah Lithium-ion battery for extended rides. The sleek Platina model boasts dimensions of 1820 * 730 * 1150mm and offers a vibrant Red color option. The scooter supports fast charging, ensuring quick and efficient power replenishment. Choose from a stylish palette of Black, Red, or Blue. Embrace eco-friendly mobility with the Wroley 2 Wheeler Electric Scooter, where innovation meets convenience.

Brand: Wroley

Range: Not specified

Colour display: 75 km

Warranty: 3 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast Charging No color display Sleek Design

9. EOX Delivery Electric Scooter

The EOX Delivery Electric Scooter is a powerful solution for long-range deliveries, boasting an impressive 80 km per full charge with its 60V 28Ah Lead Acid Battery. Equipped with a sleek LED display, hydraulic suspension, and a top speed of 25 km/h, it combines efficiency and comfort. The 10-inch tires ensure a smooth ride, and a reasonable 5-hour charging time keeps downtime minimal, making it an ideal choice for delivery professionals.

Brand: EOX

Range: 80 km

Colour display: No

Warranty: 3 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Long 80 km range No color display Efficient 60V battery Max speed limited to 25 km/h

10. Dolphin Electric Scooter Keagle

Introducing the Dolphin Electric Scooter Keagle – a top-tier, non-RTO vehicle with an impressive 120 km range on a single charge and a swift 60 kmph top speed. Boasting a 5-star rating for Quality and Safety, this sleek white scooter features a single disc brake, reverse function, and convenient Remote Key with Anti Theft Alarm. With no need for a driving license, it's a hassle-free ride, and a 4-hour charge time ensures minimal downtime. Central Locking and Remote Key add extra security, while low electricity consumption makes it an eco-friendly choice.

Brand: Dolphin

Range: 120 km

Colour display: No

Warranty: 3 years

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 120 km range No color display feature Driving license not required

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Range (Km) Display Charging Time Chetak Urbane 2024 Electric Scooter by Bajaj Auto 113 Colour LCD Display, Digital speedometer, touch-sensitive switches 3-4 Hours Ampere Electric Scooter Magnus EX Galactic Grey 112 3 drive modes, Portable battery pack, USB charging point 6-7 hours EOX E1 Electric Scooter 80 High Resolution Display, Auto Cut Charging System 3-4 Hours Yugbike Electric Scooter with Steel Guard 50 Remote Key, Anti-Theft Alarm, IP 67 rated BLDC Hub motor 5-6 Hours Okaya FREEDUM Electric Scooter 70-75 Digital Dashboard, Tubeless Tyres, Remote Key 4-5 Hours Ather 450X Gen 4 150 3.7kWh Battery, Lithium Ion Batteries 3-4 Hours Flex by Kinetic Green Electric Scooter 120 Smart Multi-Colour Digital Display, Alloy Rims 3-4 Hours Wroley 2 Wheeler Electric Scooter 75 Fast Charging, Lithium-ion Battery 3-4 Hours EOX Delivery Electric Scooter for Long Range Delivery 80 LED Display, Hydraulic Suspension 5 Hours Dolphin Electric Scooter Keagle 120 Remote Key, Central Locking, Anti-Theft Alarm 4 Hours

Best value for money electric scooter

The Ampere Electric Scooter Magnus EX Galactic Grey stands out as the best value for money with its competitive ex-showroom price, three drive modes, portable battery pack, and ample storage space. It offers a balance of features and affordability, making it an appealing choice for budget-conscious consumers seeking reliable electric scooters.

Best overall electric scooter

The Ather 450X Gen 4 emerges as the best overall product in the lineup. With an impressive certified range of 150 km, a powerful 3.7kWh lithium-ion battery, and advanced features, it provides a superior riding experience. The Ather 450X reflects cutting-edge technology, making it an ideal choice for tech enthusiasts looking for top-notch performance and innovation in the electric scooter market.

How to find the best electric scooter

When choosing the right electric scooter, consider factors such as range, charging time, features like digital displays and USB ports, and brand reputation. Assess your daily commuting needs to match the scooter's range with your expected usage. Pay attention to charging infrastructure and time if you plan to rely heavily on the scooter. Read user reviews and expert opinions from reputable tech websites like The Verge to gauge real-world performance and reliability. Ensure the scooter aligns with your preferences regarding design, display, and additional features. Finally, compare prices and warranty coverage to make an informed decision.

