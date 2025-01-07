Best iPad for students: Top options for school goers, undergrads, professionals alike across all budgets

Best iPad for students offers a perfect blend of portability, functionality, and versatility. iPads have their own segment of lovers, and it cannot be negated. Whether you are a school going student, an undergrad, or a professional jobseeker, an iPad is definitely a worthy investment. With its lightweight design and powerful hardware, it enables seamless multitasking, making it ideal for note-taking, research, and completing assignments. Paired with the Apple Pencil, the iPad transforms into a dynamic note-taking and sketching device, perfect for lectures and creative tasks. Access to educational apps, e-books, and online resources ensures students can stay organized and engaged in their learning. iPad for students, professionals, and undergrads(pexels)

So, just in case, you too are looking for an iPad for your work, we have rounded a list of some of the best iPad for students available on Amazon under every price range that you can prefer buying.

Best iPad for students:

The Apple iPad (10th Generation) combines power and versatility with a sleek, modern design. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, it ensures smooth performance for multitasking, gaming, and content creation. The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display delivers vibrant colours and sharp details, perfect for streaming and productivity. With 64GB of storage, you can store your essential files, photos, and apps. The iPadOS enhances functionality, offering features like Split View and Apple Pencil compatibility for creative tasks. This iPad is your go-to device for work, entertainment, and learning, offering portability and exceptional performance. In fact, this is one of the best iPad for students.

Specifications of Apple iPad (10th Generation)

Processor: A14 Bionic chip

A14 Bionic chip Display: 10.9″ Liquid Retina Display

10.9″ Liquid Retina Display Resolution: 2360 x 1640 pixels

2360 x 1640 pixels Storage: 64GB

64GB Camera: 12MP rear, 12MP front Ultra Wide

12MP rear, 12MP front Ultra Wide Operating System: iPadOS

iPadOS Battery Life: Up to 10 hours of web surfing on Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of web surfing on Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, USB-C

Wi-Fi 6, USB-C Dimensions: 248.6 x 179.5 x 7 mm

248.6 x 179.5 x 7 mm Weight: 477g

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Sleek and modern design with a 10.9″ Liquid Retina Display Limited to 64GB storage with no expandable option A14 Bionic chip ensures fast and smooth performance No headphone jack Excellent camera setup for video calls and photos USB-C port limits compatibility with older cables Supports Apple Pencil (1st Generation) and Magic Keyboard Higher price compared to other tablets in its range

Another best iPad for students, the Apple iPad (9th Generation) offers incredible value, featuring the A13 Bionic chip for reliable and efficient performance. Its 10.2-inch Retina Display provides a vivid visual experience, perfect for streaming, reading, or working. With 64GB of storage, it’s ideal for everyday tasks and light productivity. The iPadOS enhances multitasking and creativity, with features like Split View and Apple Pencil support. Designed with affordability in mind, this iPad is great for students, casual users, and anyone looking for a dependable and versatile tablet.

Specifications of Apple iPad (9th Generation)

Processor: A13 Bionic chip

A13 Bionic chip Display: 10.2″ Retina Display

10.2″ Retina Display Resolution: 2160 x 1620 pixels

2160 x 1620 pixels Storage: 64GB

64GB Camera: 8MP rear, 12MP front Ultra Wide

8MP rear, 12MP front Ultra Wide Operating System: iPadOS

iPadOS Battery Life: Up to 10 hours of web surfing on Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of web surfing on Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Lightning port

Wi-Fi, Lightning port Dimensions: 250.6 x 174.1 x 7.5 mm

250.6 x 174.1 x 7.5 mm Weight: 487g

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable price point Outdated Lightning port Reliable A13 Bionic chip performance Basic camera features compared to newer models 10.2″ Retina Display is great for entertainment Limited storage with no expandable memory Compatible with Apple Pencil (1st Generation) Older design with thick bezels Great for students and casual users Less powerful than the 10th Generation iPad

The 2021 Apple iPad (9th Generation) with 256GB storage is perfect for those needing ample space for apps, photos, and videos. Powered by the A13 Bionic chip, it delivers consistent performance for browsing, streaming, and light productivity. Its 10.2-inch Retina Display offers sharp visuals, while the upgraded storage allows for more flexibility in handling large files. With iPadOS, you can enjoy multitasking features and Apple Pencil support, making it a great iPad for students, professionals, and movie enthusiasts.

Specifications of 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (9th Generation)

Processor: A13 Bionic chip

A13 Bionic chip Display: 10.2″ Retina Display

10.2″ Retina Display Resolution: 2160 x 1620 pixels

2160 x 1620 pixels Storage: 256GB

256GB Camera: 8MP rear, 12MP front Ultra Wide

8MP rear, 12MP front Ultra Wide Operating System: iPadOS

iPadOS Battery Life: Up to 10 hours of web surfing on Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of web surfing on Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Lightning port

Wi-Fi, Lightning port Dimensions: 250.6 x 174.1 x 7.5 mm

250.6 x 174.1 x 7.5 mm Weight: 487g

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Generous 256GB storage Lightning port instead of USB-C A13 Bionic chip offers reliable performance Slightly heavier than newer models Sharp 10.2″ Retina Display Same design as earlier iPads Compatible with Apple Pencil (1st Generation) Lacks advanced multitasking features Affordable yet powerful Limited colour options

iPad for undergrads:

The Apple iPad Air 11″ (M2) redefines versatility with its powerful M2 chip, delivering exceptional performance for demanding tasks such as video editing, graphic design, and gaming. Its 11-inch Liquid Retina Display offers stunning visuals, ensuring an immersive experience for both work and entertainment. With 128GB of storage, this iPad Air balances ample space with portability. The iPadOS unlocks features like Stage Manager and Apple Pencil 2nd Gen compatibility, making it an excellent choice for creative professionals, students, and tech enthusiasts seeking a premium tablet experience.

Specifications of Apple iPad Air 11″ (M2)

Processor: Apple M2 chip

Apple M2 chip Display: 11″ Liquid Retina Display with True Tone and P3 wide colour

11″ Liquid Retina Display with True Tone and P3 wide colour Resolution: 2388 x 1668 pixels

2388 x 1668 pixels Storage: 128GB

128GB Camera: 12MP Wide rear, 12MP front Ultra Wide

12MP Wide rear, 12MP front Ultra Wide Operating System: iPadOS

iPadOS Battery Life: Up to 10 hours of web surfing on Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of web surfing on Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, USB-C

Wi-Fi 6, USB-C Dimensions: 247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1 mm

247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1 mm Weight: 461g

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid M2 chip delivers unparalleled performance Higher price range compared to standard iPads Stunning 11″ Liquid Retina Display Limited to 128GB storage without expansion Lightweight and portable design No Face ID support Compatible with Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) Fewer ports compared to laptops Excellent for creative and professional use Lacks ProMotion technology for smoother scrolling

The Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact powerhouse, designed for users who need portability without compromising performance. Featuring the advanced A17 Pro chip, it’s capable of handling demanding apps and multitasking with ease. Its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display delivers vibrant visuals, making it ideal for reading, gaming, or note-taking. With 128GB of storage, it offers sufficient space for most users. The iPad Mini supports Apple Pencil 2nd Gen, making it perfect for on-the-go professionals and students seeking a powerful, lightweight device.

Specifications of Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro)

Processor: A17 Pro chip

A17 Pro chip Display: 8.3″ Liquid Retina Display

8.3″ Liquid Retina Display Resolution: 2266 x 1488 pixels

2266 x 1488 pixels Storage: 128GB

128GB Camera: 12MP Wide rear, 12MP front Ultra Wide

12MP Wide rear, 12MP front Ultra Wide Operating System: iPadOS

iPadOS Battery Life: Up to 10 hours of web surfing on Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of web surfing on Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, USB-C

Wi-Fi 6, USB-C Dimensions: 195.4 x 134.8 x 6.3 mm

195.4 x 134.8 x 6.3 mm Weight: 293g

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and lightweight design Smaller screen may not suit all users Powerful A17 Pro chip for smooth performance No expandable storage Sharp 8.3″ Liquid Retina Display Higher price compared to larger iPads Supports Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) Limited battery life for heavy users Ideal for portability and on-the-go productivity No Magic Keyboard compatibility

The Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) brings power and elegance to a portable design. Equipped with the M1 chip, it offers remarkable speed and efficiency for multitasking, gaming, and creative workflows. The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display delivers stunning visuals, while the 64GB storage provides sufficient space for apps and files. With iPadOS, you can enjoy features like Stage Manager and seamless Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) compatibility, making it ideal for students, professionals, and creatives who need a balance of power and portability.

Specifications of Apple iPad Air (5th Generation)

Processor: Apple M1 chip

Apple M1 chip Display: 10.9″ Liquid Retina Display with True Tone and P3 wide colour

10.9″ Liquid Retina Display with True Tone and P3 wide colour Resolution: 2360 x 1640 pixels

2360 x 1640 pixels Storage: 64GB

64GB Camera: 12MP Wide rear, 12MP front Ultra Wide

12MP Wide rear, 12MP front Ultra Wide Operating System: iPadOS

iPadOS Battery Life: Up to 10 hours of web surfing on Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of web surfing on Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, USB-C

Wi-Fi 6, USB-C Dimensions: 247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1 mm

247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1 mm Weight: 461g

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid M1 chip provides exceptional performance Limited to 64GB storage without expansion Stunning 10.9″ Liquid Retina Display Higher cost compared to other mid-range tablets Compatible with Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) No Face ID functionality Lightweight and sleek design Lacks ProMotion for smoother screen experience Great for productivity and creativity Fewer connectivity ports compared to laptops

iPad for professional students:

The Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4) is a performance-driven tablet designed for professionals and creatives. Featuring the powerful M4 chip, it handles demanding tasks like video editing and 3D modelling with ease. The Ultra Retina XDR Display enhances the viewing experience with true-to-life colours and extreme clarity. With 256GB of storage, you can store large files without worry. The iPad Pro supports Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) and Magic Keyboard, making it a versatile tool for productivity and creativity. It’s a premium tablet for those who demand the best.

Specifications of Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4)

Processor: Apple M4 chip

Apple M4 chip Display: 11″ Ultra Retina XDR Display

11″ Ultra Retina XDR Display Resolution: 2388 x 1668 pixels

2388 x 1668 pixels Storage: 256GB

256GB Camera: 12MP Wide rear, 10MP Ultra Wide, and LiDAR Scanner; 12MP front TrueDepth

12MP Wide rear, 10MP Ultra Wide, and LiDAR Scanner; 12MP front TrueDepth Operating System: iPadOS

iPadOS Battery Life: Up to 10 hours of web surfing on Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of web surfing on Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt/USB 4

Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt/USB 4 Dimensions: 247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9 mm

247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9 mm Weight: 468g

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Ultra-powerful M4 chip for intensive workloads High price point Stunning 11″ Ultra Retina XDR Display Overkill for casual users Ample 256GB storage for large files No expandable memory Supports Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) and Magic Keyboard Limited app ecosystem compared to full PCs Lightweight and ultra-slim design Battery life could be better under heavy use

The Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ (6th Generation) is the ultimate powerhouse for creatives and professionals. Powered by the M2 chip, it offers unparalleled performance for tasks such as video editing, AR modelling, and graphic design. The expansive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display provides breathtaking visuals with superior brightness and contrast. With 156GB of storage, it accommodates a wide range of files and applications. Compatible with Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) and Magic Keyboard, this iPad is perfect for anyone looking for a portable yet highly capable workstation.

Specifications of Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ (6th Generation)

Processor: Apple M2 chip

Apple M2 chip Display: 12.9″ Liquid Retina XDR Display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide colour

12.9″ Liquid Retina XDR Display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide colour Resolution: 2732 x 2048 pixels

2732 x 2048 pixels Storage: 156GB

156GB Camera: 12MP Wide rear, 10MP Ultra Wide, and LiDAR Scanner; 12MP front TrueDepth

12MP Wide rear, 10MP Ultra Wide, and LiDAR Scanner; 12MP front TrueDepth Operating System: iPadOS

iPadOS Battery Life: Up to 10 hours of web surfing on Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of web surfing on Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt/USB 4

Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt/USB 4 Dimensions: 280.6 x 214.9 x 6.4 mm

280.6 x 214.9 x 6.4 mm Weight: 682g

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Expansive 12.9″ Liquid Retina XDR Display Bulky compared to smaller models M2 chip delivers exceptional performance Premium price tag Compatible with Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) and Magic Keyboard Limited to 156GB storage Ideal for professionals and creatives May not be practical for casual users Stunning design with advanced camera system Battery life under heavy use could be improved

The Apple iPad Pro 13″ (M4) is a high-performance tablet engineered for power users. Its advanced M4 chip ensures seamless multitasking and unparalleled speed for demanding applications. The 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR Display offers exceptional clarity and vibrant colours, making it ideal for creative professionals and immersive entertainment. With 256GB of storage, it provides ample space for large files and projects. Designed with premium materials, this iPad Pro is compatible with Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) and Magic Keyboard, making it a top choice for work and creativity on the go.

Specifications of Apple iPad Pro 13″ (M4) – 256GB

Processor: Apple M4 chip

Apple M4 chip Display: 13″ Ultra Retina XDR Display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide colour

13″ Ultra Retina XDR Display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide colour Resolution: 2732 x 2048 pixels

2732 x 2048 pixels Storage: 256GB

256GB Camera: 12MP Wide rear, 10MP Ultra Wide, and LiDAR Scanner; 12MP front TrueDepth

12MP Wide rear, 10MP Ultra Wide, and LiDAR Scanner; 12MP front TrueDepth Operating System: iPadOS

iPadOS Battery Life: Up to 10 hours of web surfing on Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of web surfing on Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt/USB 4

Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt/USB 4 Dimensions: 300 x 215 x 6.4 mm

300 x 215 x 6.4 mm Weight: 684g

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Ultra Retina XDR Display offers stunning visuals Larger size makes it less portable M4 chip delivers industry-leading performance Expensive for casual users Ample 256GB storage for professionals and creatives No expandable storage options Ideal for advanced video editing and 3D modeling Heavier than smaller iPad models Compatible with Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) Battery life may fall short under heavy workloads

The Apple iPad Pro 11″ (4th Generation) combines the cutting-edge M2 chip with a sleek design for exceptional performance and versatility. Its 11-inch Liquid Retina Display offers stunning visuals for work and entertainment, while the lightweight build enhances portability. With support for Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) and Magic Keyboard, this iPad is perfect for professionals and students alike. Whether you’re editing videos, sketching, or multitasking, the iPad Pro 11″ (4th Gen) delivers a premium experience in a compact form.

Specifications of Apple iPad Pro 11″ (4th Generation)

Processor: Apple M2 chip

Apple M2 chip Display: 11″ Liquid Retina Display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide colour

11″ Liquid Retina Display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide colour Resolution: 2388 x 1668 pixels

2388 x 1668 pixels Storage: Options up to 1TB

Options up to 1TB Camera: 12MP Wide rear, 10MP Ultra Wide, and LiDAR Scanner; 12MP front TrueDepth

12MP Wide rear, 10MP Ultra Wide, and LiDAR Scanner; 12MP front TrueDepth Operating System: iPadOS

iPadOS Battery Life: Up to 10 hours of web surfing on Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of web surfing on Wi-Fi Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt/USB 4

Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt/USB 4 Dimensions: 247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9 mm

247.6 x 178.5 x 5.9 mm Weight: 466g

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid M2 chip ensures excellent performance Higher price compared to basic iPads Lightweight and portable design Limited base storage on entry-level models Stunning 11″ Liquid Retina Display with ProMotion No expandable storage Supports Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) and Magic Keyboard Not as powerful as the 13″ iPad Pro Great balance of power and portability Fewer advanced features for intensive workflows

Top 3 features of iPad for students

Best iPad for Students Display Storage Battery Life Apple iPad (10th Generation) 10.9″ Liquid Retina 64GB Up to 10 hours Apple iPad (9th Generation) 10.2″ Retina 64GB Up to 10 hours 2021 Apple 10.2″ iPad (9th Generation) 10.2″ Retina 256GB Up to 10 hours Apple iPad Air 11″ (M2) 11″ Liquid Retina 128GB Up to 10 hours Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro) 8.3″ Liquid Retina 128GB Up to 10 hours Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) 10.9″ Liquid Retina 64GB Up to 10 hours Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4) 11″ Ultra Retina XDR 256GB Up to 10 hours Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ (6th Generation) 12.9″ Liquid Retina XDR 156GB Up to 10 hours Apple iPad Pro 13″ (M4) 13″ Ultra Retina XDR 256GB / 2TB Up to 10 hours Apple iPad Pro 11″ (4th Generation) 11″ Liquid Retina Display 2TB Up to 10 hours

Factors to consider before buying the best iPad for students:

Budget

Determine how much you’re willing to spend. Apple offers iPads across a wide price range, from entry-level models to premium Pro versions.

Screen size

iPad Mini (8.3"): Compact and portable for note-taking on the go.

iPad (10.2"): Affordable and suitable for general use.

iPad Air (10.9"): A balance of performance and size.

iPad Pro (11" or 12.9"): Larger screens for multitasking and creative tasks like drawing or video editing.

Performance and processor

M1/M2 Chips (iPad Air, iPad Pro): Ideal for demanding tasks like editing, gaming, or multitasking.

A13/A14 Chips (iPad, iPad Mini): Adequate for browsing, note-taking, and video streaming.

Storage capacity

64GB: Suitable for basic use like note-taking and cloud storage.

128GB/256GB: Better for storing files, apps, and media locally.

512GB or More: Necessary for students involved in design, media editing, or large data storage.

Battery life

Ensure the iPad offers 10-12 hours of battery life to last through classes and study sessions.

FAQs: Best iPad for Students Which iPad is best for students on a budget? The Apple iPad (9th Generation) is affordable and delivers good performance for everyday tasks.

Is the iPad Air suitable for college students? Yes, the iPad Air (5th Generation) offers a balance of performance and portability, ideal for college assignments and creative work.

Can the iPad Mini handle multitasking? While compact, the iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is powerful enough for multitasking, though the smaller display may not be ideal for extensive work.

What is the best iPad for creative professionals? The iPad Pro 12.9″ (6th Generation) and iPad Pro 13″ (M4) with the M2/M4 chips are excellent choices for tasks like graphic design or video editing.

How long does the battery last on an iPad? Most iPads offer up to 10 hours of battery life for web browsing or media playback.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.