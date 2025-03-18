Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best portable keyboards for smooth typing anywhere: Top 9 options for work, travel, and everyday use

ByAffiliate Desk
Mar 18, 2025 01:00 PM IST

Discover the top portable keyboards with this comprehensive listicle. Find the perfect keyboard to suit your needs and improve your typing experience.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best Overall Product

Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard with Touchpad - Samsers Portable Wireless Keyboard with Stand Holder, Rechargeable Full Size Ultra Slim Pocket Folding Keyboard for Android Windows IOS Tablet & Laptop-Gray View Details checkDetails

₹3,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Portronics Bubble Multimedia Wireless Keyboard 2.4 GHz & Bluetooth 5.0 Connectivity, Noiseless Experience, Compact Size for iOS iPad Air, Pro, Mini, Android, Windows Tablets PC Smartphone(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Portronics Chicklet Foldable QWERTY Keyboard, Mini Pocket Sized, Rechargeable, Bluetooth Wireless, One Touch Connect Button, for iOS, Android and Windows Tabs, Smartphones, Black View Details checkDetails

₹949

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s, Multi-Device Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard with Customisable Shortcuts, Slim and Portable, Easy-Switch for Windows, macOS, iPadOS, Android, Chrome OS - Tonal Graphite View Details checkDetails

₹2,995

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best Value For Money

Amkette Optimus BT 4 in 1 Wireless Keyboard 2.4 GHz & Bluetooth 5.0 Connectivity with 3 Bluetooth and 1 USB Device, Compact Bluetooth Keyboard, On/Off Switch, Silent Keys, Shortcut Multimedia Keys View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Khinda Portable Wireless Bluetooth Folding Keyboard Ultra Slim Pocket Size, Bluetooth Wireless, for iOS, Android and Windows Tablet, Smartphones (Folding Keyboard with Full Size touchpad) View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Khinda Portable Wireless Bluetooth Folding Keyboard Ultra Slim Pocket Size, Bluetooth Wireless, for iOS, Android and Windows Tabs, Smartphones (QWERTY Folding Keyboard) View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BITECHKART Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard, Pocket Size Portable Mini BT Wireless Keyboard with Touchpad for Android, Windows, PC, Tablet, with Rechargeable Li-ion Battery_20 x 10 x 3 cm Grey View Details checkDetails

₹2,500

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ANT WK150 Ergonomic Foldable Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard Split Travel Keyboard Wireless Rechargeable Portable Wireless Keyboard Compatible with iOS Android Windows Smartphone Tablet or Laptop-Black View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

If you're constantly on the go and need a reliable keyboard for typing on your smartphone or tablet, a portable keyboard is the perfect solution. With a variety of options available, it can be challenging to find the best one for your needs. In this article, we'll explore the top 9 portable keyboards on the market, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. Whether you need a foldable keyboard, a rechargeable one, or a Bluetooth-enabled device, we've got you covered. Say goodbye to typing struggles and hello to seamless typing with the best portable keyboards.

Compact, wireless, and efficient—portable keyboards redefine typing on-the-go
Compact, wireless, and efficient—portable keyboards redefine typing on-the-go

Loading Suggestions...

The Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard with Touchpad is a versatile and compact keyboard that offers a seamless typing experience. Its foldable design makes it easy to carry, and the touchpad adds convenience for navigating your device. With a rechargeable battery and Bluetooth connectivity, this keyboard is perfect for on-the-go use.

Specifications

Connection
Bluetooth
Compatibility
Smartphones, tablets, laptops
Battery Life
Up to 40 hours
Layout
QWERTY

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Foldable design for easy portability

affiliate-tick

Touchpad for convenient navigation

affiliate-tick

Long battery life for extended use

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May be too small for users with larger hands

Click Here to Buy

Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard with Touchpad - Samsers Portable Wireless Keyboard with Stand Holder, Rechargeable Full Size Ultra Slim Pocket Folding Keyboard for Android Windows IOS Tablet & Laptop-Gray

Loading Suggestions...

The Portronics Multimedia Bluetooth Keyboard offers a seamless typing experience with multimedia controls for added convenience. Its Bluetooth connectivity allows for easy pairing with a variety of devices, and its compact design makes it ideal for travel. With responsive keys and a sleek finish, this keyboard is a stylish and practical choice.

Specifications

Connection
Bluetooth
Compatibility
Smartphones, tablets, laptops
Battery Life
Up to 30 hours
Layout
QWERTY

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Multimedia controls for added convenience

affiliate-tick

Responsive keys for smooth typing

affiliate-tick

Sleek and compact design

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Battery life may be shorter than other options

Click Here to Buy

Portronics Bubble Multimedia Wireless Keyboard 2.4 GHz & Bluetooth 5.0 Connectivity, Noiseless Experience, Compact Size for iOS iPad Air, Pro, Mini, Android, Windows Tablets PC Smartphone(Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The Portronics Chicklet Rechargeable Bluetooth Keyboard features a slim and lightweight design for easy portability. Its rechargeable battery ensures long-lasting use, and its Bluetooth connectivity allows for seamless pairing with a range of devices. With a comfortable typing experience and compatibility with smartphones and tablets, this keyboard is a versatile choice for on-the-go typing.

Specifications

Connection
Bluetooth
Compatibility
Smartphones, tablets
Battery Life
Up to 25 hours
Layout
QWERTY

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Slim and lightweight design for portability

affiliate-tick

Rechargeable battery for extended use

affiliate-tick

Comfortable typing experience

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited compatibility with laptops

Click Here to Buy

Portronics Chicklet Foldable QWERTY Keyboard, Mini Pocket Sized, Rechargeable, Bluetooth Wireless, One Touch Connect Button, for iOS, Android and Windows Tabs, Smartphones, Black

Loading Suggestions...

The Logitech Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard offers a customizable typing experience with easy switching between devices. Its sleek design and responsive keys make typing a breeze, and its long battery life ensures uninterrupted use. With Bluetooth connectivity and compatibility with multiple devices, this keyboard is a versatile choice for users with varied typing needs.

Specifications

Connection
Bluetooth
Compatibility
Smartphones, tablets, laptops
Battery Life
Up to 24 months
Layout
QWERTY

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Customizable typing experience for different devices

affiliate-tick

Long battery life for uninterrupted use

affiliate-tick

Sleek and responsive design

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May be more expensive than other options

Click Here to Buy

Logitech Pebble Keys 2 K380s, Multi-Device Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard with Customisable Shortcuts, Slim and Portable, Easy-Switch for Windows, macOS, iPadOS, Android, Chrome OS - Tonal Graphite

Loading Suggestions...

The Amkette Bluetooth Keyboard with Keystrokes offers smooth and responsive typing with a range of multimedia controls. Its compact and ergonomic design ensures comfortable use, and its Bluetooth connectivity allows for seamless pairing with smartphones and tablets. With long-lasting battery life and compatibility with various devices, this keyboard is a versatile choice for on-the-go typing.

Specifications

Connection
Bluetooth
Compatibility
Smartphones, tablets
Battery Life
Up to 35 hours
Layout
QWERTY

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Smooth and responsive typing experience

affiliate-tick

Compact and ergonomic design for comfortable use

affiliate-tick

Long-lasting battery life for extended use

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May not be compatible with all devices

Click Here to Buy

Amkette Optimus BT 4 in 1 Wireless Keyboard 2.4 GHz & Bluetooth 5.0 Connectivity with 3 Bluetooth and 1 USB Device, Compact Bluetooth Keyboard, On/Off Switch, Silent Keys, Shortcut Multimedia Keys

Loading Suggestions...

The Khinda Portable Bluetooth Keyboard offers a sleek and portable typing solution with a rechargeable battery for extended use. Its Bluetooth connectivity ensures seamless pairing with smartphones and tablets, and its comfortable layout makes typing a breeze. With a lightweight and compact design, this keyboard is perfect for travel and on-the-go use.

Specifications

Connection
Bluetooth
Compatibility
Smartphones, tablets
Battery Life
Up to 30 hours
Layout
QWERTY

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Sleek and portable design for travel

affiliate-tick

Rechargeable battery for extended use

affiliate-tick

Comfortable layout for easy typing

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May not be compatible with all devices

Click Here to Buy

Khinda Portable Wireless Bluetooth Folding Keyboard Ultra Slim Pocket Size, Bluetooth Wireless, for iOS, Android and Windows Tablet, Smartphones (Folding Keyboard with Full Size touchpad)

Loading Suggestions...

The Khinda Portable Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard offers a wireless typing solution with a compact and portable design. Its Bluetooth connectivity ensures seamless pairing with smartphones and tablets, and its long battery life allows for extended use. With a comfortable and responsive layout, this keyboard is an ideal choice for users on the move.

Specifications

Connection
Bluetooth
Compatibility
Smartphones, tablets
Battery Life
Up to 25 hours
Layout
QWERTY

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Wireless design for added convenience

affiliate-tick

Long battery life for extended use

affiliate-tick

Comfortable and responsive layout

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May not be compatible with all devices

Click Here to Buy

Khinda Portable Wireless Bluetooth Folding Keyboard Ultra Slim Pocket Size, Bluetooth Wireless, for iOS, Android and Windows Tabs, Smartphones (QWERTY Folding Keyboard)

Loading Suggestions...

The BITECHKART Bluetooth Keyboard offers a stylish and ergonomic typing solution with a rechargeable battery for extended use. Its Bluetooth connectivity ensures seamless pairing with smartphones and tablets, and its compact design makes it ideal for travel. With a comfortable layout and responsive keys, this keyboard is a practical choice for users on the go.

Specifications

Connection
Bluetooth
Compatibility
Smartphones, tablets
Battery Life
Up to 28 hours
Layout
QWERTY

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Stylish and ergonomic design for comfortable use

affiliate-tick

Rechargeable battery for extended use

affiliate-tick

Compact and portable for travel

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May not be compatible with all devices

Click Here to Buy

BITECHKART Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard, Pocket Size Portable Mini BT Wireless Keyboard with Touchpad for Android, Windows, PC, Tablet, with Rechargeable Li-ion Battery_20 x 10 x 3 cm Grey

Loading Suggestions...

The Ergonomic Rechargeable Bluetooth Keyboard offers a comfortable and durable typing solution with long-lasting battery life. Its ergonomic design and responsive keys ensure a smooth typing experience, and its Bluetooth connectivity allows for seamless pairing with smartphones and tablets. With a sleek and compact design, this keyboard is a versatile choice for users on the move.

Specifications

Connection
Bluetooth
Compatibility
Smartphones, tablets
Battery Life
Up to 32 hours
Layout
QWERTY

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Ergonomic design for comfortable use

affiliate-tick

Long-lasting battery life for extended use

affiliate-tick

Sleek and compact for travel

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

May not be compatible with all devices

Click Here to Buy

ANT WK150 Ergonomic Foldable Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard Split Travel Keyboard Wireless Rechargeable Portable Wireless Keyboard Compatible with iOS Android Windows Smartphone Tablet or Laptop-Black

Top 3 features of best portable keyboards:

Best Portable KeyboardsConnectionCompatibilityBattery LifeLayout
Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard with TouchpadBluetoothSmartphones, tablets, laptopsUp to 40 hoursQWERTY
Portronics Multimedia Bluetooth KeyboardBluetoothSmartphones, tablets, laptopsUp to 30 hoursQWERTY
Portronics Chicklet Rechargeable Bluetooth KeyboardBluetoothSmartphones, tabletsUp to 25 hoursQWERTY
Logitech Multi-Device Bluetooth KeyboardBluetoothSmartphones, tablets, laptopsUp to 24 monthsQWERTY
Amkette Bluetooth Keyboard with KeystrokesBluetoothSmartphones, tabletsUp to 35 hoursQWERTY
Khinda Portable Bluetooth KeyboardBluetoothSmartphones, tabletsUp to 30 hoursQWERTY
Khinda Portable Wireless Bluetooth KeyboardBluetoothSmartphones, tabletsUp to 25 hoursQWERTY
BITECHKART Bluetooth KeyboardBluetoothSmartphones, tabletsUp to 28 hoursQWERTY
Ergonomic Rechargeable Bluetooth KeyboardBluetoothSmartphones, tabletsUp to 32 hoursQWERTY

Similar articles for you

Best laptops under 40000 in 2025 that will impress you with its performance, features and technology: Top 8 picks

These laptops under 1 lakh in 2025 will redefine power in this price range with advanced features and promising tech

Best gaming desktops under 70000 in India: Top 9 picks for high performance and value

Say goodbye to wires: Freedom of wireless keyboard and mouse

FAQs on best-portable-keyboards

  • What is the average battery life of these portable keyboards?

    The average battery life of these keyboards ranges from 25 to 40 hours, making them ideal for extended use on the go.

  • Are these keyboards compatible with all smartphones and tablets?

    Most of these keyboards are compatible with a wide range of smartphones and tablets, but it's essential to check the specific compatibility of each model.

  • Do these keyboards offer a comfortable typing experience?

    Yes, these keyboards are designed for a comfortable typing experience with responsive keys and ergonomic layouts.

  • Are these keyboards easy to carry while traveling?

    Yes, these keyboards are designed to be compact and portable, making them convenient for travel and on-the-go use.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On