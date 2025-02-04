In today's digital age, QR codes have become an integral part of marketing and inventory management. Whether you are a business owner, event organizer, or an individual looking to print QR codes, having the right QR code printer is essential. With a plethora of options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the best one. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 8 best QR code printers for 2025. This comprehensive comparison will provide you with detailed insights into each product, including their features, pros, and cons, to help you find the perfect QR code printer for your needs. QR code printer

The Shreyans 58mm Label Receipt Printer is a versatile and compact printer suitable for printing QR codes, labels, and receipts. With high-resolution printing and easy connectivity, this printer is ideal for small businesses and retail stores.

Specifications Resolution 203 dpi Connectivity Bluetooth, USB Print Speed Up to 150 mm/s Compatible Media Size 58mm Reasons to buy Compact and portable design High-resolution printing Versatile connectivity options Reasons to avoid Limited media size compatibility Relatively slower print speed Click Here to Buy SHREYANS 58mm Label Printer (2 in 1) - Thermal Labels & Receipt Printer (50x25 Label or 50x50 Label Combo) Free 250 Labels

The TSC 244 Barcode Printer is a high-performance printer designed for barcode and QR code printing. With its fast printing speed and durable build, this printer is suitable for industrial and commercial use.

Specifications Resolution 203 dpi Connectivity USB, Serial, Parallel Print Speed Up to 102 mm/s Media Size Up to 4.25 inches Reasons to buy Fast and efficient printing Durable build quality Wide media size compatibility Reasons to avoid Lack of wireless connectivity Bulkier design Click Here to Buy TSC Te244 Desktop Thermal Transfer Barcode Monochrome Wired Home Inkjet Printers with USB Connectivity 203 Dpi Bar Code Label, Black

The iDPRT Bluetooth Thermal Shipping Label Printer is a user-friendly and efficient printer suitable for shipping labels and QR code printing. With its wireless connectivity and compact design, this printer is ideal for e-commerce businesses and logistics companies.

Specifications Resolution 203 dpi Connectivity Bluetooth, USB Print Speed Up to 100 mm/s Media Size Up to 4.25 inches Reasons to buy Wireless printing capability Compact and space-saving design Easy to use and set up Reasons to avoid Limited print speed Slightly lower resolution Click Here to Buy iDPRT Bluetooth Thermal Label Printer, 4x6 Inch Thermal Shipping Label Printer for USB/Phone, Support Windows/Mac/iOS/Android, Thermal Printer for Small Business and Shipping Package

The SHREYANS Bluetooth Compatible Label Printer is a versatile printer suitable for a wide range of label and QR code printing applications. With its Bluetooth connectivity and high-resolution printing, this printer is suitable for both personal and professional use.

Specifications Resolution 203 dpi Connectivity Bluetooth, USB Print Speed Up to 152 mm/s Compatible Media Size 58mm Reasons to buy Versatile connectivity options High-speed printing User-friendly interface Reasons to avoid Limited media size compatibility Slightly bulkier design Click Here to Buy SHREYANS Inkless Thermal Billing Printer, Compatible with Windows, Linux, and Macbooks (58mm Receipt)

The Helett H30C High-Resolution Shipping Label Printer is a high-performance printer suitable for shipping labels and QR code printing. With its high-resolution printing and efficient performance, this printer is ideal for shipping and logistics applications.

Specifications Resolution 300 dpi Connectivity USB, Ethernet Print Speed Up to 152 mm/s Media Size Up to 4.25 inches Reasons to buy High-resolution printing Fast and efficient performance Wide media size compatibility Reasons to avoid Limited connectivity options Bulkier design Click Here to Buy helett® H30C USB Direct Thermal 4×6 Shipping Label Printer(Barcode) Adjustable Label Size|203DPI Resolution|152mm/s Printing Speed Compatible with Windows,Mac,Linux Chrome OS|White(1Year Warranty)

The Riitek PeriPage High-Resolution Wireless Bluetooth Printer is a compact and wireless printer suitable for on-the-go QR code and label printing. With its wireless connectivity and high-resolution printing, this printer is perfect for mobile and remote printing applications.

Specifications Resolution 300 dpi Connectivity Bluetooth, USB Print Speed Up to 90 mm/s Media Size Up to 4.25 inches Reasons to buy Compact and portable design Wireless printing capability High-resolution printing Reasons to avoid Relatively slower print speed Limited media size compatibility Click Here to Buy RIITEK PeriPage 304 DPI Ultra HD Resolution A6 Mini Printer; Wireless Bluetooth Portable Inkless Thermal Printer for Printing Label, Sticker, Photo, QR Code, Receipt (Pink)(1 Year Warranty)

The H65C Portable Bluetooth Printing Label Printer is a compact and portable printer suitable for on-the-go label and QR code printing. With its Bluetooth connectivity and lightweight design, this printer is perfect for mobile and outdoor printing applications.

Specifications Resolution 203 dpi Connectivity Bluetooth, USB Print Speed Up to 100 mm/s Media Size Up to 4.25 inches Reasons to buy Portable and lightweight design Wireless printing capability User-friendly interface Reasons to avoid Slightly lower print speed Limited media size compatibility Click Here to Buy helett® H65C Portable Bluetooth Thermal Label Printer 58mm (Max Printing Width 2Inch) Connect Android iOS Phone & Laptop(USB Cable) 203DPI Resolution with 250 Label(1Year Warranty)

The AUSEK Bluetooth Label Printer is a versatile and efficient printer suitable for a wide range of label and QR code printing applications. With its Bluetooth connectivity and high-speed printing, this printer is ideal for retail and supermarket environments.

Specifications Resolution 203 dpi Connectivity Bluetooth, USB Print Speed Up to 152 mm/s Compatible Media Size 58mm Reasons to buy Versatile connectivity options High-speed printing User-friendly interface Reasons to avoid Limited media size compatibility Slightly bulkier design Click Here to Buy AUSEK B3S Wireless Bluetooth Portable Inkless Label Maker, Mini Sticker,Barcode,QR Code Thermal Printer for Picture,Label,Memo,Receipt,Bill Printing for Supermarkets, Offices,Business, and Home

Top 4 features of best QR code printers:

Best QR Code Printers Resolution Connectivity Print Speed Media Size Shreyans 58mm Label Receipt Printer 203 dpi Bluetooth, USB Up to 150 mm/s 58mm TSC 244 Barcode Printer 203 203 dpi USB, Serial, Parallel Up to 102 mm/s Up to 4.25 inches iDPRT Bluetooth Thermal Shipping Label Printer 203 dpi Bluetooth, USB Up to 100 mm/s Up to 4.25 inches SHREYANS Bluetooth Compatible Label Printer 203 dpi Bluetooth, USB Up to 152 mm/s 58mm Helett H30C High-Resolution Shipping Label Printer 300 dpi USB, Ethernet Up to 152 mm/s Up to 4.25 inches Riitek PeriPage High-Resolution Wireless Bluetooth Printer 300 dpi Bluetooth, USB Up to 90 mm/s Up to 4.25 inches H65C Portable Bluetooth Printing Label Printer 203 dpi Bluetooth, USB Up to 100 mm/s Up to 4.25 inches AUSEK Bluetooth Label Printer for Supermarkets 203 dpi Bluetooth, USB Up to 152 mm/s 58mm

FAQs on QR code printer What is the average price range for QR code printers? The average price range for QR code printers varies based on the brand, features, and printing capabilities. You can find entry-level models starting from ₹5,000 and high-end commercial-grade printers costing upwards of ₹50,000.

What are the key features to look for in a QR code printer? When choosing a QR code printer, consider features such as resolution, connectivity options, print speed, media size compatibility, and user-friendly interface. These features play a crucial role in determining the overall performance and efficiency of the printer.

Are there any new QR code printers released in 2022? Yes, several new QR code printers have been released in 2022, offering advanced features such as wireless connectivity, high-resolution printing, and compact designs. It's advisable to explore the latest models to take advantage of the latest technology and innovations in QR code printing.

How do QR code printers integrate with scanning software? QR code printers can integrate with scanning software through compatible connectivity options such as Bluetooth or USB. This enables seamless communication between the printer and scanning devices, allowing for efficient QR code generation and scanning.

