Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Best QR code printers: Top 8 options for high-quality, efficient and hassle-free printing at home or business

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 04, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Looking for the best QR code printer? Check out our detailed comparison of the top QR code printers available in the market to make an informed decision.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

SHREYANS 58mm Label Printer (2 in 1) - Thermal Labels & Receipt Printer (50x25 Label or 50x50 Label Combo) Free 250 Labels View Details checkDetails

₹4,982

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best Overall Product

TSC Te244 Desktop Thermal Transfer Barcode Monochrome Wired Home Inkjet Printers with USB Connectivity 203 Dpi Bar Code Label, Black View Details checkDetails

₹11,850

amazonLogo
GET THIS

iDPRT Bluetooth Thermal Label Printer, 4x6 Inch Thermal Shipping Label Printer for USB/Phone, Support Windows/Mac/iOS/Android, Thermal Printer for Small Business and Shipping Package View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SHREYANS Inkless Thermal Billing Printer, Compatible with Windows, Linux, and Macbooks (58mm Receipt) View Details checkDetails

₹2,080

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Best Value For Money

helett® H30C USB Direct Thermal 4×6 Shipping Label Printer(Barcode) Adjustable Label Size|203DPI Resolution|152mm/s Printing Speed Compatible with Windows,Mac,Linux Chrome OS|White(1Year Warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹6,889

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RIITEK PeriPage 304 DPI Ultra HD Resolution A6 Mini Printer; Wireless Bluetooth Portable Inkless Thermal Printer for Printing Label, Sticker, Photo, QR Code, Receipt (Pink)(1 Year Warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹2,700

amazonLogo
GET THIS

helett® H65C Portable Bluetooth Thermal Label Printer 58mm (Max Printing Width 2Inch) Connect Android iOS Phone & Laptop(USB Cable) 203DPI Resolution with 250 Label(1Year Warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹3,889

amazonLogo
GET THIS

AUSEK B3S Wireless Bluetooth Portable Inkless Label Maker, Mini Sticker,Barcode,QR Code Thermal Printer for Picture,Label,Memo,Receipt,Bill Printing for Supermarkets, Offices,Business, and Home View Details checkDetails

₹7,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

In today's digital age, QR codes have become an integral part of marketing and inventory management. Whether you are a business owner, event organizer, or an individual looking to print QR codes, having the right QR code printer is essential. With a plethora of options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the best one. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 8 best QR code printers for 2025. This comprehensive comparison will provide you with detailed insights into each product, including their features, pros, and cons, to help you find the perfect QR code printer for your needs.

QR code printer
QR code printer

Loading Suggestions...

The Shreyans 58mm Label Receipt Printer is a versatile and compact printer suitable for printing QR codes, labels, and receipts. With high-resolution printing and easy connectivity, this printer is ideal for small businesses and retail stores.

Specifications

Resolution
203 dpi
Connectivity
Bluetooth, USB
Print Speed
Up to 150 mm/s
Compatible Media Size
58mm

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Compact and portable design

affiliate-tick

High-resolution printing

affiliate-tick

Versatile connectivity options

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited media size compatibility

affiliate-cross

Relatively slower print speed

Click Here to Buy

SHREYANS 58mm Label Printer (2 in 1) - Thermal Labels & Receipt Printer (50x25 Label or 50x50 Label Combo) Free 250 Labels

Loading Suggestions...

The TSC 244 Barcode Printer is a high-performance printer designed for barcode and QR code printing. With its fast printing speed and durable build, this printer is suitable for industrial and commercial use.

Specifications

Resolution
203 dpi
Connectivity
USB, Serial, Parallel
Print Speed
Up to 102 mm/s
Media Size
Up to 4.25 inches

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Fast and efficient printing

affiliate-tick

Durable build quality

affiliate-tick

Wide media size compatibility

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Lack of wireless connectivity

affiliate-cross

Bulkier design

Click Here to Buy

TSC Te244 Desktop Thermal Transfer Barcode Monochrome Wired Home Inkjet Printers with USB Connectivity 203 Dpi Bar Code Label, Black

Loading Suggestions...

The iDPRT Bluetooth Thermal Shipping Label Printer is a user-friendly and efficient printer suitable for shipping labels and QR code printing. With its wireless connectivity and compact design, this printer is ideal for e-commerce businesses and logistics companies.

Specifications

Resolution
203 dpi
Connectivity
Bluetooth, USB
Print Speed
Up to 100 mm/s
Media Size
Up to 4.25 inches

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Wireless printing capability

affiliate-tick

Compact and space-saving design

affiliate-tick

Easy to use and set up

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited print speed

affiliate-cross

Slightly lower resolution

Click Here to Buy

iDPRT Bluetooth Thermal Label Printer, 4x6 Inch Thermal Shipping Label Printer for USB/Phone, Support Windows/Mac/iOS/Android, Thermal Printer for Small Business and Shipping Package

Loading Suggestions...

The SHREYANS Bluetooth Compatible Label Printer is a versatile printer suitable for a wide range of label and QR code printing applications. With its Bluetooth connectivity and high-resolution printing, this printer is suitable for both personal and professional use.

Specifications

Resolution
203 dpi
Connectivity
Bluetooth, USB
Print Speed
Up to 152 mm/s
Compatible Media Size
58mm

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Versatile connectivity options

affiliate-tick

High-speed printing

affiliate-tick

User-friendly interface

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited media size compatibility

affiliate-cross

Slightly bulkier design

Click Here to Buy

SHREYANS Inkless Thermal Billing Printer, Compatible with Windows, Linux, and Macbooks (58mm Receipt)

Loading Suggestions...

The Helett H30C High-Resolution Shipping Label Printer is a high-performance printer suitable for shipping labels and QR code printing. With its high-resolution printing and efficient performance, this printer is ideal for shipping and logistics applications.

Specifications

Resolution
300 dpi
Connectivity
USB, Ethernet
Print Speed
Up to 152 mm/s
Media Size
Up to 4.25 inches

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

High-resolution printing

affiliate-tick

Fast and efficient performance

affiliate-tick

Wide media size compatibility

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited connectivity options

affiliate-cross

Bulkier design

Click Here to Buy

helett® H30C USB Direct Thermal 4×6 Shipping Label Printer(Barcode) Adjustable Label Size|203DPI Resolution|152mm/s Printing Speed Compatible with Windows,Mac,Linux Chrome OS|White(1Year Warranty)

Also read:Top 7 laser printers for high-quality printing

Loading Suggestions...

The Riitek PeriPage High-Resolution Wireless Bluetooth Printer is a compact and wireless printer suitable for on-the-go QR code and label printing. With its wireless connectivity and high-resolution printing, this printer is perfect for mobile and remote printing applications.

Specifications

Resolution
300 dpi
Connectivity
Bluetooth, USB
Print Speed
Up to 90 mm/s
Media Size
Up to 4.25 inches

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Compact and portable design

affiliate-tick

Wireless printing capability

affiliate-tick

High-resolution printing

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Relatively slower print speed

affiliate-cross

Limited media size compatibility

Click Here to Buy

RIITEK PeriPage 304 DPI Ultra HD Resolution A6 Mini Printer; Wireless Bluetooth Portable Inkless Thermal Printer for Printing Label, Sticker, Photo, QR Code, Receipt (Pink)(1 Year Warranty)

Also read:Best 3D printers: Get precision and speed, comparison guide

Loading Suggestions...

The H65C Portable Bluetooth Printing Label Printer is a compact and portable printer suitable for on-the-go label and QR code printing. With its Bluetooth connectivity and lightweight design, this printer is perfect for mobile and outdoor printing applications.

Specifications

Resolution
203 dpi
Connectivity
Bluetooth, USB
Print Speed
Up to 100 mm/s
Media Size
Up to 4.25 inches

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Portable and lightweight design

affiliate-tick

Wireless printing capability

affiliate-tick

User-friendly interface

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Slightly lower print speed

affiliate-cross

Limited media size compatibility

Click Here to Buy

helett® H65C Portable Bluetooth Thermal Label Printer 58mm (Max Printing Width 2Inch) Connect Android iOS Phone & Laptop(USB Cable) 203DPI Resolution with 250 Label(1Year Warranty)

Loading Suggestions...

The AUSEK Bluetooth Label Printer is a versatile and efficient printer suitable for a wide range of label and QR code printing applications. With its Bluetooth connectivity and high-speed printing, this printer is ideal for retail and supermarket environments.

Specifications

Resolution
203 dpi
Connectivity
Bluetooth, USB
Print Speed
Up to 152 mm/s
Compatible Media Size
58mm

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Versatile connectivity options

affiliate-tick

High-speed printing

affiliate-tick

User-friendly interface

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Limited media size compatibility

affiliate-cross

Slightly bulkier design

Click Here to Buy

AUSEK B3S Wireless Bluetooth Portable Inkless Label Maker, Mini Sticker,Barcode,QR Code Thermal Printer for Picture,Label,Memo,Receipt,Bill Printing for Supermarkets, Offices,Business, and Home

Also read:Best printers for home use: Choose from the top 9 picks for hassle-free and affordable printing solutions

Top 4 features of best QR code printers:

Best QR Code PrintersResolutionConnectivityPrint SpeedMedia Size
Shreyans 58mm Label Receipt Printer203 dpiBluetooth, USBUp to 150 mm/s58mm
TSC 244 Barcode Printer 203203 dpiUSB, Serial, ParallelUp to 102 mm/sUp to 4.25 inches
iDPRT Bluetooth Thermal Shipping Label Printer203 dpiBluetooth, USBUp to 100 mm/sUp to 4.25 inches
SHREYANS Bluetooth Compatible Label Printer203 dpiBluetooth, USBUp to 152 mm/s58mm
Helett H30C High-Resolution Shipping Label Printer300 dpiUSB, EthernetUp to 152 mm/sUp to 4.25 inches
Riitek PeriPage High-Resolution Wireless Bluetooth Printer300 dpiBluetooth, USBUp to 90 mm/sUp to 4.25 inches
H65C Portable Bluetooth Printing Label Printer203 dpiBluetooth, USBUp to 100 mm/sUp to 4.25 inches
AUSEK Bluetooth Label Printer for Supermarkets203 dpiBluetooth, USBUp to 152 mm/s58mm

FAQs on QR code printer

  • What is the average price range for QR code printers?

    The average price range for QR code printers varies based on the brand, features, and printing capabilities. You can find entry-level models starting from 5,000 and high-end commercial-grade printers costing upwards of 50,000.

  • What are the key features to look for in a QR code printer?

    When choosing a QR code printer, consider features such as resolution, connectivity options, print speed, media size compatibility, and user-friendly interface. These features play a crucial role in determining the overall performance and efficiency of the printer.

  • Are there any new QR code printers released in 2022?

    Yes, several new QR code printers have been released in 2022, offering advanced features such as wireless connectivity, high-resolution printing, and compact designs. It's advisable to explore the latest models to take advantage of the latest technology and innovations in QR code printing.

  • How do QR code printers integrate with scanning software?

    QR code printers can integrate with scanning software through compatible connectivity options such as Bluetooth or USB. This enables seamless communication between the printer and scanning devices, allowing for efficient QR code generation and scanning.

Similar stories for you

Top 7 laser printers for high-quality printing

Printer with scanner: 10 best options for 2-in-1 convenience

Best printers for home use: Choose from the top 9 picks for hassle-free and affordable printing solutions

Printers on sale online: Check out top 10 picks for home and office

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
See More
Don’t Miss the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025!
Discover unbelievable discounts on laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. Celebrate Republic Day with massive savings on home appliances, furniture, gadgets, beauty & health essentials, and more during Amazon sale.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On