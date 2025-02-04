RIITEK PeriPage 304 DPI Ultra HD Resolution A6 Mini Printer; Wireless Bluetooth Portable Inkless Thermal Printer for Printing Label, Sticker, Photo, QR Code, Receipt (Pink)(1 Year Warranty) View Details
AUSEK B3S Wireless Bluetooth Portable Inkless Label Maker, Mini Sticker,Barcode,QR Code Thermal Printer for Picture,Label,Memo,Receipt,Bill Printing for Supermarkets, Offices,Business, and Home View Details
In today's digital age, QR codes have become an integral part of marketing and inventory management. Whether you are a business owner, event organizer, or an individual looking to print QR codes, having the right QR code printer is essential. With a plethora of options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the best one. To help you make an informed decision, we have compiled a list of the 8 best QR code printers for 2025. This comprehensive comparison will provide you with detailed insights into each product, including their features, pros, and cons, to help you find the perfect QR code printer for your needs.
The Shreyans 58mm Label Receipt Printer is a versatile and compact printer suitable for printing QR codes, labels, and receipts. With high-resolution printing and easy connectivity, this printer is ideal for small businesses and retail stores.
The TSC 244 Barcode Printer is a high-performance printer designed for barcode and QR code printing. With its fast printing speed and durable build, this printer is suitable for industrial and commercial use.
TSC Te244 Desktop Thermal Transfer Barcode Monochrome Wired Home Inkjet Printers with USB Connectivity 203 Dpi Bar Code Label, Black
The iDPRT Bluetooth Thermal Shipping Label Printer is a user-friendly and efficient printer suitable for shipping labels and QR code printing. With its wireless connectivity and compact design, this printer is ideal for e-commerce businesses and logistics companies.
iDPRT Bluetooth Thermal Label Printer, 4x6 Inch Thermal Shipping Label Printer for USB/Phone, Support Windows/Mac/iOS/Android, Thermal Printer for Small Business and Shipping Package
The SHREYANS Bluetooth Compatible Label Printer is a versatile printer suitable for a wide range of label and QR code printing applications. With its Bluetooth connectivity and high-resolution printing, this printer is suitable for both personal and professional use.
SHREYANS Inkless Thermal Billing Printer, Compatible with Windows, Linux, and Macbooks (58mm Receipt)
The Helett H30C High-Resolution Shipping Label Printer is a high-performance printer suitable for shipping labels and QR code printing. With its high-resolution printing and efficient performance, this printer is ideal for shipping and logistics applications.
The Riitek PeriPage High-Resolution Wireless Bluetooth Printer is a compact and wireless printer suitable for on-the-go QR code and label printing. With its wireless connectivity and high-resolution printing, this printer is perfect for mobile and remote printing applications.
The H65C Portable Bluetooth Printing Label Printer is a compact and portable printer suitable for on-the-go label and QR code printing. With its Bluetooth connectivity and lightweight design, this printer is perfect for mobile and outdoor printing applications.
The AUSEK Bluetooth Label Printer is a versatile and efficient printer suitable for a wide range of label and QR code printing applications. With its Bluetooth connectivity and high-speed printing, this printer is ideal for retail and supermarket environments.
Riitek PeriPage High-Resolution Wireless Bluetooth Printer
300 dpi
Bluetooth, USB
Up to 90 mm/s
Up to 4.25 inches
H65C Portable Bluetooth Printing Label Printer
203 dpi
Bluetooth, USB
Up to 100 mm/s
Up to 4.25 inches
AUSEK Bluetooth Label Printer for Supermarkets
203 dpi
Bluetooth, USB
Up to 152 mm/s
58mm
FAQs on QR code printer
What is the average price range for QR code printers?
The average price range for QR code printers varies based on the brand, features, and printing capabilities. You can find entry-level models starting from ₹5,000 and high-end commercial-grade printers costing upwards of ₹50,000.
What are the key features to look for in a QR code printer?
When choosing a QR code printer, consider features such as resolution, connectivity options, print speed, media size compatibility, and user-friendly interface. These features play a crucial role in determining the overall performance and efficiency of the printer.
Are there any new QR code printers released in 2022?
Yes, several new QR code printers have been released in 2022, offering advanced features such as wireless connectivity, high-resolution printing, and compact designs. It's advisable to explore the latest models to take advantage of the latest technology and innovations in QR code printing.
How do QR code printers integrate with scanning software?
QR code printers can integrate with scanning software through compatible connectivity options such as Bluetooth or USB. This enables seamless communication between the printer and scanning devices, allowing for efficient QR code generation and scanning.
