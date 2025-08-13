Best tablets to buy in Flipkart Independence Day deals 2025 for top performance

Flipkart’s Independence Day deals 2025, running from 13th to 17th August, bring a fantastic opportunity for tech lovers to upgrade their tablets without burning a hole in their pocket. From budget-friendly devices perfect for online classes and casual browsing to premium models designed for professional work and gaming, the discounts are too good to miss. Grab your ideal tablet at the lowest price this Independence Day.

The sale covers top brands like Samsung, Apple, Lenovo, and Realme, offering impressive features at unbeatable prices. If you’ve been waiting to buy a tablet, now is the perfect time to explore these deals and find the model that suits your needs, whether for productivity, entertainment, or education.

1. Apple 2025 iPad (A16) 11.0 inch Wi-Fi Only (Silver)

The Apple 2025 iPad is powered by the robust A16 Bionic chip, delivering top-tier efficiency and smooth multitasking for gaming, creative apps, and everyday use. Its 11-inch Liquid Retina display offers vibrant colours and sharp resolution, making visuals stunning on a portable, slim device. The device includes 128GB of fast internal storage and retains all-day battery life, enhancing productivity for students and professionals alike.

2. Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11.0 inch Wi-Fi + 5G (Graphite)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ features an 11-inch 1920x1200 TFT display that runs at a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, enhancing video playback and scrolling experiences. Powered by Snapdragon 695 and 8GB RAM, it supports moderate multitasking and casual gaming. The tablet offers 128GB storage expandable via microSD and includes 5G support, ensuring fast connectivity on the go.

3. OnePlus Pad Go 11.35 inch Wi-Fi Only (Twin Mint)

OnePlus Pad Go delivers high resolution with its 11.35-inch 2.5K IPS LCD, offering sharp colours and crisp visuals. It is fueled by Snapdragon 695, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which handle everyday apps and multitasking with ease. The tablet runs Oxygen OS, providing a clean, near-stock Android experience.

4. OnePlus Pad Lite 11.0 inch Wi-Fi Only (Aero Blue)

OnePlus Pad Lite offers respectable performance with its MediaTek Dimensity 4020 chipset and 6GB of RAM. The 11-inch Full HD IPS display provides sharp visuals for media and browsing. With 128GB storage and Oxygen OS, it delivers a clean user experience.

Its slim form factor and sizeable battery offer portability and longevity, suitable for users with modest demands. Limited gaming power and no cellular connectivity may be drawbacks for some.

5. Xiaomi Pad 7 11.17 inch Wi-Fi Gaming Tablet (Graphite Grey)

Xiaomi Pad 7 features a stunning 11.17-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing excellent visuals for gaming and media. The MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset, supported by 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, delivers top-tier performance on Android.

Stereo speakers and a large battery with fast charging enhance entertainment and usability. The premium graphite grey design complements its high-end features. Though pricier, it’s well suited for gamers and multimedia enthusiasts.

6. MOTOROLA Pad 60 Pro 12.7 inch Wi-Fi Only (Pantone Bronze Green)

Motorola Pad 60 Pro boasts a large 12.7-inch 2K IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020+ and 8GB RAM, it is capable of casual gaming and multimedia. It's 128GB of storage and long battery life with fast charging support, and extended use.

The metal chassis and Android 13 OS provide a polished experience, though it lacks cellular options and premium chipset power compared to flagships.

7. realme Pad 2 11.5 inch 4G Tablet (Inspiration Green)

realme Pad 2 comes with an 11.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD, MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. It supports 4G LTE, providing mobile connectivity. The tablet runs on Android 13 with realme UI, offering a smooth user interface and good battery life in a slim design. The 4G connectivity is a standout in this mid-range tablet, though the screen and chipset are typical for its price segment.

8. REDMI Pad SE 4GB RAM 11.0 inch Wi-Fi Only (Mint Green)

REDMI Pad SE features an 11-inch 2.5K IPS LCD display powered by MediaTek Helio G99, with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Its metal build and stereo speakers make it a good media consumption device. The tablet offers solid battery life for daily use, but limited RAM may impact multitasking. While no cellular version is available, it remains a practical budget option for users focused on value.

9. Lenovo Tab M11 11.0 inch Wi-Fi Only (Seafoam Green)

Lenovo Tab M11 features an 11-inch FHD IPS display with MediaTek Helio G80, 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage. It runs Android with Lenovo's UI for smooth daily performance. Stereo speakers support good audio quality. Its slim design and battery life suit students and casual users. While modest in performance and lacking cellular connectivity, it offers good value for basic media consumption and productivity.

10. REDMI Pad SE 6GB RAM 11.0 inch Wi-Fi Only (Mint Green)

The REDMI Pad SE 6GB variant upgrades performance with more RAM, maintaining the 11-inch 2.5K IPS LCD and MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. It features stereo speakers and a premium metal chassis, offering better multitasking capabilities and smooth performance. The 128GB storage ensures ample space for apps and media.

