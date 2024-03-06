Best Usha ceiling fan: Top 8 picks for optimal air circulation and minimal maintenance in hottest months in India

Are you looking for the perfect ceiling fan to keep your home cool and comfortable during the scorching summer months? Look no further! In this guide, we'll introduce you to the top 8 choices among Usha ceiling fans, designed to provide optimal air circulation when the temperatures rise. Usha fans are renowned for their innovative features and high-quality construction, making them a popular choice for households across the country. Best Usha ceiling fans: Say goodbye to sweltering heat, hello to cool, refreshing air and find Usha ceiling fans price details here.

What sets these fans apart are their energy-efficient motors, dust-resistant coatings, and robust materials. These features not only ensure reliable and effective performance but also reduce the hassle of maintenance, making them a practical and convenient choice for homeowners. In the relentless battle against rising temperatures, Usha fans emerge as the champions, offering a range of models to cater to diverse needs. The energy-efficient motors not only contribute to lower power consumption but also make these fans environmentally friendly. No more compromising on comfort during the hottest days, the Usha ceiling fan lineup promises to keep you cool and refreshed.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Whether you are revamping your existing fan setup or choosing a fan for a new space, the best Usha ceiling fans are designed to meet and exceed your expectations. Bid farewell to the discomfort of oppressive heat and usher in a new era of refreshing breezes with the best Usha ceiling fans are indeed your go-to solution for a cool and comfortable living environment throughout the hottest months. Also find details like Usha ceiling fan's wattage and price details.

1. Usha Bloom Daffodil

B07VNDD6NM

The Usha Bloom Daffodil goodbye dust ceiling fan in sparkle red and black adds a touch of modern elegance to your living space. With a dual-color design and unique blade shape, this ceiling fan not only enhances your decor but also ensures efficient ventilation. The Goodbye dust finish with silane paint technology repels dust, making cleaning a breeze. Crafted with an oil and moisture-resistant coating, it's scratch and stain-resistant, ensuring durability. With a high-speed motor, reversible rotation, and easy-to-use button control, this fan is a functional addition to any room.

Specifications of Usha Bloom Daffodil

Brand : USHA

: USHA Colour : Red & Black

: Red & Black Wattage : 85 Watts

: 85 Watts Finish Type: Oil Rubbed

Oil Rubbed Controller Type: Button Control

Button Control Material : Aluminium

: Aluminium Number of Blades: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dual-color design for modern décor Not reversible rotation Oil and moisture-resistant May be challenging to clean thoroughly 100% copper motor for durability Might be noisy

2. Usha Diplomat

B0BXLKJHM5

The Usha Diplomat ceiling fan in brown is a powerful and energy-efficient addition to your home. Designed for optimal air circulation, this fan is perfect for bedrooms, living rooms, home offices, nurseries, and dining rooms. With a glossy powder-coated finish, it not only provides a superior look but also ensures a longer lifespan. The high lift angle of blades guarantees a wider air spread, while the superior electric steel lamination enhances durability. Operating at just 50 Watts, it is a 1 Star rated power-saving fan suitable for areas with voltage fluctuations.

Specifications of Usha Diplomat

Brand : USHA

: USHA Colour : Brown

: Brown Special Feature: High Velocity

High Velocity Wattage : 50 Watts

: 50 Watts Controller Type: Button Control

Button Control Material: Alloy Steel

Alloy Steel Number of Blades: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient design with a 1 Star BEE rating. High lift angle of blades ensures a wider air spread Not be suitable for larger rooms

3. Usha Racer

B07VRP1MYM

Boasting an ultra-high speed of 400 RPM, the Usha Racer ceiling fan guarantees efficient air circulation. Designed to perform well even at low voltage, this fan ensures reliability in various conditions. The unique blade design enhances air delivery and thrust, while the glossy powder-coated finish adds a touch of elegance. With a noise level of 60 dB, it provides a quiet and comfortable environment. This non-BEE rated fan operates at 78 Watts, delivering an air delivery of 210 M3/min.

Specifications of Usha Racer

Brand : USHA

: USHA Colour : Brown

: Brown Special Feature: Ultra High Speed

Ultra High Speed Noise Level: 60 dB

60 dB Wattage : 78 Watts

: 78 Watts Controller Type: Button Control

Button Control Material : TOP ALM / BOTTOM CRC

: TOP ALM / BOTTOM CRC Number of Speeds:3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Designed to perform well even at low voltage May not be as energy-efficient as BEE-rated models. Unique blade design for high air delivery and thrust Higher noise level (60 dB)

4. USHA Racer Chrome

B0883LQJ6C

The USHA Racer Chrome ceiling fan in rich white silver combines style and performance to elevate your living spaces. With an ultra-high speed of 400 RPM, this fan ensures rapid and efficient air circulation, making it perfect for the living room, bedroom, or dining room. The sleek design and rich white silver color add a touch of sophistication to your decor. Featuring a downrod mount and button control, this non-BEE rated fan offers 5-speed settings, providing customizable cooling options. With a wattage of 78 Watts, it's designed for high velocity, making it ideal for creating a cool and comfortable environment.

Specifications of USHA Racer Chrome

Brand : USHA

: USHA Colour : Rich White Silver

: Rich White Silver Special Feature: High Velocity

High Velocity Wattage : 78 Watts

: 78 Watts Mounting Type: Downrod Mount

Downrod Mount Controller Type : Button Control

: Button Control Number of Speeds: 5

5 Number of Blades: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5-speed settings provide customizable cooling options. Not be suitable for smaller rooms due to the 1200mm size. Ultra-high speed of 400 RPM for rapid air circulation Higher noise level (60 dB)

Also read: Orient ceiling fan: Top 7 picks for a summer friendly, comfortable home

5. Usha Bloom Primrose

B085S6P4XD

Crafted with a dual-colour design, the Usha Bloom Primrose ceiling fan boasts a goodbye dust finish with innovative Silane paint technology from PPG Asian Paints. It's not just stylish but also practical, featuring dust, oil, and moisture-resistant properties. The polyurethane coating ensures a low energy surface that is scratch and stain-resistant, making cleaning a breeze. With a powerful motor operating at 380 RPM and an air delivery of 230m3/min, this fan is designed for high performance even at low voltage.

Specifications of Usha Bloom Primrose

Brand : USHA

: USHA Colour : Sparkle Golden & Cherry

: Sparkle Golden & Cherry Special Feature : Dust Resistant, Stain Resistant, Scratch Resistant

: Dust Resistant, Stain Resistant, Scratch Resistant Wattage : 78 Watts

: 78 Watts Controller Type : Button Control

: Button Control Material : Aluminium

: Aluminium Number of Blades: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Goodbye Dust Finish with Silane Paint Technology for easy cleaning Polished finish may require more maintenance to retain its shine Dust, oil, and moisture-resistant properties ensure durability

6. Usha Striker Galaxy

B07DPYQPMG

This non-BEE Usha Striker Galaxy rated fan combines style and functionality with a dust-resistant coating, making cleaning a breeze. The aerodynamically designed blades, coupled with a high lift angle, ensure a wider air spread for ultimate comfort. Crafted with an induction AC motor and superior-grade electric steel lamination, this fan guarantees durability and longevity. With a noise level of just 2 dB, it provides a peaceful environment. Operating at 80 Watts, it performs efficiently at low voltage, delivering an air delivery of 240 CMM and a speed of 385 RPM.

Specifications of Usha Striker Galaxy

Brand : USHA

: USHA Colour : Bright Gold

: Bright Gold Special Feature: Water Resistant

Water Resistant Noise Level : 2 dB

: 2 dB Controller Type: Button Control

Button Control Material : Aluminium

: Aluminium Number of Blades: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Dust-resistant coating for easy cleaning and maintenance. May not be as energy-efficient as BEE-rated models Water-resistant feature enhances durability May not be suitable for smaller rooms

7. Usha Bloom Magnolia

B07VPGVH2H

This pack of one ceiling fan combines a modern dual-colour design with a Goodbye Dust Finish for hassle-free maintenance. The fan is both dust and water-resistant, thanks to the innovative Silane paint technology from PPG Asian Paints. Coated with dust-resistant lacquer, it features a highly Oleophobic and Hydrophobic surface, ensuring durability. The polyurethane coating provides a low-energy surface that's scratch and stain-resistant. Operating at 78 Watts, this fan is designed to perform well even at low voltage, delivering high-speed air circulation at 380 RPM and an air delivery of 235m3/min.

Specifications of Usha Bloom Magnolia

Brand : USHA

: USHA Colour : Sparkle Grey and Blue

: Sparkle Grey and Blue Special Feature: Water Resistant

Water Resistant Wattage : 78 Watts

: 78 Watts Mounting Type: Ceiling Mount

Ceiling Mount Controller Type: Button Control

Button Control Material : Aluminium

: Aluminium Number of Blades: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Water-resistant feature for easy maintenance. Oil-rubbed finish may require more maintenance Scratch and stain-resistant polyurethane coating

Also read: Best small fans: Top 8 picks to ensure personalized cooling wherever you go

8. USHA Heleous

B08GB396QB

Upgrade your living spaces with the USHA Heleous Premium ceiling fan in white. This modern ceiling fan combines advanced BLDC technology with premium features for optimal comfort. With just 43W power consumption, the 100% copper motor ensures energy efficiency. The bidirectional rotation supports clockwise and anticlockwise operation, suitable for all seasons. Enjoy high air delivery of 260 m3/min, complemented by three wind modes. The rust-free blades add durability, and the included RF remote allows convenient control from any corner of the room.

Specifications of USHA Heleous

Brand : USHA

: USHA Colour : White

: White Special Feature : Rust-Free, Remote Control

: Rust-Free, Remote Control Noise Level: 6 dB

6 dB Wattage : 43 Watts

: 43 Watts Controller Type: Remote Control

Remote Control Material : Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Number of Blades: 3

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced BLDC technology for energy-efficient operation. Higher upfront cost compared to traditional ceiling fans. Whisper-quiet operation Requires remote control for operation

Top 3 features for you

Product name Wattage Material Special feature Usha Bloom Daffodil 85W Aluminium Dual-colour design, Oil Rubbed Finish Usha Diplomat 50W Alloy Steel Energy-efficient (1 Star BEE rating) Usha Racer 78W TOP ALM / BOTTOM CRC Ultra-High Speed, Designed for Low Voltage USHA Racer Chrome 78W Aluminium High Velocity, 5-Speed Settings Usha Bloom Primrose 78W Aluminium Goodbye Dust Finish, Scratch & Stain Resistant Usha Striker Galaxy 80W Aluminium Dust-Resistant Coating, Water-Resistant Usha Bloom Magnolia 78W Aluminium Dual-Colour Design, Goodbye Dust Finish USHA Heleous 43W Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) BLDC Technology, Rust-Free Blades, RF Remote

Best value for money

The Usha Diplomat ceiling fan stands out as the best value for money with its energy-efficient design, marked by a 1 Star BEE rating. It provides optimal air circulation at just 50 Watts, making it a cost-effective and eco-friendly choice. Its alloy steel construction ensures durability, making it a long-lasting and efficient cooling solution for various rooms in your home.

Best overall product

The Usha Bloom Daffodil ceiling fan emerges as the best overall product, seamlessly combining style and functionality. With its dual-colour design, featuring a captivating combination of red and black, it adds a touch of modern elegance to any living space. Beyond aesthetics, its innovative Goodbye Dust finish with silane paint technology repels dust, ensuring hassle-free maintenance. The 85W ceiling fan operates with an oil-rubbed finish, offering durability and efficient air circulation. The fan's 3-blade design, crafted from high-quality aluminium, ensures optimal performance. Usha Bloom Daffodil stands out as a reliable and visually appealing choice, making it the ideal solution for discerning consumers seeking a well-rounded ceiling fan.

How to find the best Usha ceiling fans

To find the best Usha ceiling fan, consider the room size, as larger rooms may require fans with higher air delivery. Look for energy-efficient models with BEE ratings for reduced power consumption. Special features like dust-resistant coatings, high-speed settings, and innovative designs enhance overall performance. Check material quality, as durable construction ensures a longer lifespan. Read reviews for insights into noise levels and ease of cleaning. Finally, choose a fan that suits your aesthetic preferences and complements your decor, ensuring both functionality and style.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.