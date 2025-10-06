Search
Mon, Oct 06, 2025
Best wireless headphones for running and working out: Top picks from Sony, JBL and more

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Published on: Oct 06, 2025 07:00 pm IST

Discover the top 10 wireless headphones from Sony, JBL, and more to power your running and workout sessions.

Best wireless headphones

JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

CHECK DETAILS

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant, Customized EQ-Blue View Details checkDetails

₹3,489

CHECK DETAILS

soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,659

CHECK DETAILS

soundcore Sport X10 True Wireless Bluetooth Sport Earbuds, Rotatable Over-Ear Hooks for Ultimate Comfort and Secure Fit, Deep Bass, IPX7 Waterproof, Sweatproof, Fast Charge, App, Gym, Running View Details checkDetails

₹4,499

CHECK DETAILS

OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic View Details checkDetails

CHECK DETAILS

Sony WH-1000XM6 The Best Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, HD NC Processor QN3, 12 Microphones, Adaptive NC Optimizer, Mastered by Engineers, Studio-Quality-Platinum Silver View Details checkDetails

CHECK DETAILS

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic -Designed in Germany Audio,50Hr Battery,10 Min Quick Charge = 5Hr Playback,Hybrid ANC View Details checkDetails

₹8,990

CHECK DETAILS

Best battery life

Skullcandy Icon ANC On-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones - Active Noise Cancelling, 60Hr Battery + Rapid Charge, Mic, Adjustable Stay-Aware Mode – Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

CHECK DETAILS

boAt Rockerz 480 W/RGB LEDs, 6 Light Modes, 40Mm Drivers, Beast Mode, 60Hrs Playback, Enx Tech, BT V5.3, Adaptive Fit & Easy Access Controls, Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones(White Sabre) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

CHECK DETAILS
Finding the right wireless headphones can make all the difference in your running or workout sessions. Comfort, stability, sound quality, and battery life are key factors that determine how enjoyable and motivating your exercise routine can be. From pounding the treadmill to intense HIIT sessions, the right pair ensures your music keeps you moving without interruptions.

Make sure running sessions are more fun with the best wireless headphones.
Leading brands like Sony, JBL, and others have designed headphones specifically for active lifestyles, combining sweat-resistant materials with secure fits and powerful audio performance. Some models even offer features like ambient sound modes, voice assistants, and customisable sound profiles, helping you stay connected while focusing on your workout.

With so many options available, it can be tricky to find a pair that fits your needs and style. This guide brings together the top 10 wireless headphones perfect for running and working out, highlighting the best in performance, durability, and value.

The JBL Tune 510BT delivers a powerful audio experience with its Pure Bass sound, making it perfect for wireless headphones for running and workout sessions. With up to 40 hours of battery life and quick-charge support, it keeps you going through long runs or workdays without interruptions.

Dual pairing lets you switch effortlessly between devices, while Bluetooth 5.0 ensures stable connectivity. Hands-free calls and voice assistant integration add convenience. These wireless earbuds from JBL combine comfort, durability, and impressive sound quality, making them ideal for music lovers on the move.

Specifications

Sound Technology
JBL Pure Bass with 32mm Dynamic Drivers
Battery Life
Up to 40 hours with Quick Charge (5 min = 2 hours)
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.0, Dual Pairing (multi-device)
Controls
On-ear button controls for calls, music, and voice assistant
Design
Lightweight On-Ear headphones for comfort during running and workouts

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Long-lasting battery life with quick-charge convenience.

affiliate-tick

Secure, lightweight design suitable for running and workouts.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

On-ear fit may not fully isolate outside noise.

affiliate-cross

Lacks active noise cancellation features.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the 40-hour battery and Bluetooth connectivity, but report mixed experiences with sound, comfort, durability, and overall value for money.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers powerful sound, long battery, and convenience for workouts and daily use.

The Sony WH-CH520 combines impressive battery life and sound quality, making it perfect for wireless headphones for running and workout sessions. With up to 50 hours of playback and quick-charge support, you can enjoy uninterrupted music during long runs, commutes, or workdays. DSEE Upscale restores clarity to compressed tracks, while customisable EQ lets you tailor sound to your taste.

Multipoint connectivity and hands-free calling add convenience. Lightweight on-ear design ensures comfort for extended wear, making these earbuds, earphones, and wireless headphones from Sony ideal for daily use.

Specifications

Battery Life
Up to 50 hours, quick-charge support
Sound Technology
DSEE Upscale and customizable EQ via Sony | Headphones Connect App
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.0 with multipoint connection for two devices
Controls
On-ear buttons for music, calls, and voice assistant
Design
Lightweight, comfortable on-ear headphones for running and workouts

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Extremely long battery life with quick-charge convenience

affiliate-tick

Multipoint connectivity allows seamless switching between devices

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

On-ear fit may not fully isolate external noise

affiliate-cross

Lacks active noise cancellation for high-noise environments

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the headphones’ sound, build, and long-lasting battery, but share mixed experiences with connectivity, comfort, functionality, and value for money.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers long battery life, clear sound, and convenient features for running and workouts.

The Soundcore Q20i over-ear headphones combine hybrid active noise cancelling and rich bass, making them perfect wireless headphones for running, workouts, or commuting. With up to 40 hours of ANC playback and fast charging, they keep your music going without interruptions.

Multipoint Bluetooth 5.0 connection and transparent mode ensure convenience and safety, making these earbuds, wireless earbuds, and headphones a reliable companion for daily use.

Specifications

Noise Cancelling
Hybrid ANC reduces up to 90% of external noise
Battery Life
40 hours with ANC, 60 hours normal mode, fast charge for 4 hours in 5 minutes
Sound Technology
40mm dynamic drivers with BassUp and Hi-Res audio support
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.0, dual device connection for seamless switching
Controls & App
Adjustable EQ, ANC/Normal/Transparency modes via Soundcore app

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Powerful ANC with high-precision sound quality

affiliate-tick

Long battery life with fast charging for extended use

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Over-ear design may feel bulky during workouts

affiliate-cross

ANC performance is less effective in extremely noisy environments

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise these headphones for excellent sound, noise reduction, sturdy build, and 50+ hour battery, but share mixed feedback on comfort during use.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers noise cancelling, long battery, and versatile sound for workouts and daily activities.

The Soundcore Sport X10 are perfect wireless earbuds for running and workouts, designed for comfort, security, and powerful sound. Rotatable over-ear hooks ensure they stay in place during intense exercise, while IPX7 waterproof and SweatGuard protection make them resistant to sweat and rain.

BassUp technology delivers deep, motivating bass without losing clarity, and the app allows customised EQ and control. With up to 32 hours of playtime and fast charging, these earbuds keep your music going through long runs and gym sessions.

Specifications

Fit & Comfort
210° rotatable over-ear hooks for secure fit
Battery Life
32 hours total (8 hours per charge plus 3 recharges from case)
Sound Technology
BassUp for deeper, punchy bass with clear mids and highs
Durability
IPX7 waterproof and SweatGuard protection for workouts
App Features
22 EQ presets, personalised sound profile, in-app breathing exercises

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Secure, comfortable fit for intense workouts

affiliate-tick

Waterproof design with long battery life

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Over-ear hook may feel bulky for some users

affiliate-cross

ANC is limited compared to over-ear headphones

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find these wireless earbuds comfortable with long battery life and secure fit, but report mixed experiences with sound, build, functionality, and value.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers secure fit, deep bass, waterproof durability, and long battery for workouts.

The OnePlus Bullets Z2 deliver bombastic bass and long-lasting performance, making them ideal wireless earphones for running and workouts. With up to 30 hours of battery life and a quick 10-minute charge providing 20 hours of playback, they keep you moving without interruptions.

A 12.4mm bass driver with anti-distortion technology produces clear, deep audio. These earbuds, wireless earbuds, and wireless headphones from OnePlus provide comfort, convenience, and powerful sound for daily use.

Specifications

Battery Life
30 hours total, 10-minute quick charge = 20 hours playback
Sound Technology
12.4mm bass driver with anti-distortion technology
Connectivity
Bluetooth with 10-meter range, supports AAC and SBC codecs
Durability
IP55 water and sweat-resistant design for workouts
Controls
Call and music control buttons for easy access

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Quick charge feature provides 20 hours of playback in 10 minutes

affiliate-tick

Deep, clear bass with anti-distortion technology

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

In-ear fit may not suit all ear shapes for extended runs

affiliate-cross

Lacks active noise cancellation for high-noise environments

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise these wireless earphones for sound, quick 10-minute charging, bass, and value, but share mixed experiences with connectivity and noise cancellation.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers long battery life, deep bass, and water-resistant durability for workouts and daily use.

The Sony WH-1000XM6 are top-tier wireless headphones for running, workouts, and daily use, combining industry-leading noise cancellation and studio-quality sound. HD NC Processor QN3 and 12 microphones deliver real-time noise reduction, while AI-based call tech ensures ultra-clear conversations even in busy environments.

Lightweight carbon fibre drivers provide balanced, rich audio, and adaptive sound optimises playback for your environment. Foldable design with a compact carrying case makes them travel-friendly.

Specifications

Noise Cancellation
HD NC Processor QN3 with 12 adaptive microphones
Sound Technology
Co-created with mastering engineers for studio-quality audio
Battery Life
Up to 30 hours playback with quick charge support
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.0 with multipoint support for two devices
Design
Foldable, lightweight over-ear headphones with compact carrying case

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Best-in-class noise cancellation for distraction-free listening

affiliate-tick

Ultra-clear calls and precise sound across all frequencies

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Higher price point compared to mid-range wireless headphones

affiliate-cross

Over-ear design may feel bulky during intense workouts

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the headphones’ clear sound and snug fit, but share mixed feedback regarding the strength of the hinges.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers world-class noise cancellation, premium sound, and comfort for workouts, travel, and daily use.

The Sennheiser Accentum delivers premium sound and comfort, making it ideal wireless headphones for running, workouts, or long listening sessions. With up to 50 hours of battery life and quick-charge support, music keeps playing even during busy days.

Hybrid active noise cancellation and transparency mode let you control your environment. These wireless headphones and over-ear headphones from Sennheiser provide unmatched audio quality, comfort, and convenience for daily use.

Specifications

Battery Life
Up to 50 hours, 10-minute quick charge = 5 hours playback
Sound Technology
In-house engineered transducer system with customisable EQ via Sennheiser Smart Control app
Noise Control
Hybrid ANC with Transparency Mode
Connectivity
Bluetooth with multipoint support for seamless device switching
Design
Lightweight over-ear with padded headband and deep cushioned earpads

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Long battery life with quick charging for uninterrupted music

affiliate-tick

Premium comfort for extended wear and workouts

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Over-ear design may feel bulky during intense workouts

affiliate-cross

Slightly higher price compared to mid-range wireless headphones

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the headphones’ sound, comfort, and value, but report issues with connectivity, mixed battery and noise cancellation performance, and occasional defects.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers premium sound, long battery life, hybrid ANC, and comfort for workouts and daily use.

The Skullcandy Icon ANC are versatile wireless headphones perfect for running, workouts, and daily listening. Active Noise Cancelling and adjustable Stay-Aware Mode let you block distractions or stay aware of your surroundings. Up to 60 hours of battery life, plus rapid 10-minute charging for 4 hours of playback, ensures uninterrupted music.

Lightweight, foldable, and water-resistant design keeps you comfortable and protected during workouts. With customisable EQ via the Skullcandy app and integrated mic, these wireless headphones deliver clarity, convenience, and deep, rich sound.

Specifications

Battery Life
Up to 60 hours, 10-minute rapid charge = 4 hours playback
Noise Control
Active Noise Cancelling with adjustable Stay-Aware Mode
Connectivity
Bluetooth wireless streaming with integrated mic for calls
Durability
IPX4 water and sweat-resistant for workouts and outdoor use
Design
Foldable, lightweight on-ear headphones with cushioned comfort

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Long-lasting battery with rapid charge support

affiliate-tick

Adjustable noise control for workouts and outdoor activities

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

On-ear design may not suit everyone for extended wear

affiliate-cross

Lacks advanced audio tuning found in higher-end headphones

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say the Skullcandy Icon ANC headphones exceed expectations, delivering clean sound with punchy bass and clear highs for music, podcasts, and calls.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers long battery life, ANC, lightweight design, and water-resistant durability for workouts and daily use.

The boAt Rockerz 480 over-ear headphones are a perfect mix of style, comfort, and powerful audio, making them ideal wireless headphones for running, workouts, or gaming. With 40mm drivers, BEAST Mode for low-latency playback, and ENx noise-cancelling technology, every call and track is clear.

Up to 60 hours of battery life keep your music going without interruptions. Adaptive fit, quick-access controls, and RGB LED customisation add style and convenience, while dual pairing and voice assistant support make these wireless headphones an all-in-one solution for daily use.

Specifications

Battery Life
Up to 60 hours playback with rapid charging support
Sound Technology
40mm drivers with boAt Signature Sound and BEAST Mode
Noise Control
ENx noise cancellation for calls and focused listening
Connectivity
Bluetooth v5.3 with dual pairing for seamless switching
Design
Over-ear adaptive fit with RGB LEDs and easy-access controls

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Long battery life with low-latency BEAST Mode for gaming and workouts

affiliate-tick

Adaptive fit with customizable RGB LED modes for style and comfort

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

RGB LEDs may drain battery faster if constantly used

affiliate-cross

Over-ear design may feel bulky for some users during intense workouts

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise these headphones for sound, comfortable cushioning, quick charging, and smooth performance, but share mixed opinions on the build quality.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it combines long battery life, low-latency BEAST Mode, adaptive fit, and stylish RGB lighting.

Are wireless headphones secure and comfortable for running?

When choosing headphones for running, comfort and stability are crucial. Look for lightweight designs with adjustable ear hooks, ear fins, or in-ear tips that stay in place during vigorous movement. Sweat-resistant or water-resistant materials also prevent discomfort from moisture. A snug but not tight fit ensures they stay secure without causing ear fatigue. Many top brands offer multiple ear tip sizes and ergonomic designs to suit different ear shapes, making long workouts more enjoyable.

How important is battery life for workout headphones?

Battery life is a key factor in choosing wireless headphones for workouts. Long-lasting headphones let you run, train, or cycle without worrying about charging mid-session. Most premium models offer anywhere from 6 to 20 hours of playback on a single charge, with quick-charge features providing several hours of use in just minutes. Reliable battery performance ensures uninterrupted music, podcasts, or calls, keeping your focus on your fitness goals.

Do wireless headphones affect sound quality during workouts?

Sound quality remains important even during high-intensity workouts. Look for headphones with clear mids and highs, punchy bass, and stable Bluetooth connectivity. Some models include noise isolation or ambient sound modes, allowing you to enjoy music while staying aware of your surroundings outdoors. Sweat-resistant headphones maintain consistent performance even during intense sessions. Investing in headphones with balanced audio ensures an immersive and motivating experience every time you exercise.

Factors to consider while buying the best wireless headphones for running

  1. Fit and Stability: Look for adjustable ear hooks, wings, or multiple ear tip sizes to ensure a secure, comfortable fit during intense runs.
  2. Durability and Sweat Resistance: Choose headphones with IPX4 or higher ratings to withstand sweat, rain, and moisture during workouts, ensuring long-lasting performance.
  3. Battery Life: Opt for headphones offering at least 6 hours of playback, with a quick-charge or extra case battery for long-distance runs.
  4. Sound Quality and Awareness: Prioritise clear audio while maintaining environmental awareness; open-ear designs allow music enjoyment without compromising safety outdoors.
  5. Connectivity and Controls: Ensure stable Bluetooth connection and easy-to-use controls, like touch panels or buttons, for smooth operation during running sessions.

Top 3 features of the best wireless headphones for running

Best wireless headphones

Battery

Connectivity

Controls

JBL Tune 510BTUp to 40 hours, quick 5-min charge = 2 hours playbackBluetooth 5.0, Dual PairingButton controls on earcup, Voice Assistant integration
Sony WH-CH520Up to 50 hours, quick chargeBluetooth wireless, Multipoint connectivityCustomizable EQ via Sony
Soundcore by Anker Q20i40 hours ANC mode, 60 hours normal mode, fast chargeBluetooth 5.0, Dual connectionApp-controlled EQ, ANC/Transparency/Normal modes
Soundcore Sport X108 hours per charge, 3 recharges via case (32 hours total)Bluetooth wireless, App integrationIn-ear controls, customizable via app
OnePlus Bullets Z230 hours total, 10-min quick charge = 20 hours playbackBluetooth wireless, AAC/SBC supportIn-line mic controls, call and music management
Sony WH-1000XM6Up to 30 hours, fast chargingBluetooth wireless, Multipoint connectivityTouch controls on earcup, Voice Assistant
Sennheiser AccentumUp to 50 hours, 10-min quick charge = 5 hours playbackBluetooth wireless, Multipoint connectivityEarcup buttons, Sennheiser Smart Control app
Skullcandy Icon ANCUp to 60 hours, rapid charge 10 min = 4 hours playbackBluetooth wirelessOn-ear buttons, Skullcandy App for EQ and calls
boAt Rockerz 480Up to 60 hoursBluetooth v5.3, Dual pairingQuick-access buttons, Voice Assistant support

Similar stories for you

Score the best headphone bargains from Sony, JBL, Bose and more in Flipkart Freedom Sale 2025

Best gaming headphones of Sept 2025 with immersive sound and ultra-comfort for long, pro-level gaming sessions

Best wireless headphones to buy in June 2025: Top 10 premium options from Sony, Sennheiser and more

Best headphones under 2000 in 2025: 10 budget picks with clear audio, deep bass, long battery and great sound quality

  • Are wireless headphones safe for outdoor running?

    Open-ear designs or ambient sound modes let you hear your surroundings, ensuring safety while exercising outdoors.

  • Can they handle sweat and rain?

    Yes, look for headphones with IPX4 or higher ratings for sweat and water resistance.

  • How is the sound quality?

    Most modern wireless headphones deliver clear audio, balanced bass, and noise isolation for immersive workouts.

  • Are they compatible with all devices?

    Bluetooth-enabled wireless headphones generally work with smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches across iOS and Android.

  • Can I make calls with them?

    Many models include built-in microphones and call controls, allowing hands-free calling during workouts.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

