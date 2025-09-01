BGMI redeem codes: Last chance to grab Joyland Groza and in-game exclusive rewards

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players have one last chance to claim exclusive in-game rewards as Krafton India rolls out the 24th and final set of redeem codes. With this release, the total number of available codes reaches 1,200, each unlocking limited in-game items such as outfits, weapon skins, and other perks. Among the rewards, the Joyland Groza firearm stands out as a highlight of the final batch. Last chance to grab BGMI redeem codes and unlock the rare Joyland Groza firearm.(Krafton India)

Note: Krafton has clarified that these codes are only valid until September 12, 2025, and players must use the official rewards portal to claim them. Any codes obtained from unofficial platforms will not be accepted.

BGMI Final Official Redeem Codes:

ELZBZCCSV4CHNHUA

ELZCZXQFAXDHHE58

ELZDZT9E5JH5W9X5

ELZEZAUXVMW43Q9D

ELZFZHBMEEC7C4H7

ELZGZGMFJQDNSHEW

ELZHZEWFDF4VSRJV

ELZIZMKQTRXWJ3XK

ELZJZMKEN88A83UD

ELZKZPG4CHVVRJBT

ELZLZQ7H6HN9HMH9

ELZMZ95U3CJ7R4P4

ELZNZTTFG55NBC5V

ELZOZV8DDEKFMWXA

ELZPZEKJGE7D6G8D

ELZQZHNWMCMRH8SK

ELZRZHU9TDER7EVR

ELZVZKM9RVMA398C

ELZTZR3C9CR6KVV6

ELZUZBEANCKS6JJ5

ELZBAZUW65R7FKTK

ELZBBZDKDC6NTC4G

ELZBCZU9D5DPFVUV

ELZBDZCGN8FVTQJG

ELZBEZMDKVJAN6SA

ELZBFZFAQFRNEP6V

ELZBGZWH39J5XS3R

ELZBHZCXEFR3BK5X

ELZBIZGMWGQ838VJ

ELZBJZSHA3BPASHM

ELZBKZ96N43WNMAB

ELZBLZNFBB797MB3

ELZBMZWC4GUNN4XG

ELZBNZ6KN6KDCECP

ELZBOZHXGMNEGW6U

ELZBPZ4N7XBAFC7D

ELZBQZ5VGVS74538

ELZBRZR3FWGWKJEW

ELZBVZANE3SKX9RF

ELZBTZT4F9M9F5NK

ELZBUZ7FK3MG8U5F

ELZCAZPUHMNVXV6S

ELZCBZ9VVW63X75N

ELZCCZ7FBQ9EJHDH

ELZCDZJTTSWWPC6P

ELZCEZGHWDHT63NG

ELZCFZ6XV4HFP5F5

ELZCGZHRF3R5H4MM

ELZCHZUBXGW3V9W4

ELZCIZ35WMTJHQAU

How to Redeem BGMI Codes:

Visit the official BGMI redemption page www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.

Enter your in-game character ID.

Type in the valid redemption code.

Complete the Captcha verification.

Wait for the confirmation message “Code redeemed successfully.”

Check your in-game mailbox to collect the reward.

Keep These Redemption Rules in Mind

Each code is limited to ten users and follows a first-come, first-served system.

Players cannot redeem the same code more than once.

Rewards must be collected within seven days of receiving the mail, or they will expire.

Guest accounts are not eligible.

One code per account can be redeemed each day.

Rewards remain available in the mailbox for 30 days before deletion.

With this final rollout, BGMI players will need to act quickly if they want to secure the Joyland Groza and other exclusive in-game items.