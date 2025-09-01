BGMI redeem codes: Last chance to grab Joyland Groza and in-game exclusive rewards
BGMI players have one last chance to claim exclusive rewards, including the limited-edition Joyland Groza, as Krafton releases the final set of redeem codes.
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players have one last chance to claim exclusive in-game rewards as Krafton India rolls out the 24th and final set of redeem codes. With this release, the total number of available codes reaches 1,200, each unlocking limited in-game items such as outfits, weapon skins, and other perks. Among the rewards, the Joyland Groza firearm stands out as a highlight of the final batch.
Note: Krafton has clarified that these codes are only valid until September 12, 2025, and players must use the official rewards portal to claim them. Any codes obtained from unofficial platforms will not be accepted.
BGMI Final Official Redeem Codes:
- ELZBZCCSV4CHNHUA
- ELZCZXQFAXDHHE58
- ELZDZT9E5JH5W9X5
- ELZEZAUXVMW43Q9D
- ELZFZHBMEEC7C4H7
- ELZGZGMFJQDNSHEW
- ELZHZEWFDF4VSRJV
- ELZIZMKQTRXWJ3XK
- ELZJZMKEN88A83UD
- ELZKZPG4CHVVRJBT
- ELZLZQ7H6HN9HMH9
- ELZMZ95U3CJ7R4P4
- ELZNZTTFG55NBC5V
- ELZOZV8DDEKFMWXA
- ELZPZEKJGE7D6G8D
- ELZQZHNWMCMRH8SK
- ELZRZHU9TDER7EVR
- ELZVZKM9RVMA398C
- ELZTZR3C9CR6KVV6
- ELZUZBEANCKS6JJ5
- ELZBAZUW65R7FKTK
- ELZBBZDKDC6NTC4G
- ELZBCZU9D5DPFVUV
- ELZBDZCGN8FVTQJG
- ELZBEZMDKVJAN6SA
- ELZBFZFAQFRNEP6V
- ELZBGZWH39J5XS3R
- ELZBHZCXEFR3BK5X
- ELZBIZGMWGQ838VJ
- ELZBJZSHA3BPASHM
- ELZBKZ96N43WNMAB
- ELZBLZNFBB797MB3
- ELZBMZWC4GUNN4XG
- ELZBNZ6KN6KDCECP
- ELZBOZHXGMNEGW6U
- ELZBPZ4N7XBAFC7D
- ELZBQZ5VGVS74538
- ELZBRZR3FWGWKJEW
- ELZBVZANE3SKX9RF
- ELZBTZT4F9M9F5NK
- ELZBUZ7FK3MG8U5F
- ELZCAZPUHMNVXV6S
- ELZCBZ9VVW63X75N
- ELZCCZ7FBQ9EJHDH
- ELZCDZJTTSWWPC6P
- ELZCEZGHWDHT63NG
- ELZCFZ6XV4HFP5F5
- ELZCGZHRF3R5H4MM
- ELZCHZUBXGW3V9W4
- ELZCIZ35WMTJHQAU
How to Redeem BGMI Codes:
- Visit the official BGMI redemption page www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.
- Enter your in-game character ID.
- Type in the valid redemption code.
- Complete the Captcha verification.
- Wait for the confirmation message “Code redeemed successfully.”
- Check your in-game mailbox to collect the reward.
Keep These Redemption Rules in Mind
- Each code is limited to ten users and follows a first-come, first-served system.
- Players cannot redeem the same code more than once.
- Rewards must be collected within seven days of receiving the mail, or they will expire.
- Guest accounts are not eligible.
- One code per account can be redeemed each day.
- Rewards remain available in the mailbox for 30 days before deletion.
With this final rollout, BGMI players will need to act quickly if they want to secure the Joyland Groza and other exclusive in-game items.