Bot vs. B.S.: How X is using AI to clean up the feed

Misinformation on social platforms continues to evolve, and so do the tools built to fight it. X (formerly Twitter) has recently introduced a new initiative called AI Notewriter, which allows AI-powered bots to contribute to its crowdsourced fact-checking system, Community Notes. The idea is simple: use AI to speed up the process, but keep humans in charge. AI notewriter on X to tackle fake news.

This article explores how the system works, what it means for online discourse, and where it might go next.

What are community notes, and why do they matter?

Community Notes is X’s open fact-checking framework that lets users collaboratively add context to misleading posts. Notes only go live if they’re rated “helpful” by users across the political and ideological spectrum. This ensures balance and reduces the chance of bias or agenda-driven moderation.

The system’s scoring algorithm is open-source, making its decisions transparent. It’s this public, consensus-based model that has earned credibility and inspired copycats on other platforms.

How the AI Notewriter works

The new AI Note Writer API gives developers access to tools for building bots that can draft Community Notes on flagged posts. These AI-generated notes are always labelled as such and must follow the same review process as human-written ones.

AI notewriters begin in “test mode,” where their notes are visible only to a small pool of reviewers. Only after consistent performance can these bots graduate to proposing live notes. Even then, the rule holds: no note, human or AI, gets published unless it’s rated helpful by a diverse group of contributors.

The real benefit is speed. While human contributors remain central to judgment and quality control, AI can help surface relevant facts faster during breaking news or viral misinformation surges.

Impact and safeguards: Openness, fairness, and quality

AI notewriters aim to scale up fact-checking without diluting its integrity. X has laid out four principles for the system:

Openness: Public API access and transparency in algorithms

Fairness: Same standards for AI and human notes

Quality: AI must earn publishing rights through testing

Transparency: All AI-generated notes are clearly labelled

Importantly, AI bots don’t get to rate notes, only human contributors can do that. Their notes still go through the same scoring pipeline, and user feedback plays a role in improving future accuracy.

Challenges and the road ahead

There are still risks: AI-generated notes could inherit bias, be manipulated through adversarial tactics, or miss subtle cultural context. That’s why the rollout is being done gradually, with X closely tracking performance and feedback.

The bigger picture? Other platforms are also experimenting with AI-assisted fact-checking. If X can get the balance right by blending AI scale with human judgment. It could reshape how social media fights misinformation.