Check out top 7 LED models from Mi that are better than an Mi LCD TV

With every new advancement in television technology, Mi has maintained its position as a significant participant in the constantly changing home entertainment market. The display quality, usability, and general user experience have significantly improved with the switch from conventional LCD TVs to LED ones. Bring home the latest Mi LED TV and ensure entertainment at home like never before.

Though the introduction of LED technology has changed expectations, Mi LCD TVs have long been praised for their reasonable price and respectable image quality. The transition of more recent LCD models from cold cathode fluorescent lamps (CCFLs) to light-emitting diodes (LEDs) has completely changed the visual output by producing more vivid colours, sharper contrasts, and increased energy efficiency.

Deeper blacks and brighter whites are achieved because of improvements in LED backlighting, which provide more exact control over individual pixels. Whether streaming the newest movie or presenting excellent nature documentaries, Mi LED TVs can replicate information with astounding precision and depth thanks to this functionality, which produces a more dynamic spectrum of colours.

Mi's dedication to innovation is further shown by the variety of LED models it offers, each of which meets a different set of requirements and tastes. Every discriminating customer may find a TV from Mi, ranging from bigger, feature-rich models ideal for immersive cinematic experiences to sleek, minimalist designs suitable for contemporary homes.

Although Mi LCD TVs were a dependable option for a lot of homes, the switch to LED versions brought about a change in the way that people enjoy entertainment at home. Mi's commitment to pushing the frontiers of technology guarantees that their LED TVs outperform the technology of their predecessors and set new benchmarks for immersive viewing experiences in the ever-changing world of television technology.

Also read: Best 32-inch smart TV for small spaces: Buyer's guide for September 2023

1. MI 108 cm (43 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-EAIN

This 43-inch MI TV brings full HD clarity and big-screen entertainment into your living room at an affordable price. Boasting a 5A series display with 1080p resolution, this smart Android TV unleashes vivid colors and sharp details that pull you into the action. Powered by a quad-core processor and Android TV OS, it offers access to thousands of apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Google Play Movies right on the home screen for endless streaming. The built-in Chromecast lets you cast videos, music, and photos from your phone or tablet straight to the big screen, while 2GB of RAM ensures smooth multitasking and app switching. The bezel-less design maximizes the viewing area for an immersive experience, and the LED panel provides consistent brightness and contrast with low power consumption. Suppose you want to stream your favorite shows, or games on a big screen or simply browse the web from your couch; this affordable MI TV has you covered with smart features and a stunning picture that brings entertainment to life.

Specifications of MI 108 cm (43 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-EAIN:

Screen Size: 43 inches

Display Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels)

Operating System: Android TV

Smart Features: Built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3x HDMI ports, 3x USB ports

Pros Cons 1. Full HD resolution for crisp images. 1. Not a 4K TV, so lower resolution. 2. Smart TV with Android OS. 2. Smaller screen size for some users. 3. Built-in Google Assistant. 3. Limited HDMI and USB ports.

B0B6F8HHR6

2. MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN

This MI 50-inch 4K TV’s picture quality will blow you away. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, and Reality Flow MEMC technology, movies and shows come to life with stunning clarity, vivid colors, and smooth motion. The Android TV operating system gives you access to thousands of apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar right out of the box. The 30 watts of powerful sound with Dolby Audio ensures an immersive audio experience. Connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB ports allow you to stream, game and cast content from your devices in an instant. And the metal bezel-less design fits seamlessly into any living room decor. So, if you're looking for a smart TV that delivers an incredible viewing experience, sharp performance, and endless entertainment - this one is the perfect choice.

Specifications of MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN:

Screen Size: 50 inches

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Operating System: Android TV

Smart Features: Built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3x HDMI ports, 2x USB ports

Pros Cons 1. 4K Ultra HD resolution for clarity. 1. Larger sizes may not fit in all spaces. 2. Android TV for smart features. 2. Fewer HDMI and USB ports. 3. Built-in Google Assistant. 3. Higher power consumption.

B0BD7CX7GB

3. MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L55M7-A2IN

This MI 138 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV brings cinema to your living room with stunning 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and a vivid 178° wide viewing angle. The 30-watt audio output and Dolby Audio deliver a cinematic surround sound experience, while the Android TV platform and PatchWall 4 interface give you access to over 300 live channels and thousands of apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. The metal bezel-less design keeps the focus on the crisp 4K picture, while the dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5. , multiple HDMI ports, and USB ports ensure seamless connectivity. The quad-core processor and 2GB RAM provide fast and smooth performance, while the Reality Flow MEMC technology reduces motion blur for a more lifelike viewing experience. All in all, this MI smart TV packs an impressive array of features into a stylish design that will transform your home entertainment.

Specifications of MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L55M7-A2IN:

Screen Size: 55 inches

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Operating System: Android TV

Smart Features: Built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3x HDMI ports, 2x USB ports

Pros Cons 1. Large 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display. 1. Requires ample space. 2. Android TV with Google Assistant. 2. Limited HDMI and USB ports. 3. Dolby Audio for enhanced sound. 3. Higher power consumption.

B0BD7BZ6X1

4. Mi 108 cm (43 inches) 5X Series 4K LED Smart Android TV with Dolby Vision & 30W Dolby Atmos

This Mi TV packs a punch with its powerful performance and stunning picture quality. Powered by Android TV 10, the smart features include PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration, Kids mode, universal search across apps and channels, 300+ free live channels, 15+ language support and 5000+ apps from Google Play Store. The 4K resolution and Dolby Vision HDR technology deliver spectacular color and contrast, while the 30W Dolby Atmos speakers bring room-filling sound. The ALLM feature and hands-free Google Assistant make navigating your content a breeze. With built-in Chromecast, you can easily cast content from your phone to the big screen, and the parental lock keeps your kids safe while they enjoy their favorite shows and apps. All this technology comes together in a sleek design that will look great in any living room, elevating movie nights, gaming sessions and more to the next level.

Specifications of Mi 108 cm (43 inches) 5X Series 4K LED Smart Android TV with Dolby Vision & 30W Dolby Atmos:

Screen Size: 43 inches

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Operating System: Android TV

Smart Features: Built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3x HDMI ports, 3x USB ports

Pros Cons 1. 4K resolution for sharp visuals. 1. Smaller screen size for some users. 2. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. 2. Limited HDMI and USB ports. 3. Android TV with Google Assistant. 3. Higher price compared to Full HD TVs.

B09MJ77786

Also read: 32 inch LED TV: 10 best options of September 2023 to consider before buying one

5. Mi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 5X Series 4K LED Smart Android TV with Dolby Vision & 40W Dolby Atmos

This Mi Smart TV takes large-screen Android TV to the next level. With a stunning 55-inch 4K LED display powered by Dolby Vision HDR and 40W Dolby Atmos audio, it brings movies and shows to life with incredible clarity and immersive sound. The Android TV 10 operating system offers access to over 5000 apps on the Google Play Store including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and YouTube, while Google Assistant built right in lets you find content and control your TV using just your voice. PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration makes it easy to discover the latest blockbusters and most popular shows personalized just for you. Special features like Kids mode with parental lock, Universal search across apps and services, and over 300 free live channels give you endless entertainment options. With 15+ language support and a User Center for easy account management, this smart TV offers a truly global viewing experience.

Specifications of Mi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 5X Series 4K LED Smart Android TV with Dolby Vision & 40W Dolby Atmos:

Screen Size: 55 inches

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Operating System: Android TV

Smart Features: Built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3x HDMI ports, 3x USB ports

Pros Cons 1. Large 55-inch 4K display. 1. Requires ample space. 2. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. 2. Higher power consumption. 3. Android TV with Google Assistant. 3. Limited HDMI and USB ports. 4. Chromecast for casting content. 4. Pricier compared to smaller TVs.

B09RWQ7YR6

6. Mi 100 cm (40 inches) Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV 4A | L40M6-EI

This Mi 40-inch Full HD Android TV brings vivid colors and crisp details to your living room. The bezel-less design and ultra-bright LED panel deliver an immersive viewing experience, while the vivid picture engine and dynamic contrast optimize every scene. Powerful stereo speakers and 20W of sound output make this TV a multimedia hub for all your entertainment. Android TV 9 and the quad-core processor allow you to access 5000+ apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar for endless streaming. The 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports ensure easy connectivity with set-top boxes, gaming consoles and hard drives. With Chromecast built-in and Miracast, you can mirror your phone's screen on the big display. PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration provides universal search across apps and content for a smarter viewing experience. All in all, this smart TV packs everything you need for an amazing visual and audio experience right in your living room.

Specifications of Mi 100 cm (40 inches) Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV 4A | L40M6-EI:

Screen Size: 40 inches

Display Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels)

Operating System: Android TV

Smart Features: PatchWall, Chromecast, Google Assistant

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3x HDMI ports, 2x USB ports

Pros Cons 1. Full HD resolution for clear images. 1. Smaller screen size may not suit all. 2. Android TV with Google Assistant. 2. Fewer HDMI and USB ports. 3. PatchWall for content recommendations. 3. Not 4K, so lower resolution.

B09HQSV46W

7. MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV L55M8-5XIN

The MI 138 cm 4K Smart Google TV brings IMAX-quality visuals right into your living room. Its stunning 4K Dolby Vision IQ display delivers vivid colors and dramatic contrast thanks to HDR10+, HDR 10 and HLG support. The wide color gamut produces 94% of the DCI-P3 color space for an incredibly realistic and immersive viewing experience. The 40W speakers with Dolby Atmos and DTS-X surround sound technologies transport you to the center of the action. Powered by Google TV, this smart TV offers a more personalized way to discover movies, shows, live TV, and apps. Built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant voice control make it easy to stream, search, and navigate. The dual-band WiFi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports and ethernet port provide connectivity for all your devices. The MEMC technology and Reality Flow engine optimize picture quality for fast-moving content. All in all, this MI TV offers a compelling combination of spectacular visuals, immersive sound and smart functionality to elevate any space.

Specifications of MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV L55M8-5XIN:

Screen Size: 55 inches

Display Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

Operating System: Google TV

Smart Features: Google Assistant, Chromecast, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3x HDMI ports, 2x USB ports

Pros Cons 1. 4K resolution with Dolby Vision. 1. Larger sizes may not fit all spaces. 2. Google TV with voice search. 2. Limited HDMI and USB ports. 3. Dolby Atmos for immersive audio. 3. Higher power consumption.

B0CG5RLDRC

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 MI 108 cm (43 inches) 5A Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-EAIN Full HD Resolution Smart TV with Android OS Built-in Google Assistant MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L50M7-A2IN 4K Ultra HD Resolution Android TV Built-in Google Assistant MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L55M7-A2IN 4K Ultra HD Display Android TV Dolby Audio Mi 108 cm (43 inches) 5X Series 4K LED Smart Android TV with Dolby Vision & 30W Dolby Atmos 4K Resolution Dolby Vision and Atmos Android TV with Google Assistant Mi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 5X Series 4K LED Smart Android TV with Dolby Vision & 40W Dolby Atmos Large 55-inch 4K Display Dolby Vision and Atmos Android TV with Google Assistant Mi 100 cm (40 inches) Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV 4A L40M6-EI Full HD Resolution Android TV with Google Assistant MI 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV L55M8-5XIN 4K Resolution with Dolby Vision Google TV with Voice Search Dolby Atmos for Immersive Audio

Best value for money

MI 125 cm (50 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV comes with everything you need for an immersive viewing experience. You'll get ultra-high resolution 3840x2160 pixels, a wide 178-degree viewing angle and high contrast ratio for sharp pictures and vivid colors. The dual-band WiFi allows you to stream from apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and more from the Google Android TV operating system. The wide selection of three HDMI and two USB ports connect all your devices while the 30 watt speakers and Dolby audio deliver clear and powerful sound. The ultra-slim bezel-less metal design and 4K HDR with Dolby Vision complete the premium picture quality to enjoy all your content in stunning clarity.

Best overall product

Mi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 5X Series 4K LED Smart Android TV is packed with features for an immersive smart home theater experience. With Android TV 10 running the sleek and integrated PatchWall 4 interface, the TV includes IMDb integration for easy discovery of movies and shows, a Kids mode with parental lock for safer viewing, and over 15 language options for the whole family to enjoy. The 300+ free live channels and universal search make finding your favorite content simple, while the built-in Chromecast and over 5000 apps from the Google Play Store ensure you'll never run out of entertainment options. Dolby Vision HDR and 40W Dolby Atmos audio deliver vibrant colors and moving sound, while hands-free Google Assistant allows you to control the TV using just your voice.

How to find the best Mi LED TV?

A number of variables may help you make the right choice while looking for the best Mi LED TV, ensuring that you end up with the greatest model for your requirements.

Think about the screen's resolution and size first. To choose the right size, measure the area in your room and the viewing distance. For better visuals, go for higher resolutions like 4K.

Examine the TV's display technology next. Mi provides a range of LED variants, with QLED and OLED being two of the most advantageous versions. While OLED produces deeper blacks and superior contrast, Quantum Dot LED (QLED) provides brilliant colours and exceptional brightness.

Evaluate the operating system and smart features of the TV. With Android TV or PatchWall, Mi TVs often provide access to a wide range of applications and content. Verify the interface's usability and compatibility with streaming providers.

Connectivity choices are essential. Make sure the TV has enough audio, USB, and HDMI ports to fit your gadgets. For smooth communication, make sure it has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capabilities as well.

Good sound is essential for a fully immersive experience. To improve sound quality, assess the TV's audio output and take into account adding soundbars or external sound systems.

Finally, look for suggestions and read reviews. Reviews from experts and users provide insightful information about the TV's functionality, longevity, and general contentment.

You may choose the finest Mi LED TV that suits your needs and makes for a satisfying watching experience in your house by weighing these factors: screen size, display technology, smart features, connection, sound quality, and reviews.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.