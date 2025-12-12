Don't pay for Adobe Photoshop and Acrobat: ChatGPT brings key tools for free

Generative AI tools are changing how people create and manage digital content, and a new move now brings some of Adobe’s most-used apps inside ChatGPT. This shift will allow users to work with the same editing and document tools they are used to, without having to open separate software to edit images, create graphics or manage files. However, if Photoshop, Express, and Acrobat now work inside ChatGPT, should users pay for them before trying what the AI already offers for free? Let’s find out. Here’s how you can try Photoshop, Express, and Acrobat for free inside ChatGPT. (HT)

Adobe’s decision to integrate with ChatGPT comes at a time when AI services handle tasks that previously required specialised apps. Users can generate and edit images through simple text prompts, create visuals for presentations, and process documents without switching between platforms. These features may reduce the need to rely on single tools, especially for basic work.

Instead of resisting the trend, Adobe has expanded its own AI capabilities. The company is still training generative models for its creative tools and is also supporting third-party AI systems. Adobe has also introduced new AI agents and updated its Firefly app to work with models built outside its ecosystem. This approach suggests that Adobe is keen to adapt to the different ways users work, even within ChatGPT.

Beginning this week, Photoshop, Express, and Acrobat are available directly through ChatGPT in regions where app integrations are supported. Users can activate the apps in the prompt field and work on images, designs, and documents without leaving the chat window. The access is free, and the core tools work through simple instructions.

What You Can Do Inside ChatGPT

Photoshop integration offers basic editing options. Users can ask the app to adjust backgrounds, apply effects, or tweak brightness, contrast, and exposure. Some creative filters are also available.

Adobe Express supports simple design tasks. Users can request layouts, posters, or invites by combining the Express app with a prompt. ChatGPT then generates templates that users can refine through follow-up messages.

Acrobat integration handles common PDF tasks. It can edit text, extract sections, redact information, or merge documents, all through instructions in the chat.

Limitations and Price

The integrations come with restrictions. The apps are not yet available in India, and Android access is limited to Express. The ChatGPT versions only offer selected features, not the full suite of tools. More advanced work still requires the complete Adobe apps.

For users who need full access, Adobe’s current plans include a Photoshop-Express bundle, priced at $22.99/month (around Rs. 1,950), while Acrobat starts at $12.99/month (around Rs. 1,100). Photoshop is also available through other bundles and the Firefly Pro app, while Express Premium costs $9.98/month (around Rs. 850). For now, users can explore the free ChatGPT integrations before deciding whether to pay for the complete Adobe experience.