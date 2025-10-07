Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale! Get the best deals on smartwatches, earbuds, tablets and more, up to 90% off in India

Flipkart’s Big Bang Diwali Sale is live, and the tech aisle is buzzing. You will find best deals on smartwatches, earbuds, headphones, tablets, and a long list of everyday gadgets. Discounts run through the Diwali week, with price cuts clubbed with bank offers, no cost EMI, and exchange benefits for extra value. Festival carts fill up fast, so shortlists help. Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale brings tablets, smartwatches, earbuds with big savings.

Filter by brand, features, and verified ratings, then check the final price after card offers. Keep an eye on lightning drops and limited quantity tags as you browse. The focus is simple this year: clear prices, quick delivery, and easy returns.

Top brands are in, including Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, Sony, JBL, boAt, Noise, Lenovo, Garmin, Motorola, Honor and many more. Expect clear price lists, quick delivery and easy returns. Pick by use case, compare warranties and lock your cart before festive stocks shift; stack bank offers, no cost EMI and exchange savings to bring the final price down further this Diwali week.

Best deals on tablets, smartwatches, earbuds deals in Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale:

Samsung smartwatch deals in Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale with up to 72% off

Samsung smartwatches get price cuts in the Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale, with Galaxy Watch models discounted up to 72% off. Choose LTE or Bluetooth variants with AMOLED displays, health tracking and GPS, across India.

Stack bank offers include SBI 10% discount, no cost EMI and exchange offers for big savings. Deals run through Diwali week. Compare ratings, check warranty, and lock your Samsung smartwatch cart before stocks shift.

Top deals on Samsung watches:

Apple Watch deals in Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale with up to 37% off

Apple smartwatches get up to 37% discount in the Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale, with Apple Watch Series 10 and SE showing strong price cuts across India. Expect clear drops on select sizes and bands during Diwali week.

Stack SBI card offers, no cost EMI, and exchange offers to drop the final price further. Check availability and warranty, then lock your Apple Watch cart early to avoid stock swings.

Top deals on Apple watches:

Noise smartwatches in Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale with up to 81% off

Noise smartwatches headline the Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale with up to 81% off on select models in India. Expect AMOLED screens, Bluetooth calling, GPS, and long battery life, with fresh drops through Diwali week.

Use bank offers, no cost EMI and exchange benefits to reduce the price. Compare ratings, features and warranty, then add to cart as Noise smartwatch deals on Flipkart can sell out this Diwali week.

Top deals on Noise watches:

boAt smartwatches in Flipkart’s Big Bang Diwali Sale with up to 88% off

boAt smartwatches headline the Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale in India with sharp price cuts across Wave, Lunar and Storm series. Expect AMOLED screens, Bluetooth calling, IP68 protection, select GPS variants and multi day battery life, plus bank offers, no cost EMI and exchange savings.

Compare sizes, straps and health features like SpO2, heart rate and stress. Check warranty and delivery, then lock your boAt pick before Diwali week stocks shift.

Top deals on boAt smartwatches:

Samsung Galaxy Tab deals light up Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale with up to 50% off

Samsung tablets get up to 50% discount in the Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale. Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE Plus see sharp cuts on Wi Fi and 5G versions, with S Pen support, bright displays and generous storage in India this Diwali week.

Compare Wi Fi and 5G, storage options and keyboard cover bundles. Use exchange and EMI, then secure your Samsung tablet on Flipkart before stocks change.

Top deals on Samsung tablets:

Apple iPad deals in Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale with up to 23% off

Apple iPads join the Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale with discounts up to 23% in India. Choose iPad 10th gen, iPad Air, and iPad mini, featuring Liquid Retina displays, speedy chips, and battery life through the Diwali week.

Use bank offers, no cost EMI, and exchange bonuses to lower the price. Check Apple Pencil and keyboard compatibility, storage options, warranty, then secure your Apple iPad before stock shifts quickly.

Top deals on Apple iPads:

Lenovo tablet offers shine in Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale with up to 68% off

Lenovo tablets take the spotlight in Flipkart’s Big Bang Diwali Sale, with discounts reaching up to 68% on select Tab M and P series models. Popular picks like the Lenovo Tab M11 and P11 Gen 2 offer bright displays, Dolby Atmos speakers, and battery life fit for streaming or study use.

This Diwali, Lenovo’s range suits all budgets, from student friendly tablets to high end work setups. Expect quick delivery, genuine accessories, and steady stock movement as festive demand peaks.

Top deals on Lenovo tablets:

Xiaomi and OnePlus tablets steal the spotlight in Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale

Xiaomi and OnePlus tablets are turning heads in the Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale with discounts of up to 41%. The Xiaomi Pad 6 and OnePlus Pad Go are among the top picks this Diwali week, offering crisp displays, smooth refresh rates, and solid performance for both work and entertainment needs.

Both brands bring large battery capacity, Dolby Vision visuals, and sleek metal builds at competitive prices. Pair these with bank offers, no cost EMI, and exchange deals to get extra savings.

Top deals on Xiaomi and OnePlus tablets:

Samsung Galaxy Buds deals lead Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale with up to 56% off

Samsung earbuds get up to 56% off in the Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale in India. Galaxy Buds 2, Buds FE and Buds 3 Pro bring ANC, Bluetooth 5.3, long battery life and clear calls this Diwali week.

Use SBI card savings, no cost EMI and exchange offers to lower checkout prices. Check codec support, multipoint pairing and wireless charging, then add Samsung earbuds to cart before stocks move.

Top deals on Samsung earbuds:

Sony earbuds stand out in Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale with up to 56% off

Sony earbuds get up to 56% off in Flipkart’s Big Bang Diwali Sale. Expect premium sound, strong ANC, stable Bluetooth, and long battery life, with price drops through Diwali.

Stack bank offers, no cost EMI, and exchange savings to cut checkout prices. Check codec support, multipoint pairing, and wireless charging, then confirm warranty and delivery timelines during festive week.

Top deals on Sony earbuds:

boAt, Noise and JBL power the Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale with up to 83% off

boAt, Noise and JBL earbuds are front and centre in the Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale in India, with festive price drops on popular TWS lines.

Expect clear calling, active noise cancellation, stable Bluetooth, low latency gaming modes and long battery life across picks suited for music, workouts and travel.

Top deals on these brand’s earbuds:

FAQs on Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale deals on smartwatches, earbuds, tablets What should I check before buying a smartwatch? Battery life, display type, fitness tracking accuracy, and compatibility with your phone.

Are smartwatches waterproof? Most offer IP68 or 5ATM resistance, safe for rain or swimming, but not deep diving.

What makes earbuds different from regular headphones? Earbuds are compact wireless options designed for portability and everyday use.

Do all earbuds support noise cancellation? Only ANC models reduce ambient sound; basic ones rely on passive noise isolation.

What should I look for in a tablet for work or study? Check processor, RAM, battery life, and stylus or keyboard compatibility.

Are tablets good for gaming and streaming? Yes, mid to high end models with strong processors and HDR displays handle both well.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.