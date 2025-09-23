Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is live: Save big on top load washing machines from LG, Samsung and more

The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is live and top-load washing machines are among the headline bargains this season. Whether you need a compact model for a small flat or a high-capacity washer for a large family, the current offers deliver savings, convenience and reliable performance. Upgrade laundry day with savings on top load washing machines on Flipkart sale

Expect deals across trusted brands, stacked with exchange bonuses, no-cost EMI and bank card discounts to keep payments light. These early bargains are the ideal chance to replace an ageing machine or add a more energy-efficient model to your home without overspending.

The LG 7 kg Fully Automatic Top Load washing machine is equipped with Smart Inverter Technology, offering optimized performance with minimal power usage by detecting laundry load automatically. Its motor is efficient, corrosion-resistant, and designed for durability, making it a reliable choice for everyday household laundry. The sleek black finish with a soft-closing door adds style to its sturdy build.

Its unique TurboDrum feature uses powerful water waves by rotating the drum and pulsator in opposite directions to remove tough stains effectively while being gentle on fabrics. With 8 wash programs, 5-star energy rating, and 740 RPM spin speed, it ensures faster drying, excellent cleaning results, and energy savings.

Specifications Capacity 7 kg Spin Speed 740 RPM Technology Smart Inverter, TurboDrum, Smart Diagnosis Wash Programs 8 modes Door Soft-closing, corrosion-resistant motor

The Samsung WA80BG4441BGTL is an 8 kg top-load washer with Ecobubble technology that activates detergent into bubbles, ensuring deeper fabric penetration for powerful cleaning even at lower temperatures. This energy-efficient method not only saves energy but also protects clothes. Its Digital Inverter Technology with strong magnets offers quiet performance, durability, and a 20-year motor warranty.

It features BubbleStorm and Dual Storm pulsators for enhanced washing action, ensuring even detergent distribution and fabric care. Its sleek design, 5-star rating, and quiet operation make it an ideal solution for large families seeking both efficiency and gentle care for clothes.

Specifications Capacity 8 kg Spin Speed 700 RPM Technology Ecobubble, Digital Inverter, BubbleStorm & Dual Storm Energy Rating 5 Star Special Features Even detergent distribution, 20-year motor warranty

The Voltas Beko 6 kg Semi-Automatic washing machine provides efficient stain removal with Pulsator Wash Technology, using powerful water flow while being gentle on fabrics. It features a Quick Drying function that reduces drying time without compromising fabric care.

Its durable design includes a lint filter for debris-free washing and IPX4-protected control panel for safety against moisture, making operation effortless. At 6 kg capacity, it caters to small families or bachelors seeking reliable washing performance.

Specifications Capacity 6 kg Spin Speed 1350 RPM Technology Pulsator Wash, Quick Drying Lint Filter Yes, for effective debris removal Control IPX4-protected panel for safe use

The LG 7 kg Semi-Automatic washer comes with Rat Away technology featuring a 3 mm thick rat-resistant plastic base for durability. It also integrates Wind Jet Dry, which circulates air efficiently to remove excess moisture and dry clothes faster.

With multiple modes like Gentle, Strong, Normal, and Soak, it ensures appropriate washing for different fabrics. Additional features like a lint collector and collar scrubber make it convenient and effective for households. Its 1350 RPM spin speed guarantees excellent drying results.

Capacity: 7 kg

Spin Speed: 1350 RPM

Technology: Wind Jet Dry, Rat Away

Wash Programs: 4 modes

Special Features: Collar scrubber, lint collector

Specifications Capacity 7 kg Spin Speed 1350 RPM Technology Wind Jet Dry, Rat Away Wash Programs 4 modes Special Features Collar scrubber, lint collector

The Voltas Beko Eco-Series 6.5 kg Fully Automatic Top Load machine is designed for efficiency with PureStream Pulsator Wash and Double Waterfall technology. These ensure even detergent distribution, fabric care, and reduced wash times with lower water and energy use.

Made with a rust-free body and steel gleam drum, it ensures durability and hygiene. Additional features include adjustable leveling legs, lint filter, rat mesh, and detergent drawer for convenience. With its 5-star rating and versatile wash modes, it is a dependable and modern solution for Indian households.

Specifications Capacity 6.5 kg Spin Speed 700 RPM Technology Double Waterfall, PureStream Pulsator, Eco Series Wash Programs 4 modes Drum Stainless steel with rust-free body

The IFB 7 kg Fully Automatic Top Load machine features Deep Clean technology powered by AI for optimized washing while protecting fabrics. ActivMix ensures detergent mixes thoroughly before reaching clothes, providing stronger cleaning at lower detergent usage. Aqua Energie helps in better dissolution of detergents in hard water for enhanced performance.

It comes with child lock, wrinkle prevention, tub self-clean, and memory backup options, making it feature-packed. With 720 RPM spin, 5-star energy efficiency, and a sleek Black-Grey finish, it is an advanced and reliable washer for modern homes.

Specifications Capacity 7 kg Spin Speed 720 RPM Technology Deep Clean with AI, ActivMix, Aqua Energie Energy Rating 5 Star Convenience Child lock, auto power-off, tub clean

The Thomson TTL7000S is a 7 kg fully automatic washing machine with PureWash and Magic Filter for hygienic washes. Operating at 840 RPM, it delivers almost-dry clothes from each cycle. It also comes equipped with a Tub Clean function that self-cleans residues, ensuring odor-free laundry.

This appliance features Aqua Restore, which allows reuse of leftover water from previous cycles, making it eco-friendly and economical. With stainless steel drum durability and 5-star efficiency, it balances functionality with responsible usage.

Specifications Capacity 7 kg Spin Speed 840 RPM Technology Aqua Restore, PureWash, Tub Clean Magic Filter Yes, for enhanced cleaning Drum Stainless steel, durable and hygienic

The Voltas Beko 8.5 kg Semi-Automatic washer offers large capacity combined with effective technologies like PureStream Pulsator and Double Waterfall for strong yet gentle fabric care. Its Sensitive Wash mode caters to delicate fabrics, while Magic Filter ensures uninterrupted performance.

The Air Dry feature reduces drying times, while its IPX4-protected control panel makes it safe for use in humid environments. Suitable for large families, its efficient design with 1350 RPM spin speed ensures fast and effective laundry results.

Specifications Capacity 8.5 kg Spin Speed 1350 RPM Technology PureStream Pulsator, Double Waterfall, Sensitive Wash Control Panel IPX4 protection, 5-knob system Feature Air Dry + Magic filter

The Samsung WA70BG4441 is a 7 kg Ecobubble Top-load washer with Digital Inverter technology for durable, quieter, and energy-efficient operation. The Ecobubble feature dissolves detergent better at low temperatures for powerful yet gentle cleaning, making it eco-friendly.

It uses BubbleStorm and Dual Storm pulsators to provide enhanced washing, improved detergent distribution, and deeper fabric penetration. With modern design, 5-star energy rating, and a 20-year motor warranty, it offers long-term reliability for small to medium families.

Specifications Capacity 7 kg Spin Speed 700 RPM Technology Ecobubble, Digital Inverter, BubbleStorm & Dual Storm Energy Rating 5 Star Special Features 20-year motor warranty, fabric-friendly wash

The LG P8030SRAZ 8 kg Semi-Automatic washing machine provides ample washing capacity, ideal for medium and large families. With a 6 kg spin capacity and roller jet pulsator, it adds friction to clothes to effectively remove dirt and mites.

Its Rat Away technology adds durability by preventing rodent damage, while the strong plastic base increases lifespan. Operating at 800 RPM, this machine balances drying performance with fabric safety, making it a practical and efficient choice.

Specifications Capacity 8 kg wash, 6 kg spin Spin Speed 800 RPM Technology Roller Jet Pulsator, Rat Away Energy Rating 5 Star Design White-Maroon durable plastic body

FAQs on top load washing machine What is the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale? It’s Flipkart’s annual festive mega sale with blockbuster discounts across categories including appliances, electronics, and more.

Are top load washing machine deals live right now? Yes, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is live, and top load washing machines are part of the active offers.

Can I get EMI options on washing machines during the sale? Yes, Flipkart offers flexible EMI and no-cost EMI options on most washing machines to make purchasing easier.

Do the washing machines include warranty in the sale? Yes, all machines listed on Flipkart include the standard manufacturer’s warranty along with Flipkart’s assured delivery services.

Are additional bank discounts available on these washing machines? Yes, extra savings are available through select bank cards, ensuring even lower prices during the Big Billion Days Sale.

