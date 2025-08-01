Google Pixel 10 series launch: Price in US, Canada tipped ahead of August 20 launch

The Google Pixel 10 series launch is now just days away, increasing the curiosity and anticipation around the upgrades. As we get closer to launch, more details of the smartphone are being leaked, giving us an early glimpse of what Google may reveal with the new Pixel 10 series. Earlier, we got a glimpse at smartphone designs; now, Android Authority has leaked the US and Canada pricing of all models. Google Pixel 10 series prices in the US and Canada leaked, hinting towards similar pricing as its predecessors.(Google)

If the leaked prices are to be true, then the Google Pixel 10 series will likely not experience a price hike, and may cost similar to its predecessor. Reportedly, the base model with 128GB storage could start with a price of $799 in the US and $1,099 in Canada. Here’s a detailed price breakup of the upcoming Pixel 10 series.

Google Pixel 10 series: Expected price in the US and Canada

Google Pixel 10 Price:

128GB: $799 in the US, $1,099 in Canada

256GB: $899 in the US, $1,229 in Canada

Google Pixel 10 Pro Price:

128GB: $999 in the US, $1,349 in Canada

256GB: $1,099 in the US, $1,479 in Canada

512GB: $1,219 in the US, $1,649 in Canada

1TB: $1,449 in the US, $1,949 in Canada

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Price:

256GB: $1,199 in the US, $1,629in Canada

512GB: $1,319 in the US, $1,799 in Canada

1TB: $1,549 in the US, $2,099 in Canada

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Price:

256GB: $1,799 in the US, $2,399 in Canada

512GB: $1,919 in the US, $2,569 in Canada

1TB: $2,149 in the US, $2,869 in Canada

While the prices remain the same, Google is dropping the 128GB variant for the Pixel 10 Pro XL. Therefore, the base model will start with 256GB, making it pricer for buyers. On the other hand, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is getting a new 1TB storage variant, which will likely be priced $2,149 in the US.

Alongside these few changes, the report highlighted that with the purchase of the base Pixel 10 model, Google could offer free 6 months of Google’s AI Pro subscription, 6 months of Fitbit Premium, and 3 months of YouTube Premium. The Pixel 10 Pro buyers could get 1 year of Google AI Pro, 6 months of Fitbit Premium, and 3 months of YouTube Premium. Now, we will have to wait until the August 20 “Made by Google” event to confirm these claims, since the tech publication has not mentioned the source of information.