Have you heard of wall mounted heaters? Here's what we too discovered

As winters grip north India and hilly regions, severe cold prevails, making heaters essential, transforming them from luxury to necessity. Indian markets, including Amazon, offer various heaters like fan heaters, oil-filled radiators, and halogen heaters, catering to diverse needs. Each type ensures warmth, energy efficiency, and suitability for different spaces. But have you heard of wall-mounted heaters? Wall mounted heaters: A sleek, efficient heating solution blending modern design with practicality for warm, comfortable living spaces.

Wall-mounted heaters are a stylish, space-saving solution gaining popularity in modern homes. Efficiently warming rooms without using floor space, they’re ideal for compact areas. With sleek designs, they blend seamlessly into interiors while offering consistent heat. Advanced features like timers, thermostats, and child-lock ensure safety and energy efficiency. Particularly suited for hilly regions, these low-maintenance heaters provide reliable warmth, making them perfect for staying cosy during harsh winters.

Sophistication of an AC and effectiveness of a heater

Wall-mounted heaters combine the sophistication of an air conditioner with the effectiveness of a traditional heater. Sleek designs enhance interiors, while advanced heating technology ensures optimal warmth. Perfect for modern homes, these heaters offer energy efficiency, safety features, and convenience, making them an ideal choice for chilly winters.

Let's try and understand the above-mentioned points better.

Also read: Room heater buying guide: Know all about room heater types with top 5 options to beat the winter chill

Wall mounted heaters: Advantages

Efficient and reliable heating

These wall-mounted heaters offer efficient, reliable heating, delivering consistent warmth and ensuring a cosy, comfortable environment throughout colder months.

Precise temperature control

These devices come with intuitive control panels that allow accurate temperature adjustments, ensuring personalised comfort and optimal heating efficiency.

Smart thermostat

You can efficiently maintains your desired temperature, enhancing energy savings while ensuring cost-effectiveness and consistent comfort during colder months.

Built-in Timer

You can set the heater to turn on or off at specific times with the built-in timer feature, allowing you to pre-programme your heating preferences for added convenience.

Quiet operation

These heaters operate quietly, ensuring they are ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, and workspaces, providing warmth without disrupting tranquillity.

Aesthetic appeal

These heaters combine functionality with aesthetic appeal, featuring sleek designs that seamlessly complement modern interiors while providing effective heating.

Toughened glass

Toughened glass is usually used in these heaters that not only enhances the look it is also durable and resilient. It is designed to withstand daily use without compromising functionality or style.

Better space utilisation

Being wall-mounted, they optimise space utilisation, making them an excellent choice for maintaining a clutter-free and efficient living area.

Child friendly

Wall-mounted heaters are ideal for homes with infants and small children, offering safe, elevated placement and features like child-lock protection.

Safety features

Wall-mounted heaters prioritise safety with features like child-locks, overheating protection, and cool-touch exteriors, ensuring secure usage in all households.

Good for regions with long cold weather conditions

Ideal for those in cooler climates, such as India's hilly regions, wall-mounted heaters ensure consistent warmth and comfort year-round.

Does it require maintenance like a split AC?

Wall-mounted heaters generally require less maintenance than split ACs, with occasional cleaning sufficing, unlike ACs needing regular servicing and repairs.

Also read: Best heaters: Top 8 energy-efficient picks for warmth, safety and comfort in every home





Wall mounted heaters: Disadvantages

Split AC or wall mounted heaters?

Adding wall-mounted heaters alongside split ACs may seem redundant, increasing initial costs and potentially overlapping functionalities, especially if ACs already provide heating capabilities.

How convenient are wall mounted heaters to clean?

Cleaning wall-mounted heaters can be inconvenient, as reaching high-mounted units and cleaning intricate parts may demand time, effort, and tools.

Does one need complexity in one's heater?

Wall-mounted heaters often include sophisticated features like smart thermostats and timers, which may seem unnecessary if simple heating suffices. For users prioritising basic warmth, such advanced functionalities can complicate operation and increase costs without adding real value.

Price factor

Price may be a big disadvantage. Wall-mounted heaters are typically pricier than standard heaters due to advanced features and sleek designs, impacting affordability for budget-conscious buyers.

Comparison table: Wall mounted heaters versus regular heaters

Features Wall-mounted Heaters Heaters Heating Coverage Ideal for medium to large rooms Varies; mostly small to medium rooms Heat Output Consistent and adjustable Depends on model, often fixed Heating Element Type Ceramic, infrared, or quartz Coil, ceramic, or halogen Voltage Typically 230V 230V or 110V Fuel Type Electric Electric or gas Number of Speeds Multiple Usually single or dual Heating Method Radiant or convection Radiant or fan-forced Max Temperature Setting Customisable Limited Special Features Timers, thermostats, remote control Basic or minimal

