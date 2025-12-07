How to use Android’s new warning system to block call-based banking scams

Digital banking has changed how people handle money and make payments with just a tap, but it has also created new opportunities for call-based scams. A growing pattern involves fraudsters calling users, posing as banks or service providers, and convincing them to share their screens to “verify details” or “fix an issue.” Once the screen becomes visible, scammers can easily see the account details, passwords, or one-time codes. Google has introduced a new protection system that aims to break this chain of scams before it gets started. Know how Android’s new warnings and pause features help you avoid screen-sharing scams during bank calls.(Pexels)

How Screen-Sharing Scams Target Mobile Users

These scams often begin with a call from someone who claims to represent a bank or payment service. The caller asks the user to start screen sharing to help with a transaction or confirm an account activity. The fraudster then uses urgency and authority to push the user into revealing information or approving actions they did not intend to authorise. Because the scam depends on pressure and speed, many victims respond before realising what is happening.

Android’s New In-Call Screen-Sharing Protection

Android has started rolling out a pilot safety feature on devices running version 11 and above. The system automatically looks for two conditions:

• The user receives a call from an unknown number.

• The user is sharing the screen while opening a banking or financial app.

When this happens, Android immediately shows a full-screen warning. The alert informs the user that the caller may not be legitimate, advises against sharing financial information, and offers a clear option to end the call.

The Role of the 30-Second Pause

Along with the warning, Android adds a 30-second pause before users can continue with the call. This short delay interrupts the scammer’s tactic of rushing the victim. It gives users time to think, reconsider the instructions, and check whether the call is legitimate. Slower interactions reduce the likelihood of impulsive actions that could lead to financial loss.

Google first tested this feature in the United Kingdom, where many users ended risky calls before any loss occurred. After the pilot, the tool expanded to the United States with support from major banks and fintech platforms. The goal is to create a quick, clear safety layer that interrupts scam attempts, warns users at the right moment, and reduces the likelihood of unauthorised access to financial information.