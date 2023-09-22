iPhone 15 now available on Zomato-owned Blinkit within 10 minutes

Days after Apple unveiled its latest iPhone line-up, the California-based tech giant on Friday initiated the iPhone 15 sale. As the Apple stores across India witnessed massive queues with eager customers, Zomato-based Blinkit collaborated with Apple reseller Unicorn Info Solutions to deliver the iPhone 15 to the customers' doorstep in under 10 minutes. A display of new iPhone 15 smartphones in the Apple Inc. store(Bloomberg)

All Blinkit users in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Pune can order the latest iPhone through the grocery store app.

Co-founder and CEO of Blinkit Albinder Dhindsa announced the sale of iPhone on the app on X, formerly known as Twitter and said, “The all-new iPhone 15 is now available on Blinkit! We’ve partnered with @UnicornAPR again to make this a reality for Blinkit customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai & Pune (for now).”

He added, “Super proud of the platform that can put the new iPhone in your hands on launch day in 10 minutes!”

Meanwhile, Blinkit's official X handle also tweeted a screenshot of the iPhone delivery services and said “done”.

This is the first time that the Series 15's availability in India aligned with its global release.

Currently, Apple India is offering instant discounts of ₹6,000 on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and ₹5,000 on the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus while using an eligible HDFC Bank card.

With this, the iPhone 15 is priced at ₹74,900 - down from its original price of ₹79,900; the iPhone 15 Plus is available for ₹84,900 - reduced from ₹89,900; the iPhone 15 Pro is priced at ₹128,900 - brought down from original ₹1,34,900; and the iPhone 15 Pro Max can be purchased for ₹153,900 - which was originally priced at ₹159,900.

Meanwhile, customers can also opt for the EMI monthly installment plans and/or avail the no-cost EMI plans of over three or six months from select banks.

