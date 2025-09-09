iPhone 17 Air launch today at Apple Event 2025, price in India to be…

iPhone 17 Air is set to make its global debut today at the Apple Event 2025, with Indian pricing expected to be revealed shortly after the launch. The iPhone 17 Air, which officially replaces the “Plus” models in Apple’s lineup, is being marketed as a slimmer, more refined alternative that blends performance with portability. With a 5.5 mm ultra-thin frame, a 6.6-inch OLED display, and a 48MP single-camera system, the iPhone 17 Air is designed to appeal to users who prefer a lightweight device without compromising on flagship-level features. Industry insiders suggest the smartphone will run on the new A19 Bionic chip with iOS 26, ensuring next-generation AI capabilities, enhanced battery efficiency, and smoother multitasking. Pre-orders for the iPhone 17 Air in India are expected to begin on 12 September 2025, with sales likely starting on 19 September 2025 both online and across Apple Stores. iPhone 17 Air is designed to appeal to users who prefer a lightweight device without compromising on flagship-level features.(Majin Bu/ X)

A new chapter in Apple’s iPhone lineup

The iPhone 17 Air marks a strategic shift in Apple’s smartphone series, as the long-running iPhone Plus models are being discontinued. The Air takes their place, offering consumers a thinner and more compact design that still delivers premium specifications. By focusing on sleekness and efficiency, Apple is positioning the iPhone 17 Air as the everyday flagship for those who want something more affordable than the Pro series but with greater refinement than the standard iPhone model.

iPhone 17 Air design and display

Apple is expected to highlight the 5.5 mm thickness, making the iPhone 17 Air one of the thinnest iPhones to date. Despite its slim profile, the handset incorporates a 6.6-inch OLED panel with ProMotion technology for smoother scrolling and improved visuals. The design retains the flat edges seen in recent generations but introduces narrower bezels for a more immersive screen experience.

iPhone 17 Air performance and software

At its core, the iPhone 17 Air is powered by the A19 Bionic processor, optimised for efficiency and AI-driven tasks. Paired with iOS 26, users can expect smarter Siri interactions, real-time personalisation, and improved battery management. For consumers upgrading from older models, this could represent a significant jump in speed and responsiveness.

iPhone 17 price in India

While Apple has yet to officially confirm pricing, industry reports suggest that the iPhone 17 Air will start around ₹99,990 in India. This positions it between the standard iPhone 17 and the Pro models, appealing to users who want a premium device without crossing into ultra-premium pricing. With pre-orders opening soon and sales beginning on 19 September, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to draw strong interest in India, especially among buyers looking for a balance of design, performance, and price.