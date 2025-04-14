Laptops, tablets, smartwatches, airdopes for students at up to 82% off during Amazon back to school days, hurry!
Apr 14, 2025 07:19 PM IST
From laptops to tablets, smartwatches to headphones, Amazon’s Back to School Days sale offers great deals on essential student gadgets. Shop smart and save now!
Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) Grey
₹41,980
|
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), FY5008TU Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit KB, HD Camera, fq5329tu
₹44,932
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6 HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Integrated AMD Graphics/Windows 11 Home/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Cloud Grey/1.61Kg), 82R400ERIN
₹36,990
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.56cm, Windows 11, Office 2021, Black, 1.38KG, E1404FA-NK325WS, 42WHr, Thin and Light Laptop
₹29,990
|
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p HD Camera, (Win 11, Silver, 1.59 kg), fc0154AU
₹30,990
|
Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (8 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6) FHD Display, Metal Body, Multicolor Backlit Keyboard, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG
₹33,490
|
HP 15s,12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, Full-Size KB (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg) fy5010tu
₹30,999
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 12th Gen 15.6 inch (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK00VWIN
₹33,600
|
Acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 5 5625U Processor(16GB RAM/512GB SSD) Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-41, Premium Metal Body, Thin and Light Laptop
₹34,490
|
Acer [Smartchoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8 GB RAM/512 GB SSD) AL15-41 with 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.6 KG
₹26,990
|
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Grey, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge,15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, fd0006TU
₹38,650
|
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen |Wi-Fi | 4 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera, Green
₹13,999
|
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm (11.35 Inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display,Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet,8Gb Ram 256 Gb Storage Expandable Up-to 1Tb,Green
₹20,999
|
OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray]
₹39,999
|
Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16) Display |12GB, 256GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Graphite Grey
₹30,999
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray
₹34,999
|
Redmi Pad SE| All Day Battery | Qualcomm Snapdragon 680| 90Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 128GB Tablet| FHD+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)| Dolby Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray
₹13,999
|
Redmi Pad Pro 5G |Snapdragon 7s Gen 2|30.7cm(12.1) Tablet|33+ Days Standby| 10000mAh|HyperOS|8GB, 256GB|Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6 + 5G |Graphite Grey
₹25,999
|
HONOR Pad X8a (Smartchoice) Wi-Fi Tablet with Free Flip-Cover 27.94Cm (11 Inch),4GB Ram 128 GB ROM Expandable Up to 1TB FHD Display 90Hz,8300Mah Battery,Quad Speakers,Snapdragon 680,Android 14,Grey
₹10,999
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], S Pen in-Box, 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Mint
₹34,999
|
Redmi Pad SE| All Day Battery | Qualcomm Snapdragon 680| 90Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 128GB Tablet| FHD+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)| Dolby Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Purple
₹13,999
|
Canon imageCLASS LBP122dw Single Function WiFi Laser Printer with Auto Duplex
₹11,999
|
Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black)
₹13,699
|
HP Ultra Ink Advantage 4929 WiFi Colour Printer – Print/Scan/Copy with 1 Year Warranty and Additional 2 Set of Inks.
₹8,299
|
Brother HL-L2440DW (New Launch) Auto Duplex Laser Printer, 30 PPM Print Speed, LCD Display, 64 MB Memory, (WiFi WiFi Direct LAN USB), 250 Sheet Paper Tray, 3000 Pages Inbox Toner, Free Installation
₹13,249
|
Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 BK All-in-one WiFi Inktank Colour Printer for Home & Office with 1 Year Additional Warranty on Product Registration
₹13,999
|
|
HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer – Print/Scan/Copy, High Capacity Ink Tank, Wireless, Ideal for Home & Office Printing
₹12,799
|
HP Ink Advantage 2878 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for Home
₹5,499
|
HP Ink Advantage 4278 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy with ADF Ideal for Home/Small Office
₹6,999
|
Epson Ecotank L130 Single Function Colour Inktank Printer, Black
₹8,999
|
HP H150 True Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Connectivity, Digital Active Noise Cancelation, 7 Hours of Playtime, Fingerprint Touch, IPX3 Water-Resistant Design, 1-Year Limited Warranty, Blue, A20QBAA
₹499
|
HP H
₹499
|
Tukzer Universal Stylus Pen for Smartphone/Tablet/iPad/Pro/Air/iPhone/iOS/Android/All Touch Screens Devices| Fine Point Disc Tip, Lightweight Aluminum Body Magnetic Cap Drawing Writing (Grey) View Details
₹259
|
Portronics Glide Stylus Pencil for iPad Tablets with Angle Tilt Sensitivity, Palm Rejection, Attaches Magnetically, Battery LED Indicator, Type-C Charging, Stylus Pen for iPads (White) View Details
₹1,099
|
BenQ GW2790Q 27 2560x1440p 2K QHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% sRGB|1500:1 CR|Eye-careU|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA MediaSync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall mountable(Black) View Details
₹14,990
|
Samsung Essential Series 1800R Curved Monitor 24 Inch (59.8 cm) FHD (1,920 x 1,080 Resolution), 100 Hz, VA Panel, 4ms(GTG), D-Sub, HDMI, Headphone Jack (LS24D362GAWXXL, Black) View Details
₹7,699
|
ZEBRONICS EA124 LED Monitor, 24 inch (60.4cm), 250 nits, 100Hz, FHD, 1920x1080, HDMI, VGA, Ultra Slim Bezel, Built-in Speakers, Metal Stand, Wall Mountable View Details
₹6,999
|
Razer DeathAdder Essential Wired Gaming Mouse I Single-Color Green Lighting I 6400DPI Optical Sensor- Black - RZ01-03850100-R3M1 View Details
₹1,195
|
Logitech G102 USB Light Sync Gaming Mouse with Customizable RGB Lighting, 6 Programmable Buttons, Gaming Grade Sensor, 8K DPI Tracking, 16.8mn Color, Light Weight - Black View Details
₹1,395
|
Logitech Brio 100 Full HD Webcam for Meetings and Streaming, Auto-Light Balance, Built-in Mic, Privacy Shutter, USB-A, for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Zoom and More- Graphite View Details
₹3,250
|
boAt Airdopes 311 Pro, 50HRS Battery, Fast Charge, Dual Mics ENx Tech, Transparent LID, Low Latency, IPX4, IWP Tech, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS in Ear Earbuds Wireless Earphones with mic (Dusk Blue) View Details
₹899
|
Boult Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, 4 EQ Modes, Bluetooth 5.4, AUX Option, Easy Controls, IPX5 Wireless Headphones (Black) View Details
₹1,999
|
Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calling,Battery Life 30 Hours -Black View Details
₹29,989
|
Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black View Details
₹15,989
|
boAt Rockerz 450 Pro Bluetooth On Ear Headphones with Mic with 70 Hours Battery, 40Mm Drivers, Bluetooth V5.0 Padded Ear Cushions, Easy Access Controls and Voice Assistant(Luscious Black) View Details
₹1,619
|
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones Designed in Germany - Bluetooth Adaptive Noise Cancelling-ANC,4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls,60h Battery, 2 Yr Warranty, Black/Copper View Details
₹24,990
|
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black View Details
₹3,989
|
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black) View Details
₹5,999
|
Boult Audio W20 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 40H Playtime, Zen™ ENC Mic, 45ms Low Latency, 13mm Bass Drivers, Type-C Fast Charging, Made in India, Touch Control, IPX5 ear buds TWS (Glacier Blue) View Details
₹891
|
boAt Lunar Discovery w/ 1.39 (3.5 cm) HD Display, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, DIY Watch Face Studio, Bluetooth Calling, Emergency SOS, QR Tray, Smart Watch for Men & Women(Mint Green) View Details
₹1,499
|
boAt Lunar Discovery w/ 1.39 (3.5 cm) HD Display, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, DIY Watch Face Studio, Bluetooth Calling, Emergency SOS, QR Tray, Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black) View Details
₹1,499
|
Noise Twist Go Round dial Smartwatch with BT Calling, 1.39 Display, Metal Build, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Sleep Tracking, 100+ Sports Modes, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitoring (Rose Pink) View Details
₹1,399
|
Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.38 TFT Display, up-to 7 Days Battery, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking (Jet Black) View Details
₹1,199
|
Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calls, Strava Support, Temperature Sensor, VO2 Max (Midnight Black) View Details
₹7,499
|
Noise Quad Call 1.81 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, AI Voice Assistance, 160+Hrs Battery Life, Metallic Build, in-Built Games, 100 Sports Modes, 100+ Watch Faces (Rose Pink) View Details
₹1,099
|
Redmi Watch 5 Active, 2 Display, Metal Body, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling, Advanced AI Noise Cancellation, Alexa, Black View Details
₹2,499
|
Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Rose Pink) View Details
₹1,099
|
Noise Twist Go Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch for Women with Sleek Metal Dial, Glossy Finish, 1.39 Display, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Sleep Tracking, Voice Assistance, Upto 7 Days Battery (Gold Link) View Details
ZEBRONICS ZEB-USB150WF1 WiFi USB Mini Adapter Supports 150 Mbps Wireless Data, Comes with Advanced Security WPA/WPA2 encryption Standards View Details
₹199
|
SanDisk Ultra 64GB microSDXC UHS-I, 140MB/s R, Memory Card, 10 Y Warranty, for Smartphones View Details
₹549
|
Sandisk 1TB Portable SSD, 800MB/s R, USB 3.2 Gen 2, Rugged SSD with Upto 2 Meter Drop Protection, Type-C to Type-A Cable, PC & Mac Compatible, 3 Y Warranty, External SSD (SDSSDE30-1T00-G26) View Details
₹7,599
|
Seagate One Touch 2Tb External HDD with Password Protection Black, for Windows and Mac, with 3 Yr Data Recovery Services (Stky2000400), USB View Details
₹7,449
|
Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD - USB 3.0 for Windows and Mac with 3 yr Data Recovery Services, Portable Hard Drive (STKM1000400) View Details
₹5,599
|
TP-Link TL-WA850RE Single_Band 300Mbps RJ45 Wireless Range Extender, Broadband/Wi-Fi Extender, Wi-Fi Booster/Hotspot with 1 Ethernet Port, Plug and Play, Built-in Access Point Mode, White View Details
₹1,299
|
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go Type-C 128GB, OTG, Upto 400MB/S,usb3.2_gen_1 Pendrive, Black, 5Y Warranty (SDDDC3-128G-I46PD) View Details
₹1,099
|
TP-Link Archer AC1200 Archer C6 Wi-Fi Speed Up to 867 Mbps/5 GHz + 400Mbps/2.4 GHz, 5 Gigabit Ports, 4 External Antennas, MU-MIMO, Dual Band, WiFi Coverage with Access Point Mode, Black View Details
₹2,399
|
Amazon Basics 32GB MicroSDHC Memory Card with Adapter, Upto 98MB/s, IPX6, Temperature & Shock Resistant View Details
₹369
|
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go Type-C 128GB, OTG, Upto 400MB/s, Pendrive, Absinthe Green, 5Y Warranty (SDDDC3-128G-I46GPD) View Details
₹1,099
|
