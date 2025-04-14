Menu Explore
Laptops, tablets, smartwatches, airdopes for students at up to 82% off during Amazon back to school days, hurry!

By Nivedita Mishra
Apr 14, 2025 07:19 PM IST

From laptops to tablets, smartwatches to headphones, Amazon's Back to School Days sale offers great deals on essential student gadgets. Shop smart and save now!

Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) Grey View Details checkDetails

₹41,980

HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), FY5008TU Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, Backlit KB, HD Camera, fq5329tu View Details checkDetails

₹44,932

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6 HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Integrated AMD Graphics/Windows 11 Home/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Cloud Grey/1.61Kg), 82R400ERIN View Details checkDetails

₹36,990

ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.56cm, Windows 11, Office 2021, Black, 1.38KG, E1404FA-NK325WS, 42WHr, Thin and Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p HD Camera, (Win 11, Silver, 1.59 kg), fc0154AU View Details checkDetails

₹30,990

Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (8 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6) FHD Display, Metal Body, Multicolor Backlit Keyboard, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG View Details checkDetails

₹33,490

HP 15s,12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, Full-Size KB (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg) fy5010tu View Details checkDetails

₹30,999

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 12th Gen 15.6 inch (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK00VWIN View Details checkDetails

₹33,600

Acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 5 5625U Processor(16GB RAM/512GB SSD) Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-41, Premium Metal Body, Thin and Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹34,490

Acer [Smartchoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8 GB RAM/512 GB SSD) AL15-41 with 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.6 KG View Details checkDetails

₹26,990

HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Grey, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge,15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, fd0006TU View Details checkDetails

₹38,650

Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen |Wi-Fi | 4 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera, Green,Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen |Wi-Fi | 4 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera, Green View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm (11.35 Inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display,Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet,8Gb Ram 256 Gb Storage Expandable Up-to 1Tb,Green View Details checkDetails

₹20,999

OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray] View Details checkDetails

₹39,999

Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16) Display |12GB, 256GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6e |Graphite Grey View Details checkDetails

₹30,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹34,999

Redmi Pad SE| All Day Battery | Qualcomm Snapdragon 680| 90Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 128GB Tablet| FHD+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)| Dolby Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

Redmi Pad Pro 5G |Snapdragon 7s Gen 2|30.7cm(12.1) Tablet|33+ Days Standby| 10000mAh|HyperOS|8GB, 256GB|Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6 + 5G |Graphite Grey View Details checkDetails

₹25,999

HONOR Pad X8a (Smartchoice) Wi-Fi Tablet with Free Flip-Cover 27.94Cm (11 Inch),4GB Ram 128 GB ROM Expandable Up to 1TB FHD Display 90Hz,8300Mah Battery,Quad Speakers,Snapdragon 680,Android 14,Grey View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], S Pen in-Box, 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Mint View Details checkDetails

₹34,999

Redmi Pad SE| All Day Battery | Qualcomm Snapdragon 680| 90Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 128GB Tablet| FHD+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)| Dolby Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Purple View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

Canon imageCLASS LBP122dw Single Function WiFi Laser Printer with Auto Duplex View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹13,699

HP Ultra Ink Advantage 4929 WiFi Colour Printer – Print/Scan/Copy with 1 Year Warranty and Additional 2 Set of Inks. View Details checkDetails

₹8,299

Brother HL-L2440DW (New Launch) Auto Duplex Laser Printer, 30 PPM Print Speed, LCD Display, 64 MB Memory, (WiFi WiFi Direct LAN USB), 250 Sheet Paper Tray, 3000 Pages Inbox Toner, Free Installation View Details checkDetails

₹13,249

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 BK All-in-one WiFi Inktank Colour Printer for Home & Office with 1 Year Additional Warranty on Product Registration View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

HP Smart Tank 589 All-in-One WiFi Colour Printer – Print/Scan/Copy, High Capacity Ink Tank, Wireless, Ideal for Home & Office Printing View Details checkDetails

₹12,799

HP Ink Advantage 2878 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for Home View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

HP Ink Advantage 4278 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy with ADF Ideal for Home/Small Office View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

Epson Ecotank L130 Single Function Colour Inktank Printer, Black View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

HP H150 True Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Connectivity, Digital Active Noise Cancelation, 7 Hours of Playtime, Fingerprint Touch, IPX3 Water-Resistant Design, 1-Year Limited Warranty, Blue, A20QBAA View Details checkDetails

₹499

HP H150 Wireless in Ear Earbuds, Compatible with Tablets, Smartphones, Pcs, and Other Devices with Bluetooth,Noise-Reduction,Water Resistant Design,Black,0.036Kg View Details checkDetails

₹499

Tukzer Universal Stylus Pen for Smartphone/Tablet/iPad/Pro/Air/iPhone/iOS/Android/All Touch Screens Devices| Fine Point Disc Tip, Lightweight Aluminum Body Magnetic Cap Drawing Writing (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹259

Portronics Glide Stylus Pencil for iPad Tablets with Angle Tilt Sensitivity, Palm Rejection, Attaches Magnetically, Battery LED Indicator, Type-C Charging, Stylus Pen for iPads (White) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

BenQ GW2790Q 27 2560x1440p 2K QHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% sRGB|1500:1 CR|Eye-careU|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA MediaSync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall mountable(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹14,990

Samsung Essential Series 1800R Curved Monitor 24 Inch (59.8 cm) FHD (1,920 x 1,080 Resolution), 100 Hz, VA Panel, 4ms(GTG), D-Sub, HDMI, Headphone Jack (LS24D362GAWXXL, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,699

ZEBRONICS EA124 LED Monitor, 24 inch (60.4cm), 250 nits, 100Hz, FHD, 1920x1080, HDMI, VGA, Ultra Slim Bezel, Built-in Speakers, Metal Stand, Wall Mountable View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

Razer DeathAdder Essential Wired Gaming Mouse I Single-Color Green Lighting I 6400DPI Optical Sensor- Black - RZ01-03850100-R3M1 View Details checkDetails

₹1,195

Logitech G102 USB Light Sync Gaming Mouse with Customizable RGB Lighting, 6 Programmable Buttons, Gaming Grade Sensor, 8K DPI Tracking, 16.8mn Color, Light Weight - Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,395

Logitech Brio 100 Full HD Webcam for Meetings and Streaming, Auto-Light Balance, Built-in Mic, Privacy Shutter, USB-A, for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Zoom and More- Graphite View Details checkDetails

₹3,250

boAt Airdopes 311 Pro, 50HRS Battery, Fast Charge, Dual Mics ENx Tech, Transparent LID, Low Latency, IPX4, IWP Tech, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS in Ear Earbuds Wireless Earphones with mic (Dusk Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹899

Boult Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, 4 EQ Modes, Bluetooth 5.4, AUX Option, Easy Controls, IPX5 Wireless Headphones (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calling,Battery Life 30 Hours -Black View Details checkDetails

₹29,989

Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black View Details checkDetails

₹15,989

boAt Rockerz 450 Pro Bluetooth On Ear Headphones with Mic with 70 Hours Battery, 40Mm Drivers, Bluetooth V5.0 Padded Ear Cushions, Easy Access Controls and Voice Assistant(Luscious Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,619

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones Designed in Germany - Bluetooth Adaptive Noise Cancelling-ANC,4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls,60h Battery, 2 Yr Warranty, Black/Copper View Details checkDetails

₹24,990

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,989

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

Boult Audio W20 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 40H Playtime, Zen™ ENC Mic, 45ms Low Latency, 13mm Bass Drivers, Type-C Fast Charging, Made in India, Touch Control, IPX5 ear buds TWS (Glacier Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹891

boAt Lunar Discovery w/ 1.39 (3.5 cm) HD Display, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, DIY Watch Face Studio, Bluetooth Calling, Emergency SOS, QR Tray, Smart Watch for Men & Women(Mint Green) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

boAt Lunar Discovery w/ 1.39 (3.5 cm) HD Display, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, DIY Watch Face Studio, Bluetooth Calling, Emergency SOS, QR Tray, Smart Watch for Men & Women(Active Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

Noise Twist Go Round dial Smartwatch with BT Calling, 1.39 Display, Metal Build, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Sleep Tracking, 100+ Sports Modes, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitoring (Rose Pink) View Details checkDetails

₹1,399

Noise Twist Round dial Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling, 1.38 TFT Display, up-to 7 Days Battery, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking (Jet Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

Amazfit Active 42mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 14day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, BT Calls, Strava Support, Temperature Sensor, VO2 Max (Midnight Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

Noise Quad Call 1.81 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, AI Voice Assistance, 160+Hrs Battery Life, Metallic Build, in-Built Games, 100 Sports Modes, 100+ Watch Faces (Rose Pink) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

Redmi Watch 5 Active, 2 Display, Metal Body, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling, Advanced AI Noise Cancellation, Alexa, Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85 Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Rose Pink) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

Noise Twist Go Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch for Women with Sleek Metal Dial, Glossy Finish, 1.39 Display, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Sleep Tracking, Voice Assistance, Upto 7 Days Battery (Gold Link) View Details checkDetails

ZEBRONICS ZEB-USB150WF1 WiFi USB Mini Adapter Supports 150 Mbps Wireless Data, Comes with Advanced Security WPA/WPA2 encryption Standards View Details checkDetails

₹199

SanDisk Ultra 64GB microSDXC UHS-I, 140MB/s R, Memory Card, 10 Y Warranty, for Smartphones View Details checkDetails

₹549

Sandisk 1TB Portable SSD, 800MB/s R, USB 3.2 Gen 2, Rugged SSD with Upto 2 Meter Drop Protection, Type-C to Type-A Cable, PC & Mac Compatible, 3 Y Warranty, External SSD (SDSSDE30-1T00-G26) View Details checkDetails

₹7,599

Seagate One Touch 2Tb External HDD with Password Protection Black, for Windows and Mac, with 3 Yr Data Recovery Services (Stky2000400), USB View Details checkDetails

₹7,449

Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD - USB 3.0 for Windows and Mac with 3 yr Data Recovery Services, Portable Hard Drive (STKM1000400) View Details checkDetails

₹5,599

TP-Link TL-WA850RE Single_Band 300Mbps RJ45 Wireless Range Extender, Broadband/Wi-Fi Extender, Wi-Fi Booster/Hotspot with 1 Ethernet Port, Plug and Play, Built-in Access Point Mode, White View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go Type-C 128GB, OTG, Upto 400MB/S,usb3.2_gen_1 Pendrive, Black, 5Y Warranty (SDDDC3-128G-I46PD) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

TP-Link Archer AC1200 Archer C6 Wi-Fi Speed Up to 867 Mbps/5 GHz + 400Mbps/2.4 GHz, 5 Gigabit Ports, 4 External Antennas, MU-MIMO, Dual Band, WiFi Coverage with Access Point Mode, Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,399

Amazon Basics 32GB MicroSDHC Memory Card with Adapter, Upto 98MB/s, IPX6, Temperature & Shock Resistant View Details checkDetails

₹369

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go Type-C 128GB, OTG, Upto 400MB/s, Pendrive, Absinthe Green, 5Y Warranty (SDDDC3-128G-I46GPD) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

Students today have endless requirements when it comes to gadgets—laptops, tablets, printers, monitors, and PC accessories like stylus pens, earbuds, headphones, smartwatches, and other peripherals. These are no longer luxuries but essentials for learning, productivity, and staying connected. However, buying a new laptop or tablet every couple of years can be expensive. That’s why shopping during a sale is a smart move. If you’ve been planning to upgrade or buy a new gadget for your child, now is the perfect time. Amazon’s Back to School sale offers great discounts across a wide range of student-friendly tech, making quality gadgets more affordable than ever.

Grab student-friendly gadgets at unbeatable prices during Amazon’s Back to School Days sale—limited time only.

Best offers on laptops, up to 43% off

Laptops have become essential for students, supporting everything from online classes to projects and research. Whether you need a lightweight model for school or a powerful one for advanced tasks, now’s the perfect time to buy. Amazon’s Back to School sale offers great deals on student-friendly laptops, helping parents and learners save more while upgrading to the right device for academic success. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers.

Best tablets, up to 55% off

Tablets are ideal for students, offering a perfect blend of portability and performance for reading, note-taking, and online learning. Whether for schoolwork or creative tasks, a tablet can be a valuable academic companion. With Amazon’s Back to School sale, you can grab top-rated tablets at discounted prices. It’s the perfect opportunity to invest in a reliable device that supports your child’s education without stretching your budget.

Best printers, up to 44% off

Printers are a must-have for students, making it easy to print assignments, projects, and study materials from home. Whether it’s for school homework or college reports, having a reliable printer saves time and effort. Amazon’s Back to School sale offers excellent deals on student-friendly printers, including wireless and all-in-one models. It’s the ideal time to pick up a cost-effective and convenient printing solution to support your child’s academic journey.

Best monitors and pc accessories {stylus pends, earbuds), up to 80% off

Monitors and PC accessories like stylus pens and earbuds are essential for students, enhancing focus, creativity, and productivity during study sessions and online classes. A good monitor supports multitasking, while quality earbuds ensure clear audio for virtual learning. Amazon’s Back to School sale is the perfect time to upgrade these essentials at great prices. Grab reliable tech accessories now to create a more efficient and engaging study environment for your child.

Best headphones, up to 82% off

Headphones are vital for students, especially during online classes, video lessons, and focused study sessions. They help block distractions and ensure clear audio for learning and communication. Whether your child needs wired or wireless options, now is a great time to buy. Amazon’s Back to School sale offers attractive discounts on high-quality headphones, making it easier to choose a reliable pair that enhances learning without stretching your budget. Don’t miss the deals!

Best smartwatches, up to 82% off

Smartwatches can be great companions for students, helping them stay organised with reminders, track fitness, and manage time effectively. With features like alarms, calendars, and activity monitoring, they support both academics and well-being. Amazon’s Back to School sale brings exciting offers on top smartwatch brands, making it easier to invest in this handy gadget. It’s the perfect time to pick one up for your child at a student-friendly price.

Best peripherals, up to 60% off

Peripherals like keyboards, mice, external drives, and webcams are essential tools for students, especially for online learning, research, and digital projects. They enhance productivity and create a more efficient study setup. Whether upgrading or buying new, now’s a smart time to shop. Amazon’s Back to School sale offers excellent deals on a wide range of student-friendly peripherals, making it easy to build the perfect learning environment without overspending.

Best laptops under 40000 in 2025 that will impress you with its performance, features and technology: Top 8 picks

Best refurbished laptops in 2025: Grab high end models from Dell, Lenovo and more without paying full price, top 8 picks

Best 5G tablets: Top 9 options for fast internet, smooth streaming, and powerful performance on the go

Best tablets under 25000 in India: Top 8 compact, efficient and sleek choices for great performance

Top 5 5G smartphones under 10000: Motorola G35 5G, Redmi 14C 5G, and more

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Laptops, tablets, smartwatches, airdopes for students at up to 82% off during Amazon back to school days, hurry!
