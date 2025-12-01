Last day of sale! Price drop up to 45% on washing machines in Black Friday Sale from LG, Samsung and more

Amazon's Black Friday Sale has brought major price drops on washing machines, making this one of the best times to switch to a more efficient appliance. With discounts of up to 45% on leading brands like LG, Samsung, Godrej and others, the sale covers everything from front load and top load models to fully automatic options packed with smart features. Black Friday Sale deals on washing machines.(AI Generated)

Many models also include useful additions such as hygiene modes, inverter motors, steam wash options and fabric-friendly programs that suit Indian laundry needs. For large families, there are big-capacity picks at attractive prices. If you have been planning to replace an older machine or want to shift to a model that handles daily loads more efficiently, these Black Friday deals make the upgrade budget-friendly and timely.

The Godrej 8 Kg front load washing machine offers advanced AI-powered cleaning with 12 wash programs and Steam Wash technology for hygienic, stain-free clothes. Its Fabrisafe drum and inbuilt heater ensure deep cleansing, while features like unbalanced load detection and child lock provide safety and convenience.

Energy-efficient 5-star rating and 1200 RPM spin speed make it suitable for large families. Available at a 43% discount, this fully automatic washer delivers superior performance with minimal water and electricity usage.

Specifications Capacity 8 Kg Spin Speed 1200 RPM Energy Rating 5 Star Wash Programs 12 Water Consumption 9 L/Kg/Cycle

The Samsung 8 Kg front load washing machine features EcoBubble and Bubble Soak technology for thorough stain removal while saving up to 70% energy. AI Control with Wi-Fi enables smart, efficient wash cycles. Its 1400 RPM digital inverter motor ensures fast washing and drying, and Hygiene Steam removes 99.9% of germs.

The 2nd Diamond stainless steel drum protects fabrics, and 21 wash programs cater to varied laundry needs. Available at a 38% discount, it is ideal for large families seeking energy-efficient and hygienic cleaning.

Specifications Capacity 8 Kg Spin Speed 1400 RPM Energy Rating 5 Star Wash Programs 21 Motor Type Digital Inverter

The Samsung 8 Kg front load washing machine combines EcoBubble and Bubble Soak technology for deep stain removal while saving up to 70% energy. AI Control with Wi-Fi ensures smart and efficient wash cycles. Its 1400 RPM digital inverter motor delivers fast washing and drying, while Hygiene Steam eliminates 99.9% of germs.

The durable 2nd Diamond stainless steel drum protects fabrics, and 21 wash programs handle all laundry needs. Priced at ₹34,490 with a 38% discount, it’s perfect for large, energy-conscious households.

Specifications Capacity 8 Kg Spin Speed 1400 RPM Energy Rating 5 Star Wash Programs 21 Motor Type Digital Inverter

The Samsung 8 Kg fully-automatic top load washing machine features EcoBubble technology for effective cleaning while saving energy. Its digital inverter motor with 700 RPM spin speed ensures fast washing and drying, and the diamond stainless steel drum protects fabrics. With 6 wash programs including Bedding, Delicates, and Eco Tub Clean, it caters to varied laundry needs.

The soft-closing tempered glass lid adds convenience. Available at ₹19,490 with a 28% discount, it’s ideal for large families seeking efficient and durable cleaning.

Specifications Capacity 8 Kg Spin Speed 700 RPM Energy Rating 5 Star Wash Programs 6 Drum Type Diamond Stainless Steel

The Bosch 7 Kg fully-automatic front load washing machine features AI Active Water Plus for optimized water usage and efficient cleaning. Its 1200 RPM BLDC inverter motor with EcoSilence Drive ensures fast washing and quieter operation. Steam wash removes 99.9% bacteria while the rust-resistant stainless steel drum protects fabrics.

With 15 wash programs including Quick 15, Delicates, and Cottons, it suits small to medium families. Available at a 45% discount, it combines efficiency, hygiene, and durability.

Specifications Capacity 7 Kg Spin Speed 1200 RPM Energy Rating 5 Star Wash Programs 15 Motor Type BLDC Inverter

The Godrej Smart Choice 10 Kg fully-automatic top load washing machine features Zero Pressure Technology and an Acu Wash Drum for precise scrubbing, even at low water pressure. Its inbuilt heater ensures hygienic washing, while 650 RPM spin speed enables faster drying.

With 10 wash programs including Special Sari Wash and Power Wash, it suits large families. Rated 5 Star for energy efficiency, it is available at ₹25,290 with a 37% discount.

Specifications Capacity 10 Kg Spin Speed 650 RPM Energy Rating 5 Star Wash Programs 10 Special Feature Zero Pressure Technology, Acu Wash Drum

The Samsung 7 Kg fully-automatic top load washing machine features EcoBubble and BubbleStorm technology for effective stain removal while being energy-efficient. Its 700 RPM digital inverter motor ensures faster washing and drying.

The Diamond Drum protects fabrics, and 9 wash programs including Delicates and Eco Tub Clean cater to varied laundry needs. Additional features include Soft Closing Door, Child Lock, and 5 water levels. Ideal for small families, it is available at ₹17,490 with a 22% discount.

Specifications Capacity 7 Kg Spin Speed 700 RPM Energy Rating 5 Star Wash Programs 9 Motor Type Digital Inverter

The LG 8.5 Kg 5 Star semi-automatic top load washing machine features a Roller Jet Pulsator for deep cleaning while being gentle on fabrics. With 3+1 wash programs including Gentle, Normal, Strong, and Soak, it handles all laundry types efficiently.

The 1300 RPM motor ensures faster drying, and Rat Away technology protects the machine. Suitable for large families, it is energy-efficient and water-saving.

Specifications Capacity 8.5 Kg Spin Speed 1300 RPM Energy Rating 5 Star Wash Programs 3+1 Motor Type Roller Jet Pulsator

9. Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 11 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The Voltas Beko 11 Kg 5 Star fully-automatic top load washing machine features Double Waterfall Technology for effective washing and gentle fabric care. With 10 wash programs including Auto, Baby Wear, Quick Wash, and Delicate/Saree, it handles diverse laundry needs.

Its 700 RPM motor ensures faster drying, while self tub-cleaning and Magic Filter maintain hygiene. Suitable for large families, it is energy-efficient and easy to use. Available at ₹20,950 with a 55% discount.

Specifications Capacity 11 Kg Spin Speed 700 RPM Energy Rating 5 Star Wash Programs 10 Drum Type Stainless Steel Gentle Wave Drum

FAQs on washing machines Do washing machines handle delicate fabrics safely? Most machines offer dedicated modes for silk, wool and mixed fabrics. These cycles use gentle motion to protect delicate clothes.

How often should I clean my washing machine? A tub clean cycle once every month keeps the drum fresh and prevents dirt buildup.

What is the benefit of an inverter motor? Inverter motors adjust power based on load, reduce noise and save electricity.

Can a washing machine work with hard water? Many brands include hard water wash features or special drum designs that help maintain wash quality even in areas with mineral-rich water.

