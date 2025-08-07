Last few hours left to grab student laptops with up to 58% off on Dell, HP, and more as the Amazon Sale ends tonight
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 09:00 pm IST
Looking for a student laptop? Get up to 58% off in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival with credit card offers, cashbacks, and no cost EMI, valid for a few hours.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Lenovo V15 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 15.6 FHD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office Home & Student 2021/Iron Grey/1.70 kg), 82TTA07RIH View Details
|
₹43,999
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 14th Gen Intel Core 5-15.6 (39.6cm) FHD IPS Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/1Yr ADP Free/Alexa Built-in/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.62Kg), 83E6001JIN View Details
|
₹50,190
|
|
|
View Details
|
₹20,990
|
|
|
acer Professional 14 [New Launch], Intel Core i5-1334U Turbo Boost, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, 14 Inch Full HD, Windows 11Pro, MSO21, 1.34KG, Metal Body, Privacy Shutter, Light Laptop, with Anti Virus View Details
|
₹47,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 Intel Celeron Dual Core N4500 - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) X1500KA-EJ021W Laptop (15.6 Inch, Black, 1.57 kg) View Details
|
₹24,880
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15,Intel Pentium Gold 7505,Thin & Light Laptop (Intel UHD iGPU/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/60Hz/Chiclet Keyboard/Windows 11/Office 2021/Indie Black/1.80 kg) X1500EA-EJ121WS View Details
|
₹27,990
|
|
|
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Generation Intel Core i3-1305U Processor, 8GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits Display, Windows 11 + MSO21, 12 Month McAfee, Grey, 1.69kg View Details
|
₹33,490
|
|
|
HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6cm,FHD, Win 11, MS Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg, fy5006tu/fd0751tu/fd0752tu, UHD Graphics, HD Camera, Dual Speakers Laptop View Details
|
₹32,990
|
|
|
Dell Latitude 3440/Core i3-1215U/8GB/512GB SSD/14 HD/Windows 11 Pro, Intel Dual Band Wi-Fi + BT5.1/UBU/1 Year Warranty with 1Y ADP View Details
|
₹32,362
|
|
|
DELL 14 (2025) Intel Core i3 12th Gen 1215U - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Business Laptop/14.0 HD Display/Grey/1.5 kg/MS Office 2021/1 Year ADP Warranty View Details
|
₹33,790
|
|
|
Dell 15 13th Gen Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i3-1305U, 15.6 FHD 120Hz 250 nits Narrow Border Display, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB, Intel UHD Graphics, Windows 11 + Office H&S 2024, Carbon Black, 1.66Kg View Details
|
₹35,990
|
|
|
Dell Inspiron 15 3535, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Carbon Black, 1.67KG, Ideal for Students, Perfect for Learning and Productivity Laptop View Details
|
₹33,500
|
|
|
Dell Inspiron 3530 Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, 16GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6(39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Backlit KB, Windows 11 + MSO24 & 15 Month McAfee, Silver, Thin & Light- 1.62kg View Details
|
₹51,990
|
|
|
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Generation Intel Core i3-1305U Processor, 8GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits Display, Windows 11 + MSO21, 12 Month McAfee, Grey, 1.69kg View Details
|
₹34,490
|
|
|
Dell Vostro 15 3530, Intel Core i5 13th Gen-1334U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6/35.56cm, Windows 11, Carbon Black, 1.66Kg, Intel UHD Graphics, Ideal for Tech Ninjas Laptop View Details
|
₹46,490
|
|
|
Dell Inspiron 3535, AMD Ryzen 5-7530U, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, FHD IPS 15.6/39.62 cm, 120Hz, Windows 11, MS Office 2024, Platinum Silver, 1.67 kg, Thin & Light Laptop View Details
|
₹38,990
|
|
|
Dell Thin & Light Inspiron 7440 2in1 Laptop, Intel Core 7 150U, 16GB + 1TB SSD, 14 (35.62cm) FHD+ 250nits Touch, Dell Active Pen, Backlit KB + FPR, Win 11 + MSO21, 15 Months McAfee, Ice Blue. View Details
|
₹106,666.66
|
|
|
hp Professional 14, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Turbo Boost, 16GB DDR4, 1TB GB SSD, (Win 11 Pro, MSO 21Pro, Silver Gray, 1.49kg), 14 inch Laptop, UHD Graphics, Backlit KB, 240 G10 View Details
|
₹55,990
|
|
|
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0154AU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera Laptop View Details
|
₹28,499
|
|
|
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U Laptop (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, MSO 21, Silver, 1.59kg, Intel UHD Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, 15-fd0006TU/fd0186tu View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U (12GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.59kg, fd0573TU, FHD Camera w/Shutter Laptop View Details
|
₹36,490
|
|
|
HP Pavilion x360, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Touchscreen, 14/35.6cm, FHD, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.51kg, ek1074tu/1148tu, Iris Xe, FPR, 5MP Camera, Backlit KB Laptop View Details
|
₹63,990
|
|
|
HP 255 G10 Laptop (AMD Athlon Silver 7120U/ 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD/Windows 11/15.6 INCH ASH Silver View Details
|
₹22,357
|
|
|
hp Professional 14[New Launch], 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Turbo Boost, 32GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Win 11 Pro, MSO21 Pro, Anti-Glare IPS 14inch FHD Laptop, Finger Print, Backlit KB, Silver, 1.38kg View Details
|
₹56,710
|
|
|
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Laptop (16GB DDR4,512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-edge,15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win11,M365,Office24, Silver,1.59kg, Iris Xe Graphics, FHD Camera w/privacy shutter, fd0577TU View Details
|
₹51,990
|
|
|
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 7 5825U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge,15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0476AU, Radeon Graphics, FHD Camera w/Shutter, Backlit Laptop View Details
|
₹45,990
|
|
|
HP 15 Laptop,13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U Laptop(16GB DDR4,512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge,15.6 FHD, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr),MSOffice 2024,Silver,1.59kg, Iris Xe, Camera w/Shutter,FPR, fd0515TU View Details
|
₹64,900
|
|
|
Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (Free MS Office) Lifetime (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) 1 Year Brand Warranty, 83CRA01SIN View Details
|
₹44,490
|
|
|
Lenovo V15 G4 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 inch FHD Thin & Lite Laptop, AMD Graphics, 16GB DDR5 5500Mhz Ram, 512GB SSD NVMe, Windows 11, Dolby Audio, Arctic Grey, 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty View Details
|
₹33,390
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad 3, Intel Core i3-1215U, 12th Gen, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MSOffice 2021, Arctic Grey, 1.43Kg, 82RJ00FUIN, 1 Year Warranty, 3months Game Pass, Thin& Light Laptop View Details
|
₹29,490
|
|
|
Lenovo V15 G4 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 inch FHD Thin & Lite Laptop, AMD Graphics, 16GB DDR5 5500Mhz Ram, 512GB SSD,Dolby Audio,Premium Grey, 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty View Details
|
₹33,390
|
|
|
Lenovo Ideapad 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5625U (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/15.6 Inch (39.6Cm)/FHD IPS Display/3Months Game Pass/Grey/1.6Kg), 82R4011CIN/0DIN Laptop View Details
|
₹36,989
|
|
|
Lenovo V14 G3, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U Upto 4.70Ghz (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11) 14.0 FHD Display Thin and Light Laptop/Iron Grey /1.70 kg 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty View Details
|
₹52,250
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i7-13620H, 13th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD IPS 300 Nits, 15/38.1cm, Windows 11, MSOffice 21, Grey, 1.6Kg, 83EM008GIN,1Yr ADP Free,Alexa Built-in Laptop View Details
|
₹64,850
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-12450H 15.6 inch (39.6cm) FHD Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2024/Alexa Built-in/1Yr ADP Free/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.62Kg), 83ER00KPIN View Details
|
₹48,490
|
|
|
acer Travel Lite 14[New Launch], AMD Ryzen 3-7330U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14inch Full HD, UHD Graphics, Premium Metal Body, Windows 11 Pro, MSO 21, 1.34KG, TL14-42M, Thin & Light Laptop View Details
|
₹31,970
|
|
|
Acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 3 7330U Processor, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.6KG, AL15-41, Metal Body, Premium Thin and Light Laptop View Details
|
₹26,990
|
|
|
Acer [SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Processor, 16 GB/512 GB, Full HD, 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 kg, AL15-41, Metal Body, Thin and Light Laptop View Details
|
₹33,490
|
|
|
Acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 3 7330U Processor, 16 GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-41, Metal Body, Premium Thin and Light Laptop View Details
|
|
|
|
Acer Aspire Lite, 13th Gen, Intel Core i3-1305U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-53, Metal Body, 36 WHR, Thin and Light Premium Laptop View Details
|
₹30,990
|
|
|
Acer[SmartChoice Aspire Lite 12thGen Intel Core i5-12450H Premium Laptop(Win11Home/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/IntelUHD Graphics/MSO)AL15-52H, 39.62cm(15.6) FHD IPS Display,Backlit Keyboard,Pure Silver, 1.7KG View Details
|
₹43,990
|
|
|
Acer Aspire 3, 13th Gen, Intel Core i5-1334U Processor Laptop with 35.56 cm (14) FHD LED-Backlit IPS Display (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Graphics/Win11Home) A324-53 Backlit Keyboard Steel Gray 1.45KG View Details
|
₹42,980
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15,12th Gen,Intel Core i3-1215U (Intel UHD iGPU/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14 Inch/60Hz/Chiclet Keyboard/42WHrs/Windows 11/Office 2021/Cool Silver/1.40 kg) X1504ZA-NJ322WS View Details
|
₹30,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1315U 13th Gen, 15.6 (39.62 cms) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Silver/1.7 kg), X1504VA-NJ320WS View Details
|
₹32,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15 Intel Core i5 12th Gen 1235U - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) X1504ZA-NJ549WS Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Quiet Blue, 1.70 kg, with MS Office) View Details
|
₹44,999
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15,13th Gen,Intel Core i3-1315U (Intel UHD /16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/60Hz/Win 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Backlit Keyboard/Office Home 2024/Quiet Blue/1.70 kg) X1504VA-NJ2325WS View Details
|
₹35,989
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15, 15.6 FHD (1920 x 1080), Intel Core i3-1315U, (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel UHD iGPU/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Quiet Blue/1.7 Kg), X1504VA-NJ3321WS View Details
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U,Thin & Light (AMD Radeon iGPU/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14/60Hz/42WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Mixed Black/1.38 kg) E1404FA-NK3325WS View Details
|
₹30,700
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 15,13th Gen,Intel Core i5-13420H(Intel UHD iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.70 kg) X1502VA-BQ835WS View Details
|
₹50,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 16,Intel Core Ultra 5 (Series 2),Thin & Light(Intel iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD+/16/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Blue/1.88 kg) X1607CA-MB139WS View Details
|
₹68,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook Go 15, 15 FHD (1920 x 1080),Intel Core i3-N305 Processor,(8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel UHD iGPU/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Mixed Black/1.63 kg),E1504GA-NJ3322WS View Details
|
₹30,989
|
|
