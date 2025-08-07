Search
Thu, Aug 07, 2025
Last few hours left to grab student laptops with up to 58% off on Dell, HP, and more as the Amazon Sale ends tonight

Kanika Budhiraja
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 09:00 pm IST

Looking for a student laptop? Get up to 58% off in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival with credit card offers, cashbacks, and no cost EMI, valid for a few hours.

Lenovo V15 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 15.6 FHD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office Home & Student 2021/Iron Grey/1.70 kg), 82TTA07RIH View Details checkDetails

₹43,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 14th Gen Intel Core 5-15.6 (39.6cm) FHD IPS Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/1Yr ADP Free/Alexa Built-in/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.62Kg), 83E6001JIN View Details checkDetails

₹50,190

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

View Details checkDetails

₹20,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

acer Professional 14 [New Launch], Intel Core i5-1334U Turbo Boost, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, 14 Inch Full HD, Windows 11Pro, MSO21, 1.34KG, Metal Body, Privacy Shutter, Light Laptop, with Anti Virus View Details checkDetails

₹47,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Vivobook Go 15 Intel Celeron Dual Core N4500 - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) X1500KA-EJ021W Laptop (15.6 Inch, Black, 1.57 kg) View Details checkDetails

₹24,880

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Vivobook 15,Intel Pentium Gold 7505,Thin & Light Laptop (Intel UHD iGPU/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/60Hz/Chiclet Keyboard/Windows 11/Office 2021/Indie Black/1.80 kg) X1500EA-EJ121WS View Details checkDetails

₹27,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Generation Intel Core i3-1305U Processor, 8GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits Display, Windows 11 + MSO21, 12 Month McAfee, Grey, 1.69kg View Details checkDetails

₹33,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6cm,FHD, Win 11, MS Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg, fy5006tu/fd0751tu/fd0752tu, UHD Graphics, HD Camera, Dual Speakers Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹32,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell Latitude 3440/Core i3-1215U/8GB/512GB SSD/14 HD/Windows 11 Pro, Intel Dual Band Wi-Fi + BT5.1/UBU/1 Year Warranty with 1Y ADP View Details checkDetails

₹32,362

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

DELL 14 (2025) Intel Core i3 12th Gen 1215U - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Thin and Light Business Laptop/14.0 HD Display/Grey/1.5 kg/MS Office 2021/1 Year ADP Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹33,790

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell 15 13th Gen Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i3-1305U, 15.6 FHD 120Hz 250 nits Narrow Border Display, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB, Intel UHD Graphics, Windows 11 + Office H&S 2024, Carbon Black, 1.66Kg View Details checkDetails

₹35,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell Inspiron 15 3535, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6/39.62cm, Carbon Black, 1.67KG, Ideal for Students, Perfect for Learning and Productivity Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹33,500

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell Inspiron 3530 Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, 16GB, 512GB SSD, 15.6(39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Backlit KB, Windows 11 + MSO24 & 15 Month McAfee, Silver, Thin & Light- 1.62kg View Details checkDetails

₹51,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Generation Intel Core i3-1305U Processor, 8GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits Display, Windows 11 + MSO21, 12 Month McAfee, Grey, 1.69kg View Details checkDetails

₹34,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell Vostro 15 3530, Intel Core i5 13th Gen-1334U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6/35.56cm, Windows 11, Carbon Black, 1.66Kg, Intel UHD Graphics, Ideal for Tech Ninjas Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹46,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell Inspiron 3535, AMD Ryzen 5-7530U, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, FHD IPS 15.6/39.62 cm, 120Hz, Windows 11, MS Office 2024, Platinum Silver, 1.67 kg, Thin & Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹38,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell Thin & Light Inspiron 7440 2in1 Laptop, Intel Core 7 150U, 16GB + 1TB SSD, 14 (35.62cm) FHD+ 250nits Touch, Dell Active Pen, Backlit KB + FPR, Win 11 + MSO21, 15 Months McAfee, Ice Blue. View Details checkDetails

₹106,666.66

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

hp Professional 14, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Turbo Boost, 16GB DDR4, 1TB GB SSD, (Win 11 Pro, MSO 21Pro, Silver Gray, 1.49kg), 14 inch Laptop, UHD Graphics, Backlit KB, 240 G10 View Details checkDetails

₹55,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0154AU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹28,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U Laptop (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, MSO 21, Silver, 1.59kg, Intel UHD Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, 15-fd0006TU/fd0186tu View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U (12GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.59kg, fd0573TU, FHD Camera w/Shutter Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹36,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP Pavilion x360, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Touchscreen, 14/35.6cm, FHD, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.51kg, ek1074tu/1148tu, Iris Xe, FPR, 5MP Camera, Backlit KB Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹63,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP 255 G10 ‎‎Laptop (AMD Athlon Silver 7120U/ 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD/Windows 11/15.6 INCH ASH Silver View Details checkDetails

₹22,357

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

hp Professional 14[New Launch], 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Turbo Boost, 32GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Win 11 Pro, MSO21 Pro, Anti-Glare IPS 14inch FHD Laptop, Finger Print, Backlit KB, Silver, 1.38kg View Details checkDetails

₹56,710

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Laptop (16GB DDR4,512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-edge,15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win11,M365,Office24, Silver,1.59kg, Iris Xe Graphics, FHD Camera w/privacy shutter, fd0577TU View Details checkDetails

₹51,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP 15, AMD Ryzen 7 5825U (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge,15.6/39.6cm, Win11, M365(1yr)* Office24, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0476AU, Radeon Graphics, FHD Camera w/Shutter, Backlit Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹45,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

HP 15 Laptop,13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U Laptop(16GB DDR4,512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge,15.6 FHD, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr),MSOffice 2024,Silver,1.59kg, Iris Xe, Camera w/Shutter,FPR, fd0515TU View Details checkDetails

₹64,900

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (Free MS Office) Lifetime (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) 1 Year Brand Warranty, 83CRA01SIN View Details checkDetails

₹44,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo V15 G4 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 inch FHD Thin & Lite Laptop, AMD Graphics, 16GB DDR5 5500Mhz Ram, 512GB SSD NVMe, Windows 11, Dolby Audio, Arctic Grey, 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹33,390

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo IdeaPad 3, Intel Core i3-1215U, 12th Gen, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MSOffice 2021, Arctic Grey, 1.43Kg, 82RJ00FUIN, 1 Year Warranty, 3months Game Pass, Thin& Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹29,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo V15 G4 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 inch FHD Thin & Lite Laptop, AMD Graphics, 16GB DDR5 5500Mhz Ram, 512GB SSD,Dolby Audio,Premium Grey, 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹33,390

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Ideapad 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5625U (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/15.6 Inch (39.6Cm)/FHD IPS Display/3Months Game Pass/Grey/1.6Kg), 82R4011CIN/0DIN Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹36,989

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo V14 G3, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U Upto 4.70Ghz (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11) 14.0 FHD Display Thin and Light Laptop/Iron Grey /1.70 kg 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹52,250

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i7-13620H, 13th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD IPS 300 Nits, 15/38.1cm, Windows 11, MSOffice 21, Grey, 1.6Kg, 83EM008GIN,1Yr ADP Free,Alexa Built-in Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹64,850

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-12450H 15.6 inch (39.6cm) FHD Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2024/Alexa Built-in/1Yr ADP Free/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.62Kg), 83ER00KPIN View Details checkDetails

₹48,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

acer Travel Lite 14[New Launch], AMD Ryzen 3-7330U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 14inch Full HD, UHD Graphics, Premium Metal Body, Windows 11 Pro, MSO 21, 1.34KG, TL14-42M, Thin & Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹31,970

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 3 7330U Processor, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.6KG, AL15-41, Metal Body, Premium Thin and Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹26,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer [SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Processor, 16 GB/512 GB, Full HD, 15.6/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 kg, AL15-41, Metal Body, Thin and Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹33,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer Aspire Lite, AMD Ryzen 3 7330U Processor, 16 GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-41, Metal Body, Premium Thin and Light Laptop View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer Aspire Lite, 13th Gen, Intel Core i3-1305U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Full HD, 15.6/39.62cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59KG, AL15-53, Metal Body, 36 WHR, Thin and Light Premium Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹30,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer[SmartChoice Aspire Lite 12thGen Intel Core i5-12450H Premium Laptop(Win11Home/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/IntelUHD Graphics/MSO)AL15-52H, 39.62cm(15.6) FHD IPS Display,Backlit Keyboard,Pure Silver, 1.7KG View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer Aspire 3, 13th Gen, Intel Core i5-1334U Processor Laptop with 35.56 cm (14) FHD LED-Backlit IPS Display (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Graphics/Win11Home) A324-53 Backlit Keyboard Steel Gray 1.45KG View Details checkDetails

₹42,980

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Vivobook 15,12th Gen,Intel Core i3-1215U (Intel UHD iGPU/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14 Inch/60Hz/Chiclet Keyboard/42WHrs/Windows 11/Office 2021/Cool Silver/1.40 kg) X1504ZA-NJ322WS View Details checkDetails

₹30,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1315U 13th Gen, 15.6 (39.62 cms) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Silver/1.7 kg), X1504VA-NJ320WS View Details checkDetails

₹32,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Vivobook 15 Intel Core i5 12th Gen 1235U - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) X1504ZA-NJ549WS Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Quiet Blue, 1.70 kg, with MS Office) View Details checkDetails

₹44,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Vivobook 15,13th Gen,Intel Core i3-1315U (Intel UHD /16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/60Hz/Win 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Backlit Keyboard/Office Home 2024/Quiet Blue/1.70 kg) X1504VA-NJ2325WS View Details checkDetails

₹35,989

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Vivobook 15, 15.6 FHD (1920 x 1080), Intel Core i3-1315U, (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel UHD iGPU/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Quiet Blue/1.7 Kg), X1504VA-NJ3321WS View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Vivobook Go 14, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U,Thin & Light (AMD Radeon iGPU/8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/14/60Hz/42WHrs/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Mixed Black/1.38 kg) E1404FA-NK3325WS View Details checkDetails

₹30,700

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Vivobook 15,13th Gen,Intel Core i5-13420H(Intel UHD iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.70 kg) X1502VA-BQ835WS View Details checkDetails

₹50,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Vivobook 16,Intel Core Ultra 5 (Series 2),Thin & Light(Intel iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD+/16/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Blue/1.88 kg) X1607CA-MB139WS View Details checkDetails

₹68,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

ASUS Vivobook Go 15, 15 FHD (1920 x 1080),Intel Core i3-N305 Processor,(8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel UHD iGPU/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Mixed Black/1.63 kg),E1504GA-NJ3322WS View Details checkDetails

₹30,989

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 ends in just 3 hours and this is your final opportunity to grab exceptional deals on student laptops. With offers up to 58% off on popular brands like Dell, HP, Acer, ASUS, and Lenovo, now is the time to pick up a laptop that meets your needs for school or work.

It’s now or never! Last few hours to grab the best laptop deals for students before the Amazon sale ends.
It’s now or never! Last few hours to grab the best laptop deals for students before the Amazon sale ends.

Along with discounts, you can enjoy benefits such as credit card offers, cashbacks, and no cost EMI options. Don’t let this chance slip away, make your purchase before the sale concludes in just a few hours.

Top offers on student laptops before Amazon Sale ends:

Last chance to grab Dell laptops for students with up to 58% off

As the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 comes to a close tonight, it's your final opportunity to get Dell smartwatches at great prices. With discounts of up to 58% off, now is the time to enhance your wearable tech.

Dell smartwatches offer a blend of fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and modern design, making them ideal for both work and play. Don’t let this chance slip away, these offers end in just a few hours.

Top deals on Dell laptops:

Grab HP laptops with up to 37% off in Amazon Sale 2025 – Last chance!

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is nearing its end, and it’s your last chance to score incredible deals on HP laptops. With discounts of up to 37%, now is the time to get an HP laptop that suits your needs.

HP laptops are known for their performance, sleek design, and reliability. With just a few hours left, don’t let this opportunity slip by. Hurry and grab your new laptop before the sale ends tonight.

Top deals on HP laptops:

Limited time offers on Lenovo laptops: Up to 56% off in Amazon Sale 2025

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is coming to a close, offering an exclusive opportunity to purchase Lenovo laptops at up to 56% off. This is the ideal time to invest in a reliable, high performance laptop for work, education, or personal use.

Lenovo laptops are known for their impressive display, strong processing power, and seamless multitasking capabilities. Buy now before laptops get out of stock.

Top deals on Lenovo laptops:

Grab Acer laptops with up to 47% off before the Amazon Sale ends

As the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 draws to a close, now is the right time to grab an Acer laptop at up to 47% off. If you're looking for a laptop for studying, work, or casual use, these offers are a chance to get a quality device without the high price tag.

Acer laptops offer solid construction, smooth operation, and a range of features to meet your everyday needs. Don't miss the opportunity to secure one of these excellent deals before the sale ends.

Top deals on Acer laptops:

Final hours to get ASUS laptops with up to 46% off before Amazon Sale ends

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 is nearly over, making it the last opportunity to grab an ASUS laptop at significant savings. If you're a student, professional, or casual user, these laptops deliver great value for their price.

ASUS offers a variety of laptops with impressive features like fast processing speeds, high quality screens, and durable builds. Don't miss the chance to purchase a trustworthy device for your daily tasks at a discounted rate before the sale concludes.

Top deals on ASUS laptops:

FAQs on few hours left to grab best offers on student laptops

  • Which laptops are on sale for students?

    Top student laptops from brands like Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Acer are on sale.

  • What is the best student laptop for online classes?

    Laptops with a good balance of performance and portability, like Dell Inspiron, HP Pavilion, and MacBook Air, are ideal for online classes.

  • How much storage do I need for a student laptop?

    A laptop with at least 256GB of SSD storage should be sufficient for most student needs.

  • What features should a student laptop have?

    Look for long battery life, a lightweight design, good processing power, and a clear display for an optimal learning experience.

  • What’s the best laptop for students on a budget?

    Budget friendly laptops like the Lenovo IdeaPad, Acer Aspire, and HP Chromebook offer great value for students.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

