Nothing Phone 3 with flagship features launching this July: Here’s what to expect

Nothing has confirmed the July launch of its much-anticipated device, Phone 3, with major upgrades in performance, design, and advanced AI features expected.
Nothing has announced the launch of its much-anticipated flagship smartphone, the Phone 3, scheduled for July 2025. The update came through the company’s official X handle, which has now officially confirmed the release timeline. The upcoming device will mark a new phase for the brand, with CEO Carl Pei calling it the company’s first true flagship offering.
Though Nothing has not disclosed about any specifications or other details yet. However, multiple reports and certifications have provided early insights into the expected features. Let's take a look at what's coming.
Nothing Phone (3): Key Specifications and Features (Expected)
The Nothing Phone 3 recently appeared on the GSM database and has been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Smartprix reported. Internally, the Phone 3 carries the codename “Metroid” and the model number “A024.”
On the other hand, some leaks and rumours suggest that the smartphone could feature a 6.77-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The device is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It may offer up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The brand’s familiar transparent rear design is likely to remain, possibly built using a glass back and metal frame.
For optics, the Phone 3 could come with a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor. The front-facing camera is expected to be 32MP for selfies and video calling. Industry reports indicate that the smartphone may house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 50W wired and 20W wireless charging.
The new model may also integrate artificial intelligence at a deeper system level. Carl Pei has previously highlighted that future devices will focus on AI-driven interactions. These features are expected to debut with the Phone 3 and expand over time through Nothing OS.
The Nothing Phone 3 will reportedly launch at around 800 euros, which is approximately Rs. 90,000. This marks a notable price jump compared to the Nothing Phone (2), which was launched in 2023 with a starting price of Rs. 44,999.