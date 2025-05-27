Nothing Phone 3 with flagship features launching this July: Here’s what to expect

Nothing has announced the launch of its much-anticipated flagship smartphone, the Phone 3, scheduled for July 2025. The update came through the company’s official X handle, which has now officially confirmed the release timeline. The upcoming device will mark a new phase for the brand, with CEO Carl Pei calling it the company’s first true flagship offering. Nothing Phone 3 is confirmed to launch in July 2025 with upgraded features and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. (Representative image)(Nothing)

Though Nothing has not disclosed about any specifications or other details yet. However, multiple reports and certifications have provided early insights into the expected features. Let's take a look at what's coming.

Nothing Phone (3): Key Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Nothing Phone 3 recently appeared on the GSM database and has been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Smartprix reported. Internally, the Phone 3 carries the codename “Metroid” and the model number “A024.”

On the other hand, some leaks and rumours suggest that the smartphone could feature a 6.77-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The device is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It may offer up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The brand’s familiar transparent rear design is likely to remain, possibly built using a glass back and metal frame.

For optics, the Phone 3 could come with a triple-camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor. The front-facing camera is expected to be 32MP for selfies and video calling. Industry reports indicate that the smartphone may house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 50W wired and 20W wireless charging.

The new model may also integrate artificial intelligence at a deeper system level. Carl Pei has previously highlighted that future devices will focus on AI-driven interactions. These features are expected to debut with the Phone 3 and expand over time through Nothing OS.

Nothing Phone (3): Price (Expected)

The Nothing Phone 3 will reportedly launch at around 800 euros, which is approximately Rs. 90,000. This marks a notable price jump compared to the Nothing Phone (2), which was launched in 2023 with a starting price of Rs. 44,999.

