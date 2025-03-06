OnePlus 13 Android update confusion: Company clears the air, original 4-year promise intact

Earlier this week, there was major confusion surrounding the OnePlus 13 series, including the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R. Some communication from OnePlus' US PR team confused users about whether the phones would receive four major OS updates or not, as reported by Droidlife. Amazon Republic Day Sale is live for everyone, know about new launches and launch offers.(OnePlus)

Reportedly, a US-based PR claimed that OnePlus would consider the out-of-the-box software version, which is Android 15, as one of the four updates. However, the company has now clarified that this will not be the case, and as promised, the phones will receive four major OS upgrades.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Book 5 series is launching in India soon: Pre-reservations begin

OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R To Receive Four Major OS Upgrades

Clarifying the matter, OnePlus posted that the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R will indeed receive four major Android updates—Android 16, Android 17, Android 18, and Android 19. In addition, the devices will get six years of security updates.

OnePlus stated:

“Let’s clear up the confusion. The OnePlus 13 and 13R will receive four major Android updates: Android 16, 17, 18, and 19 & six years of security updates. The pre-installed Android version at launch does not count as the first update. We are committed to keeping your device fast and smooth for years to come.”

The company posted this clarification on the OnePlus Community forums.

What OnePlus Promised At Launch

At the OnePlus 13 series launch in January, the company had already confirmed that the OnePlus 13 models—the 13 and 13R—would receive four major upgrades and six years of security patches.

That said, this recent miscommunication could have been a cause of concern among some buyers and fans. Butnow, if you have purchased a OnePlus 13 or are considering buying one, you can rest assured that you will receive the originally promised software upgrade experience.

Also Read: YouTube launches ‘Premium Lite’ in the US: Get ad-free viewing at a lower subscription price