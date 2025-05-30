OnePlus 13s launching in India on June 5; Price and other key specs tipped online

OnePlus is set to launch its new compact mobile phone, the OnePlus 13s, in India next week. This model is believed to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus 13T, which was introduced in China last month. Ahead of the official release, several details about the upcoming phone’s specifications and pricing have been emerging online. Let's take a look at what OnePlus will offer Indian consumers. The OnePlus 13s is set to launch in India with advanced features, with an expected price tag under ₹ 55,000.(OnePlus)

OnePlus 13s: Price in India (Expected)

According to well-known tipster Yogesh Brar (via 91Mobiles), the OnePlus 13s will be priced below Rs. 55,000 in India. This would position the phone as one of the most affordable options powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor in the country. For comparison, the OnePlus 13 currently starts at Rs. 69,999, while the OnePlus 13R is priced from Rs. 42,999. Other smartphones like the iQOO 13 and Realme GT 7 Pro are also available in the sub-Rs. 55,000 range, which indicates a competitive market segment.

The company has yet to disclose the exact RAM and storage options that will be available for the OnePlus 13s. However, the phone will be available to purchase on Amazon India once it officially launches on June 5, 2025.

OnePlus 13s: Key Features (Revealed)

On the other hand, the OnePlus website reveals that the new phone will have a smaller display than its predecessors. The OnePlus 13s will come with a 6.32-inch LTPO OLED screen, whereas the OnePlus 13 and 13R feature larger screens measuring 6.82 inches and 6.78 inches, respectively.

Furthermore, OnePlus has also announced that the 13s will include several artificial intelligence features, which will combine on-device processing with a new private computing cloud system. Users will control the AI features through a new Plus Key, a programmable button inspired by Apple's Action Button.

For photography, the OnePlus 13s is expected to include two 50MP rear cameras, one main sensor and one telephoto lens. It will also include a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and vlogging.

Moreover, OnePlus has reintroduced a new Plus Key, a customisable button inspired by Apple’s Action Button. Designed to give users control over the AI features, it will come with the device. The phone will also support Wi-Fi connectivity via a dedicated chip and run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite system-on-chip. It will have a battery capacity above 6,000 mAh and support for 80W wired fast charging.

In the meantime, you can take a sneak peek at these camera samples taken from the OnePlus 13s. And stay connected for the latest updates on the OnePlus 13s.